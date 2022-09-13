Deranged royal biographer Angela Levin cried Karen tears when she got pushback

Since Queen Elizabeth II passed, the Royal Rota has been going through some things. The British royal commentators and reporters have always believed they have the franchise on all things royal, that they are the sole royal translators to international audiences. They’ve been hired to do commentary on American and international networks following the death of QEII. And a remarkable thing has happened, at least on American networks: they’ve been getting significant pushback for their bullsh-t. Whenever they try to be shady or negative about the Duchess of Sussex, they’re getting pushback. Whenever they try to be blinders-on royalist about King Charles III, they’re getting pushback. MSNBC has been running lots of segments about the Cambridges’ Flop Tour and how Commonwealth nations will be leaving in droves under the new sovereign. We’re seeing British royal commentators have to edit themselves and change course in real time because suddenly their bullsh-t isn’t flying.
All of which to say, suddenly those same commentators are trying different things for their domestic audiences too. A British talk show host named Vanessa Feltz had Angela Levin on her show yesterday and Feltz merely questioned Levin’s anti-Meghan bullsh-t and Levin couldn’t handle it. Levin suddenly turned into a snowflake after spending years smearing Meghan and Harry on a daily basis.
Angela Levine got called out for her anti-Meghan rhetoric, and it was delicious. pic.twitter.com/4dhG8XQeZg
It’s glorious. Angela Levin is a ghastly, disgusting person. It’s my dream that this clip effectively ends Levin’s commentary career. The only problem is that Levin has an official biography of Queen Camilla coming out – so Levin will be on the promotional trail for that soon enough, and I hope she experiences the same kind of pushback then. It also calls into question why the f–k Camilla would choose this deranged a–hole as her biographer.
And yes, I know Vanessa Feltz is no hero, long-term. People like Feltz merely see which way the wind is blowing. They’re starting to understand that the international audience can see how they’ve treated Meghan in particular.
Oh it was glorious. Watching her feel the tiniest bit of heat and then immediately play victim was so satisfying. She revealed herself to be the bully and coward she is, especially since she couldn’t even muster up a single justification for why she hates Meghan so much. She wouldn’t last an hour in Meghan’s shoes.
Loved it! She went from ‘I don’t have to explain myself to you’ to ‘ you should invite me here and then attack me’ in a hot second.
Angela Levin can’t stand the heat but does she throw buckets of boiling water at the Duchess of Sussex! It’s because of the spiteful rhetoric of pseudo journalists like Angela Levin that Meghan’s photos in front of the English crowd are so painful to watch: Meghan looks despondent and daunted by her surroundings, prompting Henry to extend overprotective gestures, her feet position is awkward. All because of the constant aggressions of Levin, Tominey, Morgan, the Daily Wail. Enough is enough, already.
It was indeed glorious. I wish more “reporters” would apply their critical thinking kills in this manner and call out the royal rodents like Levin on their lies.
This was a long-awaited takedown. Hopefully, this will be common down the line. It was Glorious indeed!
She really wouldn’t. It’s bizarre. There are people out there who can gleefully do things like participate in a racist smear campaign and show no remorse even after hearing what was going on with the target’s mental health, or feel no guilt after exploiting and making fun of violent and traumatic things happening to other people. But hold them accountable for it, and they rage-sob about being cancelled, stalked, bullied, attacked, needing a new identity, etc.
What a brilliant take down…Well done Vanessa!
Angela Levin: ‘My mother was a cruel and horrid woman’…well that’s you now darling.
Levin was effortlessly skewered by Vanessa….something to watch over and over again.
Wow, that was freaking awesome! Journalistic standards even in royal gossip are supposed to mean something. She couldn’t even cough up a fake reason for the things that she said. And they were so correct about the Jezebel archetype – there’s no evidence for it except for how Levin thought Harry behaved one year versus how he behaved another. It’s like, lady, that was before his wife was dragged by racist freaks, vs. after! That’s why he acted different!
Although it was nice to see Angela Levin dissolving into a puddle of defensive self-pity, the video clip also showed that (just from the questions alone), it looked like the Vanessas and Emily Englishes know exactly what they’re doing when they write snide things about Meghan without basis themselves. It’s so hard to tell them apart because they look like they all got their hair colors out of the same box of Ms. Clairol, but that Emily English woman who was giggling at Angela Levin’s obvious discomfort was still treating Meghan’s misery as sport.
As Albert Schweitzer said: “At 20 you have the face which God gave you; at 40 the face life gave you; at 60 the face you deserve.”
AL’s bitter, nasty face tells you everything.
Well that was great to watch. As we say in Quebec, what a “bebe lala”!
Racists should always be called out for their racism.
Boo hoo.
Yeah. Getting sick of her invoking her spending “15 months with Harry” to psychologize about him and pull her old white Brit woman crap on Meghan. Looking forward to Harry’s book – it should truly relegate her ‘biography’ to the trash heap.
Yep. The 15 months is a lie and the 15 minutes is a lie. The Newsweek article (and her book) was a compilation of stories already out their and her opinions. Levin blatantly used stuff from Harry’s interviews with Peter Hunt & Bryony Gordon’s interviews with him in April 2017-calling it her own. She lifted articles from Rebecca English(gag), the Sun(gag) and others. There is little to no evidence she spent time with Harry. When she was on Sensemaker in July 2021? the host asked about the whole spending time with Harry and how that worked. (He knew) Her response was quite the delusion of grandeur.
