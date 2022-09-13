Tominey: Actually, Prince Harry should be allowed to wear a uniform (update)

Prince Harry won’t be “allowed” to wear any of his military dress uniforms for his grandmother’s funeral. He wasn’t allowed to wear military dress for his grandfather’s funeral either, although Queen Elizabeth II’s solution for that dilemma was that no one was allowed to wear military uniforms for Prince Philip’s funeral. I remember that controversy well because I covered it extensively last year. The Windsors went out of their way to try to “punish” Harry for walking away from being a full-time “working royal,” and it immediately came back on them like instant karma. These people are so short-sighted and gleefully punitive that they are incapable of seeing how bad it looks that a combat veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan is the only royal man who won’t be allowed to wear a uniform. While I’m sure Harry is sad about it, keep in mind that he’s never freaked out or issued statements about any of it. He just sits back and watches his family make complete asses out of themselves in their rush to punish him. Harry understands – he sees it now – that their cruelty and pettiness knows no bounds. All of which to say, even Camilla Tominey understands that this sh-t looks bad. Here’s her piece in the Telegraph:
The decision not to allow the Duke of Sussex to wear military uniform for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is a rare misstep by Buckingham Palace during what has been a reassuringly smooth transition process so far.
Although he no longer holds any military appointments after stepping down from public duties in January 2020, as a former major in the British army, Prince Harry would have been entitled to wear his Blues and Royals uniform with the ultimate permission of his father. Instead he will have to wear mourning dress while the King, his brother the Prince of Wales and other close relatives are all in military uniform adorned with medals.
As a military expert confirmed: “The decision will have gone to the Lieutenant Colonel Commanding Household Cavalry, who would have passed it on to the Colonel of the Blues and Royals, who is the Princess Royal, who would have deferred it to the Colonel in Chief designate, who is the King. This decision will have been taken at the highest level. There is no other way of looking at it but as a firm put down.”
Denying Harry the right to wear military uniform – even though the disgraced Duke of York has been permitted to wear his Royal Navy dress for the final vigil at Westminster Hall, does appear rather petty.
While the palace may just be following the protocol for “non-working” royals (notwithstanding the brief reprieve for Andrew) – the public will view it as an unnecessary snub.
Regardless of what he may have said and done in recent years – the general consensus will be that if any of the Royals should be entitled to wear military uniform – then it is Harry, 37, because he served two tours of Afghanistan. In total, the father-of-two spent more than 30-weeks on deployment in Helmand Province, first as a Forward Air Controller from 2007 to 2008 and then, between 2012 and 2013 as a co-pilot and gunner for an Apache helicopter.
While serving his second deployment as part of the 100-strong 662 Squadron, 3 Regiment, Army Air Corps, he faced the same risk as any other soldier in combat. By all accounts he proved himself to be an exemplary leader on the battlefield who later qualified as an Apache aircraft commander with the highest marks in his group. It appears odd that Harry and Andrew are largely going to be confined to civvies when they are the only two senior royals to have seen active service.
The decision also looks out of step with what his beloved grandmother would have wanted. As with Prince Andrew’s flying helicopters during the 1982 Falklands War, the late Queen was incredibly proud of the 10 years Harry spent in the Army.
Again, Harry hasn’t said anything. If Harry was even protesting this decision to the new king’s courtiers, we would have found out about it. Harry is sitting in Frogmore Cottage, minding his business and grieving for a beloved grandmother, all while his father and his brother’s and father’s henchmen are devising tone-deaf and asinine ways to punish him. Apparently, it would never occur to any of them that it looks incredibly stupid for Prince Edward to wear his fancy dress uniform and all of his unearned medals while a two-time combat veteran is in a regular suit. It is what it is.
Update: Harry also believes “it is what it is.” He released a no-drama-here statement about how he’s fine with wearing a suit and not a dress uniform.
NEW: “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
I think at this point it’s painfully obvious who is really dedicated to public service and who is addicted to their public image. The irony makes it more painful — the monarchy is all about enriching and empowering themselves, to the extent of pushing out those who are really committed to positive change. Harry is the only one who’s actually earned his uniform.
This is truly the essence of monarchy since time began tbh.
So, we’re having a paedophile wearing military uniform and medals, but not a Prince who actually thought wars Just because he dared to marry birracialby love?! Yeah, the RF is moving fast the right way… to its end. At least no one had to be killed só that that “mixed breed” became a Princess. As for the now consort, we can hardly say the same. Bring on the tampons!
The disrespect to someone who actually put their life on the line is staggering.
Even the nastiest most evil commentariat of the Daily Fail are in agreement that if If Andrew and Harry are allowed to attend then they should be allowed to wear a uniform as they are the only two that actual served on active combat duty.
Couldn’t have written better myself Squiddusmaximus: addicted to their public image!! As the wife of a combat veteran, what they are doing is absolutely disgusting.
Seriously. And he was a huge target out there because of who his family is too.
I think Harry’s statement is great – though its likely to do the opposite of shutting the conversation down. I have a feeling that there is going to be so much backlash that Charles might change his mind on this one. Also can someone who is familiar with the relevant rules in the UK inform me – can retired servicemen and women normally wear their uniforms to weddings and funerals? Or is that normally only afforded to current servicemen and women? Is that the issue here? That the only reason the other royals can wear their uniforms is because they are currently in (performative only) current roles in the military? I want to understand if Harry would normally be able to wear his military attire to a funeral as a retired serviceman if he was a normal private citizen.
