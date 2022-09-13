The new Princess of Wales is ‘likely to undertake more royal engagements’?

The atmosphere was already quite heavy around the new Prince and Princess of Wales, even before their awkward reunion with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Saturday. Kate was in the wind – she did not fly to Balmoral at any time, and she was photographed (in what had to be set-up arrangements with royal photographers) in her car, doing the school pickups and dropoffs, wearing QEII’s diamond-and-pearl earrings. Kate did not appear with her husband at the Accession Council either. Then she seemed the odd one out at the “fab four” reunion at Windsor. It’s been said before, but Kate does not have a poker face. You could see her displeasure at having to interact with Meghan. It also seemed like Kate was displeased with having to interact with her husband too.
One of the things I find most curious is the lack – at the moment – of wall-to-wall embiggening stories about Kate in particular. Things are moving very fast and everything has shifted, but it’s actually a very big deal that Kate now has the “Princess of Wales” title. The only piece I saw this weekend was this one, in the Times, called “Catherine is ready to be a very modern Princess of Wales” by Valentine Low. It was written as if “she’s ready to be a modern PoW, all evidence to the contrary.” Curiouser and curiouser. Here are a few highlights I found significant:
Even without the title, the death of the Queen would have heralded Catherine taking a more prominent role. She is now the second most important woman in the royal family, and one whose looks, fashion sense and relative youth mean that the focus will be on her as much as it is on Camilla, or even more.
Catherine, 40, has already demonstrated where her charitable interests lie — in early-years development, mental health, art, sport and addiction — although as her children grow older, and the demands placed on her grow, she is likely to undertake more royal engagements and take on more patronages.
Their third child, Prince Louis, was born in April 2018, fulfilling Catherine’s reported wish that she and William would have “at least” three children so that they could have the same sort of family life that she enjoyed.
Some said that the duchess was slow to embrace royal duties. However, she and William have always made it clear that they wanted to enjoy their children while they were small. And, gradually, Catherine has taken on more. She embarked on solo overseas trips to the Netherlands and Luxembourg and became increasingly self-assured when it came to the nerve-racking business of making speeches.
As her confidence grew, so did her ambition, and she undertook a short national tour to highlight a project on the under-fives. With a team of experts drafted in to advise her on early-years development, she increasingly revealed herself as someone who wanted to make a serious contribution to national life. That, combined with her reserve and lack of ostentation, prompted comparisons with the Queen — and, by extension, inevitable comparisons with the Duchess of Sussex.
As the pendulum of public opinion swung back in favour of the Cambridges, who for a while had been seen as less exciting and, indeed, less modern and progressive than the Sussexes, Catherine increasingly began to be seen as the model of what a modern royal consort should be like. This week, she has moved closer to her destiny.
“…One whose looks, fashion sense and relative youth…” Ouch. “As her children grow older, and the demands placed on her grow, she is likely to undertake more royal engagements…” Double ouch. Maybe this isn’t so much an embiggening piece as much as it is King Charles III telling his daughter-in-law: get up and do some work. That’s the message I’m getting from this piece more than anything, from the casual mention of “Some said that the duchess was slow to embrace royal duties” to the mention of how all of her kids are now in school. The new king just told his daughter-in-law to stop farting around and get her lazy butt out there. LMAO. Wiglets askance!
“… she is likely to undertake more royal engagements”
Well, it’s virtually impossible for her to undertake FEWER royal engagements; nearly zero is a pretty low bar.
So I guess more IS in the realm of possibility.
Hey now, she’s got big Princess of Wales plans. She might do ten, eleven engagements even.
How many coat dresses must she have demanded for that walkabout? She looked so displeased to be there that I assume they must be bribing her with extra buttons or something.
@ Another Anna, when I read these embigging articles, all that plays in my head is QEII’s quote, “But what does she do??”.
We have all been asking that question for the last 8+ years….what does she do??
A lot of nothing. Oh, but she did raid your jewelry box as soon as you passed!!
““… she is likely to..”
“Likely to…” LMAO!!!!! Oh don’t strain yourself honey. You might pull a hair follicle. 🤣
They forgot to say it will take 10 years for her to understand her new role.
@North of Boston, you literally took the words out of my mouth! As I read “she is likely to undertake more royal duties” I immediately thought “Well, she can’t do any less!”
And yet again, when I see her driving, I’m distracted by how LOW she is in the car! For a tall person I don’t understand how or why she can barely see over the driver’s wheel….surely it’s dangerous not to be able to see over the front of your car??
@Emme, you don’t have to see what’s in front of you when you’re posing for a picture.
Kannot cannot.
Charles address to the nation included a veiled but sharp message to William and Kate to get their fingers out and get stuck in!
This is why Kannot looked so mad during the walkabout.
@NOB, your comment is hilarious yet so true!!!!
The press really run that family. Except for the monarch NONE of them work. Princess of Wales just means you are married to the Prince of Wales its not a job that comes with duties. The press just want her to “work” so they can sell pictures and write about her.
The idea that there is anything that needs to be stepped into or stepped up is laughable. That system doesn’t run on merit or skills. You only need to be born or married into it and that’s enough. Just existing is enough and Kate is already doing more than that and she knows it. That’s why she has to be bribed to do anything more. They all know the charity work is a grift so the public won’t be pissed that ONE family takes hundreds of millions of dollars from them every year.
Kate is clearly over being trotted out as the distraction ESPECIALLY now that she has to live in the shadow of 2 women instead of just 1.
@B yours is the correct take.
They are using Meghan’s hard work with her slowness to get to work lol ouch indeed. Pushing all the right buttons to pit those 2 against each other. Kate can never keep up. She’s like Camilla, grew up in the hopes to snatch a good catch and have an easy life. Hard working sister in law was not in the plan!!!!
Doesn’t “more engagements” mean she’s already engaged in something? The only thing she engages in are vacations, entitlement and copycatying Princess Neghan.
I will believe it when I see it. They always say Kate will do more but she is just as lazy as before.
Has anyone noticed a change in the British media since the Queen has passed? It could just be because of her death but something is going on ( at least to me)
Could you elaborate please?