I’m expecting to see inflated numbers from the BM about the Camilla book.
Even the woman’s defense of Meghan was gag-worthy. She says that Meghan seems to be trying to be a model “obedient” wife. It’s more like rejoicing that they think Meghan has learned her place then an actual defense of her.
She used the word dutiful but i feel she meant perhaps supportive.
Dutiful was the word but actually, Meghan IS basically a dutiful partner to Harry (though I agree that supportive is a better word). She agreed to leaving her homeland and being a working royal when she married him, and didn’t he say HE was the one who got very churned up and wanted out of being a full-time working royal, and Meghan agreed to do whatever would make him happy? Also – that Angela Levin – she crumples like a wuss when asked a couple of direct questions – for once – about her lies about Meghan. Yet, somehow, it’s perfectly fair to her that Meghan lives with lies told about her every single day of her life.
She still had her kid gloves on at that point and I got the feeling she was trying to frame an example of behaviour that Levin would generally be assumed to “respect”.
I was scrunching my face up at “Megxit, fault on both sides, dutiful wife”, thinking what the hell kind of defence is this, but then wooo they went in.
Particularly enjoyed the “Netflix cameras” stories being rubbished and the emphatic “she IS a part of the Royal family”. BYE Angie.
I agree with you @equality, I said something similar further down.
@Noki.Meghan has always been a supportive wife , that’s why despite all the hell the British media, the firm and family put her through, she stood by and with Harry at great expense to her own personal health, happiness and well-being.
Delicious indeed.
Glad she was called out.
Also happy to see the clip of Harry talking about how the media won’t be happy until they’ve killed another woman in his life on Apple TV is making the rounds again.
The pushback is happening. Although, I’m not sure it will last long.
Oh my GOSH, @Emily, SO glad you brought that up!!!
My husband is from Ireland and so has pretty strong feelings about the royals most of which are, “I don’t want to hear about the useless fecks,” lol, so I talk VERY sparingly about my Sussex addiction, but over coffee this morning, he said, “I saw this clip last night of Harry talking about his life and wow, I feel for he and Meghan. It was very powerful.”
He works in the business and is NOT easily impressed and I was SO happy, because he now has a better understanding of why I am rooting for them with every fiber of my being.
Harry was/is SO brave for leaving the only life he knew and leaving behind relatives that however unkind, were still his family. ( I have done similarly so I REALLY feel for him its hard) I think he and Meghan are quite incredible and I’m even MORE impressed seeing how they have dealt with the situation right now with their usual grace. Long may they prosper!
The same exact thing happened to me with my husband! Something has broken through.
I beg your pardon.
Her face is unfit. Gross racist cow.
There was a nice royal commentator over the weekend who is realistic and fair she was called Kate Williams funnily enough. There needs to be a fair balance, none of the favoritism between palaces and journalists.
I believe Kate Williams is actually an historian…
She is an actual historian, so she is actually the “royal expert” that all these other gossip columnists purport to be. I enjoy watching some of the documentaries about the Tudors she has hosted.
Kate is actually the wife of one of our friends and she is a lovely, lovely person.
Kate Williams has always understood Harry and Meghan’s side of the story and she was probably the only person saying at the time that the half in half out could work.
Well, one needn’t be an expert, historian, or clairvoyant to know that the half-in/half-out could have worked (once upon a time). The York princesses do it all the time — that is, when they’re not getting felt-up by their strange daddy, Andrew.
Kate Williams is a historian and royal commentator and has seen through the bs from day one and her support for the Sussexes has been unwavering.
Yes. Dr./Professor Kate Williams is more than a royal commentator. She is someone that uses critical thinking skills. This is an article from her after the Oprah interview. A good read.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/mar/08/harry-meghan-oprah-winfrey-royal-british-
Agree. My previous comment disappeared into the internethers. Kate Williams wrote an excellent article for the Guardian the day after the Oprah interview. Worth looking up.
Watching the Vanessa person keep skewering Devil Levin, and the resultant MELT DOWN, was awesome and a thing of beauty. The cherry on top will be if the **authorized** bio of Camilla flops as hard as Tom Bower’s screed. That this hag took a 15 minute interview of Harry for Newsweek and turned it into an **unauthorized** fanfic, much to his dismay, was an unforgivable betrayal, yet she behaves like his obsessed, spurned lover. A real bunny boiler. *shudder*
C-shell: ha ha ha ha! I TOTALLY picture her crying into her pillow every night, going, “Why wasn’t it meeeeeee????” over Harry marrying Meghan.
LOL. I see Levin as Charles Foster Kane and instead of saying ‘Rosebud’, she’s crying out Haaarrrryyyyyyy.
That woman and all the total rota deserve to be questioned hard. They have wilfully driven women in that famiky into severe mental distress and are so evil.
On a shallow note: THAT’S what Angela levin looks like???
All this death/funeral coverage has given me my first chance to actually SEE some of the faces of the the RR that we talk about here, and “THAT’S what ___ looks like?” has been my general reaction. Camilla Tominey in particular looks like the sort of caricature of a homely British woman you see in American cartoons.
