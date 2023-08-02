Telegraph: Americans hate Meghan Markle so why are they watching ‘Suits’?!?!?!

As we’ve discussed, the Duchess of Sussex’s old TV show is back in the headlines and a massive hit on streaming. Suits, the nine-season drama which originally aired on cable network USA, has accumulated billions of views on Peacock and Netflix. Every single day, there’s someone on Twitter talking about how Suits is a great show and Meghan Markle is fantastic on it. There’s simply been a huge revival this year in the show and in Meghan’s acting career. Instead of framing the story as a huge positive for Meghan and this popular show, you should see the pissy, angry way the British media is writing about it. Take, for example, this Telegraph headline: “Americans are bored of Meghan Markle – so why are they binge-watching Suits? The Duchess of Sussex finally has a huge Netflix hit, thanks to the vacuous legal drama she left behind. What’s the appeal?” These freaks think that if they scream “Americans hate Meghan” into a mirror 20 times, their wish becomes real. Literally tens of millions of people are discovering or rediscovering a pleasant legal drama and supporting Meghan. Some highlights from this BITTER Telegraph piece:
Meghan Markle is riding high in the ratings – and for once, it has nothing to do with Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey or her stormy relationship with the Windsors. The Duchess of Sussex occupies four of the top 10 places on Netflix USA’s “most watched” charts thanks to her old legal drama Suits, in which she plays spiky paralegal Rachel Zane.
It’s quite the turnaround, given the recent narrative around America going off the Sussexes. Their Hollywood friendship group is reportedly dwindling; not too long ago Meghan and Harry were mocked by South Park, in which they were shown holding signs demanding “stop looking at us”. They were also on the receiving end of several cruel jokes in Chris Rock’s recent Netflix comedy special, in which he suggested that Meghan’s strife with Harry’s family was nothing more or less than a retelling of the timeless story of in-laws not getting on.
But nobody is joking about the remarkable performance of Suits. It has broken records since arriving on US Netflix on June 23 (in the UK, it’s come and gone from the streamer and has always had a loyal following) and, according to Nielsen, was watched for 3.14 billion minutes in the week of June 26-July 2. No matter how much the reruns cost Netflix, Suits is inarguably better value than the $100 million the streamer reportedly threw at the Sussexes for a couple of documentaries.
There is even talk of Suits returning following its cancellation in 2019, although the producers acknowledge that Markle is unlikely to be part of any potential reunion.
It’s the Friends phenomenon all over again….Suits is different in that, unlike the peerless Friends, it is definitely no classic. But that’s possibly part of the charm. The show is slick and silly, while the acting is stiffer than the upper lip which Harry flexed in that interview with Oprah.
The appeal of Suits is partly down to Meghan – an unknown when initially cast in Suits and now one of the world’s most recognisable celebrities. She has a key part as Rachel, a deadpan striver making her way in the hyper-macho world of Manhattan law. True, nobody could mistake Markle as the second coming of Meryl Streep. But she brings a spiky energy to the likeable Rachel. Hard-working uncompromising, you can see why she was a fan favourite even before the Sussex factor. Still, the true magic of Suits lies in the bromantic energy between its lead characters, Mike Ross and Harvey Dent. They are the Mick and Keith of silly New York legal dramas, and their crackling chemistry has Suits fans bingeing until their eyeballs pop.
“Vacuous legal drama” in the headline, and then this person spends most of the piece praising the male performances. Typical. Like, I’ve never thought that Suits was some ground-breaking drama, but there’s absolutely an enormous appetite for a flashy and fun escapism. This person was just trying to act like Meghan isn’t the reason why Suits is the surprise hit of the summer. They have to denigrate every single thing she does or ever did, like they weren’t blessed to have someone beautiful, talented, hard-working and accomplished join that fakakta family. They fumbled the bag and instead of acknowledging it, their cope is to seethingly obsess about her.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, ‘Suits’/Instagram.
Such bitterness. I thought the Telegraph was supposed to be a legitimate newspaper not a tabloid. Also why do the headlines seem like run on sentences?
Nah, they’re on the Tory train and bashing all the same targets just with a veneer of respectability.
A veneer they’re quickly losing. What a way to trash their reputation and have people start seeing them as a tabloid.
Financially the Telegraph is in trouble and I think it will be sold. Guess who is looking at acquiring it? Rothmere and yes Murdoch is being mentioned. Don’t continue to see the Telegraph as credible media.
It’s Murdoch-adjacent.