Change like how ? I have noticed the public being fed up of the unhinged reporting.
I’m thinking if there will be embiggening articles, it will happen after the funeral and mourning period. Don’t worry, they’ll come at some point.
As for a shift in the media? Yeah, they’re acting less overtly racist bc the world is watching right now and it looks bad. After dissing Meghan right away, they saw how they were getting called out. Give it a few weeks and it’ll likely go back to being more like it’s usual hateful self. Lastly, the royal reporters are going after each other and it’s hella funny. Imagine, they’re trying to align themselves with specific households or aides as the order has shifted.
Agreed Jais. The British media is getting called out heavily right now for their treatment and the reaction to the Queens death isn’t what they hoped. I would love for this to be a permanent change but I’m sure it will ramp back up after the funeral, sadly.
And it was wonderful to see Angela Levin being called out by fellow RR’s. That clip and Harry’s TMYCS clip are going viral, which is awesome.
@ Jais & @ Ginger, I guess I will have to dive into the abyss to see this play out as I would love very much for them to be called out on their BS racist and hateful attacks….
I hope they start going after each other’s throats as you mention @ Ginger!!
Well she kind of has to. It’s what she signed up for when she decided to join the Royal family.
There’s still plenty of land mine fields if she’s looking for a classic PoW photo op. Or a truly compassionate visit with terminally ill patients?
Yeah like she can team up with Harry. I’m sure he would help her out with it and stuff. Plus it can get her to connect. Like if she wanna be like Diana so much, there ya go. Or heck help out someone in Africa.
Exactly! No one is more primed to elicit comparisons to Diana than the new Princess of Wales, but you gotta actually do something Diana-like to make it work.
She doesn’t have to step up. She can do bare minimum. There’s no audit or appraisal.
There’s the court of public opinion.
Likely = they’re still trying to bribe her to be more visible.
But will she finally step up to the plate? I’m guessing a hard ‘no’ on that one. She will carry on doing the same flow of engagements she did as Duchess because that’s all her poor wiglet can take. Prepare to see the laziest Princess of Wales to ever exist, guys.
So much for “Hit the ground running” that we heard about over 10 years ago!
More like “hit the ground and crawl like a sloth”.
@Jaded …and the sloth is crawling BACKWARDS.
To quote RuPaul: “U 👏🏽betta 👏🏽WORK!” 💅🏽
And don’t f*ck it up
I wish there was a job description i could read for the PoW role, because this is essentially a promotion right !? First order of business should be a new team ,if she keeps the bulk of her KP staff she will never challenge herself.
There is no job description; it’s just a title. There’s no job description for Prince of Wales, either – they do whatever the king wants them to do.
In every other field in the normal world, it absolutely is a promotion. They get a new title and Wills just got a whole lot more more (the duchy of Cornwall). But because it’s the royals, there is no job description because you can hardly describe what they do as work.
As I understand it, it’s really about the Constitution. The monarch has constitutional duties and there are provisions to cover for the monarch if she/he is not available for some reason, but there aren’t any specified duties for the rest of the family.
There is none. Just constitutional duties. There’s no appraisal or audit. Sure there may be people counting her appearances but nobody would say she should do x number of appearances and achieve x percentage of engagement / satisfaction metric.
She has a LOT to live up to with the title of Princess of Wales. And she will not live up to it. All the shade in this article is earned abd I hope the criticism of this hateful, lazy racist grows louder.
Diana was going to be a hard act for *anyone* to follow, but imagine if Meghan is the one who had been put in that role? She would obviously be different than Diana, but just as productive and really wanting to get out there and use her platform to make a difference. I think she would follow in Diana’s footsteps in terms of impact.
Kate will do nothing. (Except, I guess, make the ‘Princess of Wales’ title less prestigious than it’s been up until now, at least during my lifetime.)
on the bright side, she might help boost the Welsh independence movement.
the bigger picture is that so many more people are examining the monarchy and colonialism and seeing how unfair and abusive it is and has been. there’s no justificaton for a country to own another country. it all needs to end.
let people live!
This is how I feel. She is vile and hateful, her basic character that was on full display for the Windsor Walk on Saturday. Her treatment of Meghan from the get has been purely evil and has never relented. She makes no effort to hide it in public, and as I said yesterday, god only knows how horrible she is when the car doors close. I’ll be so relieved when the mourning period is over and Harry can get Meghan (and possibly the kiddos) out of there and back to safety.
Filling Diana’s shoes is absolutely the last thing I’d ever want to do. I would hope I would do my best, but come on, what a tough act to follow. So good luck there, Kate!
I don’t think Diana intentionally set out to be the most memorable princess of Wales, but what a legacy to leave. It ensured she was always considered the gold standard for the role.
Well, she does have to do some more work. Some work altogether. When her narcissistic hellcat of a mother plotted out Kate’s entire future for her, she seemed to have missed a fundamental criterion of being a royal: you have to be seen to be believed. I imagine that Kate is feeling pretty shellshocked right now…
@ Andrew’s_Nemesis, WHAT?? I’m sorry bit I disagree that she is shell shocked!! She was finally obtained her final goal, shell shocked my ass….
We will see KHate continue to do nothing. No amount of these fluff pieces will get her off of her last arse unless Charles places dynamite under her flat, useless arse!
She and Prince of Peggington no longer have to rely on Daddy for money. They will drain all of the Duchy wells dry before Charles kicks the bucket.
IF Charles was smart, he should maintain all of the purse strings of all funds.
@ Andrew’s_Nemesis, I am sorry if your comment was satire, so please accept my apology! I just thought of the possibility after I posted as you have never come across as a Keen supporter.
No apology necessary 🙂
@ Andrew’s_Nemesis, thank you as I was quite worried. I didn’t realize during my first read through that you were being sarcastic….
I would never want to cause harm or insult you, or others, in any manner. I am not wired that way.
That’s lovely. Much love to you xxx
Kate only work will be through that jewelry collection, grinning and grinning and grinning all the way.
It’s probably me but she looks if possible even thinner.