Siobhan, if I understand this issue (American here), a veteran may wear their uniform upon receiving permission. That’s so different than here where it’s not at all unusual for a veteran to wear their uniform at a wedding or funeral. What I find interesting about any of this is (as I understand it) any veteran could request permission to wear their uniform at a funeral. Harry is in that position, and it has nothing to do with honorary titles bestowed by the brf.
It seems like the brf just can’t themselves from being childish. They need FOR ONCE to pretend that military veterans are important to them.
@S&S and Si, although I’m not remotely related to the military at all, I thought in the US it was required for all active service to wear it to formal events -and strongly encouraged for all retired- to the point where people need to ask for permission not to wear them
This is so petty. Harry went to Sandhurst, which is UK’s version of West Point, for university. Then he went to Afghanistan and has never stopped advocating for Veterans through his trip to (North? South?) pole and founding Invictus Games.
Tominy is hoping for some access to the sussexes and that’s it. I hope chuck, 🥚, nonce, and afterthought all show up looking like they’re at a costume party. They will continue to be the laughingstocks of the world after king chuck’s commercial air request and single bus dumbassery. H&M should sit and watch the idiocy and let the world see them for the petty lazy entitled shits they are
I’m looking forward to how every single article about the vigil will mention this difference in treatment of Andrew vs Harry. Yet ANOTHER own goal on the part of the new King, and the Queen isn’t even in the ground! SMH
Tominey will never ever get access to the Sussexes. She is too close to the middletons. But I think she’s trying to look balanced right now bc she wants to keep her nbc contract. And yes, Harry and Meghan can just sit back and watch the costume party.
As a Veteran myself, this contemptuously punitive and unbelievably petty act of excluding Harry from the uniform HE EARNED with his blood sweat, and tears is utterly disgusting. THESE people are supposed to represent the ultimate pinnacle of British accomplishment?? B!tch, por favor.
CamelToe definitely has an ulterior motive, but she tells this one straight for once. They could choose to do the same thing they decided on for Philip’s funeral — no uniforms — but I guess CIII can’t resist the temptation to put on the gold braid/epaulets and chocolate coins. “I’M THE COMMANDER IN CHIEF!” William would have lobbied for the regalia, too, to hammer home he’s more important than nonce, afterthought and especially Harry. Afterthought is going to look ridiculous, as usual in his faux military garb. They need to pick a damned lane.
Reading quickly I misread “CIII” as “C-3PO” 🤣
MrsH — C3PO sounds out in my head every time I type CIII! 😁
She definitely has an ulterior motive. I wonder if the Telegraph told her to tone down the attacks. IIRC the Telegraph is NOT one of the papers that H&M are refusing to interact with, so its possible the Telegraph wants more access but tominey herself is shut out.
It’s also possible that she has just found a grain of sense and is able to read the room on this one.
@Becks1, she probably saw the scathing takedown of Levin on Twitter and TV, and the takedown of Rebecca English and Dan Wooton on Twitter, and she is trying to avoid that by being fair for once. I’m sure it burns her bunions to write what she did. LOL
Picturing that witch with flaming feet is quote satisfying, I must say!
When you have lost Camilla Tominey and Piers Morgan, then you have really made a bad decision. These two would attack Harry for anything and on this they both think it’s wrong.
The karma on this will create more problems than they realize. I mean one of Harry’s global projects is only a celebration of veterans.
“costume party” — yes, every time I see the royal family wearing the pins, ribbons, and honors that they bestow upon themselves to remind the public of their “importance” and “achievements”, I think of Scientology’s Freedom Medal of Valor Award and their Sea Org uniforms. Same level of ridiculousness.
TOTALLY, Mrs Krabappel. so do I! they’re also just about as toxic. altho I suppose the BRF does pay its workers something, so they come out ahead on that one.
I wonder who Cam got permission from for this “critical’ write up? We know she’s in someone’s pocket, so I wonder what her angle is?
So basically they will allow Harry to wear his uniform after insulting and humiliating him first,
If this is the template for how they treat Harry then no wonder he does not like being in the UK.
Well he took the ball away from them and dunked it! You can’t take away something from someone who doesn’t want it. “So keep your uniform, I’m here for my granny.” Point to Team Sussex.
Harry actually served on the ground in the trenches at Afghanastan. While Andrew had fun playing fly boy with his toy helicopters. He was just able to use the Navy to indulge his flying obsession.
Charles is going to be a petty, petty King. He won’t allow Harry to wear the uniform he earned. In the end, the best thing Meghan and Harry can do is keep their chin up and keep their eye on the airport. To get the hell out of there.
to be fair, most military pilots joined for the free flight school to indulge their flying obsessions. i also agree andrew wasn’t exactly “in harm’s way” the way Harry was, but service members also don’t really get to pick the battles their country starts for them
It’s rumoured that when war actually broke in the Falklands that Andrew actually saw no action and that he was given two guards for protection.
I’ve seen the same type rumors about PH. What good are guards in a war zone though?
@equality: I know and people who served with Harry say that didn’t happen. However with Andrew I believe the rumour because when he met his superior in the Falkands he introduced himself as Prince Andrew rather than his military rank and his commander put him in his place.
Equality I also know someone who served with Harry who said he was very much on the front lines. There were a couple of instances during his first few weeks of deployment where they tried to hold him back but he managed to get them to treat him like a normal soldier. He was an Apache pilot and a skilled one at that, the person I know who served with him said people really liked him and he was excellent at his job.