They couldn’t even get the characters names right, it’s Mike Ross and Harvey Specter. Excellent fact checking there telegraph.
Isnt Harvey Dent….Two FAce?
Yep! Maybe they confused Aaron Eckhart and Gabriel Macht? Or more likely they just couldn’t wait to get their hate boner out, fact checking and proof reading be damned.
IKR? Harvey Dent? That’s the Batman character Two-face.
Edit: Becks beat me to it..
Lol. Harvey Dent is Two Face in the DC Universe! What a sloppy, unthinking piece.
Pearson Specter Litt – It was on the wall.
Tell me you didn’t research the show without telling me you didn’t research the show.
LOLOLOLOL
So true and yet they get away with it every time.
How about the fact that this jerk wrote that it’s surprising that many are watching “given the recent narrative” that she’s “not popular.” Are they kidding? They’re the ones who created this narrative, so don’t be surprised that folks who live in the reality-based world don’t follow your cockamamie narrative BM.
Gina Torres was and is the show for me. When she left, it collapsed on itself. Meghan and Patrick leaving was the deathknell. But I liked the show for the fashion too. Everyone LOOKED sharp and aspirational wardrobe-wise. But let’s be clear—Americans are watching because of Meghan. And you know William is sitting all alone in his bachelor pad binging the show and drooling over Meg in those tight pencil skirts.
As an aside the Suits attendants were my favourites at the wedding. They were having so much fun and looked fantastic and unstuffy
Pathetic people ..
It really is bordering on a sickness at this point!
Let’s face it, anybody who has an ex-partner like this would have called the cops on them. I mean, these British media people should be written up in the medical journals.
Sounds like sour grapes to me. After all the British press and the Royal Family have done to try to ruin Meghan people are flocking to her TV show. I love this.
So, instead of realizing that a ” narrative” is just that, and that the opinions of three 50 year old male multimillionaires may not reflect the thoughts of 350 million people, they just keep swinging and missing at the point. I eagerly await their next articles on how everyone hates Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Beyoncé, so why are their tours sold out this summer? I’m sure they’ll put their crack team of journalists on figuring that totally bewildering phenomenon out.
I snorted at that. That ‘narrative’ was one they created out of whole cloth!
I never would have checked it out if it wasn’t for Meghan, but I did and it’s a really enjoyable show. Like you said, nothing groundbreaking but it’s very well done and filled with an extremely attractive cast. And Meghan is very good in it too.
My boyfriend discovered it and watched it all during lockdown (nothing to do with MM) and I think he’s now working through it again. He watches a lot of tv and loves light series that he doesn’t have to concentrate too hard on (Below Deck is also a favourite).
I also think that in this age of ‘oh you like this show? watch us cancel it as not enough people watched it all in the first 24 hours’ there’s a big appeal in knowing there are multiple seasons of something already done and if you get into it there’s plenty more to enjoy.
There is no “recent narrative” going around the US about Meghan not being popular. That narrative is solely in the British press and the Murdoch empire attempts to push it into Page 6 etc. But its not “going around the US.”
Like, this isn’t a mystery. Suits is so massively popular this summer because Meghan is NOT the most hated person in the US. People are watching it in large part to see her, especially if they didn’t watch it the first time. The bigger issue here for the UK is that its blowing their narrative about Meghan being a nobody pre-Harry out of the water. Oh wait, she actually was a part of this successful TV show that ran for several seasons? That wasn’t just a lie? Oh…..okay.
I admit we are part of the billion streaming minutes, as we’ve been watching it for the first time. And my husband now has a crush on Meghan, LOL. I will say that we are two lawyers, and my husband is a litigator, so there are some things that are just….well, hard to swallow, LOL. He gets SO MAD when a deposition is scheduled for that afternoon and the trial is the next day. If he yells “THATS NOT HOW IT WORKS” one more time at the screen……we’ve had lots of discussions about “fiction” and things they have to do to keep the story moving lolol.
I will also now admit that Louis Litt and Donna are my favorites. we’re only in the beginning of the third season I think though so dont let me know if that opinion is going to change, ha.
“ The bigger issue here for the UK is that it’s blowing their narrative about Meghan being a nobody pre-Harry out of the water.”
This. And their narrative that Americans hate Meghan. Or that they are only interested in what Meghan is in relation to the royal family. As I stated yesterday, the facts keep smacking them in the face and their narrative keeps falling apart. Meghan had a very successful career pre Harry.
