Duchess Meghan will be part of the Dusseldorf Invictus Games closing ceremony

The Dusseldorf Invictus Games are coming up in about five weeks. I think we always assumed that the Duchess of Sussex would be there for some or all of the games, given her attendance at the last two Invictus Games. At last year’s games at The Hague, Meghan was there for the pre-Invictus dinners, opening ceremony (where she made a speech and introduced her husband) and the first days of the games. According to a new German report, Meghan is planning to come to Dusseldorf for the last half of the games, and she will be part of the closing ceremony. (This is via Google Translate).
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will come to Düsseldorf for the Invictus Games in September. As has now become known, the Duchess will moderate part of the farewell show herself. The Bundeswehr and the city of Düsseldorf, which hosts the sporting event for war-disabled soldiers, are expecting other prominent visitors.
The opening ceremony of this year’s Invictus Games begins on September 9 at 6:30 p.m. with a so-called “pre-show”.
The stories of the competitors, their families and friends will also be the focus of the farewell show on September 16 from 8 p.m. “This very emotional element is to be moderated personally by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,” it said. Prince Harry, the patron and initiator of the Invictus Games, will say the closing words and pass the Invictus flag to the next organiser. In 2025 the Games will be held in Canada in the cities of Vancouver and Whistler.
The entire course of the opening and farewell show in Düsseldorf is planned to the second, as the spokesman announced on request. Further details about the program are not yet publicly known. “We expect Prince Harry to be with the Games from start to finish,” it said. Meghan is expected to come to Düsseldorf from the middle of the week. Federal President Frank Walter Steinmeier is also expected to speak to the audience.
I’m sad that Meghan won’t be there for the entire week, but whenever she does arrive, it will make worldwide headlines and she’ll be the focus. Perhaps that’s why she’s apparently not going to the opening ceremony, so that the focus can be on the athletes and teams. I’m really excited for this!! The games are happening on my birthday. For tennis fans, the games also start on the US Open’s finals weekend. Exciting times. (Now, will Meghan turn up in Singapore next week? Probably not.)
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar and Cover Images.
Today is MY birthday! Happy to get the news of a Meg appearance as a gift!
Michelle, Happy Birthday!
Happy Birthday!
Happy birthday Michelle and enjoy your gift!
Happy Birthday, Michelle!
Congratulations Michelle 🎂🥂🥳
A very happy birthday to you.
Happy Birthday Michelle!! 🎂
Happy birthday!
Happy birthday Michelle! Have a great one!
Happy Birthday to you birthday twin!! Have an amazing day!!
Happy Born Day, Michelle 💐
Happy Birthday Michelle…A beautiful gift indeed, Cheers!
Happy birthday!
Omg I’m so excited!! I will be there!!
OOOOH!!! That’s fantastic, have an amazing time!
I want to go!!! Have a great time!
Have an amazing time!!!
Oh goodie! We’ll have our very own Celebitchy attendant in the house. Please report back to us on this site when you get there.
Great news. Can’t wait.
I figured she would be there more towards the end due to it being Harry’s birthday. I can’t wait for Invictus!!! I dearly love these games.
I am so very pleased with the growth of the Invictus Games and the benefits it provides to the veterans and their families. Happy to see it is well supported by private and government organizations. It’s good that Harry has been able to rally support to grow the program to include additional sports each year and mental health support year round for veterans.
Finally, it’s great that Harry, like the other veterans who attend with their families, will have have his wife and hopefully also his children support him at the Games.
Ditto to !everything! u said, @MSTJ
Yes ditto!!!
But don’t expect Archie and Lilibeth to be present. That’s like dangling chicken to the niche Britshidmedia……..👿👿
@BothSidesNow
Hopefully the britshidmedia (both in the uk and their infiltrated versions in the USA) as well as the rest of us, will only HEAR that Prince Archie & Princess Lili were in Dusseldorf with their parents.
And NO. ONE. will evah see a pic of them there.
Did you see the part about a Calafornian dance company is coming?
So soll unter anderem das Ensemble „Axis Dance Company“ auftreten. Die in Kalifornien ansässige Gruppe tourte nach eigenen Angaben bereits durch mehr als 100 Städte, es tanzen Menschen mit und ohne Behinderung gemeinsam.
–
Harry&Meghan bringing a bit of home with them!
@Inge
Then they will be wailing from Salty Island- why didn’t H and M pick a British dance company, we are so posh bla bla 😂😂😂
‘M and H pick an American dance company, here are the reasons why this is disrespectful to the late queen…’ 😂😂😂
Inge, thanks for this! I looked up the Axis Dance Company: https://axisdance.org/
Both abled and disabled dancers—perfect for Invictus!
What a great addition to the Games! Harry and Meghan never miss, do they? This is the exact perfect touch that they are known to do. Their instincts are never wrong.
No, H&M have always successfully succeeded brilliantly with their patronages!!
So exciting!!!
Hell of a name for a company about to tour Germany …
I’m kinda glad Meghan has taken a step back as she deserves it but also because she has somewhat slowly been draining the Meghan hate clickbait industry around her. The rumors aren’t sticking and the photographers and columnists don’t have anything to write about. Meghan should live her life and she’ll be attacked no matter what but I’m glad she is having peace and quiet. Starve those losers because they’re desperate.
I don’t have a big picture view so I do wonder if the hate industry is diminishing. Are the British tabloids still writing about her daily? It seems bots will still follow her around and pollute whatever account she is associated with. It is tiresome and I truly don’t know what she could do differently 🤷♀️
Yeah this sounds about right. I do wonder if Meghan will be at the UNGA which starts around the same time.
