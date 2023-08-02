Scab Stephen Amell tries to clarify his lack of support for the SAG-AFTRA strike

Over the weekend, SAG-AFTRA union member and scab Stephen Amell did a fan-event in North Carolina to promote the second season of his show Heels. The “fan event” was against strike rules, which is fine for Stephen Amell because he is opposed to the SAG strike. He told the audience:
“I feel like I’m insulated in Hollywood because that’s where I live. I feel like a lot of people in this room aren’t aware of the strike. I support my union, I do, and I stand with them. I do not support striking. I don’t. I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. I think that the thinking as it pertains to shows — like this show [Heels] that I’m on that premiered last night — I think it is myopic, and I stand with my union.”
He’s an idiot. But I guess his publicist hasn’t walked away yet, because Amell fired up his Instagram and posted this message yesterday:
Understandably, there has been a lot of reaction to the comments I made this weekend about our strike. To ensure there is no misunderstanding about my thoughts and intentions I’m providing what I actually said and clarity/context to ensure my feelings aren’t unintentionally misinterpreted. We all know soundbites can be taken out of context and I have too much respect for my fellow union members to not clarify the record.
What I actually said:
1 “I support my union, I do, and I stand with them.”
This doesn’t need much clarity: My support is unconditional and I stand with them.
What I actually said:
2 “I do not support striking, I don’t.”
What this means in full context: I understand fundamentally why we’re here. My off the cuff use of the word “support” is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union. Of course I don’t like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do.
What I said
3 “I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating.”
In full context: I’m an actor and I was speaking extemporaneously for over an hour. I emote, but I certainly don’t think these issues are simple. Our leadership has an incredibly complicated job and I am grateful for all that they do. Despite some of my terrible early acting work, I assure you, I’m not a robot. From an intellectual perspective, I understand why we are striking, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t emotionally frustrating on many levels for all involved.
What I said
4 “I think that thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I am on that that premiered last night, I think it is myopic”
What I meant: Nothing about the strike is funny but if I may self deprecate for a moment. I have no clue what I was trying to say here and who says, “I think that thinking…?” Perhaps it was an inarticulate shoutout to our crew and cast, who mean the world to me. I’m simply sad that we don’t have a chance to celebrate a show that all of us figuratively and I literally, broke my back for.
As I said from the jump, I want to ensure that my thoughts and intentions are not misconstrued. This situation reminds of the proverb, “the road to hell is paved with good intentions,” which apparently, after reading a limited amount of the commentary, is a place many of you would like me to visit. However, at least for the foreseeable future, I choose to stand with my union. When you see me on a picket line please don’t whip any hard fruit. – Stephen
I mean… he has literally been scabbing since the strike just so he can promote his TV show, and at one of the prohibited “fan events,” the man called striking “myopic and reductive,” and now he wants the benefit of the doubt? Now he wants people to believe that he was operating with the best intentions? If you go to his IG page, people are ripping him to shreds (as they should).
Stephen Amell appeared on TMZ to let everyone know he didn't vote yes for the strike authorization and that the strike is inconsistent to movies and shows that are releasing in July and afterwards.#SAGAFTRAstrike #SAGstrike #sagaftramembers #StephenAmell #HeelsSTARZ pic.twitter.com/zmFhGc4F36
— Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) August 1, 2023
Stephen Amell doesn't support the #SAGAFTRAstrike and has been actively promoting #HeelsSTARZ during the strike.
Stephen Amell can also afford health insurance and thinks people "don't know what's going on."#SAGAFTRAstrong #sagaftramembers #SAGAFTRA pic.twitter.com/LNDPakv8qr
— Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) July 31, 2023
So I don’t understand if he faces any legit repercussions from holding fan events? Can the union terminate his membership and end his health insurance?
Yes, but it usually starts with a warning, then a fine, then termination.
They are literally fighting for his rights too. Arnell is a working actor — his career will suffer if they kick him out the union. Ugh — what an idiot.
Whatever, I stopped reading his explanation halfway through it. He’s still a scab.