Yep that narrative is solely in the BM bc it’s literally created by the BM. They think if they just keep repeating that Meghan’s popularity has decreased in the US enough times that it will actually happen. They are trying to will it into existence. But it just makes them look like they live in an alternate reality. Bc it’s simply just not true.
@Jais
“….Yep that narrative is solely in the BM bc it’s literally created by the BM.”
LOL Youre so right, @Jais. Its such a Shidt Island phenom to create a reality and insist that the rest of us share in it.
I think its in their DNA…….hving lived so long with the fumes from the smoke-andmirrors pantomime that is the inevitable nature of royalty, it is my strongly held belief that brits are a…….’special’ brand of the human species. And this is why they can so comfortably and unembarrassingly make public statements about realities that only they can see and experience.
All while the rest of us who live in the real world, look on at the shennanigans of Shidthole Cuntry and point and laugh.
@KIngston…WTF. We have a terrible media for the most part, but “brits” are not making public statements about anything. The media is. Every country, and every country’s people have good and bad things about them. I can’t stand our royals, I also can’t stand your guns.
Lol @becks1, that sounds familiar to me as a nurse watching CPR be performed on TV. I’m sitting there yelling at my TV, “That’s not how it’s done!!” 😂😂
I have said to him so many times – “now you know how doctors feel watching ER or Greys Anatomy,” hahaha.
Y’all, I have a worse time than you do! Fake typing just does me in! And how many shows have a computer in them, hmm? Drives me nuts each & every time.
It drives me crazy that how they destroy computer evidence in films is to…take out the monitors?? not the servers, not the actual computer itself, but man, smashing that monitor will do it.
That’s too funny because lawyer shows always have a next day trial which literally never happens. I was able to watch Suits because it wasn’t taking itself too seriously. I mean from the first episode when we see paralegal Rachel Zane with an office with windows at a large NYC firm? Would never happen.
But the chemistry between the cast is what made the show watchable. The legal issues were hit and miss, but they sold it. That’s why the show ran as long as it did.
I am watching Suits again and thoroughly enjoying it. The first time around I stopped watching it because I practice law. The whole Mike Ross dilemma was a bit too fantastical for me to accept the first time around. I have allowed myself to go with the flow this time and I’m thoroughly enjoying it. It also makes me happy to see Meghan in her role as Rachel Zane thoroughly dismantle the grotesque fictionalized version of her that the British tabloid media and social media trolls & bots have created out of whole cloth. It is very satisfying to watch.
“…Mike Ross and Harvey Dent.” BAHAHA. Harvey Dent is Two-Face from Batman.
The way they turn a phrase and inject every single world with a level of hatred, jealousy and complete disassociation with reality is unreal.
Hey tabloids Americans don’t hate Meg. You hate Meg and all of the negative crap you print makes her an underdog in a way and people love an underdog and go out of their way to support. Also Meg has proven herself to be such a kind person ready to help and even though she has been put through some horrific times she still is just as kind and still wants to be helpful and make a difference. You tabloids bring so much attention to her every single day it’s no wonder why suits is being watched so much they have you to thank for all the free publicity.
Brit news along with the royal family just keep proving to the world just how stunted they are so keep it up, fools. Zero credibility. Suits is a fun watch and they can’t stand it.
Yeah, everything else was a failure. 🙄 I’m pretty sure archetypes had nothing to do with Harry, or those other godawful Windsors. They can try and denigrate her but her successes dwarf most of their busy work. They’re too busy doing shady financial deals and photo ops while she and Harry are helping people in a meaningful way.
I have no doubt that Meghan’s successes as a working royal caused a lot of jealousy amongst some members of the Royal Family. That’s part of the reason why the press attacked her so much when she was there. They were doing the Royal Family’s bidding.
Windsor jealousy is a part but only a part, as is Middleton/Goldsmith jealous that started the moment Harry announced to the family they were dating.
The press would have attacked her no matter what.
Meghan was attacked the moment their dating was discovered. It didn’t start when she began royal engagements after the engagement announcement or to after the wedding
The press was always going to attack whomever Harry dated and whomever he married. They were always going to set her against Kate publicly and were always going to raise Kate up and bash Harry’s choice. FFS they denigrated the law student (Chelsy) and raised up the drunk sidepiece party girl (Kate) simply because of which brother the two were dating. See Diana vs. Fergie. That’s how they make their money.