Camilla Tominy is like the twin sister of Aunt Petunia in Harry Potter–nasty scowl with jutting chin and all.
I’m genuinely shocked. Like THESE are the people that slag Meghan and Harry off? The audacity!!!
@miranda- funny you say that because I was scrolling through on my Amazon fire stick last night and saw all of these “in remembrance” shows so i watched a few trailers and although I’ve seen Camilla before there was one from last year and omg. It really reinforces to me that when you are full hate a vitriol you really start to look it.
Also, these people have never experienced pushback and live in an echo chamber over in the UK so of course they are crying their white tears because how dare anyone questions them! Exactly like piers stomping out of the studio. All a bunch of babies. I can’t imagine having any of those sort of people in my life.
Tominey and Kate are lookalikes.
“They have wilfully driven women in that famiky into severe mental distress and are so evil.” Absolutely. Megan thee Stallion made a similar point on Hillary Clinton’s podcast a few days ago, about the sadistic way we talk about women having breakdowns while we’re bullying them.
@Watson: Don’t you EVER feel badly about the “shallow” when it comes to professional crazies like Angela Levin. Much like the proverbial rat, they’ll survive.
It’s a lovely take-down, but perhaps akin to a Mitch McConnell chastising Trump. You enabled him and loved him when it was good for your bottom line, but when the power has shifted, your fair-weather friending comes out in full force.
Still, the more shows Levin refuses to be on, the better for the planet.
Well this was f*cling brilliant.
Literally shit is about to pop off. Only Liz’s presence was keeping it together. Gloves are coming off on all ends because other journalists will now put reputability ahead of respect. It all comes out in the wash.
I like that someone pushed back on Angela, but it really bothers me that the panel is still acting like Meghan talking about her experience is as bad or worse than the racism and xenophobia she experienced. The DARVO was so effective even people who are defending her use palace talking points.
Yes! I loved watching the bitch get more and more pushback, but some of what they said about her bothered me too. They’re clearly reading the room, but still trying to protect the RF.
You know what, I don’t know that there have been any directives from the RF. I have been off work for a few days and have had a chance to see how people are responding to this whole mess. And I think the pushback against the press’s torment of Meghan is at least partly organic. I think that when people saw how clearly nervous, even frightened Meghan was when the two couples emerged from that car—and by the way, I noted how her SIL bombed out of that car and rudely left M in the dust and alone/behind—a lot of people knew that the UK press’s treatment of M has been both abhorrent and dangerous. I think that image generated a lot of real sympathy for M. There were all kinds of tweets about it and also actual happiness to see that generation acting together, however awkward or for show. I think all of this was fed by the fact that Levin, Wootton, Piers et all were engaged in MASSIVE overreach in their attacks on M. No one wanted the mourning period to be so poisoned, especially when everything was on a global stage. Also, Wootton seemed to be attacked and ridiculed in even greater numbers than Levin. Sure, there were calls from the two camps to control the narrative, but I think a fed up public, embarrassed for their country, actually had a lot to do with this for a change.
Agree @Dee. I don’t think there were directives from the RF. The poisoning of the mourning period is a factor. All these other negative commentators/RR’s are associated with Levin. Levin’s chronic retweeting and use of deranger deranged theories makes the rest of them look guilty by association. Though they are just as guilty in putting out disinformation. It was glorious to see Levin being challenged. She wasn’t attacked. LOL at her accusing someone else of having an agenda. As if she doesn’t. The Dan Wootton stuff is comedy gold in 4 takes.
That was fun to watch but very curious. Levin did not expect to be the one sacrificed yesterday. Wonder if she called Camilla to complain and got blanked there too. There has been a little more support for Meghan in the last 24 hours and one has to wonder what is going on. It’s not normal.
Reality has set in and the firm needs Harry and Meghan. It’s no coincidence that some in the British media are reading the writing on the wall and are trying to push back on the Meghan hate, it makes them all look bad. Anyway, it’s too late to correct the course. The damage is done.
@Bren: This is the South Africa tour all over again when the press was praising Harry and Meghan and Harry told them that he was on to them. After the funeral the press will go back to bashing them.
Is it only occurring to them NOW that the world is watching? Or do they realize now that the Queen is gone they can no longer use the “poor elderly Queen” cover for their awfulness? Because no one is gonna give a shit about Charles’s feelings.
They need the Sussexes badly.
It is as clear as daylight that the new prince and princess of Wales cannot cope, they are heading for a nightmare. Charles gave them those titles because he wants them to step up! I believe he is very unhappy with their work ethic.
@Harper, yesss, she did not the questioning. I’ve been rewatching Game of Thrones. This reminded a bit of The Dragon and the Wolf episode. Petyr Baelish/Angela Levin thought they had it all wrapped up until they were asked a question requiring an honest answer. Neither would answer honestly. Love it.
Ack..apologize for the missed words in the above. Adding..Sansa Stark realized Baelish’s lies when he implied Arya wanted to be Lady Stark. Sansa knew Arya never wanted to be a Lady. It’s like the BM/RR’s/”palace sources” saying Meghan didn’t understand the hierarchy. Bullsh*t. They can’t say she was too “Hollywood” without recognizing she understood how the Hollywood system works. Meghan was more culturally aware of life than the Firm. The only thing she couldn’t do was completely dim herself/shine/glow to appease other’s jealousy. There are some things in this world you can’t put a cap on.
