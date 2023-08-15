The Sun: Prince Harry & Meghan ‘disagree’ about how to raise their kids

I’m still bewildered by the British media’s insistence on their 2023 Summer Storyline: Harry and Meghan are in trouble, despite all evidence to the contrary. I guess that’s the storyline the British consumer wants to hear and wants to believe. Prince Harry and Meghan are simply two private people, raising their children and minding their business in Montecito, and the entirety of the British national press is devoted to this mind-numbing commentary about them. It’s been three-and-a-half years since they left. They’re not coming back. There’s an added element to this latest piece in the Sun – it’s one of the tabloids being sued by Harry, so they’ve settled on a bonus storyline that no one in Harry’s life supports his lawsuits, including Meghan. Some highlights:
Harry frets about his children’s safety: They have only been seen together in public four times in the past eight months and have been dogged by claims their marriage is on the rocks. And now it seems while Prince Harry works on more solo projects and frets about his children’s safety, Meghan wants to move back into public life — with Archie, four, and Lilibet, two, by her side.
Different parenting styles: An insider said the couple have different ideas on parenting, and that Harry has been very affected by his public upbringing. Archie and Lilibet are rarely seen beyond the family’s £11million Montecito mansion. But while Harry, 38, has an obsession with security and privacy, Meghan wants to raise them openly in California.
Meghan doesn’t like Harry’s lawsuits: And she has not been overly impressed by Harry’s recent focus on three high-profile High Court cases in London against the media — including a phone-hacking claim against The Sun which was thrown out by the judge last month. Although she supports him, she has not delivered the ultimate show of solidarity by accompanying him to court.
Their disagreements: An insider said: “They disagree sometimes on certain approaches. Meghan would love to be done with all the legal stuff. But she’s still supportive of him as she knows how important it is to him. But she is ready to move on. They have a beautiful life in California and new friends. Montecito is paradise. Harry is very outdoorsy, he loves it there.”
Meghan & WME: Although she has signed up with LA talent agency William Morris Endeavour, they “go to see her” rather than Meghan making the six-hour round trip.
Isolation: The couple’s self-imposed isolation is behind the heavily guarded walls of their nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom home with chicken coop and tennis court. A source said of Harry: “There is a difference in how he has grown up. He fears for his own children because of what he has gone through.”
Real talk: I think Harry and Meghan probably have had some disagreements (not arguments) about how much their kids should be exposed to the world. In another world, Meghan would have loved to put photos of her kids on Instagram and show her pride in her family. I was actually surprised that we did see so many photos and videos of the kids on the Netflix series, but that was very controlled and we rarely saw their full faces. But yeah, I think at this point, they’re on the same page. Plus, the Sun is basically just complaining because they’re desperate to see blue-eyed Lili and cutie-pie Archie. Their kids are beautiful and the British papers wish they could publish photos of them. As for the idea that Meghan wants Harry to move on from the lawsuits… again, they’re just desperate for Meghan to come to London to “support” Harry in court. I think Meghan knows this is something Harry has to do and she’s very supportive of him in this and all things.
I think they planned to have more photos of the children but there was so much vitriol by the bots when Meghan was shown reading to Archie
I highly doubt they want their kids or their kids faces in social media. Their children are targets of massive hate and disinformation campaigns. No way are they adding anything to that fire.
They are heavily involved in online safety and are well aware how images can be altered and distributed all over the dark web. Besides the sheer volume of hate from random derangers.
And I – a person who has gone no contact with members of my family largely in part of realizing how toxic they were after having kids and never wanting them exposed to that – knows that with narcissistic entitled toxic people – you go grey rock and you info starve them. That obviously includes photos. Anything you share will be viewed through the feelings of negativity and hatred they have for you. Why on earth would they want to expose their kids to that?
I can see them wishing their kids had a more “normal” upbringing. Ie. Paps didn’t follow them trying to get photos and they could run into the grocery store with daddy. But this is their life and while I don’t think anyone expected the tsunami of hatred to last this long – it’s the price of safety and no way either one would want to jeopardize that.
