The Sussexes delayed the walkabout because Meghan had to do ‘hair & makeup’?

I thought the Duchess of Sussex looked lovely in the flower-walkabout outing in Windsor on Saturday. There were moments where she looked stressed out and downright haunted, but you know, her hair and makeup looked great. She wore cute pink lipstick and wore her hair down and wavy. You could tell that she was wearing makeup but it was done very naturally. I assumed that she did her hair and makeup herself. Now, Kate? Kate wore a lot of makeup and she plopped that bronde wiglet on the back of her head. I could feel Kate’s anger bubbling up because Meghan’s hair was longer than Kate’s Mourning Wig. So, why am I comparing and contrasting the two women’s styling? Because according to NBC’s Daisy McAndrew, the “45-minute delay” for the walkabout was because Meghan needed to do hair and makeup?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal walkabout with Prince William and Kate was delayed by nearly an hour because the Sussexes had to get changed into formal mourning attire, a royal expert claimed on US TV today.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had to ‘quickly go and get changed’ to meet mourners with the Prince and Princess of Wales outside Windsor Castle on Saturday afternoon, according to NBC’s Daisy McAndrew.
The NBC News royal commentator told the network’s Today show that she believed Meghan needed to have her ‘hair and make-up’ done and that the walkabout had been ‘scheduled to be nearly an hour before they came’.
The new heir to the throne is understood to have invited his brother Harry in a text message to join them in meeting well-wishers outside the castle, which sources said William thought was an ‘important show of unity’.
Ms McAndrew said: ‘Interestingly, the reason that the walkabout was so late – it was scheduled to be nearly an hour before they actually came – was because of course Harry and Meghan had to go and get changed. They weren’t wearing the proper formal mourning attire, so they had to quickly go and get changed – I guess, do hair and makeup for Meghan. So that’s why they were late.’
The claim comes after the Daily Mail’s Richard Kay reported that the walkabout had originally been planned for 4.30pm but was delayed by 45 minutes as the brothers communicated with one another.
Well, by William’s own leaks to the Daily Mail, we know that he only texted Harry at the last minute, so of course Harry and Meghan would need to change and get ready. Plus, I feel pretty strongly that Harry was delayed because he was negotiating some sh-t with William, as in “we’ll make you look good but you can’t ignore/harass/smear Meghan.” Anyway, the Mail is just trying to make Meghan sound vain and vapid, as opposed to “oh right, of course she needed to change and apply some makeup quickly to look presentable for a completely unscheduled walkabout which aired live on multiple news channels.” This version also contradicts the dumbf–k theory that Harry and Meghan were going to do the walkabout by themselves only to be stopped by William.
Seriously though, I guess no one wants to talk about Kate’s Mourning Wiglet.
Nothing wrong with that,i am not walking out looking busted with the world and media ready to tear me apart.
100% ^^
Gosh I’m always afraid at the possibility Waity is going to swallow someone with this “oh, so [fakey] excited, efusive open mouth smile. This, or she will suck her teeth for the blood of people around. The smile is so freaking fake! The enthusiasm, in this moment, so wrong. It’s as if she can’t forget she’s now a Wales.
the funniest thing is now some folks are saying that shes a spy (on twitter) and wearing a wire…..and pointing to her bra strap. its passed the point of satire by this point lol
*cough* Angela Levin
I saw that. Those people are scaring me with their bonkersness.
Shut UP! People are seriously claiming they believe she’s wearing a wire?! JFC. They’ve gone beyond unhinged. They’re completely unglued. Just…wow
Sure, she needed to secretly record what news outlets were broadcasting live around the world and everyone who was there was filming on their phones.
Sure, Angela
I really wish so called Meghan fans would stop giving energy to deranged trash online. They are basically like Qanon or flat earthers. The more people pay attention them the stronger they grow.
Talking about them is not giving them energy. Interacting with them is.
It’s Angela Levin. No one ( and I mean no one) takes that crazy lady seriously. Any one with half a brain and two eyeballs could see it was a bra strap. Kate had the same thing.
I read they were claiming she had a recording device under her dress! Can’t make this stuff up!
@Nievie: Perhaps you misread “underwire bra”? which, of course, these strangers on the internet would know about. /s.
