Donald Trump indicted on four felony counts for inciting the Jan. 6th insurrection

WE DID IT! Two and half years after Donald Trump openly incited the January 6th insurrection, Trump has been indicted by a grand jury following a lengthy and methodical DOJ investigation. There are four counts in the indictment against Trump, and there are also (as yet unnamed) co-conspirators cited in the indictment. Meaning, more charges to come and more arrests to be made, especially for fart-soaked Rudy Giuliani and Trump’s whole cracked-out team of ratf-cking helper-monkeys.
Former President Donald J. Trump was indicted on Tuesday in connection with his widespread efforts to overturn the 2020 election following a sprawling federal investigation into his attempts to cling to power after losing the presidency to Joseph R. Biden Jr. The indictment was filed by the special counsel Jack Smith in Federal District Court in Washington.
It accuses Mr. Trump of three conspiracies: one to defraud the United States, a second to obstruct an official government proceeding and a third to deprive people of civil rights provided by federal law or the Constitution.
“Each of these conspiracies — which built on the widespread mistrust the defendant was creating through pervasive and destabilizing lies about election fraud — targeted a bedrock function of the United States federal government: the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election,” the indictment said.
The indictment said Mr. Trump had six co-conspirators, but it did not name them.
Mr. Trump now faces two separate federal indictments. In June, Mr. Smith brought charges in Florida accusing Mr. Trump — the current front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination — of illegally holding on to a highly sensitive trove of national defense documents and then obstructing the government’s attempts to get them back. He is scheduled to go on trial in that case in May. In addition to federal charges in the election and documents cases, Mr. Trump also faces legal troubles in state courts.
He has been charged by the Manhattan district attorney’s office in a case that centers on hush money payments made to the porn star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election. The efforts by Mr. Trump and his allies to reverse his election loss are also the focus of a separate investigation by the district attorney in Fulton County, Ga. That inquiry appears likely to generate charges this month.
If you subscribe to the NYT, you can read the indictment here. It spells out in concise terms what Trump actually did, and how the criminal conspiracies came together. This feels cathartic – this is the one a lot of us were waiting for. Trump getting charged under the Espionage Act was amazing too, don’t get me wrong. But I still say Trump and every single one of his co-conspirators, including the January 6th terrorists, should be charged with high treason, murder and attempted murder. These should be death penalty charges. Those f–kers smeared feces on the walls of the Capitol. They made a noose to hang Mike Pence. Speaker Pelosi was in that secure underground bunker for hours. They planted pipe bombs. Trump assaulted his Secret Service detail because he wanted to go to the Capitol to join his people.
Jack Smith is hot, right? I would.
I worked the Wisconsin recount and I have been waiting a long time for this moment. The indictment is as smart as it can get – one defendant and slew of evidence. Trump’s attorneys are going to have a rough go trying to delay this trial, and that’s exactly the point of charging only him. The others can be charged later, and separately.
Jack Smith is doing his best to make America great again. ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Jack Smith is who all the Blue Wave folks thought Mueller was..
I just finished reading the full indictment. So I know who all the co-conspirators are. It is simply brilliant. Simply, in that anyone reading knows how guilty “the defendant” truly is without a doubt. The only thing I don’t understand is why Merritt Garland didn’t appoint Jack Smith on day 1.
Garland inherited Bill Barr’s DOJ and FBI. The DOJ and FBI were stocked with people sympathetic to Trump, of course that was Trump’s goal. Some things happened right away, like planting informants into the Proud Boys, but it was a year’s war to get the FBI to work the case for higher level investigation Also: Chris Wray.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/2023/06/19/fbi-resisted-opening-probe-into-trumps-role-jan-6-more-than-year/
The ex Mr Truthiness is a litigation expert, for a case this big, 2 1/2 years isn’t bad at all. He just finished advising one between 2 famous entities (you’d know both) and that was 4 years.
Just a happy fyi to anyone like me who wants to read the full indictment but can’t afford a NYT sub – I just clicked on the link in this article, and it’s not behind a paywall for me. I’m getting ready to read it right now.
Thank you, NYT ❤ I believe in supporting journalists when you can – but some news should be freely available to everyone.
Also noting that no MAGA will be able to read through the whole indictment bc their heads will explode by the second sentence of item 1 page 1 lol: The Defendant lost the 2020 presidential election.