CNN’s HUG THAT WENT AROUND THE WORLD with words from the future generation of ‘You are welcome here’ have them shook.
Talk about this nasty woman as the Rottweiler’s biographer is building. Also criticism about her book about Harry, how unscrupulous she went about that. Even a clip of Harry seemingly to speak exactly about that. Chucky’s also getting his name included as a longtime friend of Levin’s.
She won’t get fired but will lose credibility and hopefully book sales along with more and louder pushback.
I was SO GLAD to see this. Vanessa wasn’t even being mean, she was just asking her, what is your opinion based on? Observations, inside information, what? Angela couldn’t answer bc her answer would be “racism and twitter trolls.”
I did not realize that the other blonde in that segment was emily andrews, which I thought was super interesting. So she was the one who made the comment about Meghan being a dutiful wife, and how there was probably blame on both sides that led to the Sussexes leaving – neither comments that I liked. But she was also the one who egged Vanessa on to ask Angela about her tweet about the Netflix cameras, and she was clearly surprised that Angela was getting the pushback she was. It’s almost like EA got a memo about discussing Meghan that Angela did not.
Emily Andrew was strait up giddy and her expressions were hilarious as they roasted Angela. Did not like her ridiculous both sides stance but it was funny to watch the glee as they called Angela out.
Both Tominey and Kay indirectly called out Angela Levin in their articles when they said that it was definitely false that the Sussexes planned their own walkabouts with cameras, which was specifically what Angela tweeted. So Angela had already been called out on a lie by other rota before this clip. Becky English better watch her back bc Tominey mentioned her erased tweet in her article also. She doesn’t name the reporters but they all know who she’s talking about. They are really going at each other.
Lol, the rota is turning on each other and falling to cannibalism. I love that for them.
Seriously, the snake is eating its own tail.
Emily Andrews WAS straight up giddy, and I am here for all of these “reporters” finally catching up to the reality of Meghan.
Nancy Sinatra, of all people, retweeted Harry’s TMYCS clip. This is reaching a whole new group of people who likely have been completely ignorant to Meghan’s treatment, up until the queen died. It’s delicious.
@Becks: Emily Andrews is not to be trusted. I enjoyed Angela getting some of her own medicine but Emily and Vanessa leading the charge was them gaslighting the public.
Oh for sure. She’ll turn on Meghan again in a week. Even here her comments were suspect. But I’ll watch them turning on each other with my popcorn lol.
Omid is going to be the last one standing, at the end of this.
Emily Andrews was rolling her eyes at the gross things Levin was saying about Meghan and while it’s a super low bar I do wonder if the rest of the rota were briefed to start pulling back on the crazy racist stuff said about Meghan.
Add to this tominey and Morgan saying that Harry should wear his uniform and I wonder what new directive has been issued to them and who issued it.
EA’s always been a weird one though. I think she hates the Sussex Squad more than she hates Meghan. She’s had some blatantly false stories obviously (the baby shower, didn’t she write the story about “Meg’s Commandments”) but those stories were so false and detailed that to me it was clear someone fed them to her (especially the baby shower story, I think KP gave her that story, maybe they didn’t know the shower hadn’t happened yet?) She’s not a Cambridge fan. (sorry, Wales.) She also has an interesting tweet out there about being freelance vs having to toe the royal party line.
I don’t trust her, I don’t think she has any loyalty to Meghan or Harry, don’t get me wrong. But neither does she have any loyalty to the Wales’ and she is someone that I can see being ticked if a big story she’s been sitting on gets told by someone else.
Anyway its clear that someone gave the order to attack Levin. That was too blatant yesterday.
Emily come talk to us!! Tell us what you know! Make your screen name “EA1” or something so we know its you!
I’m so glad I watched that clip, I was laughing all the way through it.
What A Cow.
Same!
I loved it, the way she couldn’t or wouldn’t explain how she comes to her ideas of the truth was truly amazing to watch.
It really was a sight to behold. I think about how Angela was obsessed with saying Meghan just had to win, win, win-while never explaining what she thought Meghan had to win. Empty words.
That part in the middle where she’s asked how the hell she’d know what Meghan was actually like or what she actually thought was great. ‘whether you just imagined it, whether you’re projecting whether you really know…’ It took ’em far too long to start asking this stuff but it’s nice to hear it all the same.
Jump in a hole, Levin.
Imagine being a journalist trying to claim your feelings are what makes the news legitimate.
Not information, sources, knowledge – just well as a journalist I think this so that’s it. Who would legit pay for this?
This whole era of reporters is now unnecessary. They are not the queens people, we have a full new set of staff etc. taking over. They’re washed up and they know it. I hope they saved their money because it’s over.
The whole thing is so unbelievable to me. It’s an embarrassment I don’t think the UK media will soon live down.
Imagine being a “royal commentator, expert, “journalist/author” tweeting/retweeting conspiracy theories mocking a WOC and her subjective feelings about being raised as an only child. Objectively, that WOC has never denied having half siblings or having been around them. They just don’t know each other due to age and distance and other things.