Anyway, she just looks so vulnerable and stressed in the photos that I hope she knows that many people support her.
I wish Meghan would come out and say what it is. (And maybe Harry will in some interview-I hope he does)
She needs to wear protective clothing. I think her choice of the white coat dress at the other ceremony was covering a bullet proof vest.
Besides being afraid there might be deranged Angela fans out there in the crowd, I absolutely think that Meghan and Harry (did you SEE how he made sure he was blocking the car door when she got in?!) KNOW the threats and there are real threats. God Bless them both. I’m always so nervous for them when they are back there.
OK, no. This wanting Meghan to come out and say is bananas. Meghan is as entitled to her underthings staying private as any of us.
The shadow under Meghan’s skirt looks like a very discreet wireless panic button. It seemed like she was without a her own personal detail and seriously, even if it’s a small handkerchief holder, a picture of her children, a glucose monitoring device (are you getting what I’m putting out here?) it’s her business
Yikes! @laurelcanyoner that was directed at the world wide everybody, not you. Can see how it could look like that so here’s a preemptive not you!
Showing up in correct mourning attire is called being respectful. The media has lost their minds when it comes to Meghan.
They really have lost their minds. They will stoop to anything to diss Meghan and try to make her look awful. They’re endlessly petty and evil.
So I guess she should have emerged in jeans, flip-flops and scrunchie? I think this is one of the reasons William called at the last minute, so he could have them scramble and be off balance.
Peggy already said it was Khates hair that made them late.
Recollection may vary…BUT I listened. He’s vile to KHate so? I’m glad 🇺🇸👠👠
They should have taken 46 minutes then to at least attempt to properly blend the mourning wiglet
45 minutes is nothing for someone called in at the 11th hour. Especially when that someone is going to be scrutinized in microscopic level. And I’m sure the KKKate and Willie Woodpegger called them on purpose at the last minute hoping that they would look completely disheveled. Nope. They looked perfect.
Why is NBC reporting on this nonsense?
Bitch, please.
This, all day long.
@Janet, that was my first thought, too. Really, NBC? Sigh.
Not at all surprising given the fact that they covered up for Matt Lauer & kicked Tamron Hall to the curb in favor of Megan Kelly, and canned Melissa Harris-Perry.
It’s the Today Show – basically fluff and recipes and cute human interest stories.
They have to know even if 100% factual this feeds into a toxic narrative. It’s normal to need some time to get ready yet emphasizing this non-information feeds into the diva narrative. If they don’t understand that they aren’t very good at even fluff reporting.
For people who want to be toxic, everything feeds them – you can’t be worrying about the voles on Twitter and what a tabloid on the other side of the planet decides to say. To me, what she said was totally normal, reasonable and expected. Last minute call to duty in front of international press – yes, you have to take some time to get ready. It’s not like this is the first time public figures have been late, and I’m sure that whoever decided this last-minute walkabout should happen wasn’t worried, either – the “correct” time is whenever the royals decide to show up.
Exactly. None of those people go on camera for NBC without some hair and makeup work too, if they were called up last minute they’d be delayed too.
What a ridiculous non-story.
Seriously.
You know, if everyone contacted NBC to STOP spewing lies, they would stop. Pretend that you watch it and start clamoring that you will boycott them. If enough people caused a stink, they would listen.
I mean, the new POWails always looks impeccable! How does she do it in such a cinch? Who can forget her 2-hr tardiness when meeting w leaders in the Netherlands…like when she actually made elected leaders wait? Oh wait, nobody remembers that somehow because it’s such a non-story 🙄.
Interesting that some of the Mail comments were “if I were going out to meet hundreds of people I would also make sure I was presentable”.
Shallow note- I just ordered a Chanel lipstick in a similar shade to Meghan’s here, can’t wait till it arrives.
I’d really love to know what shade of pink Meghan wears.
I have no idea sadly, haha. I guessed and chose Rouge Coco in Edith. I remember some makeup artists speculating the satiny finish made it likely she occasionally wore that line of Chanel lipsticks, awhile back.
she wears Charlotte Tillbury’s Very victoria a lot – I only know this because I’ve been wearing it for years and recently found out one of her makeup artists said she loves it too, I felt very glamourous haha
Yes, I have that one too, haha! I’ve bought quite a few things because of her, but it’s always fun to find out one of my favorites is also one of hers, like the Diptyque Tubereuse candles that I saw in one of her zooms!