Meghan pre Harry loved Instagram but I think people forgot or didn’t know how private she was. She even wrote about how the actor for Harvey (or another colleague, can’t remember) made a comment about her putting her life on social media and Meghan was sort of taken aback and said that she is very intentional about her life online. And that is true. We barely know anything about her ex husband or her relatives!
In another universe, non Royal Meg would still be posting pics of her children mostly with their faces obscured.
Again the British media want to control Meghan so they can make money from her. And the way Meghan talked about fearing for her children’s safety, I’m the last thing she wants is to parade them everywhere. They want Meghan to fly 12 hours to sit in a courtroom with Harry because she might bring the kids to the UK with her if the trial last several days. The media wants pictures and people to spy on her. Keep paying them dust Meghan! <3
Ditto. Besides, how many celeb children do you see in the papers? I know Lili’s godfather has a son, have NEVER seen him. Good on M&H for keeping their children out of the glare. That’s why they left that hell hole, to protect them and protect themselves. As Meg says, why should I give pics to my children to people calling them the n-word before I can give them to people who love them. Make that make sense and I’ll play the came – paraphrasing here of course.
Let’s be real, they want them both in England so they can harm them physically. That is it. Harry’s lawsuits are hurting the establishment they want her gone and him to be a shadow of himself.
They are goading and taunting them to be seen more to disprove these made-up stories. So they can make money off of them. And yeah, people love sharing cute pics of their kids, but after the way Meghan talked about being scared, I don’t think she is pushing for them to be more public. However, these papers absolutely want more pics of their kids.
@ Jais, the beasts want to be fed with pictures solely to eviscerate and destroy them as they have been deemed their own prey.
May karma come for every viper and villain on Salty Island of Petty buy 100,000 times.
Yeah, this line? “she has not delivered the ultimate show of solidarity by accompanying him to court.”
They’re SO MAD she’s not going to court with him because that would mean $$$ for them.
I was coming here to say just this. That is total tabloid code for “pleeeease come to court with Harry, Meghan! Pleeeease!”
Meghan and Harry are not stupid and know exactly what kind of circus would ensue if she showed up with him. I don’t believe Meghan will willingly set foot in the UK for a long time, if ever, if she can help it. The queen’s funeral was a huge exception.
If I was Meghan or Harry, I’d never willingly give any piece of my children (including their image) to those tabloid rats. The way the compared their beautiful little son to a primate (just kidding, riiiiight tabloids?) and insinuated that the very act of naming their daughter was dang near treasonous. I’d be like “You get as little of my family as possible, a-holes.” I’m always surprised when the Sussex fam does release a photo- they’re more generous and open than I would be, especially after the traumas they’ve both suffered at the hands of the gossip rags.
Oddly enough, the mental patient who wrote that piece does not demand Beatrice expose baby Sienna to the public eye: we have no clue what Sienna looks like, but Meghan is contractually obligated to feed her babies to the press hyenas?
This whole article reads to me like smoking a bird out of its nest.
Cough bullshit cough cough. They both are on the same page on how to raise their children and it shows. They both want nothing to do with raising them as Harry was raised. They are a team in all things especially the raising of their children. Now Peg and Can’t are the ones who don’t seem to agree so this is just more projection.
Love how the crazy paper can’t help but slip in their true desire- if she really loved him she’d come to london and show up at court and give us free photos and stories for months on end about every second of her trip to our cracked out racist motherland.
All I took from this is their frustration that she’s not out and about more parading the kids and giving them pics of her in London (and all the royal stories that would go with it). That’s it, that’s the story.
Ariel – thank you so much for the gem “cracked out racist motherland.”
Love it!