Yay! I had a feeling we would see Meghan at some point so its nice to have confirmation of that.
I can’t wait to see these games! IG gets bigger & better every year. I’m also excited to see Meghan & this event she’s putting together.
Watching how the Sussexes balance parenting & work is also treat. They are both so busy with so many initiatives but they’ve created a comfortable home office & studio so they more time as a family. When they have to travel for long periods they stagger it so both parents aren’t gone for more than 2-3 days. Betty’s funeral on hell island being the only exception.
It’s truly a joy to watch them break generational curses when it comes to parenting & the family unit.
Good for Meg. It will be nice to see her for however long she is there. I bet she is busy at home with whatever projects she may have but she probably is enjoying her time with her children and being there for them.
Excellent! The documentary to be released ahead of time will hype it up and hoping somewhere someone offers live coverage for at least part of the games. I bet the entertainment will be top notch including the dance true. There’s lots to ok forward to.
That’s right!!! Even more reason to support IG and everything that they offer to ALL veterans and their families too!!
Yay, Meghan!
🥰🤩🥰
(and Harry, of course)
So looking forward to this!
We’ll go to Düsseldorf for a few days and will try to get to see as many events as possible. We’ve got tickets to the closing ceremony. Good to see the German president will be there too, it’s about time for Germany to focus a lot more on (wounded) veterans, and to support these kinds of organizations and events publicly.
omg I’m so jealous!! report back to all of us!!
Perhaps Archie and Lili will be there? IG is running during Harry’s birthday, September 15. Dr.Biden may be there to head up the US delegation if there is one this year. Interesting to see if Charles or William gives a shout out to Team GB. The sovereign is the commander in chief of UK’s armed forces.
IIRC they didn’t acknowledge anything to do with the last Invictus Games and/or the athletes. There’s been no indication their stance against Harry has softened so I don’t expect any shout out
Imagine allowing your own pettiness, jealousy and vindictiveness to determine HOW you show support for your OWN veterans that fought for YOUR country!!! KFCIII, and Burger King, are such childish men.
“There’s been no indication their stance against Harry has softened.”
BWWWWAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAAA!!
OMFG. That sentence is sooooo bullshidtmediaesque! Its a quote taken directly from murdock’s wizened arsehole and here you are, showing us all where you sup from. Jeebus!
FYI the White House…….. you know, that place where THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES has his office? announced the US Govt delegation, headed by Pete Buttigieg, United States Secretary of Transportation (and former Naval Officer) that would go to Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in the Netherlands in 2022.
We all await the announcement of the US delegation that will attend Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in Dusseldorf that will represent the United States Government.
Now put that in your pipe and smoke it.
And run tell your cumbolo in the britshidmedia.
I’m having a hard time figuring out what is wrong with what @oneofthemarys said. Charles et al. didn’t acknowledge the games and they probably have not softened their stance. So what if it sounds like Murdoch. It’s accurate. The comment reads like they are only talking about Charles and co, not the White House delegation.
Happy birthday lovey, have a lovely day
And well done meghan for choosing when to go. As a Brit I can wait to see my ginger prince on that stage, promoting the veterans and all they have accomplished and overcome. As a veteran myself I’m so proud of each and every one of the competitors! And final point I can’t wait to hear all the crying and whinging from the British rags. Boo bloody hoo to the lot of them and the Royal sycophants
Thank you, for your service!
Yes, thank you for your service!!
Sounds like a winner already.
What a superb Prince, a stateman with a global impact on the world stage. Invictus, Sentables, Travalyst etc etc.
Any time I get to see Meghan , is a great time . I miss seeing them both doing what they do best. Making an impact and a difference . Be prepared for this to be buttons and wanks very busy keening day followed by Kate the photoshop copy to try to replicate and steal Meghan looks
I am so excited to see the both of them. If we are lucky, we might even see the kids. I miss them sooo much. I understand why Meghan is doing what she is doing… she has literally had to starve them out. Salty Island along with Pegs & buttons might have an aneurysm.
It would be so great to see the whole family, but I have a feeling that Invictus Vancouver might be the first time we see the whole family at the games. It is close to home, and both kids will be old enough to appreciate the event. Germany is too far away, and there would be a lot of focus on the little ones. I’m waiting to see if the Brits can rise above their pettiness to support their team. Their actions during the Netherlands games was really shameful.
Wouldn’t that be a fitting end for Can’t and Won’t!!!
Cue to their endless campaign of countless PR puffing, priming, and admiration from the niche Britshidmedia, they might suffer from an aneurysm!!!
Stand by my celebchy friends, another big thing just dropped from our favourite couple
Being superficial, they looked great.
Yay! I saw. How cool! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
Great news ! Looking forward to see the royal superstars Harry and Meghan again. Invictus is a game changer.
William certainly seems to share that opinion too because he does everything he can to imitate Invictus’s elements.
This is an amazing event! Can’t wait for the coverage.
I love that Harry and Meghan work in parenting and projects as a team. The closing ceremony will be a glimpse of Meghan’s production skills. I’m looking forward to witnessing the same. How awesome is that to produce a dance company including disabled members? The children will not be physically present to wish Dad a happy birthday, but Granma Doria will orchestrate the FaceTime event.
Charles and William are struggling to stay relevant, but no matter what they do, they can only attract a steady audience if a group carries a Not My King sign.
I eagerly await the games, Meghan would be wonderful…