I have Very Victoria, too! (also because of M, lol) I absolutely love it.
As I look up Very Victoria (thanks!), I wonder if anyone knows what the berry lip colour she wears is? I absolutely love that colour, it’s not too dark, not too light. Just right!
It could also be the Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm in a shade like Raspberry or Ultra Pink or Berry. I know Daniel Martin used the Addict Lip Glow Balm in Coral for her wedding day.
I’d love to know her other make up favorites too. Her makeup always looks great, plus I have a similar skin tone so I’m always interested in what makeup she’s wearing. It’s so flattering.
I know she also loves Laura Mercier Illuminating Primer, Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat, Chanel eyeliner in Cassis and MAC eyeliner in Teddy.
I love the Dior lip line! They have an expansive color collection as well as many stains which I prefer to wear.
Agree with you all. She looked, as always, professional, elegant, and most importantly, full of humanity, grace, and real human sadness befitting the occasion, and true compassion.
And Yes lip colour is gorgeous ….
Also- LOVE those shoes! ( anyone have an ID?)
I think the key word here is this is what the reporter “believed” happened. I think with that she is giving that she didn’t have a clue. So did they ask last minute with Kate hoping that Meghan would just throw anything on and go out with wild hair so she could look polished in comparison? How dare H&M put on appropriate clothing.
Everyone is just mad that Meghan looks sooo much more modern and sophisticated.
Exactly @Josephine! They notified the Sussexes last minute and apparently it only took them 45 minutes to get ready for a event they knew would be broadcast globally. During the walkabout they looked better than the Wales and went viral for beautiful touching moments so now the narrative is how they only looked good for ‘selfish’ reasons like making people wait while they showered and got dressed.
It’s Meghan’s clothes all over again. When she was a tax funded royal they were so mad she looked good whenever she showed up that they tried to poison it by claiming tax payers were footing the bill for an extravagant wardrobe. A lie since Meghan paid for all her clothes herself or they would claim looking so good was to “hollywood” or nit pick her nail polish with lying claims of breaking protocol .
The REAL problem for them is that Meghan is looking good so they need to make it wrong somehow. Unfortunately this level of spite towards her looks just scream jealous female. *cough* kate *cough* bitter ugly rota rats *cough*
@B: I think the narrative is even more exaggerated than you say because it says above that the actual walkabout itself was DELAYED 45 MINUTES. So, that means that if H & M were asked/invited at the last minute, they managed to change and get ready in LESS than 45 minutes, join the “other royals” and all drive to the prescribed spot. Damn! I would not have been able to get ready in such a short time. But it all goes to show how some commentators drop poisonous nuggets and wait for people to draw negative conclusions.
Meg looked beautiful, nervous and jittery. I believe Meg and Harry were rushed because of Will’s last minute invite, trying to set up them up for failure. Kate seethed with icy smugness, then turns on her maniacal smile for the crowd. The entire scene was very unsettling, and difficult to watch.
Oh my gosh yes! Kate has the nastiest glare on her face
Watching the interaction between Meghan and Kate, and that look from Kate to Meghan, makes it easy to believe that she could and did make Meghan cry.
Exactly! She says at some point :”I guess, do hair and makeup for Meghan. ” she doesn’t have a clue but she feels free to speculate and spread more negative comments for Meghan… if they(the Sussexes) were notified at the last minute, how do they expect them to be ready on time? Maybe, they didn’t want there in the first place and hoped they refused so another cycle of vicious articles could begin about Meghan being disrespectful to the queen… lol at the mourning wiglet!
I didn’t see this as a negative comment, just a logical one. We would all say the same thing. It’s the DM that’s trying to twist it into something.
I totally agree @First Comment. If this was meant to be taken in a neutral way, the commentator would have pointed out how little advance notice the Sussexes were given, and she would not have speculated on either H or M being responsible for any “delay.” Hair and make-up, indeed. They’re just getting ready, that’s all.
Yes, a last minute invite, especially one of this magnitude, will usually cause a delay on the part of the invitee through no fault of their own. They just nitpick away to the point of exhaustion.
