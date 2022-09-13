Rose Hanbury’s husband David is no longer the Lord Great Chamberlain

People have been saying that some of the tabloid reporters and royal Rota have been dying to start sh-t now that Queen Elizabeth II has passed, and I think that’s true. You can see it in some of their tweets and some of their reporting this week. Right now, they’re being cryptic, but in a month or two, they might be saying things outright. Speaking of, did you know that Rose Hanbury’s husband is out of a royal job? Rose’s husband is David Rocksavage, the Marquess of Cholmondeley. David was the Lord Great Chamberlain under Queen Elizabeth II. But now that there’s a new monarch, the position switches to a different aristocratic family. This isn’t King Charles III firing the Rocksavages, it’s some kind of bizarre tradition where the Lord Great Chamberlain position switches around between three aristo families with each new monarch. But look at how the Daily Mail reported it, with the headline “Prince William’s friend the Marquess of Cholmondeley is replaced as Lord Great Chamberlain and no longer has the chance to play a major role in the Coronation.” LOL.
Prince William’s close friend the Marquess of Cholmondeley has lost his job as Lord Great Chamberlain after King Charles III became monarch following the Queen’s death. The Marquess, also known as film-maker David Rocksavage, had the role, in which he had to walk backwards in front of the monarch at the State Opening of Parliament, as long as the Queen was on the throne.
Now Charles has become monarch, the job will be taken by the 7th Lord Carrington, whose late father served as Foreign Secretary under Margaret Thatcher. Yesterday, Rupert Carington, 73, carried out his first duties as he greeted the King and Queen Consort Camilla when they arrived at Westminster Hall for His Majesty’s speech to Parliament. He will play an important part in the Coronation, which is likely to take place next year.
‘David always knew he would not have the job for life,’ one of his friends told the Daily Mail. ‘It was an honour to carry it out for as long as he did.’
David has lost the role because of tradition that it changes to another aristocratic family on the death of the monarch.
David and his wife, the former model Rose Hanbury, now Marchioness of Cholmondeley, live near Anmer Hall, Prince William and Catherine’s country home in Sandringham, Norfolk. Rose, 38, married Rocksavage in 2009. He is 24 years her senior and friends had almost given up hope that he would ever marry. Rose soon produced an heir and spare, in the form of twins Alexander and Oliver. Like Catherine, she has since given birth to a third child, Iris.
While Kate and William stay at ten-bedroom Anmer Hall, which was previously rented out to a kitchen timber boss, the Marquess and Marchioness live in splendour two miles away at Houghton Hall, one of the country’s finest Palladian houses, surrounded by 1,000 acres of parkland.
[From The Daily Mail]
“Rose soon produced an heir and spare, in the form of twins Alexander and Oliver. Like Catherine, she has since given birth to a third child, Iris.” Again, these people have a lot of dirt on the Windsors. While QEII’s final years were chaotic, there was a somewhat tight rein on a lot of gossip which would have been bad for Charles and William (in particular). But now that QEII has passed and revolution is in the air, we’ll be seeing more of this kind of stuff. Watch carefully how the Mail frames and positions certain information. In any case, I’ve said before that I don’t think William is still dealing with Rose and David. But we’ll see.
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley as they attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by David Cholmondeley, Marquess of Cholmondeley and Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley as they attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
Oooh lots going on in that article! The snarkiness about the “timber boss” house, lol. Definitely foreshadowing some dirt will come.
I remember reading somewhere, years and years ago, that Rupert Murdoch has been collecting files of dirt on the BRF and was just waiting till the Queen’s death to release it. I wish I could remember where I read it. Has anyone else seen or heard the same?
I have heard the same, I think someone here said it. And someone else on here who supposedly has connections or works as a journalist or something has said that the British press in general has been sitting on stories bc no one wanted to print the story that killed the queen, basically.
So we may start seeing some of those stories roll out.
Yes @lionel I heard the same thing and I think it was on LSA in the early royal tea party threads. I also remember that same font had loads of tea including harry dating a black girl. This was around 2013 and everyone in the thread was shook but weirdly not surprised. They also had tea about willie being so jealous of harry. Seriously I wish that font would come over to celebitchy.
Well, William is now freezing out Catherine, so I guess Rose won.
William is doubly terrible becuz he already knew for sure that David is due to be *his chamberlain in same position when willie is king. Davids /family works with every other king rotational.
