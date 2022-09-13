A Scottish heckler was arrested for calling Prince Andrew a ‘sick old man’

On Monday, King Charles III and his siblings were in Edinburgh for the first part of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. This wasn’t actually THE state funeral, but Operation Unicorn did make generous allowances for a mini-state funeral in Scotland, wherein QEII’s body would lie in state at St. Giles’ Cathedral. Before the arrival at the cathedral, the king and his siblings had a slow funeral procession in the street. Prince Andrew was the only one of QEII’s children not wearing a military uniform. He was also the only one who got heckled by a Scotsman:
“Andrew, you’re a sick old man” – where’s the lie? Andrew is a credibly accused rapist and degenerate who was BFFs with a pedophile (Jeffrey Epstein) and a human trafficker and child molester (Ghislaine Maxwell). Andrew is demonstrably a “sick old man.” The Edinburgh police arrested him for that! For… making a statement of fact.
A man has been arrested after Prince Andrew was heckled as he walked behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it was driven through Edinburgh. The man seen in BBC footage appears to shout “Andrew, you’re a sick old man!” as the royal procession passed the crowd. The rest of his words were not audible as his voice was muted and drowned out by voiceover commentary and the people around him.
A police officer is seen helping the man off the ground before he is led away. The man is heard shouting: “Disgusting!”
Another video on social media shows the man sitting handcuffed and flanked by two police officers. Police confirmed an arrest had been made.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday, 12 September 2022.”
Breach of the peace – also known as disturbing the peace – is a form of disorderly conduct. In Scotland, it can be punishable by as much as 12 months in prison and/or a fine of up to £5,000.
There’s been a wave of arrests made of people simply exercising their freedom of speech, like that guy who got arrested in London because he had a sign which read “not my king.” It’s really awful. Granted, heckling a sick old degenerate rapist at his mother’s funeral procession is morally questionable, but still – one wouldn’t think an arrest should be made.
Spoke to the protestor who was arrested on the Royal Mile today for shouting abuse at Prince Andrew during the Queen’s procession – his name is Rory, here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/8GTwnVGLF7
— Joseph Anderson (@janderson_news) September 12, 2022
A man who claims he had a week-long breakup party with a convicted sex-trafficking paedophile, then paid £12 million to settle a sexual assault lawsuit rather than go to court, is being protected by the police from mean heckles. Cool country.
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 12, 2022
Also this happened in Scotland (this was over the weekend):
“God save the king”
Crowd: booooooo pic.twitter.com/s3nGNpqaGM
— PULA DEE (@duchessofpoms) September 11, 2022
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
ridiculous. Andrew is totally a sick old man and everyone knows it!
truth is a defense to libel!
Did we not all see the video of him using his own daughter’s ass as a handrail while he stooped to lay flowers?????
Where is the lie? There is none. He *is* a sick old man.
Truth is not an absolute defense in the U.K.! Freedom of speech is not a universal value.
I knew Britain’s so called freedom of speech was just “Air”… the people of Britain better speak up and speak out or they will find themselves with an All ruling Monarchy again. Under a “King Charles”
Wow, ‘breach of peace’ in place of ‘freedom of speech’. Chilling.
That’s not all. The heckler was violently assaulted by a royalist thug in the crowd, which was witnessed by police. But only the heckler was arrested. Parts of the UK have revealed that they are literally just one constitutional crisis from turning into an actual hermit kingdom a la North Korea, with tightly controlled media, a divine royal family and extreme income inequality. Good luck to them. Meghan, get your man and dust your heels on your way out.
Don’t you mean that the heckler (bless him) was “helped off the ground” by the police? I nearly chocked on that euphemism.
Heckling a sick old degenerate at his mother’s funeral isn’t morally questionable; it’s morally sound. People want to say “it’s not the time or place” as if decorum trumps speak truth to power. Screw the politics of civility, that guy is a rapist sex trafficking pedophile who would be in jail if it weren’t for his dead mother’s money & power.
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
This is yet another example of the BRF sweeping the muck under the carpet. The garbage son, is there on the slow walk to the chapel behind his mother’s coffin; the mother he actually embarrassed on the world stage with his despicable crimes. Dimwits say that “what Harry did” 🙄 gave the queen enormous heartache. I beg to differ. I’m bloody positive that a son of mine labelled a paedophile and rapist, a best friend of a convicted sex offender and a human trafficker, and being put in a position to have to pay out millions of pounds to his accuser, would be far, far, far more heartbreaking than my two boys having a fight over petty jealousy. Andrew has been stripped of his uniform, but he still is living the life of Riley in a mansion that mummy provided for him and his vile ex-wife. But a young guy who calls out a nothing insult to this human detritus, is bashed by a thug and then handcuffed and arrested. It beggars belief.