Exactly! As the article was written: “I guess, do hair and makeup for Meghan. So that’s why they were late.”
It was total speculation as First Comment says.
Also, someone has to talk honestly to Kate about her hair.
Of course the media would twist something so reasonable into a sexist smear against Meghan while ignoring Kate’s vanity and miserable attitude.
Just looking a the pictures of Kate grinning and kekeing as if she was at a county fair instead of at a memorial walkabout.
I want to talk about the Mourning wiglet!! It was super obvious. So how long did it take to get that thing on her head? The BM is super annoying right now and I love they are being called out. Keep it up. Prove Harry & Meghan right.
Meghan looked fine. Appropriate. If she had to rush to get dressed, it wasn’t obvious.
Someone had to run out and get Meghan black tights. THAT was the delay. ‘Cause ain’t no way Meghan had black tights in her suitcase. None.
Just as Harry didn’t have a black suit.
Over the years, I’ve read that royals pack mourning clothes when they travel, just in case. And with Meghan being the forward thinker she is, it wouldn’t surprise me if they didn’t leave a set of appropriate attire in the closets at Frogmore. She would know that the probability of needing them would be in the UK.
When the queen and Philip went on vacation to Africa in 1952, when her father suddenly died, they emerged from the plane in London wearing full formal black. I think that was the first time I read about the packing of mourning clothes for royal travel.
@ Babz, in the Netflix series they showed that E&P didn’t pack mourning clothes so they changed on the plane though I don’t know if it was factual.
I saw a documentary about The Queen, where it was said she did not have dark mourning clothes with her in Kenya where she was when her father died. Appropriate attire for her and Prince Philip had to be rushed onto the plane when it landed back in London so they could change before deplaning. Every since then, apparently, the Royals always travel with appropriate mourning clothing, just in case the need arises. Given that The Queen was so frail these past few months, and she was 96, I would not be surprised if Harry and Meghan had the right clothing with them.
I want to talk about the Mourning Wiglet, too!! Has she never looked at photos of her profile or even in the mirror?! You’d think that she’d be better at this since she wears wiglets every time she leaves the house. Sorry, Cottage. Sorry, Windsor Castle.
Her wiglet looks like I put it in. I can promise you, it isn’t my fault. I’m a terrible hairdresser who can barely keep my own hair presentable, so it wasn’t me!
What about her Mourning Guffaw? Same as her regular guffaw. It was incredibly gracious for both Harry and Meghan to go greet crowds seeing as how they are no longer supported by British taxpayers. You would think Brit readers would demand better coverage of stuff that matters, like how come the slimmed-down monarchy costs more in YoY comparison. Brits are the ones paying for Kitty’s wiglets, hope they think it’s £££ well spent.
I can’t see the ‘wiglet’. Can you all explain what kind of hairpiece it is. You can still see her own scalp in her part, so you can tell it isn’t a topper or clip in top wig piece with a man-made part. What exactly is she wearing?
That poorly done wiglet is proof Kate has no allies on her staff. Not a one of her staff told her it needed better blending. Nor did her husband.
And if she had been a friend to Meghan, Meghan would have absolutely made sure the wiglet was blended to keep Kate from looking the fool.
Can we please stop with the ridiculous narrative surrounding KHate and Meghan @ Blue Nails Betty please!!!
No matter who Harry chose as his bride, KHate would have made their lives miserable! She is not a girls-girl and she thrives on punishing every women within her orbit, perfect example Is Bea and Eugenie. They aren’t even a threat of affection yet she treats them horribly!!!!
KHate is a mean girl, through and through!!! No matter who Harry choose as his wife KHate would have come down will all of her might!!!!
Such an ugly, ugly woman. She doesn’t have a clue about being kind to anyone!!
I think Kate is vile but I think the comments on her hair may be misguided. It’s pretty apparent that Kate has some eating issues. Hair loss is not uncommon in people who have disordered eating. And for someone like Kate who has always taken pride in her bouncy thick hair, any deficiencies in that area would be devastating.
Yes she has treated Meghan (and other women) horribly, and her behavior at the walk about was deranged, but I’m going to call her out on her behavior and not on how she styles her hair.