Added to that, the intrinsic racism of the Little Englanders. The MAGATs on SM promoting the Windsors and attacking Meghan. Drumpf fans who cannot locate the UK on a map suddenly rising up as ‘royal experts’ to fawn over Keen and attack anything Meghan does. Racism is their drug.
I was around pre Di and fergie. I remember the press stuff (obviously no internet then so it was what I read) but that was NOTHING like Meghan’s treatment. I mean the Duchess of pork is awful but they didn’t drive fergie to suicidal ideation. to have this level of abuse – dozens of articles of lies, threats, abuse daily. No comparison.
The royal family’s entire job is to grift, they want the upper class to stay that way, they throw out a few honours to lowlys to keep people keen. Otherwise they have outrageously expensive lives, stolen property and jewels, tax avoidance, dodgy dealings galore, shady money in the hundreds of millions if not billions, billions in property and ponce about in gold carriages. That’s the grift they and the media don’t want pointed out. People seem to actually realise this now, so the only way around it is to yell HARRY AND MEGHAN ARE TERRIBLE 50 times a day. To bastardise QE11 ‘What do they ACTUALLY do?’ weirdly, most Brits don’t question it. It’s like Stockholm syndrome or something
Old Chick I was around for it too.
No where did I say that the level (global, SM) of Meghan has faced is the same as what Fergie did back then. You’d be hard pressed to find anyone who has faced what Meghan has.
My point is that the press was always going to attack Margaret’s choice. They were always going to attack Andrew’s choice. They were always going to attack Harry’s choice. They’re going to attack Charlotte’s choice in the future. That’s their MO. They will raise up the heir’s choice and attack the spare’s choice no matter.
Even the line denigrating their docuseries……one of Netflix’s most watched original docuseries. I think Netflix was happy with that outcome.
Yep. I left that out because it involved H. But she had plenty of her own successful projects as we all know. They really got their knickers in a knot over how smart, charismatic and competent she is.
@NOTASUGARHERE But they never attacked cressida.
Yes they did. They went after her age, her mother’s multiple marriages, her father’s suicide, the family’s financial straits, her ‘acting’ career, etc.
They even attacked her because William was/is panting after her half sister Isabella. The tabloids tried to make it Cressida’s fault, that them dating was stabbing precious Kate in the back.
The British tabloid press did go after Cressida but in a much more muted fashion. The worst thing I can remember it calling her is “Messy Cressy.”
I wonder if prince Egghead is binge watching his favorite show?
@yeahright, Yes because he had and has the hots for meghan!
I suspect that Kate is avidly watching for the fashion tips too.
I started watching because it’s fun and made me smile. It’s entertainment. That’s what it’s supposed to be and it delivered.
Also, I’m a massive fan of Gina Torres.
And now have become a Rick Hoffman fan. Love, love his Louis, the cat whisperer. As for the mudding … LOL
Racism and media relations 101, the way the media hounds Meghan should be the subject of academic study. They hate her when she married the prince and they hate her more when she stepped back from being a fulltime working royal.
It’s like they’re stamping their feet in a huff going “you’re supposed to hate her! Stop watching her show!!” It’s deranged.
Honestly? Outside this blog I never even hear Megs name. Or Harry’s either for that matter.
I’m happy that Suits us doing well, but to say they’re hated here implies a level of investment in them that I just don’t see.
I think this is what the RRs and British press can’t believe. People aren’t sitting around on morning talk shows complaining endlessly about a woman who hasn’t made a public appearance in months. Its actually really easy to ignore people, even celebrities, who annoy you or you don’t like etc. It’s also really easy to ignore celebrities that you DO like if they aren’t promoting anything or on tour or whatever.
👍
Slush – The British tabloids just don’t get that the US is vastly different than Britain. Unless it’s the presidential elections where there is fairly centralized national coverage of two presidential candidates, Americans have a vast array of things and people (celebrities, etc.) to focus their attention on. And even when there are elections, most people get on with their lives on a daily basis until Election Day when they have to vote for the candidate they like for the job. Much of the daily chatter leading up to the elections would be among the political pundits who go on talk shows to discuss. The talk shows’ audience (tv and radio) are collectively maybe 10m to 20m people and America’s population is over 300m people. That’s a high level estimate of people who may have political interest in daily presidential election coverage (less than 10% of the population).
All that said, probably less than 1m Americans possibly pay attention to the British royal family on a daily basis and that’s probably generous. We are not (as a total population) fixated on the royal family like the British are. I think the Sussexes fly under the radar of most Americans on a daily basis. Harry and Meghan moved to the US to be financially independent and private, not obligated to perform for the royal rota for taxpayers’ funding. Besides the British tabloids’ fixation, America has allowed them that private life and financial independence they pursued.