This guy is really serving up the word 🥗 for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
So, his publicist got a hold of his IG account and posted this, right?
If what he meant to say was “I don’t like striking but sometimes its necessary, and here the situation has gotten to a point where it is unfortunately necessary, even if I wish it hadn’t gotten to this point” then no one would have batted an eye.
But instead he called it….what was it, a “reductive negotiating tactic?”
if his publicist wrote this for him. they deserve each other. his “what I meant” didn’t explain what he said at all, and doesn’t provide context that makes his actual words any less offensive and idiotic
what i meant = how i walk it back to seem less offensive but i don’t wanna walk it back because i really feel that way so i’ll just talk in circles until your eyes glaze over and you stop reading
😂 Sounds like someone explained to him he was welcome to leave the union and all its protections and he quickly decided against it.
What a loser.
That’s what I was thinking. Leave the union. See what kind of jobs you can get without them.
I’m looking forward to never seeing this man’s face again. He will not be welcomed onto sets with open arms when the strikes are over. Showrunners are not going to be looking to hire him. He’s lucky he’s on a show now. But when that comes to an end…likely so will his Hollywood career. What a dummy.
If Starz didn’t have the leverage to not renew this show for another season before….
This isn’t the first nor the last time his mouth will get him in trouble and he’ll backtrack on his statements. This time, he’ll lose more than fan support, he might lose his membership in the union. It’s what he so richly deserves.
I was told by a friend who attended a fan convention last weekend with the Chicago Fire/PD actors that the actors are allowed to attend but they cannot talk anything about their shows. You’re allowed to ask questions like: “what’s your favorite color?” “Where did you grow up?” Etc.
Amell will have a hard time finding work after this nonsense.
Well, that was a swift backtrack. Idiot.
1. His daughter is the perfect blend of both parents.
2. He seems mad he can’t promote his show. If you notice he is sneakily promoting it. I didn’t know he had a new show. Now I know the name, network, and that it’s premiering soon.
He is exactly the type of actor the union was created for. He is easily replaced and scared. He probably makes pennies off ARROW reruns and I don’t think he was paid well when it was on the air.
Imagine taking the side of the greedy studio bosses. And what’s in it for him? Honestly, I’ve never heard of this guy. RIP to his career.
I know in the world of Star Trek, the actors have been cancelling their convention appearances. Kate Mulgrew dropped out of SDCC and Jonathan Frakes will not be appearing at a small local con here in NoVA later this month.
You are either in, or you are out of a Union. If the majority vote for strike action you strike, if not for yourself, then for less well-off members. I have utterly NO time for scabs who reap the rewards the striking members get for them, when they have contributed NOTHING towards the goal of improving the lot of the Union members. And the strikers lose money, scabs do not. I just wish unions would expel scabs instantly, worthless pieces of 💩 that they are!!
Exactly!
Well, this came right on schedule. Next will be flouncing off social media…for 9 seconds.
So, he’s actually not a scab. They got waivers for this event and as long he didn’t specifically promote the show, he’s not in danger of anything. I get the anger and annoyance for throwing his fellow actors under the bus but focus on that rather than make false accusations that he’s broken some kind of rule.
Of course that is what you are getting from this. 😐
He actually promoted his show on his SM, not at the con. He deleted the pictures and videos shortly after posting them, but he most definitely promoted his show when he wasn’t suppose to. He did all of this after SAG clarified their rules and issued the waivers. His comments were made at a con after he had already been accused of being a scab. The fan who posted the video of his remarks did it to defend him from accusations of being a scab. Instead of the desired effect, people realized he was throwing his fellow actors and union under the bus. So, yes, people are rightfully irritated at him because of his remarks and the fact he is a scab.
@ Ana170
😂😂😂 he most definitely is a scab as multiple people posted yesterday he’s been promoting his show on his social media, and then deleting it. Hate to tell you this, but that still promotion and everything he say, now is BS.
Are you is PR team or a bot because your comment is just 🤣😂😅
Stephen Amell clarifies what we already knew, that he’s a giant tool
He needs to stand with his union. Period.