Oprah Winfrey: The royal funeral will be ‘an opportunity for peacemaking’

Oprah Winfrey was in Toronto for the film festival, to support Tyler Perry’s latest project. While she was on the red carpet, she was asked about the death of Queen Elizabeth II and whether the grief and funeral would somehow bring the family “together.” Considering Oprah got the exclusive on just how bad it was for Prince Harry and Meghan, and considering that Oprah still has hours of unreleased, unaired Sussex interview excerpts, you would think Oprah would speak cryptically or with some shade. She didn’t! She has hope that the Sussexes can “come together.”

Oprah Winfrey believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can make peace with the royal family as they mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. “This is what I think, I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer — and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s an opportunity for peacemaking,” Winfrey, 68, told “Extra” in an interview published Monday. She added, “Hopefully, there will be that.” The talk show host’s comments on the royal family’s ongoing tensions come after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed a rare sign of unity when they were spotted reuniting with Prince William and Kate Middleton to honor the Queen, who died at age 96 on Sept. 8.

[From Page Six]

The best I think Harry and Meghan can hope for is that the Windsors are no longer in open war against them. But I doubt it – I think there will be some moments of “peacemaking” and possibly everyone will behave with dignity for the funeral. But there’s just too much water under the bridge, and even more keeps on coming out. William and Charles are actively doing harm to Harry and Meghan still, to this day, all while William and Charles assume an air of grievance, like Harry and Meghan’s mere existence is their greatest threat.

Also: Oprah definitely needs to put together a special with some of the unaired clips from her interview with Harry & Meghan.