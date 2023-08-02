They’re still trying to pressure Prince William into wearing a kilt in Scotland

Weeks ago, the Daily Mail had a story about Prince William’s refusal to wear a kilt while he’s in Scotland. I ended up writing about it because it’s legitimately a mystery – why does William refuse to wear kilts when all of his male family members seem to rejoice in kilt-wearing? There was talk in the comments about whether it would be “cultural appropriation” and how the Windsors actually do have Scottish ancestry and all of that. I think William just doesn’t like kilts and no one can force him to wear one. I mean, the man has no pizzazz, no style, no charisma – arguably, even William knows that he doesn’t have the charm or style to pull off a kilt. Well, now King Charles’s Scottish tailor (Charles has a Scottish tailor!!) is saying that he’d be happy to make Peg a special kilt.
He has donned plumes of ostrich feathers, embraced bows and ribbons and even worn a cap with an embroidered leek. Such are the elaborate sartorial demands on the Prince of Wales, who away from royal and military ceremonials tends to be a blue-shirt-and-chinos man. So what has Prince William got against kilts?
It’s something royal observers are asking of a man who has inherited the Scottish titles of the Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince & Great Steward of Scotland. Not to mention he’s the heir to the throne of Scotland. Yet he has not been seen in public in Scotland in traditional Highland attire since he was a child, a fact that has not gone unnoticed by his father’s Scottish tailor John Sugden, owner of Campbell’s of Beauly and holder of a royal warrant.
“We would be delighted to make a kilt and jacket for the Prince of Wales. It would keep up a tradition and, especially being Lord of the Isles, it would be a perfect vehicle to popularise the traditional Highland dress – particularly to a younger generation,” he has said.
“It is curious that William has not worn the kilt as an adult, though he may have done so in private,” said Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine. William is not often photographed in the Highlands. “Sightings of him in rural Scotland are rare. But wearing a kilt in an urban setting at least once would silence his critics. Others, of course, would see it as a PR stunt.”
[From The Guardian]
Kilt-wearing does seem like one of the most harmless of all of the royal traditions. It’s not just a work costume adopted by royal men for certain Scottish functions either – Charles loves nothing more than wearing a kilt, privately and publicly. Apparently Prince Philip was the same way. Is all of this talk part of some kind of public-pressure campaign? I think it might be. Charles is going to have to bribe William with the keys to a new house to get him to wear a kilt one time in Scotland.
(PS… Something which goes largely unsaid in all of the talk about royal men in Balmoral specifically is the fact that Prince Harry largely avoided Balmoral for much of his adult life, and William rarely stays there more than a few days. I’ve always thought that both brothers associate Balmoral with their mother’s death. I’m not saying that’s a factor with the kilt-wearing, but who knows.)
Photos courtesy of Instar, Avalon Red.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Edinburgh, UK -20220512-
Prince William at Heart of Midlothian Football Club, Edinburgh, during a visit to see the ‘The Changing Room’ programme launched by SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health) in 2018 and is now delivered in football clubs across Scotland.
-PICTURED: Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Edinburgh, UK -20220512-
Prince William at Heart of Midlothian Football Club, Edinburgh, during a visit to see the ‘The Changing Room’ programme launched by SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health) in 2018 and is now delivered in football clubs across Scotland.