All the other people Bill could sleep around with but he had to pick some one who will be working ‘under him’ thru out his own reign. that info was always gonna come out given who Chumley 🙂 is. history and now
Rocksavage won’t be working under William, there’s a third family in the rotation. It won’t be their turn again until George is king.
I think it rotates, Ancaster Family (Willoughby de Eresby-part 1) – Cholmondeley Family – Ancaster Family (Carrington-part 2) – Cholmondeley Family.
This is because the Cholmondeley Family possess a full “half-share” and the Ancaster (Baron Willoughby de Eresby line and Earl of Carrington line) Family split the full “half-share” between two line of the family.
In 1912 an agreement was reached. The office, or right to appoint the person to exercise the office, would thereafter rotate among the three joint office holders and their heirs after them, changing at the start of each successive reign. Cholmondeley and his heirs would serve in every other reign; Ancaster and Carrington would each serve once in four reigns.
Is this a paid position used to shuffle more money to the aristocrats? And how many bathrooms at Houghton? What’s its value? No report is complete without that.
It is an official position that pays expenses. The position of Lord Chamberlain rotates between two families with each change of Monarch. When Baldy takes the throne, David Rocksavage will once began Lord Chamberlain if he is still alive. If Rocksavage has passed on then the Lord Chamberlain position will go to his eldest son who will be the current Marquess of Cholmondeley for Baldy’s reign.
Someone can correct me, but I believe there are two positions: A Lord Chamberlain which is paid and the position of Lord Great Chamberlain which is not.
@C – yes, there are two positions, Lord Chamberlain and Lord Great Chamberlain. I don’t think LC is hereditary but could be wrong.
Technically it’s three families but it’s weird -Cholmondeley and his heirs serve in every other reign; Ancaster and Carrington serve once in four reigns.
Ancaster and Carrington are of the same family or “line” and the postion was “split” between Ancaster and Carrington due to passing through the female line.
The fourth Duke of Ancaster and Kesteven died, leaving two sisters as female heirs, and an uncle as an heir male. The uncle became the fifth and last Duke, but the House of Lords ruled that the two sisters were jointly Lord Great Chamberlain and could appoint a Deputy to fulfil the functions of the office. The barony of Willoughby de Eresby went into abeyance between the two sisters, but the Sovereign terminated the abeyance and granted the title to the elder sister, Priscilla Bertie, 21st Baroness Willoughby de Eresby. The office of Lord Great Chamberlain, however, was divided between Priscilla and her younger sister Georgiana. Priscilla’s share was eventually split between two of her granddaughters, and has been split several more times since then. By contrast, Georgiana’s share has been inherited by a single male heir each time; that individual has in each case been the Marquess of Cholmondeley, a title created for Georgiana’s husband.
not sure, but the Cholmondeley estate is valued at around £60mil (that is what is registered to the UK, the family offshore accounts are somewhat more opaque)
I was just being sarcastic with that but, wow. Pays to be aristocracy and own acreage and a giant house.
Ok, subtext aside, I couldn’t help laughing at the job description of the Lord Great Chamberlain:
“…the role, in which he had to walk backwards in front of the monarch at the State Opening of Parliament, as long as the Queen was on the throne.”
Lol, for a millennium, three ancient houses have shared in the honor of walking backwards in front of the monarch – it’s like something out of Blackadder.
Ahhhh, Blackadder… It is still hilarious! How great would it be if they did another series, just focusing on the last 10 and the next 10 years?
“ So, what do you do for a crust, Dave?”
”Oh, I walk backwards in front of the monarch at the opening of Parliament.”
If I had that job, I would either be making silly faces at the monarch, or tripping over because I am so unco, or both!
To me it’s more like a curse in Greek mythology.
“In life, you had the hubris to boast how you could walk backwards farther and faster than any of the gods! Now, in my realm, you and your children and your children’s children shall never walk forwards again!”
“Lord Hades, I beg you! Punish me, but spare the sons of the house of Chomomondomely!”
@CC
This genuinely made me laugh out loud!
LOL, the classics scholar, Bernard Knox, wrote a book called Backing Into the Future – maybe this is what he meant.
@CC: “Lord Hades, I beg you! Punish me, but spare the sons of the house of Chomomondomely!” is the best line ever!!! Thank you for making my morning fun!
