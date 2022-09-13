Donald Trump isn’t invited to QEII’s funeral & Putin isn’t going either

Has anyone else been racking their brain for the last time there was a hugely important funeral or coronation, an event in which world leaders came out in droves? I remember that it was a somewhat big deal when Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother passed away in 2002, but it wasn’t this huge international event. Ronald Reagan’s funeral was sort of a big deal, but that was mostly domestic too, as was George HW Bush’s funeral. Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will likely be the biggest international “event” since her own father’s passing, or maybe JFK’s state funeral in 1963. That’s how far back we have to go to get a handle on it. There was Princess Diana’s funeral, but that wasn’t wall-to-wall with world leaders though. Anyway, all of that to say, I don’t think London is actually prepared for QEII’s funeral. They’re already culling the invite list and trying to convince everyone (even President Biden) to fly commercial and take the bus. But hey, at least Donald Trump isn’t invited.
President Biden caught the White House off guard on Friday when he told reporters he planned to travel to London for the Queen’s funeral. Past presidents have not attended the last two state funerals in Britain — for George VI in 1952, and Winston Churchill in 1965 — but Biden will be among the scores of heads of state and government to arrive in the capital before the service next Monday.
The leaders of most Commonwealth countries are expected to attend the funeral at Westminster Abbey, including Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand — a journey that will take almost 24 hours — and her Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese. Justin Trudeau, the Canadian president, has also confirmed he will attend.
Other European royal families are expected to be present, including King Felipe of Spain, alongside his wife Queen Letizia. Emperor Naruhito of Japan has already confirmed his attendance. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, who has paid tribute to the Queen as “a legend”, will also be present.
International guests are said to have been asked to travel on commercial flights and forbidden to use helicopters or private cars to reach the funeral. They are to arrive together on a bus from a site in west London, Politico said, citing official documents. Westminster Abbey is expected to be so full that only one representative from each country can attend, although they can be joined by their signficant other.
Questions have been asked in the US over whether the former president, Donald Trump, would be invited but British sources have scotched the idea that he could accompany the US delegation and said there would not be space for Biden’s predecessors. The former US president Dwight Eisenhower attended Churchill’s funeral, but in a private capacity.
A reception for overseas leaders will take place at Buckingham Place on the eve of the service, but no bilateral meetings will be allowed because of the strain on security teams, according to the Foreign Office guidance.
The funeral will be an opportunity for the King and the prime minister to meet world leaders and, in Charles’s case, renew acquaintances.
Emmanuel Macron is likely to be among the other presidents, including Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, who will be in London. It is not clear whether Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, will travel to the funeral. President Xi of China has not yet said he will attend. President Putin, who expressed his sadness at the Queen’s death, will not attend the service.
[From The Times]
I imagine that even with Brexit’s long shadow, most European countries will either send their monarchs or their PMs/presidents or chancellors. At least Putin won’t be there, and President Zelensky probably won’t go either. No Donald Trump and probably no ex-presidents in the American delegation, it will just be Dark Brandon and Dr. Biden. My guess is that the British government will make some kind of special exemption for the Bidens to arrive in Air Force One and use “The Beast,” the armored vehicle which travels with the president. There’s no way Joe Biden is riding the bus with Macron and Emperor Naruhito, my God. Also: what do we make of Modi and the fact that he hasn’t confirmed his attendance? That’s very interesting to me. I hope Modi comes and jacks the Kohinoor while he’s there.
The only place Trump needs to be invited to in prison.
Y’all are making me choke on my coffee 😂
Heh…looks like the troll was ushered out of this space. Good.
So glad he is not going. We’d have to listen to him expounding on how he was the most liked and important person there, shoving his way to the front of others to be seen. The USA’s version of a black sheep drunk uncle nobody wants to be around.
Since when has a Trump family member ever needed an invitation? Remember when the Trump kids showed up to the royal reception, even though the invitation was just extended to Trump and current wife?
Why would Trump be invited in the first place if he is no longer president? Each country can only send one person plus their spouse. If he was the current president I’m sure he would’ve been invited. I don’t think Biden should go if he is forced to ride in a bus. Too dangerous.
I know! The other day, when it looked like he’d been sent to DC with his golf clothes still on, I was whistling to myself, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…” However, we haven’t heard anything more.
Nelson Mandela’s funeral was very well attended by leaders from all over the world.
Yes it was.
As was John Paul II- Charles even postponed his second wedding for it
I’m not really sure of the wisdom of having a large contingent of world leaders riding together in the same vehicle considering the current state of world politics & the antics of certain authoritarians who enjoy creating chaos
Completely agree.
