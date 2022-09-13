King Charles III will likely lose Belize, Antigua and Barbuda from the Commonwealth

On Sunday, King Charles III had meetings and some kind of reception for the Commonwealth Realm High Commissioners, basically representatives and diplomats from the Commonwealth nations. As we’ve been covering for years, many nations which still use the British monarch as their “head of state” have grown tired of this white supremacist mess. Many countries in the British commonwealth are actively looking for ways to free themselves of their colonialist ties too. About 72 hours after QEII’s passing, the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda was the first one to say that the country will do a referendum. Belize has also announced a constitutional review:

King Charles III had just taken the throne last week when one Caribbean leader floated the idea of doing away with the British monarch as his country’s head of state. Gaston Browne, prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, announced he plans to hold a referendum within the next three years to decide whether to remove the king as head of state and become a republic. “This is a matter that has to be taken to a referendum for the people to decide,” Browne told ITV News. “It does not represent any form of disrespect to the monarch. This is not an act of hostility, or any difference between Antigua and Barbuda and the monarchy,” he added. “It is a final step to complete the circle of independence to become a truly sovereign nation.” In addition to the United Kingdom, there are 14 countries known as Commonwealth realms that still have the ruling British royal as their monarch. But in recent years, there have been efforts among some Caribbean nations to do away with the British monarch as their figurehead. At least six Caribbean countries – including Antigua and Barbuda as well as Jamaica and Belize – have suggested they want to remove the British king or queen as their head of state, according to Foreign Policy.

[From NPR]

Jamaica and Belize were two of the countries visited by the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (now the Waleses) during the Flop Tour. The Earl and Countess of Wessex visited Antigua and Barbuda later on, but with the same Flop Tour energy. It would be incredibly funny if every Caribbean country visited William, Kate, Edward and Sophie were the first ones out the door. Please, that would be perfect. I wonder if and when Canada and Australia will make their moves? I predict Australia will probably go before Canada. New Zealand’s prime minister just spoke about how NZ’s plan is to eventually become a republic, but she does not make it sound urgent whatsoever.

Just moments after Charles III was confirmed as King of Antigua and Barbuda, the Caribbean country's prime minister has told ITV News that he plans to hold a referendum on becoming a republic within three years. @IanWoodsMedia

writes https://t.co/4wEOUHF90w — ITV News (@itvnews) September 11, 2022