-PICTURED: Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge visits The Spartans FC and Community Association in Edinburgh to see the positive impact of the Heads Up ‘Mentally Healthy Football’ declaration in Scotland. May 21 2021,Image: 611999763, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS /rota / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Cambridge arrives for the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and to give a speech in his role as the Lord High Commissioner to to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.,Image: 612142355, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jane Barlow / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Cambridge arrives for the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and to give a speech in his role as the Lord High Commissioner to to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.,Image: 612142355, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jane Barlow / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Cambridge arrives for the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and to give a speech in his role as the Lord High Commissioner to to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.,Image: 612142360, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jane Barlow / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge walk at the beach at St Andrews, Scotland, Britain, May 26, 2021.,Image: 612735001, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: PHIL NOBLE / Avalon
-
-
FIFE, SCOTLAND – MAY 26: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak with local fishermen and their families to hear about the work of fishing communities on day six of their week long visit to Scotland on May 26, 2021 in Fife, Scotland.,Image: 612777925, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – MAY 26: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive in a Land Rover Defender that previously belonged to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to host NHS Charities Together and NHS staff at a unique drive-in cinema to watch a special screening of Disney‚Äôs Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on day six of their week-long visit to Scotland on May 26, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.,Image: 612860765, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
. No, dear god NO, one, he doesn’t have the swagger or build for a kilt (neither does his father), TWO, how the hell are we supposed to know what’s his head and what’s his knees, they are nearly identical, THREE ahhhh can you imagine Khate grabbing his ass in a kilt? Finally, I dont think a sporran is big enough to store his “pegs” 🤣
Lol, Mary – we both had the same thought at the same time.
Damn lady,
That was savage. Do it again.
“No, dear god NO”
Omg, I am laughing.
@Jais, @Eurodice and “like you care, well come on, can you imagine that deeb in a kilt?? He looks like a prk with teeth when he’s got a suit on, but a kilt!!! Shudder!
AHAHAHA !
To me it would be like a cosplay, so for once I agree with Boldemort.
😂😂😂
OK, my first (uncharitable) thought was he doesn’t want to give Kate any more access to his bum.
😂😂😂
Or have direct access to his “Crown Jewels” either!! I wouldn’t put it past Keen to go for them in PUBLIC, no less!!! Must keep up the happy, supportive, loving and devoted marriage narrative after all!!
So saucy! So festive! That Keen. LOL
You know who would rock a kilt? Harry.
Perfect selection of photographs.
I know!!! Kaiser should win a Pulitzer for her photo selection!!! This is from their charmless tour that his grandmother, QEII, forced him to participate in since they left have no charm to speak of!!! A perfect example of an angry, petulant little child who does not take criticism at all!!
Could be an issue of certain parts being a bit “tender” against the wool of the tartan? We all have an idea of how, uhh….actively Peggy likes certain “adult sports”. Could be our PWT is afraid of having a “Kate Moment” with the wind blowing up his kilt showing his P (the part w/out teeth)?
Or… it could just be he’s an ornery, stubborn, contrary bast*rd who likes power plays against Daddy Dearest. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Its highly plausible they associate Scotland/Balmoral with their mothers death. I know it would have done that to me. Places would certainly trigger the the trauma of being told their mother was killed. And on a less serious note: I would probably laugh at the site of Pegs in a kilt. I dont know why but he just doesn’t seem like he could pull it off.
I am furious the media is making me agree with William on something: he should wear what he is most comfortable in. If he’s uncomfortable in a kilt then he shouldn’t wear a kilt.
Maybe he has some ugly scars on his knees. I have one from a knee surgery that’s 30 years old and nearly every time I wear a skirt, I get asked about it.
I’m sorry about your scars. William might have bruises on his knees, from extracurricular activities.
That full length picture of William walking up the steps is the most unflattering and ghastly picture of William. Even an improvement in posture would go a long way. It robs him of any dignity. He looks so spineless, homely even, and his skin looks so transparent it reminds me of alien portrayals like ET.
I had to look twice. TBH, I thought it was Edward til I looked closely.
The pic of him walking all slumped over, is he wearing a diaper?!?
When I first saw that photo, I thought he had his pants on backwards. It’s like Mel Brooks in Spaceballs – Why didn’t you tell me my ass was so big?!!
I bet William has a cute butt.
Name checks out
He won’t wear a kilt but he’ll wear that Order of the Garter getup?
My thoughts exactly 👏🏼.. Feathers, full length velvet robes, unearned metals, unearned military uniforms and ugly hats are all perfectly fine but a kilt is just unacceptable 🤔🤨 these people truly live a life that is so trivial and petty it really is hard to stomach most days.