My husband works for a branch of the US military and has spoken firsthand and knows people who worked with Harry while he was overseas. These guys are Fellow pilots and they said the things Harry did (flying helicopters between narrow mountain ranges) are legit dangerous and hard to master, as in something you can’t fake. Every single one of them said that they were surprised he would be allowed to do the job given who he was and the likelihood that he could be injured or killed. They all spoke of him being a nice guy and super capable.
Also, Harry is well respected with veterans. They absolutely adore him. Andrew isn’t. Those have served with Andrew have talked about how horrible and snobbish he is. There is zero respect for him.
All this does is put a spotlight on how horrible Harry is treated for marrying a biracial American woman. He left because his family wouldn’t help him when he asked. Andrew gets more respect from them. How sick.
What troubles King Chuck-Un is not only that his son married a bi-racial woman. It is the fact that Henry’s independence, closeness to and sympathy for people scream as a reminder that Charles has failed to eradicate Diana. Therefore, what is to be expected from King Chuck-Un is another round of ferociously biased, undiplomatic, and wicked measures against the Sussexes. Chucky regards Harry as Diana’s ghost. More wrongdoings are yet to come, I assume.
King Chuck-Un!!!!!! I can’t stop laughing, this is open season on new nicknames, each makes me snort more than the one before.
Charles has desperately tried to become “beloved” by the people, the way Diana is. He has failed MISERABLY.
Harry is beloved by the people in the UK. I think Meghan is too and I think we’re finally starting to see it.
I don’t understand how someone like Prince Edward or Princess Anne wearing the uniforms is not considered stolen valor? Is that not a thing in the UK?
I keep thinking to myself how I would be so embarrassed to be marching around in an unearned play time uniform in front of someone who actually earned it and doesn’t get to wear it but then I remember who these people are.
I don’t think people fully realize the insane level of entitlement that British royals have. They believe that every thing under the sun is theirs by right because they are inherently supreme above all others. They don’t need to earn anything, they just take because it’s their right. It’s why Charles the Turd thinks he can order around world leaders and dictate their movements.
It does seem weird in the US where we don’t even have the Commander-in-Chief wear a uniform.
I believe in the US, the citizens govern, and not the army, hence the President doesn’t wear the uniform. He/She commands the army as the highest ranking elected civilian, but is not in the army. Is that correct?
Correct. Although some Presidents have been veterans.
That’s why leaders in military uniforms they didn’t earn look so ridiculous, especially to Americans. That’s why I started calling William Will-di Amin, the Last King of Scotland. It’s always the worst dictators who cover themselves with candy medals (check out the North Koreans for a laugh). Edward, who failed out of the Marines in 6 weeks, looks like he’s cosplaying Dictator Chic in his rows of unearned medals. He looks like he’s about to go trick or treating. All he needs is a plastic pumpkin to complete the picture.
It’s because they have honorary titles so they’re technically part of the military. You notice how the article mentions Anne is the Colonel of the Blues and Royals.
It seems really weird to me as an american as far as I know, we don’t have those honorary positions in the military. the president is commander in chief but I cannot imagine one putting on a uniform, even someone like the first Bush, who did serve in the military IIRC.
the fake medals just take it to a whole different level.
Yeah, but the president’s full title is “Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.” So, Commander-in-Chief is just the short-hand. It doesn’t mean they’re getting a fake military “Commander” title, they’re just the boss of the U.S. military. As you say, however, the arbitrary medals and ribbons worn by British royals who didn’t serve or earn such things is out of this world though.
I believe Washington set the standard of not having presidents wear military gear exactly because of the play acting done by George III and predecessors, monarchs who hadn’t seen real military action in centuries.
Didn’t Edward wash out of basic training? He didn’t serve. Was it before or after he wanted to be an actor & joined a theatre troupe?
I wonder where are these people brains? Making Harry not wear his earned uniform makes them look like fools in Halloween costumes, they did not earned it.
Have these RR’s been giving up drinking, found religion, or what? Some of them actually seem to be making a little sense. Do they think that if they seem like reasonable people they will catch the attention of American media and be invited on more shows? PH should just hang out with Bea and Eugenie and husbands who won’t be wearing fake uniforms either.
I think they realize that, right now, the whole world is watching the UK and that, if they continue the way they have against M&H, people will catch on to what a bunch of racist morons they are. Part of that is, yes, they want into the American market. They are temporarily tempering what they say – it won’t last once the mourning period is over.
This is exactly it IMO.
The problem is they can’t keep their racism at bay. The RR and the BRF lit this fire and now the whole world sees how insane they are. The only people who support their anti-meghan stance are has-beens, MAGATs, and racists. Those people are old, haggardly, and not a good look. So many blue checks on Twitter are pointing out how unhinged and insane the hate is and that makes salt island look terrible. They can’t stop the hate train bc thats how so many have made their money. If it stops, they’ll expose 🥚 and Chuck as the people who funded them.
I think it’s literally because the world is watching, and the internet is incredibly unforgiving and quick with receipts. But there is certainly something to be said for them trying to shoot their shot at American media…
The joke is that no audience in America who actually matters watches cable news. I don’t know a single person my age (31) or even close to my age on either side who has the time or interest in just leaving the “news” on in the background while some fat ass with bad teeth and an accent hurls insults and dog whistles at our girl.
The ones who matter are on the internet and they’ve already seen exactly what the British media’s game is.