My kingdom for a “Like” button.
The thing is, I don’t think the queen thought andy did anything wrong. She never stopped the rota from calling him randy andy. Their morals are not church morals, their morals are not ‘common’ morals. Right and wrong is not black and white for them; they’ve been muddying those waters for decades.
What Harry chose, his life, his wife, his wife’s life, his children and their lives….to them, that’s worse. I believe they really believe that – and it’s this attitude, I hope, that finally puts the nails in all the coffins, metaphorically speaking.
I don’t think she was ever embarassed by her paedophile, sex-trafficking inbreed. The dead racist was only embarassed for the color of her grandson’s wife. These people have no shame.
Too entitled and arrogant to ever have a human feeling.
SAY IT!
YES. Well said. Andrew is using this time to get back into the public sphere. Let’s call him out on it.
And his Mummy paid to get him out of that mess with her personal money THIS YEAR, so the “time and place” checks out just fine from where I’m sitting.
There’s no such thing as “their own money” in royal families. It’s all been looted and result of bleeding colonies world wide. In the end, the entirety of the “kingdom” has paid not only for the freedom of the sex-trafficking paedophile, but also for the state of misery left in the countries these Lee hes insist in explore.
Thank you, Naomi. Whether it’s questioning unfettered access to weapons in the aftermath of a mass shooting or it’s an obscenely protected and entitled rapist showing his face, those who vigorously support the wrongs of the status quo are the first to protest that it’s not the time or place to bring them up. Because it’s NEVER the right time for them.
Hear, hear!
Well, if you don’t want to be called a sick old man at your mother’s funeral, maybe don’t rape children and let said mother pay them off?
THIS is what we need from men so good for Rory!!! More respect for him than that family.
100% YUP. Don’t want to be called a p*dophile at your enabling mum’s funeral? Don’t be a p*dophile at your enabling mum’s funeral. This is what the kids call a “life hack”
Co-signed.
I hope as this week wears on, more people will express their disgust with Andrew, and protest to protect their freedom of speech. And like always, public arrests like this just bring attention to the issue at hand. I heard they even arrested someone for holding an anti-monarchist sign!
Once again, the RF is exercising poor judgement when it comes to public opinion – remember how they thought that paying off Andrew’s lawsuit would “draw a line under it” and everyone would move on ? Yeah, no.
Yes – a woman holding an anti-monarchist sign was arrested and charged for “disturbing the peace”.
This is the political establishment protecting the monarchy. It may turn out to be a counter-productive way to do so, especially since the protests have been very few and non-violent.
Remember when police in Russia arrested someone for holding a blank sign? Apparently the UK are copying.
Is there freedom of speech in the UK? Is that part of their constitution?
I foresee Charles becoming a tyrant who squashes anything and anyone who disagrees with or criticizes him. Drunk with power and enabled by the government. Watch this space, UK Celebitchies.
It’s not the King: it’s the Tory government, under Priti Patrl’s ghastly leadership as Home Secretary, that’s the problem. The Tories are effectively criminalising public expression, freedom of speech and right to protest. The Policing Bill of 2022 gives police the right to arrest and remove anyone who may cause ‘public upset and fear of harm’. It’s a very wideranging piece of legalese that threatens all of us with incarceration should we protest against their vicious, inhuman policies (and which probably will come greatly into play this winter, as those of us on the edge of dire poverty, unable to heat our homes and afford groceries (inflation of grocery items: 12.4%; overall inflation: 10.1% projected to grow to 22% next year by financial analysts). We saw a taster of what was to come with the Sarah Everard vigil. Living in Britain right now is a tragedy. And HMQ’s funeral and days of mourning is going to cost the taxpayer a cool £1.5bn.
Absolutely monstrous. What can be done? Can the people collectively refuse to pay taxes? Refuse to fund the government?
Co-sign. This is just a very visible outcome to sweeping anti-protest laws implemented in the last few years (thank you Tory s*&m). This means people have been arrested for protesting the murder of women, environmental destruction, and for… being a republican.
The UK is showing their ass to the world, and it’s not a good look.
How was it that the marchers and protestors for Chris Kaba weren’t arrested? Can you apply for a permit? To be clear, I don’t think they should have been arrested at all, but am just wondering how a lone heckler and sign holder was arrested while none from that march were? Again, I’m glad they weren’t as far as I know but am trying to understand the policing bill.
Dear God. My heart goes out to the people of the U.K.