Cheers Celebitches! 🍸 We made it to the back half of indictman season!
Judge Tanya Kutchan is a GREAT draw, she has given out the harshest sentences of any judge for Jan 6 violence, she’s known as a sharp judge. Agreeing with Amy T, the indictment is a triumph.
I hope she’ll make up for the extremely partisan (and inexperienced) judge in the documents case.
Tanya Chutkan. She was a few years older than me growing up, and I am very happy it’s going to be her. She’s 🔥 🔥 🔥
Finally. Jack Smith has done an amazing ojob, s has his team.
@ seaflower, I read this last night and I was so excited that I was dancing around my room!! I absolutely adore Smiths dedication and efficiency in regards to all of the materials that he had to make a case with! Cheers to Jack Smith!!! May Cheetos-lini, along with Four Season Giuliani be wearing orange jumpsuits by the end of next year!!!
YAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAAAAAA!!!!!
We must all celebrate the greatness of Smith as he is on 🔥 🔥🔥!!!!
This is the one that will sink him – if none others do. Love watching Andrew Weissman and Neal Katyal break it down. ALL the testimony is from republicans, many appointed by Trump himself to take out any bias the defendant may rant about. They speculate Pense also gave testimony as well. This one will be tried in DC too. As Weissman said: this was methodically laid out.
The scary point one Harvard professor made was that Trump hopes this will be decided by the people on the election stage and not in a courtroom and we the people are actually the ones who will decide. I don’t have much hope when he laid it out that way.
What a stand up guy to represent the GOP – a man who is defendant to three court cases: before, during and after his seat in office.
I wonder if Meadows gave evidence too.
Yes, both Pence and Meadows did. It’s only a 45 page indictment, and not a tough read at all. There are a lot of stories that could have only come from Pence himself and a few where you see Meadows.
For example it was chilling to read that when Trump said internally that his public remarks would criticize Pence on Jan 6, Meadows phoned Pence’s Secret Service to inform them. He knew the crowd would turn on Pence.
I plan on reading it by the pool over the weekend. Something to relax and take in and make me feel good. Self care 🙂
The link is below. I read the indictment on the MAL documents. Love saying to people: have you read the indictment? I have, come back to discuss after you read it and then we can discuss intelligently.
https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.258149/gov.uscourts.dcd.258149.1.0_1.pdf
Meadows is the DOJ’s key witness. He is very likely one of the co conspirators but made a plea deal of some sort.
Also, the Trump supporting pundits are screaming it will be impossible to show intent BUT Ivanka’s testimony before the House January 6 committee shows he knew exactly what he was doing and what he intended. She will very likely be called as a hostile witness
Absolutely chilling—small point tho; believe many online analysts getting that point wrong—it was Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short who contacted Secret Service. Honestly don’t think Meadows has enough character to do so.
Yes, that was Lawrence Tribe. Merrick Garland was a student of his and he wishes this had happened sooner so it doesn’t drag out until Election Day 2024. I think having the hearings and having Smith have both been good things that will help secure a conviction, hopefully. But I do understand his frustration.
I too understand the frustration but I also understand others who have said this had be done carefully, skillfully, and methodically due to him using this as weaponization against him. I fully understand the caution but I too got frustrated – had this been any one else they would be in jail right now not raising money for their legal battles against rape, document stealing against the US and trying to overthrow the government process.
Jack Smith is sooo HOT! That makes this even MORE GRATIFYING!!
It’ll be interesting to see what this does to the amounts of money coming into his election coffers. I’m sure there’ll be an initial surge, but I wonder if things will taper off when his faithful start to feel the pinch on their own well-being. I wonder if foreign donors will start to see him a lost cause, or if they’ll see ongoing value in the investment.
I saw an article the other day about how even though Trump has raised millions for his PAC, he’s down to 6 million (which isn’t a lot considering he’s been fundraising basically since the day he left office), because his legal fees are so expensive and he’s paying them out of his PAC money. So even if he is able to fundraise a lot off of this, he’s just spending it right away.
Music to my ears, although I’m pretty sure he’s funneled a lot of it to offshore banks. I also read that state GOP groups in Arizona, Michigan and maybe Wisconsin (?) are all broke or nearly broke because they spent all their $ on election lawsuits and people are donating directly to trump. Couldn’t happen to a nicer group.