I’ve seen it mentioned a few times in comments here the last few days but Twitter has been exploding with support for Meghan and Harry and critique of the British press. Like, I saw a tweet calling the British media “insidious” and it’s got hundreds of thousands of likes. I’ve never seen this much outpouring of support for H&M on Twitter in such huge numbers. They (BM) have massively overplayed their hands and are proving every one of the previous Meghan and Harry interviews correct.
Say what you will about Americans but I hope our media people keep pushing back on all of these royal idiots and making them look like morons.
Or, it may just be the Stopped Clock/Blind Squirrel Theory: As in, a stopped clock is still right twice a day.
I’m confused about Anne’s husband Tim vs Harry. Tim’s a non-working royal. He’s listed as retired Navy, so presumably also needs special permission to wear his uniform in public in the UK? Or is there some exception I’m not aware of? He was definitely in uniform in Edinburgh, it’s clear in the pictures inside St. Giles.
I think it has something to do with retired vs. discharged….I’m not sure.
He’s married to Anne not Meghan. So there’s that.
That’s for sure. I was just curious, as, if he also needed permission, we weren’t hearing about it, maybe because he’s a relatively minor player compared to the others. Or his rank as Vice Admiral makes it okay? Looked around a bit on the net to see about what Beck says above, retired vs discharged, but it’s too confusing.
What’s noteworthy is the emphasis in various online answers that uniform wearing regulations for post service are to prevent people from impersonating members of the military. LOL. Do as I say, not as I do.
@windyriver I don’t know about the UK but in the states you can only retire from the military after you serve at least 20 years. I.e all retirees are veterans but not all veterans are retirees. Retiring from the military comes with benefits that a regular discharge won’t get you. One of those benefits is being able to wear your dress uniform. But even then it’s only for certain occasions. The us military is modeled on the uk one so I assume it’s the same. If that’s the case then Harry wouldn’t legally be able to wear his uniform as he no longer holds any ceremonial title and is not a retiree. Andrew however did serve over 20 years and since a state funeral is considered an occasion a retiree legally can wear their uniform, he should legally be ok wearing his dress uniform.
Commander Timothy Laurence is retired Navy and also think I he was made an honorary Vice-Admiral on the “retired list” by QEII but I may be wrong.
Camilla T actually writing something that’s not a lie or a smear about the Sussex’s?! Hell hath indeed frozen over!
As they say, a broken clock is right twice a day.
Right?!?!?! When you have lost Camilla T (is a liar), you are not doing so great Chuck. The Reign of Charles the Turd is progressing as expected. They try so hard to humiliate H&M…and all they accomplish is diminishing themselves.
Another senseless decision. The courtiers and the royals believed in their own myths and pageantry.
The rule about wearing military uniform based on whether you are a senior working ( tax funded) royal or not is skewed. Prince Harry is a war veteran and should be allowed to wear his uniform. Otherwise the senior working royals would look performative and silly since the only royal who is a war veteran , Prince Harry is not allowed to wear his uniform.
Let them look silly. Maybe a few more people will get a clue about how irrelevant monarchy and their dress-up parties are.
Seriously, for the rest of time, Prince Harry is going to be in photos at QEII’s funeral…in a morning suit, while the rest of them play dress-up, completely unearned. This is not a look that is going to get better with the passage of time, this one will only haunt them. Bring it on.
You would think Willnot would rather be magnanimous, at this moment, to give a better look than the white Landrover photos on the disastrous Carribean tour. Let him stand next to Harry, in a uniform, at Granny’s funeral. It really makes the point how ridiculous and archaic the monarchy is, no words required.
The Queen made all of the decisions regarding her funeral. She did not allow him to wear the uniform.
Like it or not, Andrew is a combat veteran who retired from the navy after 22 years of service.
Harry is not the only combat veteran in the BRF.
But the ruling was for “working” royals to wear. It had nothing to do with combat. So the ruling should apply to PA and to Tim Lawrence. And, PA’s uniform is a fake also since it reflects a rank he was given after retirement from the military and not an EARNED rank.
The Queen made decisions and did not allow him to wear the uniform? Well the Queen is dead. This is all on Charles now.
Oh, the queen made the decisions and did not allow Harry, a combat vet, to wear a uniform, but allowed her rapist pedophile son Andrew to wear one? And she gave permission to her armed forces school dropout Edward to wear a uniform? And also allowed her daughter who has NEVER been in any armed forces training to wear a uniform? Wow!! please make that make sense to me, if you will. And I don’t care if Andrew was in the forces for 22 years, he is a criminal, a rapist and a pedophile who paid off his victims to escape prison. Andrew should never ever be allowed to wear a uniform of any kind, period.
FFS, the queen is dead. Are you seriously using the dead person in the room as the excuse for why no one should question why a combat veteran cannot wear his uniform?
Pretty the King can override anything the Queen has done. This decision is on Charles and he will bear the consequences.
Tominey understands that Charles is quite capable of blowing this opportunity and with it the monarchy which is her gravy train.
@Brassy Rebel, I think you might be right here. Internationally, QE’s death and KC’s ascension to the throne have been marred by the attention paid to how the BRF treats H&M. While QE was alive, they could get away with it and control the narrative. Denying H space on a plane, denying M the ability to accompany her husband, the uniforms, etc are so over-the-top petty and contra how dignified people behave during a loved one’s death that even CT has to pay attention to it. Here where I live, some people are surprised that PW didn’t become king instead of Charles, and neither of those two are as popular as the queen was.
Because the monarchy is based on bloodline, not popularity.