LMFAO @ cracked out racist motherland!! Love this place. I could not have said it any better. 🤣
I think Kaiser is right. I think this piece in the Sun is really about what they want rather than Harry and Meghan’s reality. A red flag is the story that Meghan wants Harry to drop his lawsuits. Plus, who’s the insider that talking to the Sun about Harry and Meghan?
Who’s the insider indeed. Like H&M’s circle would talk to them. I suspect those two have a LOT of friends who all keep on the downlow. Who knew she was friends the the Cdn PM’s wife until she talked about them hanging out? I bet she’s still friends with Jessica but since that girl showed her whole Karen ass, they keep it on the DL.
“Plus, who’s the insider that talking to the Sun about Harry and Meghan?”
The magical gnomes that live inside the royal rota’s heads.
Meghan stans wanting to see Meghan 🤝Meghan derangers wanting to see Meghan
Meghan was arguably among the first “celebrity influencers” of the Instagram era (back when it was good), I can believe she’d want to share pics and videos of her home, her family and her life. She was a tastemaker and trendsetter — and still is, moreso now! But that was before she was exposed to the madness of the British Media and the Rupert Murdoch Machine, lest we forget what happened in NYC. I think she can be optimistically naive, but I don’t think she’d ever risk her kids.
The majority of Hollywood celebs try to keep their children’s images private. I’m not counting the Kardashians because they’re not really Hollywood anyway. So I doubt Meghan is itching to exploit her kids the way the Wales do. Wasn’t that part of the reason behind the private birth with no hospital steps photo op? To maintain the kids’ anonymity, since they weren’t going to be getting protection?
Meghan says she was willing to do the photo op but it wasn’t possible because she was having her baby at Portland. She was not willing to change hospitals because her doctor worked at Portland. But she did raise question about having to show off the baby when he wasn’t going to protected and was never going to be a Prince.
“Although she supports him, she has not delivered the ultimate show of solidarity by accompanying him to court.”…..so we can take endless photos of her, wheel out the body language experts, criticise her for how much her clothes cost, criticise her for being a poor mother and leaving the kids, criticise her for being a poor mother and bringing the kids, criticise her for being too engaged in the court case, criticise her for brainwashing Harry…..
They. Left. You all backed the wrong horse. Get over it.
This article reeks of desperation for all things Sussexes. Pretty sure Harry’s insistence on privacy for their children is consensual. The occasional birthday and Christmas pictures we have seen shielded their children’s face. Also pretty sure as the children grow we will see more of them under controlled circumstances. This is done as much for the children’s privacy as it is for danger. I have always been curious as to why so many parents feel the need to document their children’s lives through social media. I applaud the Sussexes decision to allow their children the ability to have a healthy life interacting with their little friends away from the public.
The gutter rags want to turn the court case into the Meghan show. Not going to happen.
If I wasnt in a public place reading this I’d be on the floor howling. I love this line “Plus, the Sun is basically just complaining because they’re desperate to see blue-eyed Lili and cutie-pie Archie.”
I imagine these people stomping feet, desks, walls, wailing, why the f cant they just do what we want? Why cant they just give us something? Why wont their friends talk, say something. We need stories give us a mustard seed of something and we will take it from there. Reminiscent of trump’s ‘just say there was corruption and we will take it from there’.
Aaaanyway, no sources, more lies. As the SS likes to say, cry more.
All of this! They’re talking out of their asses hoping they can manifest some sources and exert some control over this family, and I love to see the delusion. Cry more, indeed
I feel like this is to normalize W’s abuse. See, Harry and Meghan disagree on things and argue too, you guys. Yes, of course they do. That is normal. Throwing things at each other, which was actually reported about Will and Kate, is abuse! If that is what is in the papers, I can’t imagine what it’s really like. Conflict and disagreements between two equals is inevitable. But you learn to manage your emotions, by walking it off, taking breaks, and coming back to problem solving and compromise. Throwing things at each other is NOT conflict. That is abuse!
BUT IT WAS ONLY PILLOWS! Playfully!