I completely agree as well. Not all world leaders are attending, which also makes me nervous about stuffing the ones that are in a bus.
The Dutch are sending Willem-Alexander, Maxima, and Beatrix: 3 royals.
Yes people keep invoking the movie London has fallen (a terrorist attack at the British Prime Minister’s funeral) which I haven’t seen but it does seem a recipe for disaster. At least Putin isn’t going, he probably wouldn’t be invited anyways as he is persona non grata so there isn’t an invitation for him to decline. He’d be surrounded by enemies anyways so it’s not like he’d want to go.
I will say though terrorist attacks take months/years to plan usually, it’s not typically something thrown together in a week. In order to successfully carry out one, terrorist groups would have had to infiltrate the highest levels of British government/security and access to the royal family. It’s not out of the realm of possibility and the details of Operation London Bridge have been known for awhile but no one could have predicted the date of the Queen’s death and I feel like it would be a lot to plan and organize while waiting for just one old lady to die.
But it does make me nervous too!
@AmelieOriginal. Hopefully no sleeper cells have been activated.
1000% agree, @pottymouthpup.
I know…it sounds like a massive security risk for all concerned. I’m wondering if it’s due to logistics…not wanting to have 50-odd official vehicles (including “The Beast”) clogging up the roads.
Where will all these VIPs stay? Lodgings must be arranged. Macron could ride the train & go home the same day but those coming from overseas, literally, will have to sleep somewhere.
The usually stay at their countries diplomatic mission or with their ambassador at their official residence.
US Presidents normally stay with their ambassador in their residence in Regents Park.
What kind of insanity is it that world leaders are asked to ride together in a bus??? That is 100% untenable. JFC.
It sounds like a HUGE security risk. Why not just paint a big target on it?
I think its a bit unfair to say London is unprepared for the funeral – believe me its not. If you walk around the palace and Westminster you can see the preparation work being done as well as the massive increase in security – the police presence is huge.
When the time comes it will all go well – we’ve hosted various international summits over the years where world leaders have attended so its not as if we haven’t done anything like this before. And am sure adjustments will be made to suit specific security requirements for individual leaders.
And they managed to host the UNCCC in Glasgow last year when the city was drowned due to the mega rain ,and had mass protests during it
Yep and there was the G7 summit in Cornwall last year as well and they managed to deal with the heavy security arrangements for everyone.
It will be fine!
@Digital
I totally agree with you. A friend of a friend was in London when the Queen Mother died and she said it was the most efficient “set up” (for lack of a better term)she had ever seen, they knew exactly what to do and how to do it and got it done in no time.
My own personal opinion is nobody, but nobody touches the Brits when it comes to weddings, funerals, any event.
They have it nailed.
Much respect
My niece lives across the street from the British Museum. She says the traffic in Central London is unreal but everything is very orderly. Of course, there is the expectation that crowd sizes will increase the closer they get to the actual funeral. There is very much a feeling of “living history”.
I feel like the Brits have got this. They have planned and rehearsed for these huge State occasions for years. The buses sound pretty funny but they have been doing this years. They have used buses to move VIPs, HOS, & Royals around for many years and no one complained. Same goes in most European Countries. This weekend in Copenhagen they used Buses to transport all the Royals & dignitaries to and from the Gala performance for Queen Margrethe of Denmark’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations.
I would usually agree with this assessment but since the pandemic and Brexit, everything is under budget and all facilities are overstretched, so I do not think this is a good idea at this time.
Diana’s funeral was huge obviously but not a state funeral, so this is going to have a different feel to it. and neither Margaret’s nor the QM’s funeral was a state funeral either.
I did laugh at the part about Trump not being invited. Even if Biden was able to bring a delegation, I don’t think he’d bring Trump. he’d bring the Obamas first.
MSNBC has put together a very nice montage of QEII with every US president she met with (but for LBJ, as we know), but they omit Trump, which is delightful.
Was hoping Biden would bring Mango Mussolini on AF1 and like in a former movie ,(life imitating art), toss his butt out at 30,000 feet.
NO ONE wants Trump or Putin there, unless there’s an outside chance they could be arrested…
But I thought QEII secretly knighted him and he isn’t attending????😢🤣🤣
Was that tweet confirmed to be real? I saw it and thought it was a fake.
@DU, awwww why did you have to ask and sober me from my laughing fits???? I went to confirm and it’s not true according to the Associated Press’ article. Trump’s team disputes that he posted that. Dang! It was funny while it lasted.
