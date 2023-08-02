Scab Stephen Amell tries to clarify his lack of support for the SAG-AFTRA strike

Over the weekend, SAG-AFTRA union member and scab Stephen Amell did a fan-event in North Carolina to promote the second season of his show Heels. The “fan event” was against strike rules, which is fine for Stephen Amell because he is opposed to the SAG strike. He told the audience:

“I feel like I’m insulated in Hollywood because that’s where I live. I feel like a lot of people in this room aren’t aware of the strike. I support my union, I do, and I stand with them. I do not support striking. I don’t. I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. I think that the thinking as it pertains to shows — like this show [Heels] that I’m on that premiered last night — I think it is myopic, and I stand with my union.”

[Via Yahoo]

He’s an idiot. But I guess his publicist hasn’t walked away yet, because Amell fired up his Instagram and posted this message yesterday:

Understandably, there has been a lot of reaction to the comments I made this weekend about our strike. To ensure there is no misunderstanding about my thoughts and intentions I’m providing what I actually said and clarity/context to ensure my feelings aren’t unintentionally misinterpreted. We all know soundbites can be taken out of context and I have too much respect for my fellow union members to not clarify the record. What I actually said:

1 “I support my union, I do, and I stand with them.”

This doesn’t need much clarity: My support is unconditional and I stand with them. What I actually said:

2 “I do not support striking, I don’t.”

What this means in full context: I understand fundamentally why we’re here. My off the cuff use of the word “support” is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union. Of course I don’t like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do. What I said

3 “I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating.”

In full context: I’m an actor and I was speaking extemporaneously for over an hour. I emote, but I certainly don’t think these issues are simple. Our leadership has an incredibly complicated job and I am grateful for all that they do. Despite some of my terrible early acting work, I assure you, I’m not a robot. From an intellectual perspective, I understand why we are striking, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t emotionally frustrating on many levels for all involved. What I said

4 “I think that thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I am on that that premiered last night, I think it is myopic” What I meant: Nothing about the strike is funny but if I may self deprecate for a moment. I have no clue what I was trying to say here and who says, “I think that thinking…?” Perhaps it was an inarticulate shoutout to our crew and cast, who mean the world to me. I’m simply sad that we don’t have a chance to celebrate a show that all of us figuratively and I literally, broke my back for. As I said from the jump, I want to ensure that my thoughts and intentions are not misconstrued. This situation reminds of the proverb, “the road to hell is paved with good intentions,” which apparently, after reading a limited amount of the commentary, is a place many of you would like me to visit. However, at least for the foreseeable future, I choose to stand with my union. When you see me on a picket line please don’t whip any hard fruit. – Stephen

[From Amell’s IG]

I mean… he has literally been scabbing since the strike just so he can promote his TV show, and at one of the prohibited “fan events,” the man called striking “myopic and reductive,” and now he wants the benefit of the doubt? Now he wants people to believe that he was operating with the best intentions? If you go to his IG page, people are ripping him to shreds (as they should).

Stephen Amell appeared on TMZ to let everyone know he didn't vote yes for the strike authorization and that the strike is inconsistent to movies and shows that are releasing in July and afterwards.#SAGAFTRAstrike #SAGstrike #sagaftramembers #StephenAmell #HeelsSTARZ pic.twitter.com/zmFhGc4F36 — Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) August 1, 2023

Stephen Amell doesn't support the #SAGAFTRAstrike and has been actively promoting #HeelsSTARZ during the strike. Stephen Amell can also afford health insurance and thinks people "don't know what's going on."#SAGAFTRAstrong #sagaftramembers #SAGAFTRA pic.twitter.com/LNDPakv8qr — Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) July 31, 2023