I’m not criticizing Kate for wearing a wiglet. I’m saying it wasn’t properly blended and if she wasn’t such a jerk, someone might have made sure it was blended.
I have no idea if she has an eating disorder or has decided she would rather be thin. She chooses to wear a wiglet some days and some days not. She’s the one who decided to plop Cousin It on her head and mean mug her SIL for all to see. Therefore, I have no problems dragging her and It.
There is a need to tread lightly when suggesting she may have an eating disorder. Naturally tall, slender people with wide shoulders and slim hips can drop 5 lbs due to stress or illness and look like they’ve lost much more. My daughter is built just like this, 5ft 9 inches and 130 lbs. During her divorce she went down to 120 and her appearance was alarming, but she ate normally ( but smaller portions) and was healthy. I say this out of concern and respect for those who really do have eating issue.
@JuliaK — I’ve seen her in person and she’s alarming thin. Her face is gaunt and her collarbones stick out like a bone-rack. She is naturally slender but she was a healthy looking slender before her wedding, now you can tell she’s an obsessive avoidant/restrictive eater.
This is so ridiculous. Of course they needed time to get ready for a spontaneous appearance in front of millions. She can’t win for losing.
“They weren’t wearing the proper formal mourning attire, so they had to quickly go and get changed – I guess, do hair and makeup for Meghan”
“I guess….”
Yeah, that means you’re talking out of your a$$ and have no idea what actually went in. Try again, reporters…
Exactly. It’s so Trumpian to just throw something out there like that. You just have to say it and it’s in the air for everyone to hear so it must be true, right??? It reminds me of his Megyn Kelly comment ” she was bleeding out of her eyes, her wherever”. It’s so misogynistic to say that they had to wait because Meghan had to do her hair as if that’s something to be looked down on.
Soooo…..this is pretty close to what we were discussing yesterday. It was a last minute invite, and Harry and Meghan had to get ready. I wonder if W&K thought they would say no, we’re not ready, and then they would have a readymade story of “the Wales extended an olive branch to the sussexes but it was REJECTED!!!!” Maybe that’s why Kate looked so pissed.
I buy this 1000%
I think Kate is incapable of looking gracious around Meghan under any circumstances, but particularly where they appear anywhere on what looks like an equal footing. She was going to be pissed just being around Meghan regardless of how it happened.
I can’t think of when she’s ever looked gracious around Meghan. Maybe their first Wimbledon appearance? Their first Christmas walk? But that’s more bc Kate freaking loves that Christmas walk. But it pretty quickly seemed to go to hell in a handbasket. Remember how she ignored Meghan and Archie at that polo match.
When Kate and Meghan do stuff together, it usually plays to Meghan’s strengths as opposed to Kate’s. Meghan is much better with crowds, interacting with people, how she presents herself. I’m sure Kate feels that.
I never really noticed this, but it’s so true. And her big first appearance as the Princess of Wales and she had to have that woman there with her. Didn’t she banish her from her kingdom years ago????
Kate’s just mad bc her much wanted highlights aren’t the least bit flattering to her. She should stick with a rich, warm dark brown.
I think whatever she’s doing right now actually looks good. When her hair is darker she does her brows darker and it doesn’t look as pretty as they are a slightly odd shape. Also the hair colour is a nice aesthetic I prefer it to the one she had for most of these years
Kate’s lighter shade of hair indicates she is really coming into her own, is much more confident, and is now ready to step up and hit the ground running as Princess of Wales.
@Mrs. Krabapple — surely you are being sarcastic. Lighter hair doesn’t indicate she’s really coming into her own…it indicates that hair, makeup, clothing a jewelry are all she cares about. And she’s never hit the ground running unless she’s at the gym running on a treadmill, nor will she do it as PoW.
I said this yesterday, about the Waleses believing the Sussexes would reject the offer and then putting out the narrative that their olive branch had been turned down. Kate was not expecting at having to share the spotlight with Meghan, that was her first official outing as Princess of Wales. Instead of having the headlines be about her and her new title, it became about William’s “last minute invitation” to include Harry and Meghan. I also believe William is doing his best to marginalize Kate since she hijacked Philip’s funeral with her ridiculous peacemaker storyline she fed to the press. I don’t necessarily think William wants the headlines to be about him but he doesn’t want Kate raining on his grandmother’s funeral media coverage parade. So I also don’t think William was being altruistic inviting the Sussexes, he knew including them would make the headlines be all about the Sussexes and he was okay with that. In doing so he pissed off his wife but I don’t think he cares much if they are separated.