I have literally zero basis for this, but with the way people were talking about the W/R thing, I always wondered if he fathered Iris. I believe Rose had just had her before that charity event they hosted, so the timeline could work.
People just seem SO eager to talk about Will and I’m sorry but it cannot be as simple as affairs or kink. If they really really want to talk about him- it’s gotta be bigger?
Anyways, this is a gossip site and I’m just gossiping, again – ZERO EVIDENCE
Interesting idea!
Doubtful. That really wouldn’t be that shocking for a prince or king to have children on the side.
the thought had never crossed my mind until i saw the way they framed iris in this story – notoriously aristos are faithful until they’ve delivered an heir and spare, and after that it’s fair game, and suggesting rose had iris like kate has louis is …. interesting
i wonder if they’re also suggesting louis is a love child of some kind???? he is the least windsory of her kids
Yes especially the way they sort of pushed Catherine’s name in there. Randomly.
The wording on that specific line is very intentional. Eden writes gossip about the aristo set so he most likely knows way more than he can say.
I don’t think Iris is William’s child, BUT as a general topic, that would be something really scandalous that I could see the press sitting on – because it involves a child and because it deals with the line of succession. I know people will say that only “legitimate” children are part of the line, but what a gross concept in 2022, that some children are legitimate and others are not. I think it would be a scandal that the BRF is not prepared to deal with. the idea of William having a child out of wedlock would be something that I could see the Firm using lawyers to silence, more so than “just” an affair.
Yup. The fact that 1. This story was “above the fold” of the DM when I peaked in this morning, and 2. That they mentioned Iris by name in her own separate sentence tells me that there really is something to the gossip. Wow. This week is the gift that keeps on giving.
I follow Rose’s insta account, it’s for her castle and their events, and yesterday or the day before she put something in stories (which almost never happens). It was shots of her and her kids that have just come out in a friend’s art photography book. They’re around a round table in an orangery or something equally posh. I wish I’d screen shotted it, I don’t think I’ve seen the kids before. My favorite tin foil theory was that she was married off to Rocksavage, who has a male partner in France, to deal with an unexpected pregnancy. I don’t think that it could really be true in this day and age, but it’s just such a neat solution to messy problems.
David Rocksavage had a to marry someone and produce a legitimate male heir. There are very few dudes in the line of succession to title of Marquess of Cholmondeley. I think David and Rose made an “aristocratic marriage” with all that entails and both seem to be happy with a beautiful healthy thriving family and beautiful healthy thriving estate.
There is no way she would have ended up as DS’s first wife if that was the case. Maybe a second wife if he had a couple of sons already but there is no way a British aristocrat would allow some one else’s child to inherit his title.
The ‘not interested in women’ rumour is one I’ve heard multiple times before – it’s not really a secret and Rose doesn’t come across as someone who got a nasty shock after marriage so I think she went into the marriage with her eyes wide open.
DS’s = ????
“The ‘not interested in women’ rumour is one I’ve heard multiple times before too” and do not really believe it. What I believe is that David Rocksavage, like Anthony Armstrong-Jones & Jeremy Fry, is very interested in both men AND women. There is history of David Rocksavage dating women from the entertainment business.
@shazbot, on the same basis I’ve had the same thought.
Once heard a rumor that George is not his father’s first child.
One thing I’m seeing online is people saying how terrible Charles is, too bad we can’t go straight to William. It really hasn’t sunk in that William is worse. The difference is that Kate puts up with him. He really can’t kick her out, it will open the curtains enough for people to get a good look at him.
I don’t think they care about that – I think the Courtiers and UK Govt just want someone younger and ‘hipper’ as Monarch as Lizzy lived so long, which means every Monarch we will now have will be old.
That is particularly impt in the case of Charles as he cannot relate to his ‘subjects’ and that will get increasingly worse => anti-monarchy and anti-establishment sentiment.
The subtext of skipping Charles has always been about propping up the establishment with a friendly and familiar right wing face of the establishment.
“I think the Courtiers and UK Govt just want someone younger and ‘hipper’ as Monarch as Lizzy lived so long, which means every Monarch we will now have will be old.”
They wished right? Well they would have gotten someone younger, but hipper? LMAO.
