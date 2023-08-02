Sofia Vergara is giving Joe Manganiello custody of her dog Bubbles, who hates her

Before today, I never realized that Sofia Vergara is a dog-mom to a Chihuahua who hates her. Her Chihuahua is named Bubbles, and Sofia adopted Bubbles several years ago. Even though Bubbles was supposed to be Sofia’s dog, Bubbles fell instantly in love with Joe Manganiello. So much so that Sofia even complained about it in multiple interviews, how Bubbles is obsessed with Joe and how Bubbles always bites her. Well, now that Joe and Sofia are getting a divorce, Sofia is cutting her ties with the dog who hates her.

Sofia Vergara has reportedly handed her 10-year-old Chihuahua-Pomerainian mix, Bubbles, over to estranged husband Joe Manganiello without a fight. “Not in a million years would Joe part ways with his dog Bubbles and Sofía is well aware of this,” a source told the Daily Mail on Tuesday. “Neither one of them is bitter or out for revenge, and Sofía loves Bubbles and wants her to be happy which is precisely why she’s letting Joe have custody.” The insider added that the “Modern Family” alum was “gracious” about Manganiello — who filed for divorce from Vergara on July 19 — keeping the pooch after their split. “[Manganiello] said Sofía has the biggest heart and would never do anything to intentionally hurt him or Bubbles,” the source added. Under California State law, pets are considered personal property when couples are dividing their assets. However, after a new law was passed in 2019, judges presiding over divorces can now take into consideration the best interest of the pet’s well-being and may establish shared custody agreements at their discretion. It appears that the former couple — who shared no children together aside from their furry friend — decided to keep Bubbles out of court. Though Vergara was the one to adopt Bubbles two years ago, the “Spider-Man” actor has seemingly bonded with the pooch the most. In 2021, Vergara, 51, joked on “The Tonight Show” about how Bubbles chose the “True Blood” alum over her. “She hates me. She was supposed to be for me. She was supposed to be my dog. She arrived to the house and I don’t know, she thought she was for Joe and that’s all she wants to do.”

Sometimes that just happens with cats and dogs – they choose their person and they choose who they irrationally hate as well. I’m the person who usually bonds with other people’s dogs and cats. People are always like “oh no, don’t pet her, Bitsy is a holy terror, she hates other people” as Bitsy is rolling around, showing me her belly and begging for scritches. Anyway, it’s kind of funny that Sofia is cutting her ties with the dog who hates her. She’s right to do it too – Bubbles will be much happier with Joe. In fact, this was probably Bubbles’ plan all along.