I don’t really see Kate as a jewelry person. Maybe because what she wears is minimalistic and when she does wear them on state occasions, she didn’t know how to accentuate the jewels.
Weirdly I don’t think she is either. I think she likes bling for the status, but not in itself, and that’s part of why she never knows how to style the bigger pieces. (wears too much, her hair covers it, etc.)
But I think she’s absolutely going to want access to bigger and better jewels as part of that status.
I agree @ Becks1 and @ Seraphina, yes, KHate is loving the fact that she, solely, has access to the massive jewels within QEII’s massive collection. Though, she had better be careful of stepping on Camilla’s toes….
Yet KHate will certainly will be siphoning off as much as possible to keep Meghan from having access to any of Diana’s baubles, as we have seen in the past.
It still chaps my ass that she is using Prince Harry’s childhood clothes for Luis. What about Harry’s rights to his childhood mementos??? Why does she have to be such a vile and selfish bitch with regards to stealing everything from their childhood??? It’s such a slap in the face to Harry. No wonder he wants nothing to do with her, besides her other underhanded actions.
Camilla has sole control of the royal collection. She is the top woman in the UK by rank and you better believe she will not let Kate forget it. Kate will have to be nice to her to get anything.
@Nic919- I hope you’re correct. Because I’m petty and I’ll relish every thought of Cams being ugly to her as
Kate has been, and is, to everyone else.
I agree Kate sees jewels as status and nothing more. Oh I think I almost fainted at the thought those beautiful jewels going to her.
There was an article on line about what WEII will be buried with and what her private collection comes stubs. They mentioned 90 tiaras??? Is that right. I get light headed thinking about that. And those are the ones they let us know about.
Yep, you better believe Camilla is wearing the key to the jewel vault on her chatelaine and no one‘s getting in there without her say so.
@Both Sides Now, it bugs me as well that Kate got her hands on Harry’s infant clothes that rightfully belong to him so that Archie could have worn them. And they are his memories. She just acquisitions everything and l hope Camilla keeps her firmly in her place.
Very likely I’m forgetting things, but I don’t remember Kate going really minimalist with jewelry until relatively recently, when she started seriously copying Meghan.
Prediction: They will try and force her to do more. She will fight back. More articles about how she is a busy mother of three doing her best. More articles about mean Meghan forcing KKKate out of the shcool run. More promises of taking her time and coming into her own.
They will try and bribe her, but she will not do it. They will oush her, and she will break. They will tell her to go on a long vacation and cal it exhaustion. Princess of Wales is suffering from the pressure, they will say.
A couple of years of this mess and she will either swim or sink- and William cannot stand losers.
They shouldn’t even try to bribe her. What they need to do is tell her if her ass doesn’t get to work they’ll cut her off financially. Cancel all of her credit cards and put someone else in charge of ALL of her finances and not allow her to spend a penny without having to ask permission first.
Then, if that doesn’t work, start the drip of press attacks on the Middletons and their role in the exile of the Sussex’s. If that doesn’t work, divorce.
I don’t know if William, who is now in charge of the Duchy of Cornwall estate and all that money, will actually put her on a budget.
@Harla – He’d be stupid to do that, but this is the same man who squandered a large part of his inheritance on a mansion for Ma Midds. He’s an idiot.
They are going to try to force her to do more and she’s going to refuse and….then what?
this has been a long time coming for the royal family – Kate’s laziness being an issue. And now its one of their many issues bc you don’t have the Queen to cover up for the other failings of family members. People are going to notice if she’s not working and she can’t use the kids to cover it up anymore. Notice how this article makes a point of saying that Louis was born almost 4.5 years ago, that the kids are all in school, etc.
I think Charles has always found her lazy but maybe didn’t push too much bc the Cambridges had done such a good job of pushing the “hands on mother who wants to be with her children while they’re young” narrative. I mean her kids are still young but they’re in school all day, there is zero reason for her not to work.
She’s not going to be able to handle it so then we’ll have to see what happens next.
@ Becks1, but also we can’t ignore Baldemorts laziness as well. He is certainly giving KHate a run for her money in the lack of interest or willingness to work at his future role as FK. What an absolute disgrace that Baldemort and KHate are to all of the patronages that have been handed to them. It’s absolutely unforgivable that they have been slacking off for 10+ years but more so Baldemort as he was born into his future, but that doesn’t mean that KHate gets any passes as well.
I wonder why no one has questioned how it was feasible that the expenses for the Monarchy increased by ONE million pounds when there are TWO less working royals. On top of the missing millions of pounds for EarthSh!t, which was £12.1million?
My question would be – work at what? She has no talents, abilities or interests. I suppose now that Anne will be his closest advisor, Charles could shift some of the ribbon-cutting and school prize-giving off on Kate…
@Eurydice she’s absolutely going to need to step up with those kinds of engagements, bc I think Anne may start working more with Charles, and she and William both are going to have to pick up a lot of Charles’ engagements. For instance he goes to Cornwall every year for a week or two and visits local festivals, etc. they should take that over. Charles has been taking over a lot of the Queen’s duties in the past year or two obviously but he’s going to take on even more now (the heads of state and other diplomatic meetings, investitures, etc) and its going to be an even harder “get” to have him appear at your hospital wing opening, you know? Unless you name it the King Charles Wing or something. camilla is going to take on a lot of the big openings and stuff I think (random fact – we were in london last month and both hotels we stayed out had been “opened” by Prince Philip lol).
And everything else aside, they’ve lost the royal who, until very recently, was doing anywhere from 300-400 or so engagements a year. Even if Sophie and Edward work more(and they both work consistently as it is), there’s a gap to fill.
@BothSidesNow – oh William is incredibly lazy but he does work more than Kate. He does the investitures and things like that at both Windsor and BP. Pre pandemic he was usually around 150-200 engagements a year and Kate was around 100-150.
Her job should be empowering charities. She should have a calendar of every charity’s events and start creating her own calendar from those. She could easily fill 3 days a week with 2-3 charity events Anne style, and make everybody happy. She might even get William off her back.