I had a few friends mention they were surprised that it didn’t skip to William as why would Charles not want to relax in his later years? After I picked myself up off the floor where I collapsed from laughter I explained just how long Chuck had waited for this and that if Chuck matches his parents age he will happily rule so long William will be well into his SIXTIES before he’s on the throne. No WAY was Chuck going to miss this opportunity.
I genuinely hope little George is doing well in school. I think there’s every possibility he may have to get a real job.
I never understood how the Rose and Baldy “thing” ever got started let alone why it got started. IMAO, William is NOT her type and really do not care if he is the future King: he is not good looking and not intellectual by any stretch of one’s imagination If Rose wanted to have an affair, I have no doubts she would have her pick of the peerage that indulges in this type of entertainment. Why pick old Baldy???
David isn’t exactly her type either….
True, but Rose married David so they must have come to an agreement about their marriage and life.
On the other hand David is more Rose’s type than William. He is very arty, is intellectual, is ingrained with the Turnip Toffs, London set and the Continental European set, very much into Houghton Hall, very much into charity and being a “good” aristocrat. I see Rose and David having much in common and having a good “aristocratic” marriage. Aristos marry for different reasons that us plebs.
@BayTampaBay I agree with what you’ve said. Culturally and demographically they’re a great fit.
But they’re not each others type if you get my drift…. ?
I can see this affair arising from boredom from both Will and Rose if I am honest. Both equally alone and unhappy in their business arrangement type marriages.
Isn’t this all in sly reference to the fact that David is well-known to be either gay or bi? He owns a house in Paris with a very good male friend. It has been written that he only warmed Rose’s bed long enough to insure the line of succession. Poor Rose, no wonder she was do lonely.
@Giddy – We were all just trying to be polite as the Cholmondeley’s are non-royal and non-taxpayer funded.
Rose may have married a bisexual aristocrat but she just as easily could have married straight aristocrat that was a non-stop serial cheater. She very well could have ended up having an affair(s) after producing the heir & spare no matter what type of titled aristocrat she married. I get an affair, I just do not get an affair with Baldy even though I believe the affair with Baldy happened but is now over.
Because now she can say she had an affair with the Prince of wales (and some day the king), in a very blasé manner I imagine. “oh him? Yes darling we were quite close years ago but I just had to move on, you know how it is.”
You may be correct but anything, especially a physical affair, involving William just makes me want to look away for fear of my eyes hurting or developing a migraine.
Apparently, it’s long been rumored that the Windsor boys are well endowed. They called Prince Philip’s the “Battenberg Bat”. There are pics of William’s on the internet when he was relieving himself in a bush while playing polo.
How does anyone know what her type is? Also William might be different than we know when he doesn’t have to be ‘on.’ I think something happened, it might not have been physical maybe a close friendship that Kate wasn’t cool with. Maybe just a normal friendship but Rose was not wanting to befriend Kate as well and Kate can’t accept that. Just reading the expressions from the pic of the 3 of them featured on this post.
I think what flower was trying to infer is that it’s possible William might be both Rose and David’s type…
“How does anyone know what her type is?”
Rose, living on the family estate of Houghton Hall as a base, hangs with the Turnip Toffs, she hangs with the London Set, she has been involved with both the entertainment (TV, Film, Print Media and Fashion) industry and the art community-industry, Rose worked in Parliament as an intern for Michael Gove and knows all the politicos on a first name basis. David is exactly the same.
The DM is dying to throw that dirty dirt about the Waleses around. I wonder if they will keep this shady “reporting” up?
Saw this story a few weeks ago and wondered what this will mean for Rose and David.
I don’t believe it has anything to do with W&K as the changeover is a result of ancient traditions but Kate must be relieved.
Oh, no, it will change again if William becomes king.
Oh, please let someone just spill everything, all the details.
The SHADE in this article!! They are such close friends (but I thought they weren’t close at all, remember that bizarre defense from…Eden or Kay…about the rural rivals story…about how they really weren’t that close but were so offended by the suggestion that maybe they weren’t close anymore that they were considering legal action!), Rose is 38 and a former model; they make Anmer sound like a 10 bedroom dump (lol) compared to how Rose and David live “in splendour” 2 miles away.