And no one question Khate’s random trotting out of dresses that cover her from chin to wrist to shin. She wants exposure and she knows those dresses have no “sex” appeal. Those fashion choices are likely made out of a desire to hide certain things rather than because she views Ma Ingalls as a fashion icon.
Are you saying that Kate, by covering herself from top to bottom, may be hiding bruises or other signs of abuse?
When I read this, none of it seemed out of whack to me other than the implication that there is trouble. I can believe Meghan just ready to be done with the lawsuits and anything to do with the UK. I can also see her wanting her kids to be free to live their lives, and Harry being nervous and afraid of that because of what he went through as a child and what they’ve gone through as a family. Again, these are nothing but typically normal, relevant things to discuss as a family. It all rings true and it is all just fine.
This is all projection on the tabloids part. Hoping if they keep hammering it, they’ll get a reaction.
But that’s exactly the type of implication this article was set out to do. All this article proves is that you could write something that doesn’t seem too it uncharacteristic or unsuspecting and non-readers would believe it in a heartbeat just because it isn’t hate-filled. The idea that Meghan wants to be more public while Harry wants to be more private is ludicrous. Two of Harry’s projects (TMYCS & Spare) are filled with private moments (even videos of Archie) in his life and we’ve seen him in public more in the past 3 years than we’ve seen Meghan. All the pics of videos from the documentary is proof that they do live openly and aren’t just “confined” to their Montecito mansion. And I’m not sure what makes people believe that if Meghan came back to instagram that she would share pics of her children and private life. Meghan barely shared anything about her ex boyfriend or her private life in the past so I’m not sure why she would be any different. Plus Meghan has spoken out against using her children as media currency in the past, so her and Harry are on the same page as to how they want to raise Archie & Lili. The real problem with articles like these is that they aren’t created for haters. They’re created for fans/supporters to speculate and they full right into those traps.
To a certain extent I agree @sarahlee, I mean, I want to put my children in a sport this fall and my husband disagrees. he thinks martial arts would be a better use of their time/focus right now. Alert the media!!! LOL.
Anyone in a healthy relationship can tell you a couple falls out of sync sometimes. Meanwhile they spend their energy trying to normalize the Wales’ throwing rows.
All that being said, they are living a life out loud, their children get out in the community and it just isn’t paraded and papped. Them living life as private citizens is exactly what they wanted. The ability to choose when to be seen. Those kids aren’t flowers in the attic.
Remember the tabloids asked a professional about the children not being out in the limelight, and the expert applauded H +M and how that will positively affect their development.
The Sussex family is fine. Stay mad and desperate, tabloids and derangers.
But it doesn’t just ring true. The implication of Meghan just wanting the case to be over when it impacts Harry, her, their children and so many others doesn’t make sense. The judge only threw out the hacking portion of the case, but the other illegal methods to attain information were done to him, her and others plus there is the potential of their kids and others in the future. She knows through her own case that these things can take years. Why would there be tension f
“It all rings true and it is all just fine.” Huh?
Unnamed “insider” reporting on private internal dynamics of the H-M marriage to a tabloid explicitly banned by H-M sounds completely “out of whack” to me. Got a bridge to sell if you believe this BS.
Oh, so Willy & Kate disagree how to co-parent as they navigate separation.
Kate, wants the kids out more because she’s boring af & would rather hide behind the kids than actually work.
Willy, wants to send George to school but Kate says no because she needs to hide behind him.
Nothing to do with the Sussex family at all, as usual.
One minute the tabloids are saying strip them of their titles they’re just celebrities now and then in the next breath they’re demanding pictures of Lili and Archie. It’s definitely the tabloids who cannot get used to the idea that H&M are no longer part of the “working” royals. They’re not funded by the taxpayer and have a right to live their lives the way they choose. How many other celebs are expected to give up their children’s anonymity so that the tabloids can have a story?