Who is going to want to work with Kate on anything more than ribbon cutting and cupcake carrying? People also have to want to work with *her*
That’s an excellent question @ Carrot! Who would want to willingly “accept” lazy, Waity to be their spokesperson/patronage representative when so many of hers have fallen to shuttered doors? KHate lacks any initiative to support any input or exposure. They have seen her work in “action”, pfft…..
This is basically how I see it playing out too, TBH. The next couple of years are going to be veeeeeery interesting.
When it comes down to it, Kate is the odd one out in that family. Harry and Meghan are already out with the financial ability to have a life outside the system. Charles’s siblings don’t get in his way regarding the running of the monarchy. He seems to only care about himself and Camila. I predict the savior of the monarchy and future queen and skipping the line embiggening stories to end and if the Middletons persist, they will be put in their place.
Kate’s behavior at the walkabout will come back to bite her. She’s the one who looked like an outsider.
@ Quinn, she did look like an outsider of her own making. Baldemort did not look pleased to her actual presence. His mannerisms were strictly hands off and his interactions were mostly with Harry and some with Meghan.
I think that Baldemort is trying to gain some good PR from the magnitude of the love for Harry and Meghan in Britain and around the world. PoP is trying to show the world that he is sensitive to their loss of their grandmother, hence the numerous leaks of taking sole credit of the walkablout.
Baldemort will be back to his scheming once the funeral is over. He is still in the shadow of his younger brother and that just eats him alive everyday. Jealousy is an ugly look for anyone, including the PoW.
Ok, I was also noticing the lack of Kate embiggening stories and am glad Kaiser brought it up! I expected them to start as soon as we knew the Queen was passing: fluff about how close she and the Queen were, or about how much comfort and strength Kate would bring Will at this trying time, etc etc…The stories write themselves at this point, but I haven’t seen anything of that sort. So curious as to what’s going on behind the scenes.
I think the funeral is going to be her big coming out party as Princess of Wales and then the embiggening articles will start. Remember her behavior at Philip’s funeral and the surrounding PR.
I bet you’re right. Still incredulous over her behavior at Phillip’s funeral.
I think queen Camilla and her friends at the DM are going to have a lot more to say about these embigenning stories from camp Middleton.
Camilla plays the long game. She did with Diana and she has a much easier target with kate, who does not have the benefit of youth or innocence anymore.
She is going to go full Jackie O on us for the funeral.
@Ni919 — exactly. Nor does Khate have the benefit of intelligence. She acts purely out of spite and jealousy instead of keeping her cards close to her boney chest. Camilla will use death by a thousand cuts so Khate’s downfall won’t be so obvious.
The dynamic will be very interesting after the mourning period. H&M used to be the common enemy and punching bag. But now, we are going to see a lot of infighting between C, W, K.
We have already seen glimpses of this with them fighting over taking credit for H&M joining the walkabout.
Middletons will want K to be seen to be the lynch pin of the monarchy. They will make C sound unpopular and totally too old to be relatable.
W will want cracks of K’s faults slowly leaked to the press so that he can have the reassurance that if he ever wants her out of the RF, she will have dirt kicked to her face. And the public will see the ugly person she is.
C will try control by narrative by putting both W and the Middletons in their place.
As stated above, let’s not forget about Queen consort Camilla. Do we think she will stay quiet now? I rather doubt it.
“With a team of experts drafted in to advise her on early-years development, she increasingly revealed herself as someone who wanted to make a serious contribution to national life.” So were these people volunteering their time and leaving their own research and initiatives to advise someone who could have simply studied at a university if interested? Or is she paying a team of experts with foundation money and to do what? What serious contribution has she made in the area? Who has been helped? All I ever saw on her early years site was links to other charities doing the actual work.
*snort* The only work product I saw from five years of “early years”: Don’t be poor
Which to be fair to her is the principle our current government is based on so in that sense she’s bang on.
@ equity, brava!!!! You have eloquently covered the issues regarding the forefront of KHate her “cornerstone” Early Years campaign!! Are those that have willingly passed on their research due to their compassion, as well as expanding their education, not being recognized??
Is KHate simply plagiarizing their hard work??
I strongly support every avenue that you have highlighted in your comment.
I am certain that had KHate succeeded even in the slightest bit, she would plaster her accomplishments on the front page of every BM rag. Certainly Tominey and the like would be singing her praises ad nauseam, as well.
Maybe she was copying from Pippa’s notes?
She was the odd man out at the walkabout because she, who is just one death away from QC, mind you, is still petty and jealous of any woman who is in a loving marriage, who is considered well-spoken or graceful or beautiful. She cannot just be content with her own privileged life, she has to reduce others (women) to lift herself up. That is someone who can and will never be happy.
How do I make a tip without threadjacking?
Please check out on Twitter, Nadine Hunt Batchelor who posted an interview with Harry talking about Meghan and suicide. I have never heard someone speak so empathically and clearly about suicide. Maybe y’all have seen it but if a post could be on it, it’s literally a public service.
That’s from the Me You Can’t See, his Apple+ miniseries from May 2021. There are a lot of posts about it if you search the archives.
Thank you Becks1!!
That clip is an excerpt from The Me You Can’t See, and yes, it is very moving – one of the most impactful bits of the entire documentary. I am just aghast at what M&H have been through (especially M), and while I am not generally into schadenfreude, I am definitely looking forward to watching the Commonwealth implode over the next few years as a result of how shitty the royal family has been to her (and many – literally – billions of others over the ages).
The 7-minute clip is really making the rounds on Twitter and is helping Americans to better understand why H&M left England for the U.S.
I think this is where the rubber meets the road for Kathy. She’s coasted for more than a decade then suddenly she has the POW title. The Sussexes are gone after this week so that just leaves W&K. The press will cover C&C more now, but it’s K who will get the most attention and eventual scorn from the press. I think the clock is ticking until the press fully turn on the Wales, esp K. She has the spotlight, the title and no excuses. Be careful what you wish for!!
I wonder if for all those years W&K were confronting Charles and saying that they’ll start working once he gives them POW titles, as an excuse to do nothing, so Chuck unexpectedly fulfilled their wishes.