This is the kind of thing that’s a nonstory, right? the LGC position automatically switches to another family with a new monarch. The Cholmondeley’s will get it back for William’s reign. Of course Rocksavage knew he wasn’t going to have it forever bc he knew the queen would die. But this is a story all about tying the new Wales to the Cholmondeleys in an interesting way.
it kind of reminds me of a story in Tatler from 2019, when Rose Hanbury was at a state dinner (the Trump one maybe?) and Tatler had this breathless article about Rose Hanbury being there and where she sat and everything, but it didn’t make sense bc of course rose was there, her husband attends those things as part of his role (or attended I guess). So why did Tatler have this breathless article about it? to remind everyone of Rose and Kate and William.
I feel like this is doing the same thing.
Well, is it weird that they’re calling the Marquess, David Rocksavage, Will’s good friend? Like they were all friends I assume but never heard him called Will’s good friend. Idk if that’s just a way to segue way into talking about the job switch or Rose.
The “Will’s good friend” bit stuck out to me as well. It’s not a dealbreaker for the heir to take a mistress, but the rota said there was something about this affair that they couldn’t touch with a ten foot pole. I’ve wondered if the assignations in Norfolk might have involved David.
I think they’re at least hinting at it here, just like how they hint at David’s sexuality by mentioning that his friends despaired that he would ever marry.
@Lizzie!! 👀
A tantalizing prospect I hadn’t thought of! My tinfoil tiara is slipping! THIS would explain why the Rose Hanbury tidbit would be deemed too incendiary to cover. #PrinceOfPegging
They’re hinting right? I’m trying to figure out if I’m over reading the subtext. Hinting at an affair is one thing but I’m not really into the tabs speculating on peoples’ sexuality so this is messy.
Lizzie, when the whole story first dropped, there were a couple of in-the-know types anonymously quoted in an article who said that Rose wasn’t the one Willileaks was having the affair with. Some people took that as meaning he was hooking up with Rose’s sister, but it felt like the implication was that it was Mr. Rose.
Interesting.
I’ve seen hints that pointed towards Rose’s sister Marina too. She also has a recent bambino.
“I’ve wondered if the assignations in Norfolk might have involved David.”
@Lizzie Bathory – This is what I always thought. Then came the “pegging” rumors so I thought a little harder!
Shade is right. Richard Eden wrote this article–this freestanding one referenced above and it was also the header in his own Eden Confidential gossip column yesterday. Richard Eden, who has spent the last few years putting Meghan’s name into every tweet he burps out just to get more clicks, has suddenly decided to revisit the Rose and Willie affair before Her Majesty is even in her final resting spot?
Wasn’t Eden the one who broke the Rose story originally? It looks like someone is getting ready to burst and this is his warm up. All those big photos of Rose. Isn’t that disrespectful to the new Princess of Wails?
Okay,before I read any of your comments and please forgive me if any of you have already said this, but I read that line about rose daughter and Kate 3rd child to mean that Willy could have fathered both of them.
Now I am off to read your comments.
It is possible that William may be the father if the sexual affair actually did happen (Iris was born in March 2016) but I think Lady Iris is 100% Cholmondeley.
This article is FULL of delicious shade! “former model, Rose Hanbury” “friends had almost given up hope he’d ever marry,” but my favorite part is
“While Kate and William stay at ten-bedroom Anmer Hall, which was previously rented out to a kitchen timber boss, the Marquess and Marchioness live in splendour two miles away at Houghton Hall, one of the country’s finest Palladian houses, surrounded by 1,000 acres of parkland.”
No matter how long and hard KKKHate tries to compete for aristocratic recognition, Rose will always have one of the country’s finest Palladian houses, surrounded by 1,000 acres of parkland. Houghton Hall IS beautiful.
Also, David Rocksavage is no doubt fine with relinquishing the dubious honor of walking backwards before the monarch. His fame is assured without it. 😉
“one of the country’s finest Palladian houses, surrounded by 1,000 acres of parkland”
As a British country house watcher, I would say that Houghton is THE finest Palladian house in Great Britain,
I’m dying to visit Houghton. It looks gorgeous in itself, and then Rose brings in these art exhibits every year etc and it just looks like it would be a fascinating place to spend a day.
Also pointing out that the Cholmondeleys have two country estates (at least) – houghton hall and Cholmondeley Castle. You can visit the latter but only the gardens.
@Becks1 – There is a tea room and café too!
If you a re lucky enough to actually get a reservation (and pay for the ticket for charity) to tour the house you actually get to see all the famous wallpaper and tapestries.
