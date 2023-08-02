Teresa Giudice thinks Sofia Vergara is ‘the rudest woman I’ve ever met’

Probably the worst part of being a celebrity is interacting with people who regularly invade your privacy and make you feel uncomfortable every time you leave your house. I enjoy those stories as much as the next person, stories about So-and-so being a diva at a grocery store or WhatsHisName being rude to fans. But something has really shifted in the past decade – people really feel like they can invade a celebrity’s space without asking, that they can touch a celebrity without invitation, that they can film someone at a private club or whatever. There’s an expectation that everyone has to be “on” at all times, that no one can just have a bad day or not want to be photographed or not have to interact with people. Now add in the racism faced by an “immigrant celebrity” like Sofia Vergara. Well, funny story. Teresa Giudice has a story about how much she hates Sofia.
Teresa Giudice is coming for Sofía Vergara – again. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, who previously slammed the “Modern Family” actress, called Vergara the “rudest” celebrity she’s ever met during the latest episode of her “Namaste B$tches” podcast.
Chatting with co-host Melissa Pfeister, Giudice recalled an incident from 2017, where Vergara allegedly appeared reluctant to snap a pic with the reality star backstage at a talk show. Giudice argued that Vergara should be “nice” because she’s an “immigrant.”
“Sofia Vergara’s PR person and my PR person spoke together, and I guess the two of them said, ‘Let’s get a picture of Teresa and Sofia together,’” Giudice recalled, at one point mocking Vergara’s Colombian accent. “I didn’t want a picture with her. I’ve never asked to take a picture with anybody. [She’s] the rudest woman I’ve ever met.”
Giudice continued on, telling listeners, “I saw her whole demeanor, and then I heard her say to her PR person, ‘Why are you making me take a picture with that lady?’ I was like, ‘Excuse me? I did not want to take a picture with you! I never asked to take a picture with you.’ I was like, ‘How rude. You’re so not a humble person. You forgot where you came from.’”
The reality star even referenced Vergara’s humble beginnings in Barranquilla, Colombia.
“It’s not like she started out like being on the top. She forgot where she came from. She’s so not a down-to-earth person,” Giudice said. “I’m so not a fan of her.”
Sofia probably didn’t know who Teresa Giudice is? I wish I didn’t know who she is. Previously, Teresa had described the same incident and once again brought up Sofia’s immigration to America, saying: “You would think she would be nice, like, she’s an immigrant — no, I’m just saying, she should be nice!” Does Teresa Giudice think all immigrants have to be nice? That they should be grateful to be here and show that gratitude 24-7? I feel like this is about Sofia being Latina as well – would Teresa have reacted this way if Sofia was a British immigrant or a Swedish immigrant? Probably not. In Teresa’s mind, Sofia is “lucky” to be here, especially because she’s Colombian. Anyway, the fact that Teresa has this completely one-sided feud with Sofia Vergara is kind of on-brand for Teresa.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Oh dear the green eyed monster strikes. So very jealous of Sofia so must tell mean story. Teresa shut up.
This is not just being mean.
This non-entity is clearly jealous a person not born in the USA made it further than she did and Sofia should, in Giudice’s opinion, to kiss everyone’s backside because ‘immigrant’.
I had to stand this awful prejudice for the last 2 decades (“you shouldn’t talk because you were not born in the UK”) and it’s a red flag for racism, nativism and xenophobia.
I’m glad Sofia waved off this entitled, arrogant and scummy person.
Teresa Giudice seems to forget that her parents were immigrants from Italy. Is she just stupid or racist? Teresa Giudice is very ugly on the inside.
Yes,Joan, she is racist AND stupid. And jealous. Perhaps Sofía simply did not want to be photographed with a lying criminal…
Exactly, Joan. Her parents, who she loved over everything else in her life, didn’t speak English, enough to be conversational, but Sofia Vergara is her enemy…because she’s speaking English as a second language?
Honest to fuck, Andy Cohen, I cannot stand another minute of this woman. This is on you.
I love Sofia even more knowing that she wasn’t a “nice” immagrant to some nasty entitled America bore.