That could explain why they were surprised by the titles (and had to change their social media again). Charles basically called their bluff about working more when they were PoW.
@ Becks1, I never thought of that but you are probably right! Charles can outplay, out maneuver as well as play the long game as opposed to Cain & Unable.
I am still wondering if he will ever grant Edward the Duke of Edinburgh. I know I have asked this before but he was promised in the day of his marriage. Once PP passed, I still don’t understand the wait unless Charles was whispering lies to her.
@BothSidesNow – for DoE, when Philip died the title passed to Charles as his oldest son. It wasn’t until the Queen died and Charles became monarch that his titles reverted to the crown for him to “give” out (with the exception being Duke of Cornwall, which automatically went to William.) So now the title of Duke of Edinburgh has reverted to the crown and NOW it can be passed out. It will be interesting to see if that happens anytime soon.
So strange. Kate’s “overseas” trips to the Netherlands and Luxemburg were like 5 or 6 years ago. Harry and Meghan have been gone for over 2 years and her “short national tour” was also 2 1/2 years ago. But, hey, baby steps toward becoming the model of a royal consort.
Notice how the writer carefully, and intentionally, omitted mentioning the Caribbean Flop Tour, and how Kate did during that event. Glaring omission in my view as it’s the most recent.
I noticed that – also the Tartan Disneyland Tour. But, I’m assuming the writer was trying to dredge up moments when Kate did something all on her own – and they had to go back to one instance in 2016, one in 2017 and the most recent in 2020.
She went solo to Denmark in February this year. It must be REALLY forgettable if they prefer to mention a visit to Benelux 5 years ago instead.
The US media tied the Caribbean Flop Tour to Kate and William.
What I would like to know – is it Keens camp who called a trip over the canal “overseas” after Chuck used the words “life overseas” about H&M? Or is the rota rat completely lacking of geography knowledge?
There was the Covid choo choo tour. Aka tartan Disneyland. The going down a slide tour of the Netherlands and the Caribbean flop tour where she recoiled from black Jamaican officials.
Let’s not forget how poorly the tour of India and Bhutan went which was the last time the RRs were critical of them because after that Meghan was the target.
Back to the thread, during the walkabout Kate seemed more assertive than usual – did anyone notice? It looks to me like she is going to love being PoW and she will use her voice to direct others and will likely be what Meghan was rumoured to be.
I think it was that she was pissed her first appearance as Princess of Wales was “co-opted” by the Sussexes.
Oh she was pissed. Royally pissed, no pun intended. To me, her body language was screaming that she was furious Meghan was there and wanted to stay as far away as possible. I looked closely at that final moment when the four of them stood behind the car. Kate hung back as far as she could and William literally had to pull her forward, as if to say, come on Kate get over here. That was when she gave the dead stare right at Meghan. She wasn’t graceful, nor powerful in her role. It simply revealed, once again, that Kate has no poker face and cannot be around Meghan without turning into a pissy little brat.
Kate lacks credibility imo and has no real power
I didn’t see a confident woman ready to take the reins. I saw a woman who was pissy (exactly at what or who we can only guess) and attempting to flex her position of “power” over another woman who was vulnerable and stressed.
She looked the same as she looked at the CW service in 2020 – pissed off that her plan to lord it over someone – specifically Meghan – got derailed. This is who she really is. She has no problem being assertive when her own selfish interests are concerned. She doesn’t show it when she play acts for the cameras, grinning and waving her hands about, on the rare occasions when she’s out on an engagement. But every so often, the mask will slip. See also – making it all about her at Philip’s funeral, and pushing for prominent placement on the balcony at the Jubbly.
Yes that’s what it looked like to me. She was mad that she had to share the spotlight with Meghan and she let her know it.
The stress of her promotion will mean more vacations
The premise of monarchy is they don’t actually have to do anything. They are what they are. That said, if K+W have any sense at all they’ll make a new baby or two or three or more. Kate likes children. She and William will have reasonable cover for years
Can anyone please tell Kate that the gawp-jaw hyena cackle is especially gross at funeral activities?
I doubt there will be more babies
But does Willy want more kids? They’d need to be near each other without visibly recoiling.
Yeah, that’s what I took away from the always wanted “at least 3 children” comment. Baby number 4 is coming soon and with it, a new excuse for 5 more work-free years for Buttons McJeggington.
I don’t think her elevation to PoW will increase her work output at all. She’s lazy as the day is long and if divorce were going to be held over her head as a threat (for not working) I don’t think Chuck would have given them the title so quickly. I was shocked it happened so fast but it must signal no divorce on the horizon (although I’ve been wrong about everything else I predicted so what do I know lol!).
SussexWatcher, there’s was much on twitter that the reason Chuck gave the POW title is because he wanted it done before Wales could get their petition to him. They are angry that another Englishman is holding that title. They want it back.
Women with eating disorders are more likely to go into early menopause and to have low estrogen levels.
“The premise of monarchy is they don’t actually have to do anything. “This!!! Her new title doesn’t really have a work description… we just have as example diana’s work but the truth is Kate doesn’t have to do more… she already said in her statement that she will curve her own path, or something similar.. her PR machine is already doing everything for her… look at the article and the way she’s presented…she hasn’t done anything for “early years” and yet….
They’d have to have conjugal relations to make another baby unless she goes the turkey baster route. No, Willie Wails does NOT want another baby. Kannot will have to start working harder or her erstwhile husband will start leaking unflattering stuff to the tabloids. She’ll become the sacrificial lamb in that godforsaken family. Oh, and now that Princess Anne will be working closely as Chuck’s advisor (and let’s face it, she’ll be damn good at it), she won’t take any of Kannot’s BS, I can see her ripping a new one if she tries to lord it over Anne.
Anyone else here an introvert? Suffers from anxiety, panic attacks and has to speak publicly as a job requirement? I *see* you 🫶🏼 The fact that the rest of us get on with it, even though we sometimes stutter, throw up afterward, nervous sweat so badly and this 💀 can’t even fkn manage to do the absolute bare minimum fills me with such rage. She is an insult
She could even do things where she didn’t have to talk much. She just doesn’t want to do anything.