I have a friend who lives in Norfolk and has been to the house proper twice. Once on the limited admittance “for charity tour” and once for the “general tour”.
Oh man, that part of the article is giving me flashbacks to my most favorite Tatler article of all time, that absolutely ridiculous and jaw dropping profile that was set out as an attempt to embiggen Kate, only to backfire spectacularly.
Like Kate—GIRL! These are the people whose approval you’re desperately chasing after for all this time???? The people who sniff at your mother and call her a dime store hyacinth bucket knockoff? You wanna debase yourself and your family for a set of meaningless titles that are ultimately just totally meaningless???? REALLY??? 😭😭😭
@over it and @shazbot: this story about baby Iris was covered here some time ago and the bottom line was that the timeline just didn’t add up and Wm not father of Iris. Off now to try to find the postings where this was discussed.
There is no evidence of the affair or it’s timeline. William was not living outside of the country anytime recently so how can it be ruled out that he’s the father? For all we know he’s been hooking up with her for 20 years. What is the evidence to prove that didn’t occur? I definitely missed that post. But if they had an affair she could have gone to visit him, I assume she does not have a public calendar so we would not know
@Agatha – I could be very-very wrong but I think it was ascertained and/or determined by CBers in a discussion post that Baldy & Wiglet were on some tour or Caribbean Vacation at and/or around the time of Iris’ conception based on Iris’s birthdate of March 2016.
Again, I could be very wrong in what I remember.
This is always juicy gossip, but all of these people seemed designed to make me not envy wealthy aristocrats. Rose must have either been so bored and so lonely, or she must be so shallow and so status-seeking, and David either has that marriage or chose that wife. As for the Cambridges, I think it’s clear why no one would envy them.
Still, I think the gossip about anyone being anyone else’s father is just gossip. I think it gets slipped in because it can be and that always gets people chattering, but I suspect no one involved would go through with a pregnancy if paternity was in question. It was done in the aristocracy in prior generations, but prior generations had fewer options.
I believe that Rocksavage’s final act as Her Majesty’s final Lord Chamberlain involves breaking his ceremonial staff in half and dropping it into her open grave. So, it seems we will see him one last time during her burial.
Oh, how wonderfully dramatic! No one does pageantry and symbolism like the British. I have no affection for any of them, but watching Liz’s children stand vigil at her coffin yesterday had me blubbering.
“Like Catherine, she has since given birth to a third child, Iris.” Love this wink wink.
Yes Kaiser, No more Rose bushes it seems. He seems to have moved on allegedly to a Russian lawyer in London ?
Can you imagine David Rockasavage’s LinkedIn? My name is Dave and I recently left my last job of walking backwards. Contact me with serious offers of forward walking positions only.
I’m sending you the cleaning bill for the work laptop I just spit smoothie all over.
LOL
I hope Rose gets a comeuppance. I can’t stand the “other woman” and I really don’t like her. It’s not that I love Kate or any of them (except Meghan and Harry). I just don’t like the cheating.
I guess you really must not like William then.
This article is…. A lot. It’s a sort of condensed rehashing of some of the stuff from the infamous Tatler article on Kate.
I actually don’t think Rose or David went out of their way to get this into the press. I think that the press, particularly those who see themselves as members of or close to the aristocracy, have always treated Kate with huge and heaping amounts of snobbery, and I see this more in that vein than anything that was purposefully calculated by anyone.
Either that, or it’s Rose or someone she is close to who is taking the opportunity to put Kate in her place, by reminding Kate that no matter the upgrades to her titles and rank, she’s still that middle-class peasant with a tacky mom and a 10 bedroom hovel who couldn’t hack it with the real toff crowd for a moment.
I think William and David had the affair.
I have always wondered the same thing. See my comment above referencing ‘Pegging”.
Funny how Kate can maintain a halfway pleasant face and demeanor around Rose, who is possibly boinking her husband, but can only make a bitch face around Meghan. Kate is a hot mess, the Toffs still don’t like and accept you girl.
You know what, that’s the last word for me.
If Bill and Dave had an affair, would George, Charlotte and Louis’ parentage be questioned? I know a man can still father children under such a case, but some would wonder if Kate went to another man for comfort? It would put the succession question and move Harry closer to the throne.
David Rocksavage’s face has seen better days.