Jean Smart in Christian Siriano at the Emmys: sleek and sophisticated?

Jean Smart won an Emmy last night in the Lead Actress, Comedy category for Hacks. This is her fifth win out of 12 nominations. She was working a white Christian Siriano gown with an off the shoulder asymmetric neckline and a sash around the waist. I love the details on this dress and find it so elegant.

In her speech, Jean said that fellow nominee Rachel Brosnahan sent her cookies and that “I thought that was so nice and classy until I realized that she was hoping that I wouldn’t be able to fit into a single dress.”

Here’s Rachel in Pamella Roland. This dress might look fussy with different styling, but I think she’s pulling it off with sleek hair and minimal makeup.

I’m including Selena Gomez here because she was also in white. I was digging some of the white gowns last night. She’s in Celine and I love how classic this is, it’s just a sleeveless mock turtleneck but it doesn’t look basic at all. She had a cute presenting bit with her Only Murders costars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Presenter Kerry Washington was also in white, in Elie Saab. This dress is so cool and unique. It really grew on me when I saw it in motion, but the tights kind of throw the look off. I also like to wear tights with short dresses, it makes me feel more comfortable and modest, so I get it.

Melanie Lynskey was also in Christian Siriano. I loved the top of this gown but thought the tiered ruffles were too fussy and that it called for a sleek skirt. She gushed about Christian on the red carpet. Melanie said he came to her house to do a fitting and that she adores him. She said “I feel like he made something that was for me, for my body” and that she felt like a bad bitch! Yes! Melanie was nominated for Lead Actress, Drama, which went to Zendaya.

Love these two together!

Fellow nominee Laura Linney was also in Siriano, in a white gown with scalloped black piping. I thought this was unique and I kind of like it. It’s different without being too much.