@Thatsnotokay If we were to protest en masse, we’d be arrested en masse. The UK took a very Trumpian (ie protofascist) lurch to the right under Boris Johnson’s government. Twelve years of Tory austerity and misrule, followed by the madness of Brexit and a PM who lied to everyone without compunction while approving evermore authoritarian policies, have seriously damaged the nation (which, ironically enough, was being held together by the Queen: even those on the opposites of the political spectrum came together in recognition of what she represented to us as a nation). There’s a protest movement at present by hundreds of thousands of people who can’t pay the elecricity and gas bills that have already risen by 54%: the utility companies intend to send the bailiffs into their homes and take whatever is of value.
@Jais I think there are two reasons that Kaba’s march wasn’t stopped: first, most police have been redeployed to patrol all the processions/commemorations/crowds, and secondly, they don’t want a repeat of the Brixton riots/Mark Duggan protests that seriously damaged community relations. It’s easier for them to pick lowhanging fruit, i.e. those who feel physically sick to see the paedophile rapist monster out in public, feeling up his own daughter and lapping up the attention.
I’m focussing (well, trying to) the fact that at least this is being reported on and challenged. The story about this chap and the others (including the guy with the sign who was subsequently ‘de-arrested’) has been in the top 10 on the BBC since yesterday.
The UK/England does not have a constitution.
We suspected Charles would go into Dictator Mode (heavy on the “dic”), and here he goes. Second circuit around the drain.
Well it didn’t take him much time, did it? He made it almost 5 days, right??
I don’t even live in Britain or in within any CW countries but Charles causes my body to feel like I am going to lose my cookies every time I see him, or his fawning parade go on about with their chants.
This has nothing to do with Charles, he has no say in the laws that govern the UK, he is a figurehead nothing more. Poster Andrews_Nemesis lays out the bill that came into effect this year regarding new laws re. protesting etc.
They certainly seem to have say when it is something that directly affects them so they can be exempted.
Lol, you can have power without money, but you can’t have money without power. Charles is loaded with suitcase money. But sure, he had nothing to do with it.
Sorry, Merricat, that’s nonsense. The RF have historically protected their own interests/estates. They haven’t intervened in law and order since the 1660s. The Queen was in power when this Bill was proposed, or those whom she’d preferred to receive Honours. The new King had no power whatsoever to indicate his wishes – and why would he want to muzzle and headlock the public when he needs their approbation in order to ‘rule’ via this Bill? I’m so sorry, but what you have written is fantasy fiction.
A bit garbled, for which I apologise. In essence, you’re giving the King the power that he doesn’t possess.
In the 1960s the Queen was very anti- the Abortion Bill and nearly created a constitutional crisis. She was only pacified by the threat that she could be unseated had she followed her wishes through.
Well that was a piece of abortion history I did not not know. Yikes. Not surprised necessarily by her view but that heheh thought she had authority to do something. She’s the head of the church but not everyone in England goes to church so I’m glad they had her sit herself down.
This is insane – arresting someone who heckles a royal????? did the UK become a dictatorship? Are we returning to an absolute monarchy?
I hope the heckler doesn’t get roughed up in jail.
Hell, the other mates might by him a pint! There was a poll and a little more than 50% are ready for their own republic and there was a petition started the day after QEII passed.
I loved the woman in London that was arrested as she held her sigh high, arms stretch as high as she possibly could to show how she feels.
Now that QEII has passed, it will be a dumpfest for many, many CW countries rushing to cut ties with Britain. Their archaic, thieving, racist and abusive views which they still hold today is not saving their asses any time soon.
This is truly insane. Is this man seriously going to have an *arrest record* for freaking HECKLING someone?!
It wasn’t as if the guy threatened Andrew in any way, he just said some words about him that weren’t very nice (but true). And that warrants an arrest? I can’t get over this
Agreed.
seriously! you should see how they act in Parliament – it’s bonkers! but that’s ok.
This is sooooo effed up. I’m actually shocked by this and yet it’s happening. What the hell?
I saw on Twitter that someone showed up to one of the events with a blank piece of paper to see what would happen, and, sure enough, the police confronted that person and confirmed they’d be arrested if they wrote an anti-monarchy message on it. Off with a warning, but that’s amazing. The autocratic movement is alive and well in all levels of UK “leadership.”
Just saw that people are now holding up blank pieces of paper as a sign of protest which is amazing. Nothing written so no arrest but it’s a symbol for not my king. Hopefully they don’t start arresting anyone holding up a blank piece of paper .
How undemocratic.
If people are allowed to shout “God, save the King”, they should be allowed to shout at a disgusting man.
And why is this disturbance of the peace?
They should be glad that so many places are allowed to be disrupted for the funeral of one person.
