Jean Smart in Christian Siriano at the Emmys: sleek and sophisticated?

Jean Smart won an Emmy last night in the Lead Actress, Comedy category for Hacks. This is her fifth win out of 12 nominations. She was working a white Christian Siriano gown with an off the shoulder asymmetric neckline and a sash around the waist. I love the details on this dress and find it so elegant.
In her speech, Jean said that fellow nominee Rachel Brosnahan sent her cookies and that “I thought that was so nice and classy until I realized that she was hoping that I wouldn’t be able to fit into a single dress.”
Here’s Rachel in Pamella Roland. This dress might look fussy with different styling, but I think she’s pulling it off with sleek hair and minimal makeup.
I’m including Selena Gomez here because she was also in white. I was digging some of the white gowns last night. She’s in Celine and I love how classic this is, it’s just a sleeveless mock turtleneck but it doesn’t look basic at all. She had a cute presenting bit with her Only Murders costars Martin Short and Steve Martin.
Presenter Kerry Washington was also in white, in Elie Saab. This dress is so cool and unique. It really grew on me when I saw it in motion, but the tights kind of throw the look off. I also like to wear tights with short dresses, it makes me feel more comfortable and modest, so I get it.
Melanie Lynskey was also in Christian Siriano. I loved the top of this gown but thought the tiered ruffles were too fussy and that it called for a sleek skirt. She gushed about Christian on the red carpet. Melanie said he came to her house to do a fitting and that she adores him. She said “I feel like he made something that was for me, for my body” and that she felt like a bad bitch! Yes! Melanie was nominated for Lead Actress, Drama, which went to Zendaya.
Fellow nominee Laura Linney was also in Siriano, in a white gown with scalloped black piping. I thought this was unique and I kind of like it. It’s different without being too much.
Not a dress person (not sure when I last wore one) but I would wear Jean Smart’s dress. Classy and sexy.
Agreed!!! I do love dresses and she exudes chicness with a dash of sexy too! She looks magnificent!! I have always loved her since Designing Women as she was so funny in her role, as was Annie Potts too.
My gawd, I am showing my age…..
@BothSidesNow Ditto! Designing Women was also one of my favorite shows.
I loved that dress. It reminded me so much of one worn by the Countess in The Sound Of Music. Beautiful.
Was Selena having an issue with the lining under her dress bunching up weird? I can’t imagine it would be on purpose to sit like that.
I love all of these except for the dress worn by Kerry Washington. Those tights were a bad idea and the dress is giving off 1980’s wedding vibes. Jean Smart looks the best. Her gown and hair are perfection.
I actually love Kerry Washingtons look as well as her dress! She certainly is able to pull it off whereas many women would not be able to. It has a lovely balance as well.
I actually like Laura Linney’s dress.
Jean Smart is amazing as always.
Rachel Brosnahan wants us to know she is NOT Mrs Maisel lol.
I love that Christian Siriano is a big deal. I remember him when he was on Project Runway and he was so talented. I don’t love everything he does, but he seems to make women feel good about their bodies.
Siriano gets lots of my love and not just for watching him bloom on PR, he’s a joyful guy, it’s infectious. He does miss sometimes but excels most of the time. He’s been dressing Laura and Jean for a while which shows having relationships in designing means a lot. All were clear winners last night.
I enjoyed watching him of PR as he was wonderful to watch! I appreciate his dedication to dress women that don’t fit into the size 2 of women in Hollywood, which a majority of the population don’t. But he has come to the rescue of so many full figured women for years. He is extremely talented and yes, he has a few misses bot not many.
Christian Siriano is a great designer; I love his work. He also designs for all sizes, and I adore him for that.
I remember Christian from Project Runway as well he was so good on that show and managed to go through a reality show without appearing to be a raging asshole at the end of it.
And it should be the standard but clearly it’s not but I just love that he dresses for all women and not just those who fit model size. His story about his mom is so heartwarming and it’s served him well all these years.
I love Jean Smart’s dress. It’s old school glamour and modern and trendy at the same time. Simply beautiful.
Jean Smart looks amazing. Very elegant.
I like the color of Rachel Broshahan’s dress.
I don’t care for Kerry Washington’s dress. There’s too much going on and the tights don’t work for me.
I actually like Laura Linney’s dress. It’s different and I like the black piping.
I’m glad Melanie Lynskey feels great in her dress but not a fan of the bottom. I love that Christian Siriano is doing so well and is so inclusive, dressing all shapes and sizes and ages.
I adore Laura Linney’s dress and I didn’t think I would but she looks fabulous and the ruffles are well balanced/executed as well.
Jean’s gown is perfection.
The top of Melanie’s is so promising, but those mint green ruffles, no thank you.
Yes, unfortunately the ruffles are a big no. But I am glad that she felt special and loved how she looked. Shouldn’t we all want to strive for that? To love how we look and feel special!
Jean Smart! I want to see Designing Women on a streaming platform (that I subscribe to 😂), someone make it happen!
It’s on Hulu right now (not sure if that’s one you subscribe to, though). Designing Women was my introduction to Jean Smart. I’ve been re-watching & it’s still so good. Dixie Carter’s “the night that the lights went out in Georgia” monologue happens in episode 2, which blew my mind.
And Jean looks amazing here.
That episode was the epitome of Julia Sugarbaker!! I still remember the dialogue from that scene so many decades later too!!
I love Melanie Lynskey and her show, Yellowjackets and am bitter it didn’t win and she didn’t win.
However, what i’m noticing in these posts this morning is that so many women wear Siriano- and all the looks are flattering- and so different! He is a great designer for women.
There’s no, well everyone looks the same in their Siriano dresses.
Poor Laura Linney — WHY does anyone think that this dress is OK?
High neck – UGH,
tripple flounce – UGH,
black cut you in the middle belt – DOUBLE UGH!!!!!
I kind of like it how My Fair Lady it is.
I thought My Fair Lady too! I think she looks great
My Fair Lady here too. The gown portion could be shortened and the dress would be a great re-wear!
I could see Kate Middleton in this dress. Its a no for me too.
Kerry Washington — NOOOOOOOO
Cut off the train and put in a sleek skirt to the floor — Maybe
And why the black stockings? Puzzling.
I’m in the minority here but I don’t like the color of Jean Smarts dress. It washes her out, especially with the blonde hair. The style is nice though. Everyone else is meh, and what’s going on with Selena Gomez’s dress? It looks ill fitting and bunchy although maybe its the angle of the photo.
Best dressed. Period.
I would wear Jean’s dress without the sash and make the length of the sleeves just right. Her sleeves are bunching slightly at the end.
I like KW’s dress. The tights are no. Mainly the color. If she had worn tights in a lighter color (not white, but like a pastel) I think I would have liked it more.