The press must be so happy to have something/anything to write regarding her. I wonder how many more years they’ll need to get her name right?
Suits is like the old regional shows. Most of America haven’t seen it yet and it’s a complete show. “Married with child” is the show that always comes up when speaking about syndication.
Megan just helps expose the show. If it wasn’t for the actors strike now would be a great time for her co-stars to try and book gigs. I know they are so happy. Although, it looks like Netflix doesn’t pay well.
When the heirs are mediocre or lack excitement the slightest success of the spare, much less the continued success the Sussexes are having is a colossal threat each day they exist outside the establishment’s control. That’s what the British tabloids have to contend with daily. Hence, the unending propaganda against the Sussexes. 🤷♀️
The Sussexes walked away from the toxic royal mafia institution and haven’t failed as the British establishment (royal family, tabloid media, royal sycophants) was anticipating, and it’s a problem for the establishment.
Continuing to pray for the Sussex’s financial independence and wellbeing. 😇
Seconded
Ditto.
Ahhh poor little press people, can’t even get the names right 🤣🤣, well if you want to talk about vacuous, let’s look at Downton Abbey, the programme about toffs that lived of the money made for them by the people who worked on their estates and their inherited wealth, oh sorry, did I just describe the Windsor family 🤣🤣🤣yep everything they write comes back to bite them in the arse.
They certainly love the word “spiky” to describe her character, don’t they? Used it twice in the same article.
Ed Power? Let me take a WILD guess, a white man who, like his friend Jeremy Clarkson, hates Meghan ‘on a cellular level’. Anyone else read that article saying to themselves ‘that’s not how any of this works’?
MDS (Meghan Derangement Syndrome) is exhausting. She will have to live with this forever unfortunately. Look how Obama Derangement Syndrome has persisted and we’re on our second president since he was in office. Also, the Hillary derangers have had it out for her since the early 90s. It’s all the same crowd of rabid rightwing nutjobs.
All British media articles that spew hatred against Meghan have the same bitchiness born of jealousy, resentment, racism, and the hatred resulting from all of that. Some of the bitchiness borders on childishness- just barely above name-calling. Comparing Suits to Cheers (a situation comedy that is all white) is an example of huge resentment and desire to attack anything Meghan related. There are some things to criticize about Suits, but the sheer bitchiness of the writing takes away any credibility at any attempt at critical comment.
Longtime Suitor here, I’m so glad to see so many people discover and love Suits. My dorm floor in college used to have Suits, Psych and TGIT watch parties. It didn’t have the awards buzz, but it had the viewing numbers.
People who watched the show when it aired on USA are also chiming in and hyping her up. Meg has always been that girl, eat your hearts out haters!
(Justice for Louis Litt!)
So they’re “hate-watching” the Duchess on a bunch of re-runs? If true, how deranged. But I think it’s the opposite–people like her and want to see her back in the day. Never watched the show (for no particular reason!) but I’m sure she’s good in it and it’s very entertaining. God, these Brits are on a mission, alright. They sound insane.
She is good in it. I’ve started watching it and she pretty much steals every scene she’s in. You can clearly see her innate charisma coming through. The British rags are still hellbent on damning her and unfortunately, because of their quid pro quo ties to the BRF, they will continue unsanctioned. That being said, from a North American perspective she’s well liked despite the constant ragging from the gutter tabloids so they can go pound sand.
Writers on strike have been pointing out that the initial draw is probably Meghan, what people are finding is the kind of television Americans have been loving since forever – long running series with attractive people having somewhat relatable problems, but also bigger ones, with character arcs that grow over time, but also a great stand alone story or two per season.
People are sick of the ten episodes with a cliffhanger and then it’s cancelled current model of streaming. Suits has 134 episodes! It will take a while to watch it. It was popular enough to last for 9 seasons, but wasn’t on a premium channel, so lots of people hadn’t seen it. It’s the sort of show you can recommend to co-workers and then chat about in the lunch room.
And Meghan is great in it.
USA Network had so many shows like this. Kind of a formula, but engaging and relaxing at the same time. I used to watch them all.
Agreed, USA Network has really dialed into a great formula. Royal Pains and White Collar are in this category of just fun, flirty, and easy to watch.