Now, imagine a white woman, feeling “attacked” subjectively about false/lies she’s told. When objectively, she’s lied. Straight out. No credible evidence of “sources” of her “tales”. It’s like an odd smile. And this white woman feels no shame about her lies. In fact, doubles down on her lies when questioned. Refuses to answer other contemporaries questions……based on “feelings”. Yet has crucified certain other people for their feelings. I’m sure there’s nothing to that. /s
Thank you Angela Levin on giving us your experience of subjective/objective situations. Who knows? It could help in future court cases.
Lol journalists or whatever she claims to be are some of the most sensitive people on the world. FAFO.
Not a journalist; a fablist.
Meh. While I’m glad that demon was called out, Every single one of those reporters are frauds and have all abused Meghan. I think someone is trying to make an example out of her because she’s been spewing her nonsense and conspiracy theories for years now. That has KP and William all over it. The palace needs all the star power and support from young people and minorities they can get. Angela represents the boomer generation that’s not going to live forever. She does have Camilla’s biography coming out, which could be William trying to undermine Camilla having a known looney tune right your book. Angela is a scapegoat clearly. She deserves it though.
So is Wills trying to de-legitimize these sources before they start throwing out information on him?
Like does W&K need to sink them and make them appear non-credible to cover their own asses?
That would actually be the most strategic move out of KP ever.
Strategic indeed. I have underestimated KP’s skills and abilities.
It’s actually brilliant, which makes me think there’s no way it’s KP.
But really, if the Wails can get rid of all of the reporters that know all the dirt on them, they get to start with a brand new group that might think those two are worth breathing air.
@melissa – ooh interesting!
@Brit: I have no doubt that the Palace has put out the word to the press that they have to invalidate Angela Levin.
I completely agree, this is Will taking a preliminary shot at Camilla by exposing her biographer as a racist troll. We’ve speculated before that Will was behind some of the “oh no, what will Harry say about Camilla?!?!?!” stories because they seem to raise the issue of Camilla being behind the smear campaign more than they assuage any guilt, so it seemed counterproductive that they’d be coming from Clarence House. I don’t think this is the only “attack” she’ll get, it’s only the first blow and the target isn’t Levin necessarily, it’s Camilla and by extension, Charles.
This takedown is consistent with the other leaks from KP, which also confirmed that the story about H&M doing their own walkabout with Netflix cameras was total BS. If Will wants to salvage his reputation, throwing Camilla under the bus is low-hanging fruit. Andy would be another candidate, but taking him down does nothing to further Will’s position. Taking down the queen consort tarnishes his father’s reign and makes him look infinitely better by comparison.
That was delicious to watch! Everything I’ve wanted to yell from the sidelines, the host said or did. She just shut down all the claptrap oozing from Angela’s mouth.
Oh what a coinky dink! I looked up Levin yesterday because I had seen something about her cozy ties to all things “we hate.MM.”. I pulled up her Twitter, saw her thumbnail pic except it was considerably larger than thumbnail, scrolled down only to see her unphotoshopped face! I want whoever worked their magic on her pics to do the same with me! The Twitter photo looks like a glamour shot!
Those ladies were sniping about Meghan’s clothes and speech last week. What changed?
It seems like a directive has come down from Kensington Palace or from Charles’ people to pause the attacks (for now).
Even Tominey has toned down her vitriol.
Good point. The provincials realized that the rest of the world is paying attention.
They discovered that it was not a good look.
The fail is back to including Montecito in their columns.
Not to worry, it will restart as soon as they discover that Harry is no longer available as a fait accompli.
I DO think things are going to change because there is a HUGE spotlight on Charles and the useless pair now and it will be fascinating because the coverage already is not the FAWNING one would expect. So I have a feeling there are going to be A LOT more negative stores about the Royals, because they WERE holding off out of respect for the queen. Sh’es gone now and I thin think the gloves will be off. I certainly hope for. I hope a reporter asks Kate how much her extensions and wiglets cost.
We should bring that up every time they bring up how many bathroom H and M have, lol.
Levin has crossed the line so that her misogyny and racism can’t be denied. That’s the main reason because the rest are more indirect with their micro aggressions. Levin is just straight up aggressions.
Look at what happens when you get some diversity. It’s not just British RR talking to British royalists anymore. They’re talking to an international press and audience and they have toned their hate down. I’d love for this to be maintained but once the eyes of the world leave, I’m afraid they’ll go back to business as usual. But it’s glorious to behold how quickly these reporters can do an about face. So it’s been a clear choice to go along with the herd and be snarky hateful and racist this whole time. Good to know.
But these clips will live forever on the internet and with those keeping track. I hope H&M’s lawyers have employees who keep this sort of thing also.
That’s true. I’m hoping Angela’s lying conspiracy tweets will be brought up in every show as she promotes her book about Camilla.
This week has been delicious started with becky English getting caught up in he r lie, Dan wooton dragged and now Angela the liar was embarrassed on the telly. Oh I forgot, Harry and Meghan are trending cos pple are calling the fools out on their nasty racist abuse. The racists haven’t been allowed to know any peace since last week and I love 🤣🤣. The RF will rue the day they came after Meghan.
