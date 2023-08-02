Teresa Giudice thinks Sofia Vergara is ‘the rudest woman I’ve ever met’

Probably the worst part of being a celebrity is interacting with people who regularly invade your privacy and make you feel uncomfortable every time you leave your house. I enjoy those stories as much as the next person, stories about So-and-so being a diva at a grocery store or WhatsHisName being rude to fans. But something has really shifted in the past decade – people really feel like they can invade a celebrity’s space without asking, that they can touch a celebrity without invitation, that they can film someone at a private club or whatever. There’s an expectation that everyone has to be “on” at all times, that no one can just have a bad day or not want to be photographed or not have to interact with people. Now add in the racism faced by an “immigrant celebrity” like Sofia Vergara. Well, funny story. Teresa Giudice has a story about how much she hates Sofia.

Teresa Giudice is coming for Sofía Vergara – again. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, who previously slammed the “Modern Family” actress, called Vergara the “rudest” celebrity she’s ever met during the latest episode of her “Namaste B$tches” podcast. Chatting with co-host Melissa Pfeister, Giudice recalled an incident from 2017, where Vergara allegedly appeared reluctant to snap a pic with the reality star backstage at a talk show. Giudice argued that Vergara should be “nice” because she’s an “immigrant.” “Sofia Vergara’s PR person and my PR person spoke together, and I guess the two of them said, ‘Let’s get a picture of Teresa and Sofia together,’” Giudice recalled, at one point mocking Vergara’s Colombian accent. “I didn’t want a picture with her. I’ve never asked to take a picture with anybody. [She’s] the rudest woman I’ve ever met.” Giudice continued on, telling listeners, “I saw her whole demeanor, and then I heard her say to her PR person, ‘Why are you making me take a picture with that lady?’ I was like, ‘Excuse me? I did not want to take a picture with you! I never asked to take a picture with you.’ I was like, ‘How rude. You’re so not a humble person. You forgot where you came from.’” The reality star even referenced Vergara’s humble beginnings in Barranquilla, Colombia. “It’s not like she started out like being on the top. She forgot where she came from. She’s so not a down-to-earth person,” Giudice said. “I’m so not a fan of her.”

Sofia probably didn’t know who Teresa Giudice is? I wish I didn’t know who she is. Previously, Teresa had described the same incident and once again brought up Sofia’s immigration to America, saying: “You would think she would be nice, like, she’s an immigrant — no, I’m just saying, she should be nice!” Does Teresa Giudice think all immigrants have to be nice? That they should be grateful to be here and show that gratitude 24-7? I feel like this is about Sofia being Latina as well – would Teresa have reacted this way if Sofia was a British immigrant or a Swedish immigrant? Probably not. In Teresa’s mind, Sofia is “lucky” to be here, especially because she’s Colombian. Anyway, the fact that Teresa has this completely one-sided feud with Sofia Vergara is kind of on-brand for Teresa.