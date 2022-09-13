A Scottish heckler was arrested for calling Prince Andrew a ‘sick old man’

On Monday, King Charles III and his siblings were in Edinburgh for the first part of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. This wasn’t actually THE state funeral, but Operation Unicorn did make generous allowances for a mini-state funeral in Scotland, wherein QEII’s body would lie in state at St. Giles’ Cathedral. Before the arrival at the cathedral, the king and his siblings had a slow funeral procession in the street. Prince Andrew was the only one of QEII’s children not wearing a military uniform. He was also the only one who got heckled by a Scotsman:

“Andrew, you’re a sick old man” – where’s the lie? Andrew is a credibly accused rapist and degenerate who was BFFs with a pedophile (Jeffrey Epstein) and a human trafficker and child molester (Ghislaine Maxwell). Andrew is demonstrably a “sick old man.” The Edinburgh police arrested him for that! For… making a statement of fact.

A man has been arrested after Prince Andrew was heckled as he walked behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it was driven through Edinburgh. The man seen in BBC footage appears to shout “Andrew, you’re a sick old man!” as the royal procession passed the crowd. The rest of his words were not audible as his voice was muted and drowned out by voiceover commentary and the people around him. A police officer is seen helping the man off the ground before he is led away. The man is heard shouting: “Disgusting!” Another video on social media shows the man sitting handcuffed and flanked by two police officers. Police confirmed an arrest had been made. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday, 12 September 2022.” Breach of the peace – also known as disturbing the peace – is a form of disorderly conduct. In Scotland, it can be punishable by as much as 12 months in prison and/or a fine of up to £5,000.

[From The Independent]

There’s been a wave of arrests made of people simply exercising their freedom of speech, like that guy who got arrested in London because he had a sign which read “not my king.” It’s really awful. Granted, heckling a sick old degenerate rapist at his mother’s funeral procession is morally questionable, but still – one wouldn’t think an arrest should be made.

Spoke to the protestor who was arrested on the Royal Mile today for shouting abuse at Prince Andrew during the Queen’s procession – his name is Rory, here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/8GTwnVGLF7 — Joseph Anderson (@janderson_news) September 12, 2022

A man who claims he had a week-long breakup party with a convicted sex-trafficking paedophile, then paid £12 million to settle a sexual assault lawsuit rather than go to court, is being protected by the police from mean heckles. Cool country. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 12, 2022

Also this happened in Scotland (this was over the weekend):

“God save the king”

Crowd: booooooo pic.twitter.com/s3nGNpqaGM — PULA DEE (@duchessofpoms) September 11, 2022