As an introvert though, the very first time my skirt flew up I would take action to see that it NEVER happened again. I also would have never worn that see-through outfit in public that Kate modeled. I can buy that she has anxiety about public speaking but the shy and introvert is BS.
Plus her supposed “introversion” seems to only come up related to work.
I don’t recall her being characterized as shy and introverted in her Waity Katey days.
Also, as someone who personally has introverted tendencies, I can’t imagine in a million years chasing marriage to the FFK of England. Surely Cahterine knew what her future job description would be when she tossed her hat in the ring.
No, I think, “shy” is a dodge, and maybe an attempt to invoke memories of Diana, and “introverted” is in the deck with “mother of 3 young children” and “finding her footing” as excuses for why she does nothing.
Well, I’m an introvert and don’t like public speaking but I also know that I’m most nervous when I’m NOT PREPARED. Sorry for capital letters, but this lazy bum is nowhere near shy, she’s just nervous because she knows she’s unprepared and has no intention to practice.
I’m an introvert of sorts and I HATE public speaking. About once or twice a year I have to lead large trainings, either for my component or new hires (anywhere from 30 people to 300). You know what I do? I practice practice practice. Literally in the days before I have to do it I pace around my living room (WFH) and go over what I am going to say over and over again. And that’s more stressful bc I’m actually teaching people something and there are going to be questions etc.
If Kate’s poor public speaking skills are a result of shyness or being introverted or whatever, she could work on it. But they’re not. They’re just a result of laziness.
Introvert. Born into public life. My parents helped. Like Becks1 practice, practice! When I got older and could choose for myself I’ve mostly opted out. Recently I did some training with a tv journalist and I recommend that to everyone who can do it for the experience
Whether Kate has trouble speaking or not, gosh, wrong family for that excuse King George and all… and she has every resource to help with everything about her life. K could make an effort at making an effort and let people see her fail if it’s that difficult for her.
And about the fly up thing. Public life — dressers sew tiny weights in clothes to help with drape, flow, movement and –fly ups! (as a little girl this can make or break a fabulous twirl!) Kate would’ve had to refuse. Also, she could wear underpants. I like to go commando but I don’t have a hundred cameras pointed at my vaj do I?
I am an introvert. I would never have married into a public family. And if I had done, the first thing I would learn is how to speak as effectively and grammatically as possible.
Here are Khate’s words: “Actually the focus isn’t you know um sort of on on parenting itself but actually how we could give them the tools so that they are having their babies and and raising their children with these greater tools and I think that’s the way that education all the way through the system I think would be really um really powerful.”
On the airly yarrs in her meeting with Dr. Jill Biden
I went and rewatched that video with the four of them at Windsor and the cameras literally went directly in the direction of Harry and Meghan. Willy and Katie have got to be wishing that Harry and Meghan leave soon . All this scheming and being mean jealous petty fools and still the media only wants to see Harry and Meghan
The cameras were really focusing on the Sussexes and an aide had to tell them to focus on the other two, I actually saw it happen.
By now it’s firmly ‘what you see is what you get’ with Khate. She’s deep down mean and lazy. The only good part is that’s she’s problematic for Chucky and Willy and the monarchy. Whatever it takes to bring the monarchy down is fine with me.
This is interesting because Meghan was criticized for wanting to start working as soon as she got married.
+1
“That, combined with her reserve and lack of ostentation, prompted comparisons with the Queen — and, by extension, inevitable comparisons with the Duchess of Sussex.”
Can the BM ever write anything about Kate without bringing Meghan into the conversation? Sheesh.
“Reserve and lack of ostentation”? I guess he missed that performance at Philip’s funeral huh? Or maybe the gold see through dress? And those hyena grin faces are the very picture of “reserved”. Sure Jan, must be nice to have a whole legion of press elves to cape for you.
It’s been 11+ years so at this point it’s not happening.
A work ethic is like a natural impulse or say a muscle – if you don’t keep that muscle honed and toned it dissipates.
Kate does not like working, forcing her to work more may actually have the opposite very undesired effect, especially if people can sense that she is not engaged.
They need to stop putting out these messages and allow her to operate under the radar. Less big projects and more ribbon cutting engagements which are quick and require minimum input – aka Anne and Sophie style.
With the right planning she can do two hours a day….
She doesn’t want to do ribbon cuttings either. In fact, she particularly doesn’t want to operate under the radar. The few things she’s willing to do, she does because there’s an opportunity to show off for the cameras.
It’s not a mystery. She’s lazy. Has been from the beginning. Lazy before marriage as well. It’s a choice, because otherwise she would have worked on the skills she needs for her position – and she’s done none of that. She’s just as useless now as she was 10+ years ago.
The Mids have been very quiet the past few days – I suspect that will change the day after the funeral where we will be dazzled by the sheer amount of embiggening savior of the Monarchy stories about her and how SHE is the bestest QC consort that has ever lived. Mark my words – they will go after Camilla big time as it must burn Ma like hell to know that kHate is Camilla’s heir. This will only drive them to continue the narrative of pushing Camilla out of the picture. They don’t want her being associated with kHate’s rise to the top. Their obsession with Diana knows no bounds.
Also will her family be at the funeral?!?!? You know they want an invite.
Am planning to have lots of popcorn for her behaviour at the funeral – she’s going to go out of her way to insert herself to make sure she’s the center of attention. It will be her balcony appearance behavior times 100million.
It does feel like CarolE has been suspiciously quiet. I expected a full page spread about Kate the new POW last weekend–but maybe they are being respectful and the blowout coverage will begin once the funeral is over.
I do expect to see the full Middleton family at the funeral. They were at the Jubbly and it’s not covid times anymore.
It’s by invite only & King Chuck probably won’t include them. Kate’s influence on Will at this point is minimal too.
I think Carole and Mike may be invited as grandparents of the future king, but Pippa and James definitely won’t. This is going to be a tight invite list, if they are cutting out leaders like the Obamas, they’re going to cut out James Middleton. (I don’t think we’ve heard for sure that the Obamas are not invited, but I’m assuming they’re not.) But even if Carole and Mike get an invite, they are not going to be front and center with Kate.