How about that goofy outfit with the knee breeches & white knee-highs? And I believe there were shoes with buckles, no? But he’s OK with that. Alrighty then.
I wouldn’t normally side with William on anything but I do on this. If he doesn’t want to wear a kilt then he shouldn’t be pressured into doing so. Kilt wearing is not mandatory in Scotland.
Regarding William and Harry’s reluctance to stay at Balmoral, I agree that it probably holds bad memories for them. It could also be because staying at Balmoral is likely to be very dull and boring. The highlands of Scotland are very scenic but the weather is not good and there is very little to do unless you like hill walking or hunting.
Oh Peg just wear the kilt. It makes for easier access if you like pegging.
He doesnt want to and shouldn’t have to but as a member of the royal family he should be a better ambassador. As goodwill, maybe he should try…I dont lik him but wearing something your aren’t comfortable in isn’t enjoyable.
Do you remember how William and Kate started to color coordinate after Harry and Meghan? Willie would totally wear one if Prince Harry did. If Charles is any smart, he would start a rumour that Prince Harry will be wearing one or how good Harry would look in one. There is no need for another campaign.
Actually, that’s a point I can’t ever recall seeing Harry in a kilt either.
They did as they were in Scotland when they were with their father. I don’t believe that Diana forced them to.
There are photos of William Harry and Peter Philips all wearing kilts when Peter still had blonde hair. I think William had stopped by about 1990.
William refuses adamantly to do anything anybody tells him to. He said once he listens to what his advisors tell him to do, then he does the opposite. Maybe when he was a child, he thought, wrongly, it was like wearing a skirt, and refused to wear them. People told him he ought to as heir to the Scottish throne, and so he dug his heels in and kept refusing. Perhaps now it’s only because he doesn’t want to back down and do what people tell him he should do.
Kilts are actually very macho and masculine. From the hairy legs on display to the suggestive sporran, the knife in the socks, the rumour of what’s worn underneath, they’re not remotely feminine. But a little boy whose unaware of the sexual undertones, and doesn’t grow up wearing them regularly, might see one and think “it’s a skirt”.
Knobby knees? Knockneed? Kilts are for confident men with super swag. William wishes.
Does Chuck have a Romanian tailor for his trips to Transylvania? I bet he does.
I completely forgot about Kate. It’s only been a few days but I completely forgot about her.
I’ll humanize William a bit. It’s a hard tough road being self-conscious and tall. I’m a tall woman. People automatically look at me and rearrange themselves. Now let’s consider William. How exactly does those legs look? If they are good or bad it’s going to be an event either way. Lol. I know I will click to be nosey.
Well, he was a member of the water polo team at St Andrews. He had no problem with that uniform (tiny little speedos & swim cap, as I recall).
So if he doesn’t want to wear a kilt he shouldn’t. But its clear that its something being discussed and he’s refusing for whatever reason. I mean he and Kate could coordinate – Charles and Camilla do that and I think it looks fine. I’m not Scottish though, so I’m not sure how it goes over in Scotland.
But I think in general its clear that charles has a much deeper affection for Scotland than William does, and that may be due to his mother’s death. But it is sort of weird to me how W&K blank Scotland considering they met there and went to school there. When they do events in Scotland there’s always a feel in the press that they were ordered to do those events and it wasn’t their choice.
Agreed @ Becks1!! You would think that since Keen and TOB spent 4 years in Scotland it would hold a special place for them. But I guess it doesn’t except for Keen as she is able to cosplay the hell out of Scotland’s flag colors and fashion, though she does entirely miss the mark every damn time, no matter the costs.
Am Scottish and TBH kilts are only worn for special occasions, weddings etc.. It would be respectful for him to wear one at say the garden parties they have at Holyrood (esp as many quests wear them) or at military events (where the Scottish regiments wear them). Charles and Philip often wore kilts, Philip changed into suits when he got older (thou saying that he often still wore one at the Braemar Games).