Another sources went to his platform and can’t find it. I’d LOVE to be on his platform so I can see the stupidity but not going to pay my money for that insanity.
The queen was 96. Most of the issues about who to invite, transportation, lodging, security, etc. should have been pre-planned and then amended as needed when her passing came about. I hope there’s a better plan than what is being discussed.
They can all ride the bus. If my PM, Trudeau, can take the bus, so can Biden.
Anyway, the whole thing is stupid. The more I read & watch the pomp & circumstance, the more ridiculous they all look.
What we are saying is that as far as safety is concerned no world leaders should all be piled onto one bus. This includes PM Trudeau. Come now.
Lol
Come now, it’s freaking hilarious. Not even a plush bus, but a school bus with the hard green seats.
They can all sing “ wheels on the bus”.
The whole thing is ridiculous. The forced mourning, this idea world leaders are special (aren’t they supposed to actually serve us?!).
Well, realistically, they *are* special. They’re uniquely targeted by terrorists in ways that your average tourist is not. Their deaths would impact global security. The travel arrangements aren’t being discussed because it isn’t luxurious enough, it’s because there are security concerns.
It’s not an issue of CAN they, it’s an issue of SHOULD they. One bomb or other attack would take them all out. Common sense that it is a bad idea.
Ahhh, I see. You’re being purposely obtuse. Cool. Have a great day.
Better be purposely obtuse than too serious about something that obviously isn’t going to happen.
A bus! That it’s even been proposed is awesome. Laugh at it, just picture all these self important MEN on a school bus heading to a funeral of a woman who is being exalted because of whom she was born to, who lived her life with wealth beyond compare at the cost of millions of lives condemned to slavery. Stolen jewelry & artifacts that the monarchy claims as theirs.
A bus! It’s all kinds of awesome.
Well according to the times it’s *President* Trudeau! Eyeroll. You’d think in mentioning Canada with the other commonwealth countries, they could at least get it right that we have the same government setup…
Maybe they’re hoping Canada declares its independence.
We are independent, but still part of the Commonwealth. I wish we would leave before we have to look at Charles’ stupid face on everything. Alas, the mechanism for doing so is a whole THING and unlikely to happen.
Le sigh… I was irrationally annoyed by this, but not surprised. No one really cares about Canada except Canadians. We’re always America’s tagalong cousin.
@Lucy – this is why I’m hoping the entire British monarchy implodes soonish so that we don’t ever have to have his smug face on our $$$. Seems like they’re doing a great job making themselves universally despised, so fingers crossed 🙂
@Anners – This American likes and cares about Canadians. Have always enjoyed time there.
The whole thing is stupid. That said, I’m not opposed to Bidens going to funeral of woman who had front row seat to so much of world history, albeit through her mother’s exalted womb and her father’s god-ordained seed (and thanx to a disruptive American divorcée).
I’m a little surprised there aren’t more stories in Brit media about the RF costs, but I guess the owners benefit from classism after being elevated by RF due to their media power. British public will subsidize RF to the tune of ￡27.3M over the next 2 yrs, while avg Brit household saw its income fall for longest period since record-keeping began in 1955. The only BM publication to talk about this though is The Economist (outfit that photoshopped Obama), and they (duh) explain RF costs won’t fall without more transparency – but is Brit public demanding it? Doesn’t look like like it. Hard to transform something you don’t understand. 5/30/22 Statista article by Martin Armstrong makes it really clear how RF cost to taxpayers is growing, yet the media fixates on Harry and Meghan, who receive ￡0 ($0) public funds.
I hope the Obamas are invited in a private/personal capacity if only because it would annoy Trump SO MUCH
In what capacity will the Obamas be invited if the Foreign Office has said only one representative per country?
The poster specifically said “private capacity,” so friends of the family. I mean, Phillip’s mistress will probably be there. It’s not only going to be world leaders.
There were pictures yesterday of them loading the beast into Air Force One
Yeah, it’s been confirmed the Beast will be used but that other leaders are to use the bus. I don’t envy the Brits’ who are in charge of security!
The buses I am sure aren’t like Greyhound or something. They’re probably extremely comfortable and fancy
There is an important SCO summit around the same time which Modi is likely to attend. Modi’s foreign policy is very very non confrontational. So he would probably send the foreign minister Jaishankar as his rep. I do hope India takes the opportunity to leave the wretched Commonwealth organisation. Indian leaders never attend those meetings anyway. The running joke here is that India is still in the CW as the CW Games is the only international sporting event that India wins medals in.