@Merricat, I know LOL, but the monarchy can’t exist on bloodline alone (stupid concept for declaring someone worthy for a job). They need to be popular enough as well, and clearly KC’s lack of popularity means that some people get shocked by the bloodline bit.
As much as it pains me to say this, Andrew did see action in the Falklands war and Charles was in the navy as a chopper pilot (I think?)
So just like Harry they are entitled to wear uniforms.
As far as Edward, apparently he couldn’t hack the military so he was allowed to leave if I remember correctly, so he should just show up in a suit and be quiet
Anne shouldn’t wear ANY uniform in my opinion, but it is what it is and she wore them for the Queen Mother’s funeral, but not for her Dad. She looked so elegant (my opinion) then, I wish she would do it again
I got nothing for William
William served in the AF. There would be no problem if the uniforms they wore reflected what they actually earned in the military. All of them wear uniforms that are unearned ranks and some for branches in which they didn’t serve. They also wear medals they were given just for being royal.
Yes – that’s my issue with all of this dress up nonsense. Only royals who actually served in the military should be allowed to wear their uniforms and only with the rank and medals they earned – not honorary ones. So – Harry, Andrew, and William should all be allowed to wear their uniforms – regardless of any other issues with any of them. The cosplay military crap they do for trooping the color should stay there and not be present with state funerals. Such a stupid decision by Charles to single out Harry – imo.
Harry ranks higher than William in the real military service. So William would never agree to this.
Am I the only one who had to read that third paragraph a couple of times?
“The decision would be made by the Lord High Blah who would then pass it to the Official Blah from whom it would go to the Most Honorable Blah…..”
Not that the decision would have been any different if it came straight from Petty Chuck, but it’s all so silly and inefficient. These people get off on ceremony so much that they can’t see past their noses. Hence the boneheaded decision to yank Harry’s well-earned right to wear his uniform away from him.
Nope, I had to read that paragraph twice myself. I guess they need this rig-a-ma-role to make themselves feel important?
I don’t understand the change in stance by some in the British media because for his grandfather’s funeral, they were campaigning for Harry to be banned from wearing the uniform.
Baldemort was angling for QEII to quash Harry from wearing his uniform @ Amy Bee. That sniveling creatine was having hissy fits just after QEII lost PP after 73 years of marriage but Baldemort couldn’t stand the opportunity for Harry to upstage him again. Oh to be 40 and still carrying on like a toddler in a toy store, though Baldemort makes toddlers look bad. Poor toddlers, they don’t deserve these injustices.
Maybe next time there is a family outing we can see who acts more like an adult; Baldemort OR Luis. I can place my bets now. And it’s not Egghead.
As the military fight for Queen/King and country I don’t have a problem with them wearing the uniform. However, when Harry has fought two tours in Afghanistan and Edward couldn’t even make three months of basic training then something is definitely skewed in their thinking. I would suggest to whoever has authority to make the decision to get it through ASAP. The whole world will be watching and singling out a “proper” veteran who is dedicating his life to enhance the lives of other veterans for this shameful treatment really isn’t a good look.
O/T – Even this article isn’t enough to undo the damage that awful woman has caused Harry and his wife.
I really hope they change their mind and let Harry wear his uniform .
For 2 reasons
1 . They look like hypocrites if they let Andrew.
But mainly
2. Harry said it himself , she was not only his Grandmother but his boss . Two roles in which he respected her greatly . In his final goodbye he would want to show her the ultimate amount of respect he could .
This must be really hurting him . I feel greatly for him .
He can still wear the medals he earned on his coat. I so hope that someone gets a picture of him next to his Uncle Edward. That will be a picture that haunts the royal family for years to come.
Even next the TOB who was too busy playing to finish his supposed air pilot ambulance training. He hasn’t actually served in any capacity either when you break it down. A six month, or whatever it was, compared to 2 tours on the front line??? Plus Harry was extracted due to the spilling tea of his tours, not due his incapabilities. Big difference, HUGE!!
makes you wonder who spilled that tea. the phone calls are clearly coming from inside the palace, but I have to wonder. who did that? who would it benefit?
Yes! It was moving when Harry mentioned in his statement that his grandmother was his commander-in-chief.
As a combat veteran, he should be allowed to wear his uniform.
Edward and Anne are just cosplaying military members — stolen valor really does describe their conduct.
The royals are so small.
It was not a hard column to write, most critical thinkers on Twitter were saying exactly the same thing.
It is a punitive strategy that should fail, Harry has earned the right to wear that uniform, just as his need for proper security befitting his status and past service history.
The succession update with the unchanged titles of his children is another example of this strategy.
They (whomever they are) surmise that these are things that Harry desperately desires, so they are withholding them although he is deserving of them.
The excuses from the dumb bots on the fail are different than Tominey’s explanation.
I am grateful that she was transparent in her opinion.
Harry is no longer a child, he is aware that adults can have ulterior motives and often times ulterior motives that is not in the best interests of their children.
He has already discovered that having morals and principles can be expensive.
@Well wisher, I agree with everything you wrote. I would also add, this too will come back to bite Harry’s family. There will not be a dignitary there who would not have known about his service to his country or about the Invictus Games or about Andrew’s payment for his association with those pedophiles. The Biden’s are very much supporters of Harry’s because of their love and devotion to the military family in the United States-and his support of wounded veterans worldwide. This is beyond petty in my view this family is embarrassing themselves again on a global stage and are allowing Harry’s lack of military dressing become the focal point. Charles reign will be bumpy. As the movie with Betty Davis stated, the folks in Britain had better buckle up, Charles reign will be a bumpy ride. And his heir is such a clueless Tory controlled tool it will probably be much worst under him when he is in charge.