All in all, he doesn’t have to but in certain occasions it would be welcome/appreciated.
William has always struck me as someone with fairly fragile masculinity, so I could see him just not wanting to wear a “skirt”. This is such a dumb discussion by the press though because he should wear what he’s comfortable in. THAT SAID, this is the type of dumb stick they would usually beat Harry or Meghan with, so I’m happy that’s transferred back where it belongs now.
Incandescent is certainly fair game when it comes to criticism when it comes to the Britshidmedia. Incandescen has had a lengthy history of ruthlessly throwing his brother and his SIL under the bus, and his brother for his entire life.
It’s certainly worthy of discussion given his position in life as the heir to the throne and his endless titles amongst the Commonwealth countries. (Though I must admit that I am delightfully enjoying the criticism coming his way sans allowing him to dress for his own “comfort”.)
Williams determination to wear the same clothes he wore as a teen is his most relatable trait to many men. He not only doesn’t wear kilts, he doesn’t have his father and grandfathers appreciation for a well tailored suit. This may be generational, as Harry is pretty much the same, but it seems like promoting British men’s clothing/tailoring would be on Wills to do list. Harry’s suits have been noticeably well tailored lately so we might see Will in better fitting suits. I’ve been following Derek Guy on, sigh, X, since Wimbledon men’s final when he posted the most wonderful explanation of King Felipe of Spain’s well tailored suit.
He probably thinks that it isn’t macho! We all know how macho he is! LOL
His pda-seeking soon-to-be-ex-wife cannot stop grabbing his ass when he wears pants. I shudder to think what she would do to him if he starts wearing kilts. Wills likely shares this concern.
Besides, his favorite outfits are wrinkled mismatched suits that no longer fit, green velvet jackets and velvet slippers with widdle airpwanes embroidered on them. A guy has to stay in his lane.
Why doesn’t Willy want us to see his knees? What’s he hiding?
I say nae to seeing this knobhead’s knees.
But LOL’ing at “Lord of the Isles.” How do people say this kind of thing with a straight face in 2023?
Why is the Lord of the Isles funny?
The Isles used to be a separate country called the Kingdom of the Isles.
The rulers were Norse Kings who were sometimes called “King of Man” as the Isle of Man was sometimes part of it, and was it’s capital. Other times they were “the King of the Isles”.
Later it was ruled by the McDonald clan and they were known as “Lord of the Isles”. The Kingdom was swallowed up by the Scottish crown, the same way Wales and Cornwall were swallowed up by the English crown. It was independent for 200 years longer than wales, and about 600 years longer than Cornwall.
The title is as valid as “the Prince of Wales.” If people laughed at “the Chief of the Choctaw nation of Oklahoma” they’d be called racist. I’m sure you didn’t mean any offence but I really don’t see what there is to laugh at. It’s no different from “King of Norway” and a much more real title than “Duke of Sussex”.
Cairidh, wow talk about a false equivalency. You really should be careful about using Native American Tribes to make your point. You do know that they have tribal sovereignty, don’t you?
I don’t have a dog in the kilt fight. I think the Scottish people should have what they want–but you can’t force him to wear one if he doesn’t want to.
Has anyone ever considered that maybe kilts refuse to wear William?
Kilts are fun and festive and zesty outfits. Wills would just depress them
Well, it’s official. Justin and Sophie Trudeau are splitting up. Now that the Middletons’ JFK-Jackie impersonation failed, let them imitate the Trudeaus. Khate and Will are the First Couple of England. Separate and go on a vacation together, after many “meaningful” and “difficult” conversations. They now have the blueprint!
What is interesting is that local people in Ottawa are being more open about how they were living separate lives for a while. Also they could at least pretend to not hate each other when in public. That William and Kate can’t even do that really shows how bad it is for them.
Maybe Peg’s legs aren’t so great. 🤷🏾♀️
I feel William MUST wear the kilt now. Frankly, I think it would sort of suit him. Honestly.