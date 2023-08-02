Taylor Swift gave six-figure bonuses to her Eras tour crew, dancers & truck drivers

Taylor Swift figured out a way to tour in what feels like a brand-new way. Most touring acts go on the road for months at a time and it’s a whole traveling circus 24-7 with the artists, dancers and crew. Not Taylor – most of her concerts are scheduled Thursday through Saturday, and then she has the other half of the week “off,” where she flies home to New York or Nashville and decompresses and checks in with her cats. Her tour equipment is moved by 18-wheeler trucks and she has the franchise on those truckers: they are solely employed by her for the length of her tour. She’s removed herself from the traveling-circus aspect of touring and the whole operation is a well-oiled machine at this point, because she’s done this for her last three or four tours. Well, now Taylor’s truckers are getting a nice bonus.

Taylor Swift is sharing the wealth from her wildly successful Eras Tour … in the form of six-figure bonuses for the truckers hauling her equipment all around the country! Our Taylor sources tell us she gifted each trucker working her tour $100,000 … handing out the bonus checks before her Saturday show in Santa Clara, CA. We’re told the folks getting the money are production truck drivers who have been hauling Taylor’s equipment for The Eras Tour … there are around 50 truckers for her U.S. tour, which means Taylor just shelled out about $5 million. Our sources say the checks were an “end of the tour” bonus … remember, the United States leg is coming to a close next week when Taylor plays a series of gigs at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood before moving down to Mexico. Taylor’s nationwide tour has raked in $1 billion in sales … and when the dust settles, she could end up having the highest-grossing tour of all time!!! Truck drivers aren’t the only ones getting a slice of the pie in the form of bonuses. Our production sources tell us Taylor also bonused band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians, caterers, and others. It’s unclear how much the non-truckers received, but we’re told it was a “very generous amount.”

[From TMZ]

That’s genuinely nice! I would imagine the truckers, dancers and crew people already get paid well, but bonuses are always welcome and appreciated. It’s good for someone in Taylor’s position to not only give generously to the people she employs, but to be seen doing so, especially in an era when blue-collar work is not appreciated or properly compensated. The economics of Taylor Swift are always so fascinating to me, and Taylor is being partly credited with the economic revival in America. Taylor and Barbie – the booming economics of “making a product for girls and women.”