This article is the Sun trying to control H&M like they control the BRF. They NEED Meghan at that court case so, they can deflect attention away from the reason why the paper is in court. Even if Harry doesn’t win the case the evidence of why he took them to court will be laid out for all to see. Remember folks when you see “insider” it’s not a real story coming from the Sussexes. Harry has repeatedly said for the story to be true it has to come from a “Sussex Spokesperson” or H&M anything else is just another made up fairy tale.
lol this is hilarious. As someone said above they bet on the wrong horse & lost. The palace & the press had certain objectives with their great smear campaign but all weren’t aligned. Some in the palace wanted Meghan humbled & some wanted Meghan alone out of the family- instead Meghan left AND Harry left with her. The press thought they could bring H&M to heel & force access like they have with the others but instead they left & they have no access at all. The palace & the press played it totally wrong which is why they still can’t deal.
The funny thing is if the press hadn’t been so racist and awful & the Sussexes were still working royals & felt protected I bet we would have got some really cute bts photos etc of Archie & lili on Sussex royal similar to how they posted that 1 year anniversary video, Harry’s picture of Meghan’s bump during Oceana tour and Archie & Harry on Harry’s first Father’s Day which I don’t think was typical images to release by the BRF. They also did that video of Meghan reading to Archie for his first birthday for save the children after they left. However, the responses to that were so hateful & obviously the hate & possibly the threats to the family have increased exponentially since Oprah etc so not surprised they are more guarded about showing the kids.
They also want Meghan back in the uk as they miss having the palace sources leak on her & that access they used to have. Right now most of their daily press on her is just guessing what she’s up to. Guess they should have thought about that before smearing her out of the uk & when Charles took Frogmore away which they were so gleeful about for like a day.
Also I thought they claimed Meghan controlled Harry so how is he doing court cases against her wishes or not just going along with what she apparently wants for raising their kids? They can’t even keep their narratives straight
Again with the Montecito bathrooms.
Well, at least in this piece of fiction the Sun admits that Harry loves life in California. The tabloid has no inside information on that — but any moron can see in Harry’s face that life with Meghan and their kids in Montecito agrees with him. He’s never looked better.
It sounds like a terrible place to be spending lots of time. Where do I sign up?
I was going to point out that we’re back to counting bathrooms. Slow news day.
They even mentioned the tennis court this time!
Nacho recently said he beat Harry in Tennis.
These papers are obviously talking complete shit in an attempt to goad them into appearing in public more to “disprove” the rumors they themselves have created. Harry and Meghan must have ups and downs like literally all couples do, but these papers know absolutely nothing about their private lives. No one close to them is talking to these papers, and they’d be cut off promptly if they did. It’s all horseshit. They’ll never leave them alone and they’ll never cover them fairly, nevermind favorably. Grey rocking them most of the time, and suing them when they really cross the line, is the only way of dealing with it.
Those lawsuits brought back memories of all the old headlines and his former relationship with Chelsy. I believe Meghan really wants all of this to end. She is a human and has feelings.
Yeah no. Stop falling for the tabloid spin. Meghan and Harry’s lawsuits were filed at the same time. She would have known the perimeters of Harry’s case.
Harry talked extensively about his relationship with Chelsey in Spare. If Meghan had a problem with it, he wouldn’t have done so.
This is the same Meghan that, even though she was done with all things in England, she believed enough in the principles of her own lawsuit to continue with it after moving back to California. That one took a long time too, but she never settled, and she didn’t give up. Why does anyone think that she would be impatient with Harry’s lawsuits and want him to give them up (something I’m sure the British tabloids would want)?
The Sun knows nothing about any agreements or disagreements they may be having. This is all hopes and dreams. Harry and Meghan have succeeded in starving the beast. They have their lives locked down tight, so that all the tabs can do is speculate.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the next tactic is: The Sussexes MUST show pictures of their children, otherwise, we’ll be FORCED to put the Wales kids in the spotlight instead, insinuating that it will be Harry and Meghan’s fault if the Wales kids are over-exposed.