Talking about Dan Wooton, anyone saw his performance laying flowers for the queen and hoping the some interviewer would stick a camera in his face but it didn’t happen. No one paid him any attention, I don’t even think anyone recognized him. It was glorious to watch. I cackled like a right old ghoul when I saw that.
It was HILARIOUS. The somber face. The steepled fingers. The multiple takes. Twitter had a field day with Wootton.
The death of the Queen brought the deranged and unhinged behaviour of the Royal Rota and of the tabloid under the international microscope and the pushback has been amazing. I have seen soo many people on Twitter, even blue ticks and famous people calling out the rota and the racism and unfairness that Meghan is still subjected to. I also think many people didn’t follow the aftermath of the Oprah interview closely and had no idea how bad it still is for Meghan and Harry but now they are catching and showing so much support! Nothing feels better than the rota being called out on an international stage!!!!
I was about to type something similar. It’s been great this weekend to see Rebecca English, Dan Wooton and now Angela Levin get obliterated on Twitter. It’s one thing to preach their bile to a limited unhinged audience but, it’s a completely different kettle of fish to try the same tactics when the whole world is watching. Even the Fail has cut down the hit pieces, when I looked this morning I had to scroll halfway down the page to see anything about the Sussexes.
I do wonder where the “push back” is coming from because only the day before Vanessa Feltz was interviewed having a snipe at Meghan. It does seem like the walkabout made some of the detractors sit back and take notice. Ok, there were a couple of “Karens” but, the overwhelming majority of the crowd were genuinely pleased to see Meghan. No, boos, no heckling just friendly smiles, handshakes and hugs. It’s possible that the moderate detractors have realised there is a substantial audience who support Meghan and (as crass as it is to say it) there’s money and attention to be made from providing positive articles about her. At the moment Omid has the “Meghan” market cornered. I wonder if people like Vanessa (and the others on her panel) are vying for a share.
The young girl who was with the one of the Karens, called her on her shit. That video is not going to age well for those Karens. They just painted a huge bulls eye on their own backs and their children’s, if they have any. They forget, the internet is forever.
Their actions were water off a duck’s back for Meghan. She will go home to her 16 bathroom mansion with her prince who worships her and they will live on in infamy on the internet.
Whoever named this woman ‘Angela ‘ must have been taking a leap of faith because something spiritual must have been involved. Probably there was a dark sign or funny birth mark that was so frightening that they felt giving her that name would soften the evil she might unleash when she grew up.That woman is evil…no trimmings or accessories kind of evil. She has sunk her teeth into Harry and Meghan with so much hatred. I shiver!
Maybe they looked at her and thought of those traditional Old Testament angels that terrified the shit out of everyone with just one glance.
It was fantastic but she’s probably going to be British TV tomorrow. Thanks Kaiser for not letting Vanessa Feltz of the hook. She did a good job yesterday but up to last week she was bashing Meghan. It’s been an interesting few days to see some in the British media now pretending to see Meghan and Harry as human beings. It’s mostly because Harry and Meghan have gotten support from the public and the smears against them following the Queen’s death have turned a lot of people off the Royal Family, especially the young people who the Royal Family need to survive.
Yikes, that was unexpected. Loved how Feltz asked Levin how she could possible know anything about Meghan and also the tweet about Netflix cameras – you stated something as fact, it turns out to be a lie, so which is it? And Levin all “I don’t have to explain myself.” Yeah, you do. And it’s news when celebrity experts turn out to be liars.
They knew she couldn’t answer the questions because they do the same thing and make things up out of thin air.
I’d add a variation to that – They knew she couldn’t answer the questions because they’ve known all along that Levin is a liar and making things up out of thin air. They’ve supported the lies in the past, because there’s been a market in bashing Meghan, but they didn’t support the lies this time. People are saying the bashing will return once the funeral is over, but I wonder – because when you’ve been exposed as a liar, how can you go back? Maybe it will be a different kind of bashing from a different cast of characters, I don’t know.
Bingo. They now she’s lying. They’ve always known. I think you’re right in that it’s quite possible Angela won’t be able to come back. Fingers crossed. But there will be new rota characters to fill those spots on tv and it’ll be interesting to see their positions after the great rota shake up.
“People like Feltz merely see which way the wind is blowing.” Sometimes the enemy of your enemy is your friend…Feltz can be problematic, but this was fantastic. And watching Emily (hi Emily! – you still hanging around here?) laughing and egging her on was amusing (again, enemy of my enemy territory for Andrews).
I wonder if this is the turning of the tide, or if they just hate Angela and took the opportunity to toss her under the bus for fun. Because those gals were CLEARLY have a marvelous time at her expense.
It was indeed glorious. I don’t agree with the dutiful wife part though. It’s 2022, women can think for themselves. It’s been beautiful to watch the likes of Angela, Dan and Rebecca get their asses handed to them this week. Here’s hoping the rest are next.
Not going to give her a pat on the back for doing something anyone with an ounce of good sense would do. The nit picking of Meghan has gotten extremely unhinged. Hopefully more so called journalists will start questioning their peers like this about their ridiculous behavior. I doubt it but who knows.
