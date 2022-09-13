Rose Hanbury’s husband David is no longer the Lord Great Chamberlain

People have been saying that some of the tabloid reporters and royal Rota have been dying to start sh-t now that Queen Elizabeth II has passed, and I think that’s true. You can see it in some of their tweets and some of their reporting this week. Right now, they’re being cryptic, but in a month or two, they might be saying things outright. Speaking of, did you know that Rose Hanbury’s husband is out of a royal job? Rose’s husband is David Rocksavage, the Marquess of Cholmondeley. David was the Lord Great Chamberlain under Queen Elizabeth II. But now that there’s a new monarch, the position switches to a different aristocratic family. This isn’t King Charles III firing the Rocksavages, it’s some kind of bizarre tradition where the Lord Great Chamberlain position switches around between three aristo families with each new monarch. But look at how the Daily Mail reported it, with the headline “Prince William’s friend the Marquess of Cholmondeley is replaced as Lord Great Chamberlain and no longer has the chance to play a major role in the Coronation.” LOL.

Prince William’s close friend the Marquess of Cholmondeley has lost his job as Lord Great Chamberlain after King Charles III became monarch following the Queen’s death. The Marquess, also known as film-maker David Rocksavage, had the role, in which he had to walk backwards in front of the monarch at the State Opening of Parliament, as long as the Queen was on the throne. Now Charles has become monarch, the job will be taken by the 7th Lord Carrington, whose late father served as Foreign Secretary under Margaret Thatcher. Yesterday, Rupert Carington, 73, carried out his first duties as he greeted the King and Queen Consort Camilla when they arrived at Westminster Hall for His Majesty’s speech to Parliament. He will play an important part in the Coronation, which is likely to take place next year. ‘David always knew he would not have the job for life,’ one of his friends told the Daily Mail. ‘It was an honour to carry it out for as long as he did.’ David has lost the role because of tradition that it changes to another aristocratic family on the death of the monarch. David and his wife, the former model Rose Hanbury, now Marchioness of Cholmondeley, live near Anmer Hall, Prince William and Catherine’s country home in Sandringham, Norfolk. Rose, 38, married Rocksavage in 2009. He is 24 years her senior and friends had almost given up hope that he would ever marry. Rose soon produced an heir and spare, in the form of twins Alexander and Oliver. Like Catherine, she has since given birth to a third child, Iris. While Kate and William stay at ten-bedroom Anmer Hall, which was previously rented out to a kitchen timber boss, the Marquess and Marchioness live in splendour two miles away at Houghton Hall, one of the country’s finest Palladian houses, surrounded by 1,000 acres of parkland.

“Rose soon produced an heir and spare, in the form of twins Alexander and Oliver. Like Catherine, she has since given birth to a third child, Iris.” Again, these people have a lot of dirt on the Windsors. While QEII’s final years were chaotic, there was a somewhat tight rein on a lot of gossip which would have been bad for Charles and William (in particular). But now that QEII has passed and revolution is in the air, we’ll be seeing more of this kind of stuff. Watch carefully how the Mail frames and positions certain information. In any case, I’ve said before that I don’t think William is still dealing with Rose and David. But we’ll see.