If they are restricting the number of people heads of state (real VIPs) bring then there is NO WAY Ma and Mike will get an invite – Chuck has made it known many times he does not like Carol(e). If they are there then its because Cain had a tantrum about it which I also think unlikely as relations with him and her family are not what they once were.
I haven’t seen any funeral invite buzz so the fact that Charles does the inviting is good news indeed. I now officially change my comment to no way is Ma Middleton given a seat.
I do hope we get a glimpse of Rose though.
Ooooh! Popcorn! Think I’ll do the same
Kate’s “reserve and lack of ostentation”? Is this the same woman who appeared in a see-through dress on stage to catch William’s attention? The same woman who flashed her bum to the world multiple times while on royal tours? Damn, if that’s what passes for reserve in England… And has whoever wrote that Kate “lacks ostentation” seen photos of her at Prince Philip’s funeral or in the black and white polka dotted dress, or the gold gown with a genuine bird’s nest on her head, for God’s sake? Again, something must be lost in translation.
That last photo of Kate leaning IN and holding hands with the white boy struck me as having a completely different vibe to the photos of her in the Caribbean with the children there.
As usual, the child isn’t even looking at Kate. Children never engage with her (unless the disrespect Louis showed is “engagement”?). Here, the kid seems to be looking *past* Kate to . . . we cannot tell from the photo. Was it Meghan? Lol.
Edited to add: I looked closer at the boy — Kate is holding HIS hand, but his hand looks limp and he doesn’t seem to want to hold her hand in return. Also, look at the people in the background of the Kate photos — they are ALL looking beyond Kate to someone else. Probably William, and/or Harry, and/or Meghan, but it sure isn’t Kate herself. So much for her supposed “popularity”!
Ever heard the saying:
When there is no consequence for poor work ethic, and no reward for good work ethic, there is no motivation.
I feel like this applies to Catherine. Good luck KC3 trying to get her to work more as there have literally been zero consequences for her doing less than the bare minimum
Lauren, thank you, I’d never heard that saying before. I had to look it up!
K’s lack of work isn’t exactly what bothers me. It actually takes a lot of effort just to have hair and makeup and dressing and not having access to a toilet, having to be camera neutral as a least acceptable base while having a raging headache and a list of other unseen things that are a huge time/energy suck. That’s not it. A lot of people don’t have jobs or careers for so many reasons. It doesn’t make them less valuable humans. That’s not it either.
It’s horrifying to me that K has a platform and only seems to use it for belittling people. Has she ever yet been observed to raise anyone up?
Carrot, this is exactly my biggest problem with Kate. She has an incredible platform, that so many people would love to have, and she does nothing, for anyone but herself. Not one thing.
Lol, Kate is totally rebelling. Do you see her wearing double and maybe even triple pearl earrings in the car picture? I have never seen someone where multiple pearl earrings like that before – kinda an F U in my opinion.
I feel like a lot of these comments are correct. Once the news storm of the Queen’s passing and all the pomp and pageantry is over, they’ll go back to their trashing. The world is looking right now, and also on all of their news sites and channels. Once everyone starts looking away, it will begin again.
It’s easy to imagine that pushing Kate forward could backfire, though, particularly if Kate, herself, is reluctant. If the goal is to make people feel connected to the monarchy — and those connections feel not just distant or inauthentic, but even mildly noxious, then the more Kate embraces Royal duties, the more opportunities there might be for things to go awry.
Comparisons to Diana and Meghan — and their genuine warmth and interest — will not serve Kate well, particularly if Kate is unwilling to mask her disdain. It’s fairly easy to cosset generously intended incompetence. It’s harder to tolerate, let alone welcome open contempt. For everyone’s sake, it would be great if Kate would recalibrate, and reimagine the power and influence that can be a part of her role. (Or even her roll! lol)
Valentine Lowe will be disappointed because I don’t think Kate has plans to undertake more. In fact, I want to bet, now that they have access to Duchy’s 20 million pound or so each year, her early year revolution and William’s Earthshot extravaganza will fade into oblivion slowly. Wales doesn’t view their new Prince and Princess of Wales favorably and I assume Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee will have to do way more domestic engagements than they like. One thing consistent about Cambridges is their absolute laziness. So Tick tock!
Fish or cut bait. If she’s not going to do the work/service that is expected of her, William should find someone who will. A slimmed-down monarchy only works if the royal work is shared out.
In the very top pic with William, her face is already crumbling and falling in on itself, obviously, in reaction to the “more work” rumor.
When they stood together, the four of them at the end, she smiled coyly at Harry then glared at Meghan. People in the crowd were chanting for William and he seemed pleased about it.
I watched the livestream.
I heard them screaming for Harry
Nice!
I could see a series of articles about how Kate has to now figure out this new role, it will take time, she won’t be rushed, etc. Kate working more? Dream on!
Kate’s whole life is such a dog that caught the car situation.
Charles is smart. He knows bestowing the P&PoW titles on William and Kate traps them. It creates expectations of more work, and substantial work at that, something he knows the Keens are incapable of. It makes any marital issues difficult to resolve by divorce, as he knows Will doesn’t want to be another divorced PoW and Kate is definitely not letting go easily when she’s so close to the crown. It allows for comparisons between Will and Kate and Charles and Di, comparisons in which W&K will not come off well.
And it serves as an avenue of distraction for Charles’ own issues, which is a cherry on top. Plus the title itself is inherently controversial and he knows Will and Kate are not prepared to deal with that.
Willyboy got played. Daddy knows the game better than him and he’ll make sure Will loses. The PoW title is a curse that Charles was happy to pass on.
She’d be hard pressed to do less so sure, she might add another event or two a year.
It is wishful drinking to believe that PoW is going to do any more work, less maybe now she has THAT title and all THAT loot! Walkabout STRUT was her FU to all three of them, especially hub, because she believes that she is safe cos there is NOWAY he wants to ruin his image by a rerun of Charles vs Diana years. It is not confidence but arrogance and hauteur that I saw on Saturday and she is only warming up for the funeral. Hang onto your pearls girls cos it is going to be a bumpy ride!!