Yesterday Kaiser called the British media the abusive ex that refuses to accept a break-up. I wish more media outlets would characterize the dynamic this way. I wish American media outlets would start calling out this stalkerish behavior for what it is. How many more years will this go on? ten? twenty? When will British public figures start calling this out more?
The Sussexes decide if and when their children come out in public. The BM hollering like a hit dog means the Wales kids selling as much and neither are their parents.
Wow, the grew two extra bathrooms. 16 now!
I know, right? First thing I noticed. Some of the bathrooms have reproduced!
Ye gods and little fishes! How more obvious can they be??, they are longing for pictures of Archie and lilibet, they are in A massive funk because they can’t get pictures of Megan or terrorise her any more. They cry because the other Royals are so boring by comparison, and they are AFRAID to print what they should be talking about I. e the bloody laziness of the British shower. They drove away the only members of the Royal family worth a damn and they can’t get over it. Just like the LIE they printed, that Harry’s court case had been thrown out, NO IT HASN’T. Harry and Megan are a team, they discus how to raise their children, unlike the fusty confines of Royal protocols. So dear sun editor, here’s a nice BIG glass of “you lost, coupled with a nice BIG straw of suck it up
What this sounds like to me is the Sun and UK tabloids and press want to see more of Meghan and the kids out and about publicly and they blame Harry for blocking access. That has nothing to do with reality but that’s what they think. As for Meghan not being supportive because she isn’t showing up in court, that’s just BS. They said the same thing about the book tour because they want a media circus and use her to place blame for whatever happens. They act as though the Sussexes need to treat going out as a royal engagement where they need to be together constantly and parade the kids. I’m sure Meghan shares lots of photos and milestones of her kids lives with their friends and supportive family . They’re only 2and 4. Their life is playdates and preschool. As for being tired of Harry’s lawsuits , in the documentary it’s obvious they’re in this together and support each other. Meghan has been through this process and knows what’s involved. The tabloids are hoping if they keep hammering this enough, it will cause a reaction or a proof of life appearance . Carry on Sussexes and keep doing you.
I think most couples disagree sometimes on aspects of parenting. That’s perfectly normal. It’s how you handle the differences that matters, and I am sure they handle it in a healthy way.
I wish we could see more pics of their adorable kids, but I understand why they don’t show us.
Another day, another article about two people who no longer live there and whose lives are none of their business.
Go write about Will and Kate and harass them. You’re paying for THEIR lives, not Harry and Meghan’s.
My one point of interest on this was the WME people going up to Montecito. That’s the sort of thing that can backfire. Because the people at the top are fine with it, but what about the assistants and lower level people now stuck in the car with the boss for six hours? Not surprised that’s leaked. Assistants talk with each other. And assistants eventually become the bosses. You want to have a good relationship with them.
And to everyone saying this is their job, would you be annoyed if your boss got a new client and suddenly six hour car commutes was added to your job description?
If that job entailed getting out of the office to go the the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes mansion while being paid, I’d be thrilled. Was an assistant complaining or that is what you’re thinking? Didn’t we used to get stories of Harvard grads working in the mailrooms of these big Hollywood agencies? Most of these types of jobs are hybrid where you’re not even on sight every day but working remotely sa few days a week. I doubt a drive up the coast to visit a high level client is that unusual. Also this blurb may be based on the fact Meghan was photographed at lunch in Montecito with one of her WME reps. The tabloids are probably stalking their offices hoping for a Meghan sighting.
Why assume that is accurate and from people at WME, rather than The Sun presenting speculation as fact, based because she hasn’t been photographed at their main offices?
It’s totally possible that they are doing all of their meetings via video call, that they are meeting in person somewhere mid-way between the two locations, or that such meetings have been tagged on to other trips and the paps are just missing them.
Honestly if you’re planning a trip from WMA to Montecito you plan around traffic. It’s not a 3 hour commute. Hour and half from Beverly Hills, yes. This sounds like the “reporter” looked at google maps at the worst peak traffic time and decided that it takes 3 hours to get there.