Thank you Ms. Branch.
I especially like Harry’s response in the update.
Let the focus remain on his nan. ” it is what it is”
Thank you Ms. Kaiser.
Well Wisher, I agree. I think that Harry just wants the focus to be on his granny and not on him.
I have to admit that I wonder if the brf are trying to get something from him in return for granting permission to wear his uniform, and Harry is saying I wore a suit at grandpa’s funeral, and I’ll wear a suit at granny’s.
There’s actually something almost poetic about it. Harry is the only one who actually deserves to wear the completely-earned-and-non-honorary uniform, but by wearing morning dress and his earned medals instead, it will keep him visibly separate from the Stolen Valor Costume Party. (Don’t get me wrong, I’m still annoyed on his behalf, but at least there won’t be any risk of conflating the genuine uniform with all the inflated and meaningless ones.)
Can I just say on a totally vain perspective that they didn’t want Harry to wear his military uniform because no one and I mean no one in that family looks as good in a uniform as Harry does. Damm , Meghan is all kinds of lucky . Lol
If Charles were not such a seemingly jealous and petty man, he would make a point of letting it be known each time Sussexes are in the UK for philanthropic or charity purposes, how pleased he is to see his son and DIL home doing great work. That would show his “love” for them, whatever that “love” is. He would acknowledge his grand-children as prince and princess because those are now their rightful titles, but would also show that they are very much not a racist institution.
He can simply let him be.
I can’t believe how stupid he is. I guess he forgot all the good praise he got for how he treated Meghan and her mother during their wedding. He’s going to need all the good vibes he can get. It’s such an easy, easy decision. Take the easy wins where they can be taken. He doesn’t seem to realize that being a king doesn’t mean he gets to settle scores. He still has to gain and keep the favor of his people. The floor of history is littered with petty kings who lost their thrones.
Oooooh, the fun thing is that ‘Petty King’ (petty being from the French petit) is also a historical label that refers to the monarch of a Kingdom of smaller relative size ( or smaller political importance) EITHER in relation to the Kingdom or Empire of whatever that preceded or succeeded it, OR in relation to its’ neighbors.
Soooo, technically the Monarch of the UK has been a Petty King/Queen since they first started losing the important colonies, but if they lose Scotland then Charles will REALLY be a Petty King.
Although Prince Andrew is a war veteran , he has disgraced his uniform and should not be allowed to wear it at all whether in public or private capacity.
I think his former military patronages agree.
I think KC is the type to handle out of spite. I suspect that Anne is no fan of the Sussexes either for whatever reason—I’m pretty sure she would have stood up for them otherwise.
Shortly before QE’s passing, Meghan’s interview in The Cut was published, and the RR made a bfd out of what Meghan supposedly said about the relationship between Harry and Charles. https://www.celebitchy.com/781710/duchess_meghan_didnt_mean_that_prince_harry_lost_his_dad_in_the_sussexit/
I’m sure Charles’ reaction to this was not to graciously accept Meghan’s clarification. Instead I think Charles felt attacked and his actions during Operation Unicorn reflect this.
It would be so easy to allow Harry to wear the uniform to honor his “Commander in Chief” but I don’t think Charles cares about appearances anymore. His aides are already sniping about updating the Sussex kids titles.
King Tampon is turning out to be quite stupid. Invite the world to mummy’s funeral then stomp around in front of them like a spoiled toddler. POTUS will be there. Publicly punishing your son for the crime of self determination will do wonders for that “special relationship” with the US. World, take note.
IMO Tominey’s motive here is to protect the monarchy for its next occupant. She has placed herself on the bow of this Titanic of a reign, frantically pointing out the icebergs. It’s hilarious.
SEVEN days until the Sussexes are released from captivity.
A POTUS whose beloved son actually served in the military, watching a 73 year old man who never served and other family members who never served parade in full military gear
A POTUS who attended the Invictus games (2017) with his wife and another (ex) president. I think the Bidens were at the games in Orlando too. And Dr. Jill was at the games in London; Joe joked that she spent a little too much time with Harry while she was there. I’m sure both of them are well aware of how the RF is choosing to handle things.
This is such a good point, Athena. It will be galling to the Bidens.
I don’t understand this weird rule that the Commander in chief has to approve of a veteran wearing a ceremonial uniform. In most countries a veteran can wear the ceremonial uniform of their last rank for ceremonial functions of the military. Will Petty also approve each pall bearer’s wearing of the ceremonial uniform?
My cousin died in combat, and my brother who was still active had to revive special permission to wear his uniform to the funeral – they were in different branches.
Maybe it’s William trying to throw Charles under the bus. That would really only be effective if he backed it up with action though – either insisting Harry can wear it or wearing a suit alongside him. Can you imagine how everyone would be falling all over themselves to praise his ability to read the room and how it’s proof he is the modern leader they need, if that were to happen?
SP that makes a lot of sense to me (William throwing Charles under the bus). Bear me with because I’m going to put on my tin foil tiara!
1) William is insistent it was his idea to invite Harry on the walkabout.
2) Camilla’s biographer being humiliated on TV by someone who was slating Meghan only hours before.
3) The Middleton mouthpiece is saying Harry should be allowed to wear his uniform.
In isolation these three incidents seem harmless enough but, there is a thread (all be it a loose one) that links them back to William. Could it be William is smarter than I’ve given him credit for? I’ve read he’s sly and using his brother to undermine his father is something he would do.