Can’t wait to see how much money his dumbass supporters throw at him now. Not that he’ll spend it on campaigning — these charges ARE his campaign at this point — because he will need SO F–KING MUCH to pay his legal bills. Even shitty lawyers ain’t gonna work for free, especially with his mountain of very serious charges. He 100% should receive the death penalty, if you ask me.
Kaiser, thank you for saying Jack Smith is hot, I’ve been thinking it for weeks. I definitely would, too. Didn’t wanna say it out loud, but f–k it! 😂
Oh heck, I’ve been saying it out loud for months….I am a happily married much older woman but D-ANG yes, I could look and listen to him all day long!!! Cougar is now my thing!
Jack Smith has been a competing triathlete, so he’s fit too. He had to have knee surgery last year when he was hit by a car when he was cycling, he was still recovering when appointed and worked the case remotely at first. But look, no limp.
Ok, well if we’re going through confessions here…I find Andrew McCabe attractive (ducks, run, and hides).
I thought he was attractive too.
And when the Mueller investigation first started, I used to think Andrew Weissman was attractive too LOL. now I see him on TV and don’t know what I was thinking, it must have been all the excitement of thinking something was going to happen to Trump.
And I think that’s really what feels so cathartic about these indictments, right? We’ve been watching this man commit crimes in plain sight since 2016 (I mean long before that, but as an elected politician) and nothing has ever happened to him. And finally things are starting to stick and it just feels reassuring to know our system isn’t entirely broken.
Let’s hear it for smart hotties! Nothing sexier than intelligence and confidence. While we’re on the subject…Ari Melber has recently crept into my top 5…
Wordnerd, Ari Melber is dating actress Alexandria Daddario (White Lotus). But that means he’s single so there you go.
@Truthiness – Damn that’s a fine couple
I too find Smith hot too!! I bet he looks fine under those suits he wears too…….DAMN!!! And that beard would be a worthy candidate to scratch across my skin! Hot and smart, what a delicious combo 🔥🔥🔥
Never did I think even this would happen. This slippery eel has gotten away with everything his entire life. I hope he’s finally panicking.
I am still cautiously optimistic because this traitor IS a slippery eel.
Who are the unnamed co- conspirators? One of them has to be Ginny Thomas, right? Has to!
One was the acting AG that was pushing the falsehoods Trump wanted. His name slips my mind.
WaPo says Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro and Jeffrey Clark. The descriptions of them in the indictment were matched to what is publicly known. This is a gift link to an article about them, so hopefully anyone who wants to read about it but isn’t a subscriber can use it: https://wapo.st/3YjLdD8
Jeffrey Clark. Thank you! And this one is solely against Trump so that the others do not tie this one up to take longer. They are next on the list. I wonder if they realize the shitpool they are in,
The Washington Post names 5 of the 6 co-conspirators:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/08/01/doj-trump-indictment-trump-coconspirators/
1. Rudi Guillani
2. John Eastman
3. Sydney Powell
4. Jeffrey Clark
5. Kenneth Cheseboro
6. Unnamed political consultant
I’m hoping #6 is Gianni Thomas
Genevieve’s right. It helps when you read the indictment to know the co conspirators by their number. 1= Rudy, 2= John Eastman, 3= Sidney Powell (referred to as crazy), 4= Jeff Clark, 5 = Kenneth Chesebro. Number 6 is rumored to be Bannon or Epshsteyn, it’s not clear yet from the indictment.
I woke up and was going to take it easy but then I clicked on this site and saw this!!! I completely missed this yesterday. This is the big one! Now I’m having an iced coffee. I’m going to go for a walk and run some errands.
Thank you Kaiser, because ratf-cking helper monkeys is my new favorite saying.
When he is convicted, his supporters can send their money to his prison commissary – he can enjoy boxes and boxes of Snickers and Caramilk bars in his cell. “Don’t let the WOKE LEFT and the DEMS get away with it!!! They’ve removed the Tootsie Rolls and Mars Bars from all the federal prisons so that Hunter Biden can have them all to himself!!!”
Glad to have folks to celebrate with. LOCK HIM UP!
Yes, unfortunately we are a rare breed.
Glad this is happening at long last…trump is lower than pond scum. But, the pessimist in me thinks he will worm his way out of this somehow. He always does.