As for the assistants…that’s literally your job. Traveling with your boss/work team is very common and yeah, sometimes the travel sucks, but if you’re asked to go to the client, you do. I’m on the road a lot for work (and in this industry) and you don’t always get to decide how/where you meet someone.
And if you don’t like it, get a new job.
It’s funny because most of the time they act like Santa Barbara is a suburb of LA. Now, suddenly, it’s really, unfairly far.
I think Meghan supports Harry in his lawsuits because she knows the importance of them, both to Harry and on a larger scale.
Do I think in another life M would have more pictures of her kids on social media? Sure. That just seemed to be how she was with IG and the Tig.
But in this life, no. She’s going to protect those babies every way she can.
I am laughing though bc its clear the Sun (and british tabs in general) is ticked they dont have more pictures of Archie and Lili. Nothing indicates they’re hiding away. We know Archie goes to preschool. He may play a sport (soccer for 4 year olds is hilarious to watch). They might go on vacations. They might go to the beach regularly. and so on. There just aren’t pictures of them, which is fine obviously.
But its not fine for the british press.
Of course I want to believe that Meghan and Harry are very happy, but logically that’s also what makes sense. Why would they have done all this, risked so much, if they hadn’t found their true partner? They both had a planet full of attractive, high profile, successful potential mates for marriage and child rearing who would have resulted in less drama and negative media attention. They’re together because they’re right for each other and want the same things.
I’m just glad the bathrooms are still getting a mention! 🤣The rest is garbage.
Yeah, it’s opposites day again in the UK. I take this story to mean that William and Kate disagree on how to raise their children, so the Sun, which is being sued by Prince Harry, is deflecting yet again.
Re: that top photo
Harry: Babe, I just read we are disagreeing on how to raise the children. Did you know about this?
Meghan: Mmmhmm, I just saw that.
Harry: Well, what are we going to do about that?
Meghan: I guess we’ll have to divorce, have a bitter custody fight, and move back to England because your family has more money for attorneys than I do.
Harry:
Meghan:
Harry and Meghan: *laughs and laughs and laughs*
This is so ridiculous. My spouse and I (who are very happy, thank you very much), have not been seen in public together for some time. We’ve each been busy with separate things, which seems to be the case for H & M, too. Also, show me a couple who is in perfect sync with how to raise children…seems to me, that’s normal. The tabloid media is REALLY reaching here.
The woman gets death threats, has been denied security, and quite literally risked her life staying in England for the funeral a year ago. But sure, Sun, she’s going to risk orphaning her children and Harry’s going to transform into a selfish egomaniac who demands she accompany him into a known terrorism target to keep up appearances because y’all threw a print tantrum about not seeing her enough. Ffs.
It’s the Sun, It is all conjecture with no basis in fact.
the tabloids just want meghan to accompany harry in court because it would give them months of content, plus they would use it as “proof” that harry is henpecked, that he’s only suing because meghan “made” him, that he cant do anything without her etc etc (despite that being the exact opposite of what theyre claiming today)
It’s hilarious the amount of projecting, twisting, and turning the writer puts into condemning William & Catherine and justifying everything Harry & Meghan do.
Why would Meghan share photos of her kids with people who mean them harm? Why share them with the tabloids? I think Harry & Meghan are on the same page as far as protecting their kids and providing them with a normal, pap free life.
I saw on Twitter the other day that Murdoch’s News Corp saw a 75% decline in profits so far in 2023 . The Sun is owned by Murdoch.
They’re Desperate and they know HM sells stories even though it’s all crap. While WK and CC are bores no one cares about.
Harry is still suing one of Murdoch’s companies and in particular the Sun that published this piece..
It says everything….
I will NEVER get over the sweater Meghan was wearing in nyc : “nolite te bastardes carborondurum”. Yes sis, we know exactly which “bastardes” you’re talking about