It is also possible that some of William’s attack dogs are jumping ship because they are SOMEWHAT less obsessive and delusional than he is and can see that continuing with the all-out assault on the Sussexes right now would be disastrous. I can also see Charles ordering William to do the walkabout to try to gin up good feelings and then William ordering members of the royal rota to declare that it was totally his idea and isn’t William so much better suited for this than Charles?
This scenario would also require William continuing to be a self-centered ass, which is plausible, Charles trying to take a wishy-washy middle of the road stance and refusing to budge on decisions he’s made that aren’t playing well, which is also plausible, and members of the royal rota being willing to dump negativity on Charles so that they can heap praise on William, which is just par for the course by now.
But in the end, my imagining of all of these decisions is all very reactionary and in the moment. If William was at all smart he would have changed course on the Sussex Smear Campaign after AT MOST a year or two.
But he still wants to attend the coronation and “honour” his father, the King 🤭
I’m not sure about that coronation part.
@Gabby: Yeah, it’s not definitive that he’ll be at the coronation. I would be surprised if he didn’t go. He hates only that royal stuff anyway.
Truthfully, not so sure about wanting to honour him, either.
@ROAA, where did Harry say that he wants to attend the coronation? If he was invited, he would probably go so as not to disrespect his father, just like when Queen invited him and Meghan to the jubilee.
I just hope that if he goes to the coronation, Harry doesn’t have to swear fealty to his father as a non-working royal.
@Feeshalori As a non-working royal? No.
As a Duke of the UK? Most likely.
That’s what l see problematic.
Man Harry looks sexy in his uniform. The rest are 12 piece puzzles. Simple assholes.
Someone on Twitter also mentioned Harry has arguably done more for veterans than all the royals combined, with his Invictus Games. And he’s the one who can’t wear his uniform. Wild.
It’s not arguably, it’s a fact. Laying a wreath at the Cenotaph once a year is the most any of the royals, other than Harry and Meghan, can ever be counted on reliably, with regards to veterans.
“… I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief…” he already said his peace through a loving tribute.
He’s really truly the ONLY one who has the privilege to address her as ‘his Commander-in-Chief’ because he’s the only one, save for the royal pedo, who actually served HER, her country, and the dang PEOPLE who, ironically, wishes him ill-will.
How the heck did the other royals get their medals? I want to know if they deserve their awards/medals and titles.
@Christine. Most of those medal where given by the queen to her children in celebration of jubilee and such;. Silver jubilee medal, golden jubilee medal, diamond jubilee medal, the New Zealand Commemorative Medal, Coronation medal, Queen’s service Order (Nee Zealand), Long Service and Good Conduct Medal.
I don’t know how Edward can put his military custom and medals on and stand there with a straight face. He of all of the should offer to wear a morning suit for the funeral.
He trained as an actor, so I imagine him going “I’m a general, wheee!!” like Charles Lee in Hamilton. He gets to play dress-up a few times a year. Jolly good fun.
Harry issued a statement to say not to focus on what he wears during these services but focus on the funeral of the queen. He just showed that he’s a bigger man than his father and brother and those who made this ridiculous decision.
All this mention of “working royal” is going to come back and bite the royals in the back.
I wonder if he even has it, seeing as they were in Europe for other events. I like his statement very much. It really doesn’t matter in the end, it just makes the rest of them look like fools.
That statement from Harry about all of this is just perfection. He totally hit it out of the park, all in a maximum of five sentences, and put the press and their total inanity to complete shame.
I love Harry. He saw what the press was trying to do and nipped it in the bud before this story got any bigger. The press is probably pissed but this is the freedom he has now that he would never have if he remained a working royal.
Yup. There’s some slight shade there, referencing his 10 years of service, and how wearing a uniform doesn’t impact that, but he’s definitely saying to the press – there’s no drama here, shut up, I don’t care what I wear as I bury my grandmother.
I honestly believe he doesn’t care about the uniform.
I think the shade is more than slight, but still understand why he put the statement out there (though I think it will have the opposite effect of turning the attention back to the queen, I think it will lengthen the uniform controversy conversation and ultimately I predict Charles may back down on this one).
@Siobhan, yup, I just commented below that I don’t think the statement will stop the story. But while Charles may back down, I think at this point, Harry has made up his mind not to wear the uniform. As diplomatic as his statement was, the 10 year comment was in there for a purpose, and I think Harry understands how this makes his family look (and is ok with them looking sh***y on this matter).
@AmyBee – I’m not sure how much he cares at this point. Even if he knows his family is petty, he still served in a war zone and we know his service meant a lot to him and changed the course of his life. it has to sting a bit that his uncle who dropped out of the marines gets to wear one and he doesn’t.
But, I think he expected this so isn’t really surprised and accepts it.
I’m not entirely sure he stopped the story from getting bigger. People and likely the press will continue to comment on his not wearing a uniform while others cosplay (especially once pics of Andrew in his start making the rounds). I think his statement and the pointed 10 years comment will highlight how silly and useless all the non-earned uniforms and medals are, more so than if he was allowed to wear his uniform, actually.
Edward is getting dragged first wearing the uniform for the funeral after washing out of the Royal Marines after 4 MONTHS in basic training. SMH
Just read Harry’s statement too. It proves he is truly there to pay respects to his grandmother. His statement makes his point by embodying diplomacy, magnanimity, integrity and great judgement at the same time. It is on par with his “Service is Universal” statement. It seems Harry lets his family behave abominably to a certain point before he makes a statement to put things into perspective. The Palace should be ashamed, but if they were capable of that, they would not have made this decision. I expect there will be major anger coming as a result of Harry’s statement.