Teresa’s ex-husband and the father of her kids was an immigrant. Now deported. Teresa has never been nice, not even on her show. And Sofia is right not to know who Teresa is or to ask why her publicist wanted her to be photographed with her. Sofia has an image to protect too—and whom she associates with is part of it. That might sound gross and elitist, but it’s the truth.
Teresa’s own parents were immigrants. She seems to have forgotten where she came from. This woman is never nice. Oh, the irony!
In Italian, the word Teresa is – GELOZZA – big time!
Came here to say the same – Teresa ex is an immigrant, her parents were immigrants. Her ex got deported. So is she jealous of the fact that Sofia is legally within the USA whereas her ex was kicked out?
Sofia is famous because she is an actress that worked hard and long to achieve what she has today – she’s been around since the 90s hustling and working to establish herself.
Teresa? Well let’s see… she got caught up in her ex husband’s fraudulent business ventures. Even though she claims she just signed papers that seems really questionable and the government must have agreed because she spent time in prison for that. She’s only a ‘name’ because of appearing on NJ Housewive franchise where she was the ‘epitome’ of good up bringing, class and grace when she flipped a table over during a dinner while screaming calling someone a ‘prostitution whore-a’, she’s gotten into all sorts of fights and conflicts with other people while filmed for TV for the sake of a check. She’s obnoxious and without any sort of manners or courtesy.
It is extremely easy to see why Sofia may have questioned why she would be photographed and therefore considered as associated with Teresa.
If I were Sofia I wouldn’t want to be photographed with a dumpster fire either if I could help it. 😂😂😂😂😂😂
I have never heard of Teresa, but what a trashy excuse for a human being. “It’s not like she started out like being on the top. She forgot where she came from. She’s so not a down-to-earth person,” Giudice said. “I’m so not a fan of her.”
I hate xenophobic, racist people like this.
Teresa is such a classless individual. I won’t watch any of the Housewives shows anymore because to me the woman are all one huge embarrassment. The way they behave is so shameful.
It doesn’t even sound like she was being rude? It just sounds like Teresa is ticked that Sofia didn’t know who she was. Sofia isn’t obliged to take pictures with someone just because they were on Real Housewives.
And the stuff about “where she came from” and being nice because she’s an immigrant…..that’s really really bad. Teresa clearly thought that Sofia should be grateful….what, grateful that Teresa recognized her? Grateful that Teresa was willing to take a picture with her?
Sometimes we hear stories of celebrities being rude and I really think “yikes” but this is not one of those stories.
I think it is one and think yikes but the “celebrity” who’s rude is actually the bravolebrity Teresa Guidice. Bravo as a network has convinced a bunch of terrible people being on TV for being a jerk is the same as having acting talent and now they think they warrant A-list status despite being at the other end of the fame alphabet.
Good point! The person who stands out here as being super rude is not Sofia.
Personally I think Teresa should be grateful every day that her new boobs don’t make her fall over and bash her face.
she’s pissed because Sofia has naturally what T had to fake
LOL all day long
Also, I know who Sofia is. As I don’t have TV, I’ve never seen RHofAnywhere, so I have no idea who this T woman is anyway. What I do see via these pictures is no joy. Sofia is smiling in pretty much every picture I’ve ever seen of her. This woman? Not so much.
#TeamSofia
White reality “stars” resentful of minority bold names in a higher strata so they slag them for clout.
Six years after the event in question.
Happens in real life to non-celebs too. They can’t stand seeing an immigrant or Black/Brown person being more beautiful or more successful than them. White women (not all) are the most guilty of this.
You should be nicer to some random person demanding that you do things for her because you’re an immigrant.
Wow.
A cheap shot for clout.
I laughed.
Teresa is the daughter of immigrants who haven’t tried to assimilate in the usa at ALL. Teresa probably thinks she and vagara are in the same boat and she can make these flip remarks.
Sofia family has or had money. Her story is interesting. I will believe Sofia is rude because I have heard about her being rude since before she was really famous. You know extras on set telling stories. Although she maybe more “flip” than “rude”.
