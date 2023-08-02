Sarah Jessica Parker brags about never getting takeout & cooking six nights a week

The SAG-AFTRA strike guidelines are that SAG actors cannot do junkets or TV shows or promote specific films or TV shows in any way. But it’s not “no interviews at all,” because people have side-gigs that don’t fall under the SAG rules. Sarah Jessica Parker is one of those people with side-gigs. She has a lot of side-gigs, from shoewear to perfume to her own brand of cocktail. Which is how she ended up appearing on the iHeartPodcast Table for Two, to talk about food and drink and definitely NOT And Just Like That. Now, I love it when celebrities talk about food and drink. Those are some of their most interesting interviews ever. Some highlights from SJP’s pod interview:

SJP & Matthew Broderick don’t do takeout: “We cook every night. It’s a source of a huge amount of pride for everybody.” She said she’s always surprised when she hears about other people’s takeout habits. “It’s also mystifying because we just don’t order in as a family. And on the rare occasion we have — we always hear other families, they do it, and then like one kid orders from this place and one kid … it’s so confusing,” she said. So instead the Parker-Brodericks “really do cook five to six nights a week.” She added: “We try to always have a Sunday dinner — we invite people.” On Carrie Bradshaw’s signature drink, the cosmopolitan. “The ones we drank on [Sex and the City] were that kind of cosmopolitan that you later learn are not the good ones. First of all, ours weren’t real — they were cranberry juice and water. I never drank cosmopolitans, I thought they were terrible.” She later became a convert to the popular pink drink, however. “So kindly, people would send them over, I would take a sip and think, ‘What is all the fuss about?’ Then one day someone sent a cosmopolitan over, and it was opaque, pale pink and fleshy. You could see a bit of pulp of whatever citrus had been used, with a twist, freezing cold, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is a cosmopolitan. I get it now.’” Now she loves Cosmos so much that she made her own Cosmo brand: “I love them now. I would say I really started drinking cosmopolitans that I chose on my own and would order — I’m going to say like six or seven years ago — and I love them. I don’t know that we ever expected from the show, from drinking them, that it would turn into a thing.” Parker even went on to make her own version. With Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits, she launched “the Perfect Cosmo by SJP,” which starts at $44 for two 375ml bottles or $60 for eight cans. It features a mix of cranberry and hints of lime and strawberry, topped off with vodka and triple sec.

I’ll admit it – if I was still a drinker, I would try SJP’s Cosmo brand. I’m actually curious about how the Cosmo adapts to a canned or bottled cocktail. I feel like America has been very late with getting into canned cocktails and spritzers, but there’s been a recent growth and interest in that kind of thing. As for what SJP says about cooking at home… I’m curious if she’s a good cook at all? It’s one thing to brag about never getting takeout (what a strange thing to be proud of, honestly) but it’s quite another to actually make nice meals your family wants to eat consistently. It’s about privilege too, especially for city-dwellers, to have the time, money and ability to shop for food and prepare those meals every week. Getting a couple of pizzas or six containers of lo mein delivered isn’t a moral crisis.