I don’t think the media has learned anything so much as it’s the dawn of a different media age. New villains, new heroes, new scapegoats. William is about to become the runt chick in the pen being pecked to death and he has no idea (or if he does, he thinks he can control the narrative). Everyone was sick of the old narrative anyway.
“I don’t have to justify myself to you…” Uh, you were invited on to give EXPERT OPINION so yes, you do need to justify the basis for it. Welcome to the aftermath, buckle up, because you just got a taste of what’s coming your way.
It’s too late for these pirates with press passes to find religion. The attacks are on the permanent internet/ social media record. Deleting them won’t do them any good because screenshots are forever too. The international media is watching; if anything happens to Meghan the BM will be blamed. These idiots now realize they signed a death warrant on their careers.
aquarius64, I think you may have something here. The clip of Harry in the Apple+ documentary tells the world starkly that the bm won’t be satisfied until Meghan dies. That’s been sent all over twitter. You can’t unsee that.
I have no idea is the bm will actually change after H&M leave to return to CA, but this has to put them in a precarious position. They’ve spent so many years engendering hate against Meghan and have radicalized people. There isn’t any way to undo that damage. They can only make it worse. The ball is in their court.
I watched this exchange yesterday and enjoyed every bit of it. Seeing this racist, hateful miserable woman who relentlessly lies and attacks Meghan get all extra upset was wonderful. I don’t care what kind of person that makes me but screw Levin. She is a horrible woman and I hope that she keeps getting called out.
More of this! Turn your nastiness on each other instead of M&H
I’d like to think there’s been a moment of self-reflection by some about why Meghan looked terrified of being verbally abused or worse at the walk-by, and drawing a straight line back from “well, why would she be scared of that” to…. literally everything they have personally said for the last two years.
Doubt it, but I hope the seeds are there for some.
Hateful racist cow says that she spent “15 months” with Harry, ergo she knows him better than his wife of years and the mother of his two children. JFC. Slag off, ya hag.
It’s was actually 15 min. She’s lying
This reminds me of when Phil Dampier’s daughter, that woman who straight up LIED about the Oprah interview, commenting on it as if she had already seen it, and then had the gall to whine tearfully to the DF about how her career was over. This is equally as delicious. Schadenfreude can be a beautiful thing when it is richly deserved…
I think you mean Dickie Arbiter’s daughter Victoria.
Yes.
Dickie and Vickie Arbiter
And the fact that she tried to rationalize it by saying it’s normal for her to be asked her opinion or comment on things, but COMPLETELY missed the part where she was criticized for commenting on something that she had no information about and how that makes her a trash journalist. That’s why you are losing your livelihood and being criticized – because you do not do your job well and will resort to lies to ensure you’re paid.
This was fantastic. It does kind of feel like they’re just flitting where the wind blows, but I’ll take any support of the Sussexes!
I fell down a rabbit hole of twitter watching a number of times Levin has lied on air, or retweeted lies.
I also caught a long clip from Harry’s documentary. Here’s what I don’t understand. What HARRY HIMSELF said about the royal family on that doc was FAR more damning than anything Meghan has ever said, anywhere. But people only reference what Meghan said on the Oprah interview. It’s curious to me.
Because it doesn’t suit their narrative. They want to portray her as the manipulative evil source of trouble that has Harry wrapped around her pinkie. This way people can be more easily persuaded not to believe the very difficult to swallow truths about the Royal institution. At the end of the day misogyny is deeply embedded in people’s psyches. It’s easier to dismiss those hard truths if they came from a female ‘outsider’ rather than one of their very own white royal men who grew up in the institution.
+1 to what Lulu said.
They also seemingly want their prince back (even if it’s so he can be the scapegoat), so it doesn’t serve them to focus on criticizing him. They reconcile his negative statements by presenting it as if he has no agency. Even in this clip, Harry’s complaints/criticisms are not his choice to air, but rather the result of Meghan “making him a professional victim.”
I wish someone would ask these people to name one (1) thing Meghan did wrong when she was a working royal. And then push, push, push to make the mediocre asshat really explain why her action was bad.
This “both sides” bs has got to stop.
I completely agree. There needs to be a full accounting of their behavior, both royals and British media, towards Meghan, none of which was ever warranted.
She can dish it heartily, but can’t substantiate her claims. She’s a spiteful, hateful person and if Camilla choose to work with her willingly, it speaks volumes about Camilla ( not that we didn’t know).
The colonizers will destroy the Monarchy with self implosion.
Oh yes, Levin knows how to dish the dirt but she can’t take it when the tables are turned on her. She is a disgrace to people of her age group. A shameless old harridan.
I try not to remember these rota people’s names too closely because I don’t need them taking up rent free space in my head. I can’t remember if I’ve seen Angela Levin before in a video clip (probably) but seeing her Karen meltdown was very satisfying. I am not familiar with the other British TV presenters and I could tell they’ve trashed Meghan in the past based on their comments about Megxit, “both sides” (makes them sound like Trump unsurprisingly), “dutiful wife” etc. But I think some of them had a come to Jesus moment because the reception Meghan had with the crowds outside Windsor was 99% positive. People have talked about some lady making a sour puss face but I haven’t seen her in any of the Windsor walkabout footage of Meghan I’ve seen.
She should be sued for defamation and be bankrupt paying the settlement. She deserves to lose her house, her car, everything single thing she ever owned and valued.