I’m grateful for the U.S. First Amendment (while keenly aware of this country’s other failings).
Everyday keyboard warriors trash Madam Duchess Meghan Markle. Yesterday I came across three YouTube videos spewing hatred while monetizing their hate. I reported the vlogs.
Good for you @ Beech!! Hate is not allowed in the world, or SM, anymore.
I don’t live in England but I am very curious how the British tabloids will handle this heckler incident. Are they going to shred prince Andrew as they do Meghan?
Of course they won’t attack Andrew, all he did was indulge himself in some trollops that should have known better and are only in it for the money and fame that comes with being trafficked and abused, no Andrew is fine by the establishment.
(we really need a sarcasm font)
Agree!
Well the DailyFail already has an article pitching a fit about the (very mild) crack at King Chuck made by the Succession creator during his Emmy speech. It’s pathetic and it’s all making the UK look undemocratic and more than a bit pathetic.
Wait until they find out this week is alot of us are being polite! When it comes to “disrespect to the Crown” you ain’t seen nothing yet! 😉
Monarchy can do what they want I guess.
Considering the images of Andrew caressing his daughters backside while they were looking at the flowers I would say that Rory was very much on point. He just can’t help himself.
https://twitter.com/RosaCatherineK/status/1568858690475724800?t=z2Fi0yETF7q–Cw5KHkbOg&s=19
@ Dark 🤢 cheese on a cracker. I saw that. Yeurgh. I felt sick. I really tried to think “elderly man steadies himself while he gets down on his haunches”, but he almost caresses Eugenie from shoulder, back, waist to backside. Gross man. Poor Eugenie 😔
I wanted this covered here. The video starts of ok, then he goes all in on her butt and actually seems to cup in there. And she doesn’t flinch. I really hope she wasn’t abused by him.
I saw this video yesterday and gasped — I mean Sweet Jesus what is wrong with this man?! Poor Eugenie. I really hope he isn’t like this at home, but it sure seems like it considering her body language. It’s sick.
There’s a Newsweek article that discusses the incident.
Omg gross! What in the ivanka…
LMAO
😃😃 so true. He’s awful.
I actually didn’t expect to see that. Notice how his arm was around her waist at first, but I think Andrew knows it would look really obvious if he went straight down from the waist. So, it seemed that he put his arm around her shoulders next so it wouldn’t look so obvious what his intentions were. That was something to behold. Days after his own mother just died. If Andrew can do that in full view of cameras and a crowd, he truly is as bad as advertised.
For the sake of the protester who was arrested, I hope his attorney shows the judge and prosecuting attorney Andrew’s video clip above. When they get through vomiting, the court would not only dismiss the charges against him, they’d give HIM a parade.
There were some horrible women heckling Duchess Meghan and I don’t see that they were stopped. And all Meghan does is exist and be great. That country is something else.
Is this Andrew’s triumphant return to public life? He’s a perfect representative of the royal family, IMO. Lol.
They need to keep parading Andrew around and arresting people for simply holding signs and making comments. I’m sure the anti-monarchists appreciate the help in forwarding independence. Seriously, PA could just privately attend her funeral. There is no need to put him on public display. I like how they quick start the music to drown out the boos for KC.
I was surprised to see PA during the “Prince’s Vigil” when her children stood around the coffin. I would have thought that KC might kick out Andrew? Or is he waiting until after the funeral and after the coronation? It is foolish. Everybody knows that PA wants to get back into the Royal Fold and the death of his mother suits him fine strategically.
I doubt Charles will do anything
Andy was the queen’s favorite – any plans that are in place right now were likely made by her long before her death. Andrew will probably fade into the background after the funeral, but if it was his mother’s wish that he be at the vigil(s), I don’t see Charles changing that.
The UK passed a new law some months ago where the standard to be arrested for disturbing the peace was lowered to causing offense. This, of course, means that police can arrest anyone who says anything they don’t like. Since the UK is now a one party state, things are going to get ugly.
It’s not just the Caribbean islands that will be leaving. We’ll see a united Ireland and independent Scotland. Don’t know about Wales. Haven’t been following that.
@ConcernFae: I study Irish and Northern Irish politics for a living – can confirm that these shifts of power and the exposure of the skeletons in the closet will have an impact on moderate, small “u” unionists within NI. And will erode the goodwill that had been developed between Ireland and the UK post-peace process. The Queen was very much a symbol of that change, and this lot cannot hope to step up.
As for Wales, a good friend of mine is a staffer for Plaid Cymru (the Welsh Independence Party), and he says they are gaining ground on the back of Brexit. Wales is not guaranteed to remain in the union if CIII doesn’t work to build his own support there.