@duchessofcorola, Plea deal? In writing that he will never stand for office again and close his ranc “truth media” platform!! That’s the only things I can think of or he could run and hide with his best friend Putin
Any plea agreement Trump signed wouldn’t be worth the paper it’s written on. The 🍊 never kept his word in his life. About anything. Besides, he needs to go to Federal prison for life.
Well done Jack Smith! He cut his teeth on war crimes trials in the Hague so he is used to the sort of men trump and his clan are. When I saw how in a town in Alabana (excuse my spelling today please) still a morphine head at the moment!) had stopped it’s mayor taking his office and handling the town business just because he is a man of colour, my heart was in my mouth. I have been so afraid that your beautiful country would descend into civil war because of one orange deluded idiot. Now I just pray for justice and peace. There is a perfect word that describes trump and his cohorts “snollygosters” men and women who abandon all principles to gain and keep power, apart from the obvious word of bstds)
@MaryPester, I just wish it could all happen faster – but we are on our way!
All the best to you and hoping your meds are dealing with your pain effectively.
@JANETDR, thank you lovey
I read about him, too. It’s infuriating.
This is good news, but starting out saying “WE DID IT!” seems very premature.
@ Caroline, the measure of evidence that Smith has uncovered to bring this indictment is certainly one to be optimistic about. Smith delved into the depths of hell to file these charges!! Smith is an attorney with special powers that even those on the Repugnant side admire.
This one indictment certainly holds the greatest chance to cut Drumpfs chances of EVER holding public office again, including facing prison time in a Federal prison!! Don’t be pessimistic as the trial will be held in DC, as opposed to Florida where his classified documents case is being held. We ARE the people WILL stand up to this walking contradiction of the law!!
Because there have been so many promises to get him in the past, I am still wait and see. This is Donald Trump. He’ll campaign on this and get more money out of his followers to pay for his legal bills. And is he paying those legal bills??? I hope this drains the coffers but his base doesn’t care … they’ll fund him as long as he sticks it to Biden, Democrats, and everyone liberal and woke. I am a greedy bitch though and I want terrorist and MORE espionage charges filed against Trump. Where is the investigation on him SELLING classified information to U.S adversaries? He didn’t take classified documents for bragging rights and to redecorate Mar-A-Lago. THIS is what I want him to answer for — betraying and endangering the U.S. for money. Which domestic or foreign agents have copies of those classified documents? Alongside trying to bully his way into stealing an election, this is an equally serious crime. He’s a pathetic sniveling traitor and he needs to be held accountable for all his crimes.
@Mireille
💯💯💯
Saw a Jack Smith Flag on Twitter resembling a MAGA flag – how about adding “Jack Smith – Making America Great Again!” LOVE IT.
This is wonderful news, but I am still pessimistic that justice will be served. I envision Trump’s lawyers dragging it out, Republicans continuing to defend him, his insane supporters giving him money and getting violent. Sorry to be Debbie Downer, but with the economy the way it is (and everyone blaming Biden, which is ridiculous) I just don’t have a great feeling for the future.
Linney, I am sadly in complete agreement with you. I pray we are wrong
Hey, cheer up. The little wins are starting to pile up. Sooner or later they will become big wins. Plus, I think neither side wants a repeat of the last election fiasco/crime fest.
The economy is doing well, by most metrics.
Fingers crossed 🤞 that this goes to trial before the election. It’s bonkers to me that, given all this legal jeopardy, Trump is still leading for the Republican nomination. By a very wide margin. These are the same people who insisted that Hillary was disqualified by her email practices. The right wing is so flexible in their outrage.
It’s really unbelievable isn’t it? I don’t know what it will take to turn them around. Some of these people are just in it for the long haul and will follow him down the hole and they are beyond help. Some are just stupid. Some are just gullible.
I think my favorite headline last night was –
Former Host of NBC’s ‘The Apprentice’ Indicted for Trying to Steal 2020 Election
🤣🤣
Seeing clips of the Fox News hosts in utter meltdown, was an awfully enjoyable as well! Thank you Jack Smith!!!!
I love it!
Jack Smith is a hero. I can only imagine how hard he’s been working these past months to bring forth these long-awaited charges. And yes he is hot!