These people are crazy. The POTUS does not travel on commercial airlines nor does he ride on a bus. Air Force One has an operating room in case he takes ill and a control room for the POTUS to communicate with the military in case there is some sort of disaster. Moving the POTUS anywhere is an enormous undertaking because of the sheer amount of things the Secret Service brings along with them, including an assault team in a black truck.The Secret Service isn’t going to let him get on a bus the UK government has quite loudly made the tastiest target for a rogue state or terrorist who wants to kill many world leaders in one fell swoop.
This is the stupidest idea ever. The person who planned this sounds like they could screw up a one car parade.
My first thought when I read about the world leaders being on a bus together thing was “um yall do realize that terrorists DO NOT CARE that your Queen died, right?” And now you’ve advertised all your plans, dates, etc. If someone has been planning something or has it in their head to do something they aren’t going to stop and go “oh wait it’s the Queen’s funeral, maybe I should wait a day or two.”
Are these the security people who have decided that Harry and his family do not need security? Now it makes sense. They do not have a clue.
They’ve already given the Australian PM dispensation to fly RAAF (our version of AF1 – not as fancy but still) and not commercial.
So the royal family will not omit one bit of pomp and circumstance for themselves, but world leaders have to be all crammed into a bus? Meanwhile, the royal family will be arriving in a fleet of cars and in full costume? Seriously, they look ridiculous. The Queen was on the world stage for seventy years and deserves a state funeral, but they are sure making it difficult for the world leaders, it seems.
Exactly!
It’s hilarious & people are so mad about it, like it would even ever happen.
Off they all go, on a BUS!
Don’t let the pigeon drive the bus! But they probably would.
Personally, I wana see them driven around in fancy golf carts.
I don’t envy the residents of London. I bet the security will make the city a nightmare for days, but then again, this is an event without precedent. Queen Victoria was closest in the length of her reign & her funeral was sort of a weird affair featuring a white draped coffin & an ill-controlled gun carriage bearing her coffin.
I’m not surprised world leaders want to be there. And I’m sure Trump is seething at not being invited lol. Putin, on the other hand, might be contemplating his own funeral arrangements….
I live not far from Regents Park and am already annoyed by the constant noise from the toing and froing from all the helicopters – its bad enough being under a Heathrow flight path with out all these police and press helicopters. Its only going to get worse at the weekend.
Am already planning to stay AWAY from central London at the weekend and am hoping I can work from home for the rest of the week. I work in Victoria (v close to Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey), its mental around here with traffic diversions, police presence, road closures, large numbers of visitors etc..
Its not a place to come to right now if you don’t like crowds. I keep telling people only to come down if they really really want to esp when she arrives back in London later this evening. The crowds are only going to get worse now that she’s back here in the capital.
My husband and I booked a trip to London ages ago, and we are arriving two days before the funeral. Thanks, Liz! (sarcasm, don’t @ me)
Should be interesting. I’m going to try to watch the procession, but have to figure out where to go where the crowds won’t make me want to kill someone!
Adding to the ridiculousness of this circus of pomposity is that the Queen’s funeral will be held on ‘International Talk Like a Pirate’ day…
That’s the icing on the proverbial cake.
“Ye all load the bus!”
Or however pirates talk. Lol!
So, I’m Indian. I’m in the diaspora now, but I try to stay plugged into the general goings-on there wrt politics on both a local/state level, up to the Union govt level. So I can try and suss out what Modi’s deal here might be.
I wanna state up front here that I loath Modi. The man is a right winger, an extremist, a huge reactionary who is extremely prejudiced and hateful to the religious minorities in India, in particular the Indian Muslims who make up around 13% of the population there. In 2014, after an extremely extensive online propaganda effort, he managed to finagle his way into power, and India has been struggling under the tide of a huge, enormously widespread, and alarmingly hateful reactionary movement ever since. Granted, this was never a country that didn’t have its problems, but Modi and his political party are, in large part, responsible for how they have packaged a lot of this and presented it to their audience for the modern age. The closest analogue to what’s happened is probably the Trump election/Brexit.
The big thing to know about Modi, outside of his reactionary politics, is just how weirdly self-aggrandizing he is. Like, this man insisted on making sure that his headshot is on goddamn EVERYTHING, including people’s Covid vaccine certifications. He has spent enormous amounts of money on stuff that is largely just personal vanity projects that are intended to project a particular image of himself + his political party, to his supporters. Tl;dr: this man thinks of himself as a BIG FREAKING DEAL.