Honestly from what I read sounds like the writer is eating crow and hating the taste. Lmao, oh well. The UK press thought their relentless, year round (and ongoing) negative press was going to dim Meghan’s light. The ‘Suits’ numbers are positive proof that their campaign of hate solely resides in an ehco chamber (and even then, many of the haters therein are nothing more than secret fans of Harry and Meghan who are bitter that they left royal life behind).
We’re watching “Suits” for the first time — into the fourth season now — and it’s thoroughly enjoyable. It reminds me a bit of “LA Law” — not realistic, but fun as hell to watch. And Meghan is luminous on the screen.
Cry more, Salt Island.
Lol, this is deranged. And I love how they think it’s a slam to compare Suits to the “classic” friends. I’m not here to slam either show, but hmm, I wonder what the British media loved about Friends that they didn’t love about Suits? What on earth could it be?
They called Friends “peerless.” I mean I love Friends, but it is not “peerless.”
Love how the British media conveniently forgets that their ever-so Keen mean girls k and W were suits fans as well. Thanks Harry for mentioning that little tidbit. Will never get over it 😭
Also I miss suits-Tig-era Meghan!!!
British media is bitter, seething and jealous. Their propaganda against Meghan didn’t work. How can you argue with success? Suits is now a global success. And nobody can deny it is due largely because of Meghan.
Kate and William and the courtiers are frothing in the mouth. They want a payment refund from all the paid rota clowns who failed in their demolition of Meghan.
“It’s quite the turnaround, given the recent narrative around America going off the Sussexes… a narrative wholly spun, by us.”
—forgot that last part.
I’m convinced that this daft article in the Telegraph, and others like it, is the UK Establishment ruthlessly denigrating anything H&M do in its attempt to positively promote the ‘new’ royal family. As the ‘new’ royal family essentially comprises just C&C and W&K, the UK Establishment has got its work cut out promoting those four jokers.
There’s really nothing to hate about her? Do I think she’s an angel goddess with a heart of diamonds? Midas touch in business? No. But I think she has handled herself very well and leads by a very nice example. And seems to have a heart of gold.
I mean, when the other side is Prince Charles and Andrew and angry brother-punching William, how is hating Meghan Markle even on the radar. Hmm criminal and heartless versus the people who said they can’t live like that…tough choice.
American here and I don’t have a real
Opinion on Meghan. I really don’t care about any of the royals or what they do
They really sound so bitter about people watching the show and loving Meghan in it. We all know that Meghan is the reason people are tuning in and giving it huge numbers. Some people take it so personally that people like Meghan’s character, that she’s gorgeous, has a substantial role and it’s her own work an career. Now it’s they’re only watching because of the royals or why isn’t she getting any acting jobs from it ( even though she said she’s done with acting).It’s a good solid show, has some fun plot lines, and the cast has great chemistry. Rachel is way too good for Mike. It was never trying to be the Wire or Mad Men, but it definitely draws you in.
I stopped TV cold-turkey around the same time ‘Suits’ aired the first time, but after reading the positives about the series on this blog, others and on whatever twitter is being called now, I decided to give it a go, I am having a blast – the time of my life.
Smart writing and a talented cast makes for a good time and living in the city where it was made, makes for so much fun as in spot the ………
Not just with me , the series are skewing towards the younger generation…….
That is what the disparagers loathe the most, their coveted audience are enjoying the very thing they denigrate……
To the Telegraph- Americans don’t hate Meghan Markle. Look at all the Twitter comments . Obviously many are rediscovering her and they love her in the show. Not to mention #suits has been trending for the past couple weeks. And they don’t understand why (you) British Press are super bitter and negative about her . There’s one thing about Americans, if someone foreign attacks Our own, that’s where we as a people are United(for the most part even the MAGAs deep down doesn’t like it when Americans are attacked).
You wanted for her to get out of the UK and go back to the US, she did and to your annoyance Harry also went with her. Just like many Twitter commenters are saying they can see WHY he fell in love with her and followed her back to the US. So stay bitter and envious , it only keeps raising your blood pressure. You have your boring WK and CC to look forward to 😀.
I am binge watching Suits and am on Season 5. I am obsessed and don’t want it to end.
She is and always will be an actor. Apparently, those are the only royalties she will be getting.
That statement doesn’t really mean anything without context.
And just to add shows Meghan has a LIFE and was able to support herself before marrying into the BRF. Not like Kate who chases wealthy men for a living lol..
And so what if Meghan gets royalties. Better than getting from taxpayers 🙄