From your keyboard to God’s ears, PPPhD.
Scotland passed a controversial hate speech law in 2021 ( Hate Crime Public Order (Scotland) bill) which makes things like this a crime. Basically if you say something that others consider hateful in a public and private settling you can get arrested for it.
Good on him! I hope that becomes a catch cry at any public appearance he makes.
The second clip of the booing gave me goosebumps. It would not be wise for that family to assume they’ve inherited the Queen’s residual goodwill. They need to learn the meaning of responsibility and reparations.
One of the guys who was approached by the police for holding a piece of paper says he’s become a republican now. King Charles is not going to have an easy reign.
I g u e s s heckling a pervert at his mom’s funeral procession is morally questionable.
But it’s surely not as morally questionable as letting the pervert out in public to be adulated at his mom’s funeral procession.
Rory also not a heckler. A heckler is someone who is disruptive for no other reason than attention.
Rory was there stating facts in case certain people around the world did not know.
No arrest should not have been made and this ‘Firm’ is really horrible if they cannot have a thick skin and realize not everyone will like you. It’s their staff fault for not telling them the gloves will be off once Betty died.
Chucky is putting Rama X to shame.
I saw that video of Andrew and Eugenie. That was a stomach turner.
In a specific sense, the concept of free speech generally does not exist as a fundamental right within the country of Britain.
You’d think incidents like this would put things in perspective. So many ‘adults’ insist that their rights are being violated when they get blocked or banned on social media, lose a chance to have an audience at a university, or get called out for using their words to abuse and punch down. Meanwhile, across the pond and elsewhere in this world there are people being arrested, assaulted, and disappeared for calling out abusive men in positions of power.
And women being trafficked.
Someone buy that man a drink. Well done, sir.
That young man simply had the courage to give voice to what everyone else was thinking! He deserves a medal not an arrest! If there’s a go-fund-me page for his bail, I’ll donate.😀
So, someone holding up a BLANK sheet of paper was approached by police who demanded his details (name etc.) up front so they could arrest him IF he wrote ‘Not my King’ on the sheet at a later time. This should be incredibly alarming to sane people.
I like the idea of blank signs becoming a sign of resistance to the monarchy. Go, republicans!
I do too Merricat — I hope this takes off like a rocket all over the UK.
Just seen an interview with the blank sheet protestors outside Buckingham palace, they’re saying the response is 50/50 – some people saying they’re disgusting and some joining them for short periods of time. What a start to democracy in the reign of KC III, I’d like to see them try to lecture the commonwealth countries on democracy and civil rights, as they’ve done in the past after this!
Many accredited black journalists are reporting on Twitter a huge increase in racist abuse and their organisations not doing anything to tackle it. It’s going to be a very polarising few months.
That Public Order Law is frightening! You can be arrested because you might write something on sign that might offend someone? Geez Louise, scary times.
Where’s the lie? That’s exactly what he is. Now they’re arresting people for telling the truth in England?
Maybe he meant sick in the sense of physically ill, like, “Andrew, you shouldn’t be out in this weather! It will bring on another attack of your debilitating back-and-forth sweat-itis!”
LOL! Yes, we all know about his extremely rare and serious health condition. This guy was basically being a Good Samaritan!
I think a lot of people in the UK are getting sick of this whole bloody hoopla & these protest-quashing incidents will only exacerbate that. & I think many of us will have greater issues with some indulged elderly male posho “ruling over us” than the Queen who most of us felt some kind of ambivalent fondness for. I’ve always been a republican (small r – always have to emphasise that on US sites!) but, since a couple of days ago, am now a paid-up member of Republic. I’d imagine their membership will be steadily increasing over the next few weeks/months/years.
Worth watching Andrew Marr’s comment on how fragile it makes them look.
Not my king. Small k.
Oh, & PS: how much is this costing us?
And they pay the big bucks to the liars on TV attacking Meghan and Harry. What a country!
“Of more worth is one honest man to society, and in the sight of God, than all the crowned ruffians that ever lived.” Thomas Paine
In the Opinion section of The Guardian, Marina Hyde wrote an excellent article on why enforcing this law against heckling Paedrew and the royals is perhaps a bit short sighted. In the second to last paragraph, she also ties in how compelling 12 year old Harry to walk behind his mother’s body to deflect criticism of Charles misfired. You win the battle and lose the war.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/sep/13/britain-free-speech-heckles-prince-andrew
@Turnawry I love Thomas Paine’s writings! I’ll throw in some Shakespeare for good measure: “O, while you live, tell truth, and shame the Devil!” Henry IV, Part 1
I’m an American. Andrew is a sick old man. Arrest me.