The other thing to know about Modi (and I want to put a warning here to state that what I’m about to say is an unsourced, unverified rumour) is that in the time since he’s become prime minister of the country, his self-aggrandizing efforts have shifted on some level, and gone from essentially trying to build himself up in the eyes of his fellow citizens, to wanting to become a respected statesmen on the international level. But all of this still, at the end of the day, boils down to an effort to become a Big Freaking Deal like he desperately wants.
Given all of that, it’d be hugely surprising for me if Modi were to not turn up for QEII’s funeral. This is like, the sort of thing he’d throw his mom under a bus to be at. There is no way that Modi, as the current prime minister of the former biggest, wealthiest colony in the British Empire, would turn down an opportunity for a photo-op like this. Liz’s funeral is a hot ticket, and he’s going to be on that like white on rice.
My guess is that he’s stalling on confirming whether he’s going to be there or not bc he wants to keep people guessing as to whether he’ll go, which is exactly the sort of stupid sh-t he’d do. My other guess would be that he’s hesitating to go because there’s some sort of really important local/state level election that he doesn’t want to miss out on campaigning for (I’ll have to double check on this). The only real reason he’d skip it is if there’s something on his agenda that’s coming up for him that he sees as more important, like having to head up another hate rally disguised as a political campaign stop, for example.
At any rate, this is the LAST person I’d ever trust to do any sort of smuggling of the Kohinoor, or any other jewels currently held by the British govt. He’d sooner swap it for a fake, and keep the real thing for himself, while bragging endlessly about how he did a “surgical strike” and “took back what was rightfully ours” blah blah blah. This man does not need any more photo-ops or PR. He’s had enough of that that it’ll take at least another generation for people to really understand the truth about exactly what he’s done to the country. He’s done a sh-tton of damage to the psyche of this country that we’re going to be unraveling it for decades going forward. And there is a really big chance that things are actually going to get much worse there before it gets any better for real.
Thank you for taking the time to write this; I learn so much from this website & commenters such as yourself.
@A, 💯
Modi’s already on record dancing around the Koh-i-Noor issue, one day claiming it was a gift to East India Co, then the next day saying he wants it back. And yes he does look like a sleaze monster who would cynically use QE2 funeral for PR.
It sounds like you have your very own Trump running your country into the ground and messing with everyone’s minds. I’m really sorry @A, hatred seems to be winning these days.
I’d also like to echo @BeanieBeans thanks, for telling us this.
Trump’s belly precedes the queen in the top picture. Isn’t that a violation of protocol? LOL I would move mountains too to ensure that orange lump of treacherous lard didn’t attend any event of any magnitude. Lock him up!
Lol!!
This sounds like the beginning of a Gerard Butler movie. All the heads of state in the world packed onto a party bus?!
If I was Biden, there is no way in hell I would do that. I’d attend via Zoom first.
I think you don’t need to go back to JFK, but to Tito’s funeral.
And I forgot John Paul II funeral!
The Pope John Paul’s funeral was huge. Everyone came. I imagine it will be similar when this pope dies
” Justin Trudeau, the Canadian president, has also confirmed he will attend.”
Oooooooh, The Times f*ck up!! Trudeau is not our president and we don’t call our leader that here in Canada. He’s our Prime Minister just like the Australian PM!
I’m ashamed to admit that I am so used to our PM Trudeau being misidentified that I didn’t even see it until it was pointed out. It is even worse that it follows the NZ and AU PM’s being correctly identified.
I almost think the imagery of the Japanese emperor being shuttled on a bus is more absurd than Joe Biden, lol. At least Joe was known for his love of public transit before he was president.
Could you imagine MBS and Biden having to share a bus though? omg.
And the comment about Zelenskyy- has he even left Ukraine at all since the invasion? I know his wife has, but I don’t think he’ll make any state visits anywhere until the war ends.
The Saudi Royal fam will def be present. They were close with QEII. They gave her luxurious jewels.
Zelenskyy will not attend. It is not safe for him to leave Ukraine and be at the mercy of UK security when he has a MASSIVE target on his back. He and his forces have figured out how to keep him safe and with his military leaders. No way he leaves for even a moment while Ukraine is making massive gains in freeing territory from Russian occupation.
Can’t think why Trump thinks he’d be invited. He ain’t president no more, so they don’t HAVE to.
Jennifer, all Trump’s passports have been confiscated, so I don’t know how that delusional fool thought he was leaving the country in the first place.
@jferber I almost forgot that he can’t leave the country! LOL
Biden shouldn’t go, if he has to give up his usual security—not that the Secret Service has covered itself in glory, lately.