Kate’s chickens are coming home to roost. She is going to have to work now to earn her keep. The biggest issue she and Bill will have to tackle is the Welsh resistance to having a new P and PSS of Wales. She can’t get by with a fashion show with this or any other country that doesn’t want the British monarch as head of state. Now that she and her grasping mom have run the Sussexes out of Britain the Waileses will have to prove they live up to the hype as the future. Karma has come to AC and kicked the door in.
Lady Digby, you are one smart cookie. Yes, to it all. The funeral playlet from the one with all the wiglets will be EPIC. I’m reminded of Sleeping Beauty when the evil fairy Maleficent came to the christening to put a curse on the baby. That will be Khate’s inspiration. Wait for it. The claws will be OUT.
I should say Kate’s talons will be out, to jibe more with her scrawny bird of prey (not prayerful) look at the funeral.
I’m curious what William will threaten Kate with if she doesn’t behave at the funeral? She’s already lost his love, so it will have to be something very specific (like he’ll take away Big Blue for a determined amount of time).
I’ve also been wondering about the lack of stories propping Kate up like we got after Philip died as the peacemaker/lynchpin of the monarchy. It could be that Kate knows or was told to not brief the press during the official mourning period because of what she pulled at Philip’s funeral. It’s been crickets in the Middleton camp too but I think William has probably fallen out with his in-laws. We only saw the Middletons once during the Jubilee, at one of the concert events and they were seated in the very back almost out of view. I would be surprised if any of them were invited to the funeral–maybe Kate’s parents, but not her siblings. But I wouldn’t be surprised if the stories come out once the mourning period is over. It’ll be interesting to see what happens in the wake of the Queen’s funeral.
As for Kate doing more work as Princess of Wales, lol good luck. I do think more criticism will be aimed at her though once coverage of the Queen’s death dies down. She hasn’t pulled her weight for 11 years, why would she start now? Her refusal to play the part is what I think will set up her exit and give William the excuse to officially pull the plug.
Even if Kate works more, she’ll screw up somehow — like balking at taking the hand of a person of color … or waving edible insects in the direction of someone truly important … or babbling nonsense in response to a question.
It may be to the monarchy’s benefit to keep the new princess of Wails under wraps.
“the evocative title last held by Diana” — nope, it was last held by Camilla. I don’t know if this is people trying to ignore Camilla in reference to Diana, to rehabilitate Cam’s image (you can’t rehabilitate her by constantly reminding people of the role she played); or, if it’s embiggening Kate to tie *her* directly to Diana’s memory and skipping the person in-between? But whatever the reason, it is factually incorrect.
We need updated tarot readings for Charles’ reign and for the Wails.
She looks way too fucking much like a football WAG in that photo in the car, with her shades and earrings on, it’s uncanny.
Will she take on more royal duties as Princess of Wales? Nope. She won’t. For one thing, I really doubt she knows how to do much of anything when it comes to this sort of stuff. She is clearly not a self-starter, and for her to accomplish anything, she will need to have her hand held every single step of the way by people who are much more experienced and capable than she is.
I also think that it still suits the royal family just as well to have a complete and utter non-entity like Kate on the roster, who they can count on to not compete with Baldy and Chuck (not for a lack of trying, of course). Charles went out of his way to do everything he could to rehab Camilla’s image, bc that’s what HE wanted, and he could pull rank and get those things done. Baldy is not going to bother doing that for Kate, and Kate is not going to do any of this for herself. So I’d tell everyone to prepare for her being the single most forgettable PoW to ever fill that position in recent memory, lmao. She ain’t going to do anything special or different with her new role that she already hasn’t been doing for the last twenty years already, first as a girlfriend, then as DoC, and now as PoW.
I think the reason why there’s been a huge lack of embiggening stories about Kate is probably bc the Middleton PR camp is waiting for things to settle a bit with the queen passing before they start their official roll out. I imagine that everyone in the RF and all their staffers are pretty f-cking busy, and if there’s one thing to know about Kate, it is that she ranks very very low when it comes to those whose public image is most prioritized, so I will bet that she can’t get any airtime for any of her usual vapid sh-t like she normally does.
I think the other reason is also that, before, when both she and William were something of a team, she could probably rely on him to get out some joint embiggening articles they could have put out together. That is probably not happening now, for obvious reasons. They have separated, and their staff is focusing on William, while the press coverage is inordinately focused on Meghan and Harry, in addition to the negative coverage about the royal family itself as a whole. That’s a lot of balls in the air for these people. I doubt that Kate or anyone can get a word in edgewise, or even a phone call to get through to anyone writing for the tabloids or the broadsheets.
So, that is where she is right now. Left out into the cold and overlooked. Any sort of coverage she might want for herself out of all this is going to have to come from her own + her family’s efforts. How very disappointing must it be for Waity, who’s waited her entire adult life for this moment. I’ll bet this is not how she thought it would turn out.
A, I hear you, but wouldn’t it suit her just as well to enjoy the fruits of other people’s labor and be accountable to no one and as the Brits say, do “f-ck all”? If she were smart (she’s not), she’d just go private, not be seen, and live as Pippa does. Why does she HAVE to pretend she does anything when it’s all a big lie (not to mistake it for Trump’s Big Lie which undermined our democracy)? Why does she need to do the “pretend” make-work that only makes her look like an idiot? Is it that the British media has brainwashed the masses that she is all that and does all that? Is she or anyone in the Royal Family really fooled by any of this?
She looks really old for her age, must be her evil ways….
This article starts out “the 2nd most important woman in the royal family” and I wanted to bail right there. People like Camilla and the Princess Royal actual WORK, and a lot. Meghan may not be what Brits call a ‘working royal’ but she’s a far more important global royal. From the cookbook onward, she was always involved in charitable endeavors and she’s been a role model for millions. As for Kate, well, stop trying to make fetch happen.
i thought she just didnt want to offend or be put out by will. now, i think she is just lazy. meg made her work.