I think if Kate wanted to show up Meghan, she (Kate) would have stuck closer to William and flaunted the “we’re the Prince and Princess of Wales now!” But she avoided William too. So I suspect something happened between Kate and William that made her bitter. I’m speculating, but here’s my latest guess: what if Kate was the only one who didn’t realize that the move to Adelaide Cottage was her separation home? Like, she assumed it was temporary and would move with William to Windsor Castle after the queen died? But now, William let her know she’s staying at the cottage? It would make sense in the context of what else has happened, such as Kate not going to Balmoral with William when the queen died; Charles making a point of saying Kate is “by William’s side” (to cover up speculation about their physical separation); and now this bitterness Kate has shown around William. Just a thought.
@MrsK, for some reason this line is making me laugh – “what if Kate was the only one who didn’t realize that the move to Adelaide Cottage was her separation home?” Because omg can you imagine the reaction if that’s what happened? The Queen died and Kate was like “yay now we move into the castle” and William was like…..uh, we?
I can also see Kate just in general being happy with being closer to queen consort and more jewels and more money from the duchy and all that….and that might rub William the wrong way, because everything else aside, his grandmother has died, his father is king, and I think he knows his life just changed drastically as he’s the heir. I can see Kate looking at it like “yay tiaras” and William not being pleased with that.
Well I think its kinda stating the obvious as I do think it was a last min thing.
What makes me laugh is that, if true, Meghan put her fab look together herself very quickly when we all know kHate would have spent all day getting ready for the pap walk.
kHates make up was, as usual, tragic. The panda eyes are back.
Right? I dare say I would need 45 minutes to tame my hair and put together a look for a world wide mourning walk. She looks fabulous and respectful. Such a weird nothingburger
Kate’s hair and wiglet assembly would take more than 45 minutes on its own so Meghan getting ready in 45 minutes ended up with a better result and no one would have guessed that Meghan had less than an hour.
Well, a last minute invite might cause a delay, genius reporters…All I have to say is that if Meghan and Kate’s hair was a competition that day, Meghan’s hair won hands down. I had total envy of Meghan’s long, thick, gorgeous bounce at the walkabout. Kate’s hair has completely lost the oomph it used to have (not saying that’s her fault–I know childbirth can change hair) and now looks so much more thinned out and lifeless than it used to.
Well, years of nutritional deficiency can also wreck havoc on a person’s hair and she’s been underweight for decades. I don’t think she’s got much healthy hair left and has to use the wiglets because of that. Years of smoking and starving herself have left her hair/makeup team without a lot of options and the wiglets might be all they have to work with, as obvious as it is
“Post-childbirth hair” 4 years after the qualifying event? No, I don’t think so.
@Tuille, Yes, four years later, ten years later…for me, 11 years. Childbirth changed my hair forever. This is a real thing. My hair stylist still laughs over the crazy Marcel wave my hair started doing about halfway down its length.
Please don’t forget that for a lot of us, our hair never truly recovers its pre-pregnancy state. That’s not a defense of Kathy Cambridge, that’s a fact for normal women. My “baby” is in school now and my hair just isn’t what it was pre-kids.
My children are 9 and 7 and my hair has not been the same since. It’s absolutely possible.
My mom said after she gave birth to me, her wavy thick hair became limp and straight and lost its volume. She had always wanted straight hair and when she had it she was like umm my hair looks dead??? After she gave birth to my sister (two years later), her former hair texture returned. I dunno why it took another pregnancy to restore her hair but I’m guessing had I been an only child, my mom’s hair would have remained limp and straight as she put it.
Ignorant comment. Pregnancy and the fourth trimester have permanent physiological effects. I wish society was better educated on this.
There is an obvious answer and it’s not pregnancy. Her hair looked much better when she was pregnant even with Louis. Not every woman has hair issues post pregnancy and kate hasn’t had that issue following them. Kate’s hair looked fine after George was born and after Charlotte. She’s gotten much thinner in the years following Louis birth and has maintained that for many years now and that’s the issue here.