I think a lot of this royal reporters who spends years lying about Meghan were shocked about the warm greetings Meghan received for the crowd . The pushback they are receiving for there Behavior is priceless these royal reporters are just as isolated and live in a echo chamber just like the royals where they truly believe everything they said about Meghan is true and that the public feels the same way . The world is watching now their behavior is now on fully display for the world to watch and people are calling them out now the shoe is on the foot let’s see how quickly the Karen’s tried to play victim
To think, it looks like one British teenager who wanted to give Meghan a hug has managed to make a huge shift in public perception.
Vanessa, I have to wonder, too, if the bm realized that for the first time Meghan wasn’t her usual confident self? She look almost traumatized. People saw that–there wasn’t any way to hide it. They also saw how Wails treated her. I wonder if it occurred to any of the bm that she might have been frightened being out in the open and without security for her? I commented that she was very courageous. I doubt that we on this site are the only ones who noticed that.
The obvious lesson to be learned is that people named Angela should not be trusted in the vicinity of the Royal family. /s
If your argument falls apart the minute that someone challenges the facts on which it is based, then the source of the problem becomes glaringly obvious.
I am as satisfied as everyone here to see the vicious Levin called out and ridiculed to her face.
I read many of the comments on Twitter and one thing I didn’t realize is that Levin called Meghan a “chimp” with an absolutely vile dog whistle where she said Meghan was teaching Harry how to eat like a chimp.
My god she deserved every bit of blowback she got in that interview and much, much more.
I was suspended by Twitter for calling her a racist. Totally worth it.
People are asking why the RF let this freak write an authorized bio of Camilla. Tells us a lot about Charles. Vipers every one.
So derangers can spread all sorts of lies on twitter and you got suspended for the truth.
Can someone please enlighten me on the “17 lies Meghan told during the Oprah interview”? My mother even threw this number out to me, but could only say, “she lied about not knowing her sister Samantha. There are pictures of them at a graduation in 2010”. Just because someone is in a picture with me, I can assure you that doesn’t mean they KNOW me.
I want so badly for Levin to have to explain the 17 lies.
She’s pathetic. The biggest bullies always cry the loudest.
Exactly. If you go to a family reunion and you take pictures with the family members you meet, it doesn’t mean you “know” them or they you. You may never see them again unless its at a funeral or wedding. Samantha knows what was meant, she’s a greedy grifter. As far as what other lies, who knows what those delusional people mean.
@jenjamtx, basically anything that was a he said/she said or she said/she said situation, the Royal Reporters said that it was Meghan lying. So, for example, with respect to the tights fiasco – we only have Meghan’s version direct from the source. We do not have Kate’s version from her directly. However, because their are two versions, Meghan’s stated version and Kate’s supposed version per Royal sources, they presume that Megan is lying. At the time of the interview, there were articles outlining each and every allegation of Meghan that they would counter to try to show that it was a lie. If versions differed or it couldn’t be proven, to their satisfaction, Meghan was lying.
This is delicious! When that interviewer asked if Angela felt any guilt about the vitriol that Meghan gets as a consequence of Angela’s stories, I cackled to realize I had responded in the same way physically (with my hand over my mouth and eyes with glee) as the other woman on the panel. I felt seen.
She should feel guilt, but I imagine she’s incapable of it. Her shock when asked that was revealing — it never even occurred to her that she should feel remorse about the racist garbage she’s thrown Meghan’s way.
I think it dawned on them that this is the last time they will see Harry and Meghan in an official capacity in the UK. There will be no more leaks, no more photo ops. The passing of the Queen has now turned off the spigot. Any news regarding H&M will be secondhand. They cannot rehash old stuff and if they lie about H&M, they will get sued.
The “what about the poor old queen.. ” schitck is gone. The international media is giving them the side eye. Nobody cares about Chuck and Cammy or the Wails. Edward and Sophie don’t even register. This is delicious to watch.
That some segments of society still see Meghan as the ultimate villain in the royal family — when ANDREW still exists — is very telling. And by telling, I mean racist.
HAHAHAHAHAHA
Poetic justice for the old cow
(sorry, don’t mean to disparage lovely moo-moos. But she’s pathetic)
That clip was delightful! She went from “I only answer questions honestly” to “how dare you ask me to answer your questions” in 5 seconds flat! 😆 I would love to see more accountability like this.
Oh man, she really got upset really over here, didn’t she?
Also, it’s remarkable to see some British “”royal experts”” actually spitting out some fairly rational (for them) takes about the whole situation? I am not holding my breath on this being a permanent shift on anything when it comes to Harry and Meghan, but I do think that the Queen’s passing is something that has enabled this, in a lot of ways. It’s almost as if as was the last remaining relic of a certain sort of British history, and while Charles is probably no less than whatever the Queen was, the generational shifting that’s happening here is something that’s maybe made these people want to change the narrative they’d been spinning for so long.
And yeah, I had no clue what either she, or Rebecca English actually looked like, so I am shocked at the fact that she does really look like…well…that, lmao. And that’s all I’ll leave it at.
Did I hear correctly:
Angela admitted she says what she “thinks” as opposed to reports on facts. She admitted this live on air. Now THAT is a story.