I seem to recall reading that Sofia’s family had money; they made regular trips to Miami for shopping & so on. That would probably really chap Teresa’s *ss if she knew. The more we hear from these ‘housewives’, the more we learn about their very ugly inner selves. If this encounter was six years ago, that would be after Teresa got out of prison. Maybe Sofia didn’t want to be photographed associating with ex-felons? 😉
This isn’t a celebrity being rude. This is a wanna-celebrity being rude about a celebrity.
As a publicist, I would NEVER suggest a client take a photo with such a problematic reality personality such as this table-flipping, hyperactive shrew….ABSOLUTELY NOT!
You forgot to add that’s she’s also a tax cheating felon.
Oh yeah, and that! LOL
Sofia has class, while Teresa is classless.
This is reminding me of Rebel Wilson’s story about meeting Meghan. There is a xenophobic/racist element to these white women how believe that women they view as lesser than/other should be grateful to meet them and disregard their rudeness.
I agree with Sophia, would anyone put filet mignon next to spam? Forehead Teresa, I mean three head Teresa is just jealous. Reminds me of the rumors that Beyonce didn’t want to hang with Trashy Kim.
And Teresa better rethink her immigrant crap, she too is an immigrant.
She also looks like Don Jr’s girlfriend in this pic.
Unless this woman is native American she too is an immigrant. A rude one at that.
Yeah but she’s a WHITE immigrant so they see themselves differently than Black/Brown immigrants. They also get treated differently by society.
This shows Sofia ain’t as dumb as Teresa is.
She forgot where she came from?
And why, may I ask, does an immigrant have to remember where she came from? Many folks emigrate to forget the horrors of where they’re from. Ridiculous on Teresa’s part.
One of my pet peeves i experienced a lot in US Is people constantly pointing out that I have an accent and then being dumb founded when i point out that they too have an accent. Its a generalization yes but a lot of Americans cant wrap their head around WE all have accents, its like theres is the standard way the world is suppose to speak.
LOL that is so true. Even within America, you have many different accents, from New York to Boston to Texas and LA.
Sofia was an actress on a hit TV show. She didn’t make her name in reality TV or YouTube. There is no connection between her fame and her being nice to randos she meets backstage or on the street. She was hired and became famous for portraying a certain character in a way that appealed to audience. As long as she is nice and professional to the cast, crew and production, she’ll be fine. She owes people like Teresa nothing.
This is too much drama for nothing.
Teresa the terrible, as per usual.
LOL at this. Teresa has never been to Colombia, I guess. Trip Advisor describes Barranquilla as “Vibrant… the epicenter of Carnival, a four-day festival of food, music, dance and beautiful party people. For the other 361 days of the year, the fourth-largest city in Colombia offers plenty of opportunities to pursue a balance of epic nightlife and historic sightseeing.” Sofia’s birthright is extremely hot people who dance the night away. Jersey… is not quite that 😀 (I am Colombian and I was born and live in NJ, which is totally nice but calm down, T.)
Ok Teresa. Teresa ok.
She sounds exactly like the stereotypical reality show entertainer: bitter that she’s not as talented or respected as actual actors. Like Sofia.
Well, to her credit, Teresa knows a thing or two about being an @$$hole!
So many people can’t stand it when an immigrant becomes successful. How dare someone not born here, work hard and become more successful than me ! They should be grateful we even let them in the country ! Shut up. I hope Sofia ignores her ass.
Frankly, I wouldn’t want my picture taken with a Housewife and I’m a nobody!!!
No offense, I know a lot of people like this stuff but I am not one of them. Got better things to watch than this crap!
This woman is actually referring to someone else as rude. Really? Has she looked in a mirror? (That dress she’s wearing is rude too.)
What a repulsive, ugly take
Sofia is a hot and gorgeous woman. Compared to Theresa who looks like a plastic surgery nightmare lol. She’s similar to the Karens who’s saying Zendaya is not hot and comparing her to a blonde girl in Sweden who they think is hotter. So many mocked that post – Zendaya is one of the most gorgeous people in the world. The MAGAs and the Karens can’t stand that the face of the USA is becoming different and showing a lot more diversity which they’re threatened because it’s not anymore just blonde hair/blue eyes.