The thought of the orange idiot being elected again fills me with anxiety and keeps me awake at night. I’ll never be able to wrap my head around how even one person could support that depraved criminal. It’s unbelievable how many unconscionable, dumb people there are in this country. How so many people have been taken in by this conman. They think he’s something he’s not. When are they going to wake up and see the truth right in front of them???
I love this and also am very worried for the safety and well being for everyone involved in the prosecution.
I’m worried about the judge who is a WOC. Thankfully she’ll have US Marshall protection.
https://www.uscourts.gov/news/2022/02/24/judge-tanya-chutkan-developed-thick-skin-overcome-race-based-comments
Still concerned for her even with U.S Marshall protection. Worried for Jack Smith and Merrick Garland. Also, any jury that has to serve on this trial. The crazies will be out and about adopting their Führer’s elevating bullying tactics with violence.
I thought about that last night too. Those people become so unhinged so quickly at the slightest provocation. Many of them will do anything for him regardless of their personal safety.
I wish I could like/thumbs up all of these comments! Very happy day!
Another step towards justice. Still a long way to go, but I’ll take even the small wins.
I am celebrating this indictment but the one I am waiting for is Georgia. Georgia will decide on charges by Sept 1 and I cannot wait!!!
I hope that Georgia is by Sept 1. Just keep piling it on him.
You can also read the full indictment of Huffington Post , they don’t have a paywall.
There will be Jack Smith statues erected in every town square! Entire chapters about Jack Smith in history books. Schools named after him. People will tell their grandchildren tales about Jack Smith, American hero!
I hope that Jack Smith is well protected. Many of those MAGAS are violent nut jobs who will do anything for their cult leader.
Trump will be a footnote as the sh***iest and most criminal president EVER.
Now do Georgia ASAP on the heels of the Jan 6 indictment. Trump won’t know whether he’s coming or going.
Never in my lifetime did I think we would see a more criminal President than Nixon, yet here we are. I just pray we keep Biden in the White House for another term. I don’t need another Republican President to throw a blanket pardon over him like Ford did for Nixon.
IKR? I was a child during Watergate and I thought Nixon was the worst of the worst. My eyes have been opened. Who will play Smith in the movie?
Al Jazeera has a great article on all the key players including speculation on who the co defendants might be.
We love to see it – couldn’t have happened to a more deserving guy.
Is it legal to use campaign funds to pay your criminal defense lawyers?
tamsin, I have no doubt that he uses his campaign fund for ALL his expenses–cocaine, hookers, vacations, improvements on Mar-a-Lago (not that he’d ever pay the workers for their work), new real estate, parties, you -name- it. And you know what? His stans just give it all a wink. Because he’s one of THEM. How, you ask? Because he supports their most bigoted, sexist, fascist, militaristic fantasies. And he literally feeds on that. Disgusting.
This IS wonderful news indeed. I remember when this jerk was our President, and how much Kaiser and all of you here on CB helped me get through that god awful time and the joy that overwhelmed us when President Biden won! Yet here we are, years later, and horrid Trump is still considered a viable candidate – AGAIN? Unbelievable! Oh hell no. And Jared and Ivanka are back in too…dear God. Never, never again! So yes, go justice, and let’s all make sure we start gearing up too, to vote blue this time too.
Jack Smith looks like the Grim Reaper—and that’s fine by me.
#LockHimUp
Canadian here. Can someone please explain why someone charged under the espionage act can still run for president??? Or charged with any criminal offence for that matter?
rise and shine, I fearfully ask you how you know Jared and Ivanka are back in too? Last I heard, she said she wouldn’t be a part of his shit show again. More billions from the Saudis to collect? When will this abomination end?
They have still been seeing him when in FLA all along. Yet, as of the last several months, they have been in Bedminster, NJ, at their cottage at his club and socializing and dropping into meetings with his base and support team there, ever since he has been (aargh:-) leading in the Republican polling. They will do what is best for themselves, always. They have a record of disappearing when things get tough, then reappearing, unscathed. They should be in far more legal peril than Hunter Biden, that’s for sure, but nope. Oh and did you hear that it was confirmed Jared’s jailbird dad gave a cool million to Trump’s Super PAC when Trump pardoned him per Jared’s request? And Ivanka just wrangled out of being charged in the upcoming Trump organization charges in NYC by running out the clock and lawyers getting her off? And there is more 🙁 alas 🙂
I don’t believe in the death penalty but for this, I believe in the death penalty.