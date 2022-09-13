‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong threw shade at King Charles III at the Emmys

Beyond pleased that Succession took home the Emmy for Best Drama. I finally got into Succession last year and I love it, and it’s full of incredible performances. Matthew Macfayden took home the Best Supporting Actor Emmy, and the show was nominated for a record-breaking 25 Emmys in a single year. Of course it took home the top honor. Creator/showrunner Jesse Armstrong is British, and during his Emmy speech, he dissed the new king. Bizarrely, this was the ONLY mention of the new king and it’s gotta be worrying for the monarchy that basically everyone has already moved on, and that the only reference to any of this was a diss:
“Succession” showrunner Jesse Armstrong made a dig at the U.K.’s King Charles III during his Emmys acceptance speech on Monday night. Taking to the stage along with the show’s execs and castmembers, including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun, to accept the Emmy for outstanding drama series, Armstrong said, “Big week for successions. New king in the U.K., this for us.”
Armstrong, who is British, then said: “Evidently a little bit more voting in our winning than Prince Charles,” prompting gasps from the audience and some of his team on stage.
“Keep it royalist, keep it royalist,” quipped Scotland-born Cox, who plays the show’s patriarch Logan Roy.
“No, I mean, I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position than he is, we’ll leave that to other people,” Armstrong continued.
“Delicate balance,” Cox replied, causing laughter to ripple across the audience.
Armstrong then went on to deliver the rest of his acceptance speech, in which he thanked the entire team behind the hit HBO Max show.
“We are incredibly grateful to have this,” Armstrong said. “It’s a wonderful honour, this group is extraordinary. It’s a team effort starting with the engine room of the writers room, the producers who support us, the directors led by Mark Mylod, the extraordinary cast who we’re surrounded by who are – oh my goodness – and our amazing crew and HBO who protect and support us. So many thanks.”
It’s soooo funny. Armstrong is English/British but Brian Cox is Scottish and he’s also pro-Scottish independence. Just a week before QEII’s passing, Cox was talking about how Scotland has never been more “ripe” for a renewed independence movement. Cox is no royalist, and it looks like Jesse Armstrong isn’t either. A Scotsman and an Englishman in LA, standing in front a crowd of Hollywood A-listers, cracking jokes about the new king? Ouch. We are truly living in a F–k Around And Find Out Era.
LOL he’s not wrong. People are acting like this is actually a big deal. And sure, on some level it is. But monarchies are just silly in this day and age. “Birthright” cracks me up, frankly. And it’s not funny at all to some countries who suffered under colonialism.
I have always enjoyed watching Cox over the decades, as he is gifted and talented. As for Cox and others speaking out, I applaud them all!!
The abuses that so many countries face and have been facing for decades and/or centuries, must sever the ties that bind them. They don’t benefit from being a CW country as all they do is allow the Monarchy to keep cashing in on their taxes. It’s abhorrent and a continuation of tragedy that they all face, year after year, culminating into decades/centuries.
It’s time to show King Charles the door, or boot him, their choice.
His performance in the pilot episode of Shetland is so good I didn’t even recognize him until the second viewing.
Have you seen him in The Straits? It’s basically the same storyline as Succession, but came out first & is set in Northern Queensland, Papua New Guinea, & the Torres Straits. He’s terrific, as is the rest of the cast. Fascinating setting, as well.
Good. Charles deserves all that smoke. He’s a selfish, horrible man who treats his children shabbily with Harry and Meghan getting the brunt.
I loooove Succession, everything about it, including the theme music. That they were nominated for a record number of Emmys in single year is no surprise and well deserved. It’s fascinated me that so many of those involved are from the UK. Good for Armstrong, and LOL at Cox’s banter! Take that, CIII.
I go through withdrawal for weeks after each season ends. And that two year pandemic gap was hell!
Watch The Straits, you’ll love it!
@BeanieBean – Thanks for the tip! I’d never heard of it, but just found it on Prime if anyone else is looking.
LOL, I knew we were going to talk about this today! I died. It’s one of those things where….its funny because its true? There was more legitimacy in how Succession won than in how charles got to be king.
This is for sure the truth, Becks. I can imagine the Salty Isle royals sniffing, as if this isn’t remotely true, but…..Hi, zero people voted for Chuck.
Love this show so much!! The writing and the acting are phenomenal.
Well, the NYT has this headline on the site (not sure about in print) “As prince, Charles used tax breaks, offshore accounts and canny real estate investments to turn a sleepy estate into a billion-dollar business” so Hollywood isn’t the only town taking digs. Not a great way to start a reign.
that article also talks about how much he inherited from the Queen without paying inheritance tax.
Wow, not much of a honeymoon period for Chaz. I picture his teeth ground down to nubs during his reign. Yeah, that’s a shame.
On top of the fact that the BRF has never been held to pay taxes and was only agreed to by QEII in ‘92. What???
What a sham of grifters and thieves!! Then we must also look at the blaring ugliness that Charles owns more land than anyone in Britain!! How is that possible????
As for not paying inheritance tax is another sly maneuver for them to keep stealing as well as not being faced to follow the same laws as their peasants.
The more I hear “Anointed by God” the more I want to vomit, pack it up and ship it to Charles. That or 💩 dusted in glitter…..at least that will create a nice form and travel better.
Yes, there was a deal with John Major’s government in 1993 that the Queen and Charles would pay income tax on their Duchy incomes in return for being excused from paying 40% inheritance tax on income passed monarch to monarch. So Chuckles gets to inherit the Queen’s personal fortune estimated at around $500 million without handing over a penny.
Interestingly I don’t know what happens to anything the Queen leaves of her personal fortune NOT to Charles. For eg if she leaves Andrew a tidy sum, I don’t know whether he has to pay tax on it in the normal way. The tax efficient way would be to leave it all to Charles and then request that he doles out the bequests. Can’t see any flaws in that plan……
I just read that his estimated worth is 1.4 BILLION, and that doesn’t include what he inherits from TQ. Im speechless.
And they wanted Meghan to keep acting bc they didn’t have the money for her. Bullshit.
Word, Jais. Charlotte and Louis are going to get the shock of their lives when they eventually get to Google what their futures hold for them.
Succession is top tier viewing for sure. More seasons please! Their comments last night were appreciated but when can we talk about Sara Snook’s perfect breasts? She looked fabulous but my god her breasts are those of a goddess. Okay now that I got that off my chest I can go read and enjoy all the negative monarchy threads.
This is a wake up call to the BRF that not everyone is hoping to show deference even at a time of mourning.
I love Succession and was thrilled that Matthew won and bummed that the rest of the cast–especially Kieran and Sarah and J. Smith Cameron don’t have Emmys yet. The anti-King Charles sentiment cracks me up until I remember that if they get rid of Chuck (who at least has a work ethic) then we get King Burger King and Queen Consort of Buttons, which will, I guarantee you, be worse. So I want King Chuck long enough until Burger King implodes and takes himself and Buttons out of the line of succession to go live on Mustique full time.
The New York Post complained that the queen wasn’t included in the Emmys’ In Memoriam video.
Ah, yes, because she did so much work in television.
QuiteContrary, I think you’re right. Didn’t I spot her on HeeHaw once?
John Oliver criticisms of the monarchy have edited for the UK audiences because they did not like what he said recently.