Harry is pure class all around. He puts his family to shame. Not a good look for Charles the turd and the rest of the dress up dummies.
I’m losing track of the number of times something the RF has done is described as “a rare misstep”. FFS, they’re not that rare.
Haha yes! They are pretty much daily missteps…hourly sometimes.
“His brother the Prince of Wales and other close relatives are all in military uniform adorned with medals.”
Toy soldiers laden with medals they didn’t earn, they are only performative and make them look like the puffed up dictators they really are. Sham honours and medals for sham people. Harry is the only one who should be entitled to wear his uniform. He earned it.
PH’s statement doesn’t make KC or any of the rest look any less petty or ridiculous with their unearned uniforms and medals. It makes him look like an incredible person though.
Meanwhile the DM headline says “Fuming Harry” releases “Terse Statement.” I cannot with them.
I think that’s just an obligatory sideswipe – most of the article is about how Andrew is such a disgrace.
It floors me that KC and Buckingham Palace are hell-bent on showing the entire world how pissed and revengeful they feel about Prince Harry marrying an American with Black ancestry.
Good job, KC3. You’ve shown your ass – and Britain’s ass – to the whole world and we can all see it ain’t pretty!
It should tell us a lot that even Camilla T thought banning Harry from wearing his military uniform was petty. If you’ve lost even the rota…
Harry’s statement about wanting the focus to be on the queen strikes the correct chord. I don’t know who or what is advising Charles these days, but surely you would want your first full week as monarch to be as smooth, polished and reassuring as possible. Instead, it’s been non-stop petty squabbling and leaking, with the attention focusing on the exact members of the family that Charles least wants us to be looking at – Andrew and the Sussexes. Have you seen anything about the Wessexes lately? About the new princess of Wales? Barely. Even about the queen consort? It’s all way, way below the fold.
Harry masterclass in shutting shit down!
I said it before, Harry (and probably Meghan) SERIOUSLY pissed off Charles after he issued that public invite to them to come to Balmoral. The next day, all we heard was how Charles would “freeze them out” and Charles has seemed intent to shame and punish them as publicly as possible ever since.
I wonder what happened??
I love that the Royals were called out on their rank hypocrisy and my God Harry said a volume in his short elegant statement. Cosplay doesn’t equal bravery, courage, or fighting for one’s country.
The cosplay military stuff is freaking hilarious and offensive all at once.
I cannot imagine being this tone deaf and stupid. Read the room, you dolts with your fake ass medals and dress up clothes. It’s truly the funniest thing I’ve ever seen. All these self righteous and self serous goobers wearing military cosplay and telling the only one who has seen active combat/duty in recent history he can’t wear military dress?! These pictures will be absolutely hilarious, truly.
No one can save these relics of colonialism and times past from themselves.
Not so many people want to save them as a monarchy. They ARE living relics. Time to section off parts of Buckingham Palace as a hotel. If Versailles can do it, they can. Plus it would give jobs to the 100+ people Charles the Turd just fired from his personal service at Clarence House. Have the living museum with the shiny, shiny things and start paying back for centuries of harm the monarchy has perpetuated. Yes, even if slavery, and the systemic racism spawned from it, started during House of Tudor, it could all end, and should be over, now
Except for Anne and Edward, they’ve all had military training and have “served” one way or another, including the Dukes of Kent and Gloucester. Andrew, however, is the only one who disgraced his uniform. By not letting Harry wear his uniform, they are not acknowledging that as a member of the royal family, he has served his Queen and country. Frankly, if they quit appointing all of these honourary colonels, then everyone can quit the cosplay.
Have the Queen’s cousins been participating? I haven’t seen any mention of them. Hopefully, KC isn’t icing out the people who knew TQ the longest.
Whenever someone tells us “this is protocol” we should be suspect.
Even if you take everybody at what is supposedly allowed, let me get this, if you serve and leave the military in Britain you are not allowed to wear your uniform again as you are not currently in the military. However, if you are in the royal family and either honorary or served you can wear it, unless you leave the “working” royal family. Trust me those quotation marks are so appropriate. Andrew’s wearing his cause he did serve and even though he isn’t in the working royal family it’s a special case cause his mom, the Queen died. Grandchild not as special, I guess. Now did I get this right? The claim I mean. People on here have gone on why Harry is treated this way, and can’t disagree.
Can we start with a basic problem why can’t they wear the uniform? Like average Joe who was in the military for years left to work another job for whatever reason. Why aren’t they allowed to wear it at occasions. I live near the US Naval Academy and many former members of the military wear their uniforms at occasions. My friend left the Navy and his son made it through ROTC school and he was allowed to commission his son in the Navy in uniform as a former Captain in the Navy working now in the civilian world. It’s not like they head to McDonalds in it. Just another reason the Brits need to get it together. That’s kind of a dumb idea and doesn’t really honor those who serve. I won’t even go into how the royal family gets to wear military uniforms even though they didn’t serve. Andrew did serve, and I don’t like him either but he wasn’t convicted criminally. At his mothers funeral he should be able to wear his uniform, and so should Harry. Sometimes us crazy Americans are not so crazy after all.
Rules in UK according to on-line research : “Veterans are members who served but did not accumulate 20 years of service, however, they may also wear the uniform but only in special occasions that are typically centered around military service and family events (military wedding / funeral, etc).”