FWIW, most of the time hair looks thicker and fuller *during* pregnancy, so that part isn’t surprising. All the hormones make everything in your body go into growth mode and your blood volume increases a huge amount. You don’t shed hair at the rate you ordinarily would, and your nails get thicker and stronger – and it’s not from prenatal vitamins, it’s a side effect of pregnancy itself.
But a few months post-partum, hormone levels drop, blood volume goes back to normal, and your hair also changes. Everyone experiences it a little differently, but post-partum hair loss is a very common thing and some people lose a LOT of hair during that phase. And if caloric deficiency is also a factor, that can exacerbate it. And it can vary a lot from one pregnancy to the next within the same individual. I don’t claim to know about Kate specifically, but it’s very plausibly “both/and”.
Happened for me. I had beautiful Hair during pregnancy and 6 months after birth I literally lost half of it within 1-2 months. It was horrible. They grew back luckily…
So ? How is it wrong for a woman to try to look beautiful when the world’s cameras are on her ?
Also for pple who hates leaking and don’t trust harry cos he might say something sure do leak a lot. These busy bodies ( the ones in the Palace and ” journalists” really need to get lives and remove Meghan out of their mouth and head
Listen, if someone calls in the 11th hour for you to walk in front of the worlds cameras, yeah you’re gonna get ready. The fact is that Meghan looked so gorgeous when prob she had less than 45m to actuallly get ready once all the security negotiations were said and done. Stop shaming women for doing their hair and makeup. This sounds like an episode for archetypes.
So ? How is it wrong for a woman to try to look beautiful when the world’s cameras are on her ?
Also for pple who hates leaking and don’t trust harry cos he might say something sure do leak a lot. These busy bodies ( the ones in the Palace and ” journalists” really need to get lives and remove Meghan out of their mouth and head
Lol, same thought!
Last minute invite, and it only took 45 minutes for Meghan to look that fabulous. I’ll bet Waity spent all morning on her look with a hair and makeup team. Lol.
She looked lovely but so stressed. I think that UK is still trauma-inducing for her, but all their visits previously were planned, to friendly places and she had time to prepare herself mentally before she showed up publicly. This caught her off guard and it looks like she is so unsure of what is happening around her. This is just a proof of how strong she is and how much mental preparation it takes for her to look so unbothered, serene and proud like she did during last Jubbly and the commonwealth service (where she looked so serene while Harry’s eyes were shooting daggers). I’d like to hear Meghan’s tips for that!
I agree that she looked nervous (but gorgeous). I would have been terrified to walk close to those crowds. The English media has whipped up a frenzy of hatred for her – she had every right to be scared.
Someone (I think on Twitter) described Meghan as having the “heart of a lion” in facing these crowds, and I thought it was perfect.
Also, I assumed Kate was responsible for the delay — and still think it’s possible, because Meghan gets heat for things Kate does without drawing criticism.
She’s in mourning too. Maybe its not stress and anxiety. Maybe she’s just trying to hold it together and not cry in front of everyone.
If that’s how Meghan looks with a 45 minute delay I now understand Kate’s sour face. You just can’t compete where you don’t compare. Meghan was exquisitely beautiful.
Actually 45 min is what takes me to get out to work. Shower, quick blow dry, make up and putting clothes on takes as much. And assuming that the whole world will watch every inch of your appearance? She was actually very quick.
I could feel Kate’s anger bubbling up because Meghan’s hair was longer than Kate’s Mourning Wig.
I am at my desk CACKLING! 😂😂😂😂
Listen, we know that racist lady is known for taking forever to do her hair and makeup. Didn’t the queen have to wait for Will and Kate to get to some function so that she could enter? She had a fresh blow out, spackled on that makeup and STILL looked a mess.
Per usual Meghan looked beautiful. An example of Grace Under Pressure.
For once more, I think that the British media is projecting Kate’s behavior to Meghan ..Meghan is a professional through and through… let’s just remember who was late to the meeting with the queen of Denmark and to the other engagements there (where normal journalists reported and not the usual RR suspects) and we have our answer ..
William complained more than once about kate making them late and especially about how long it takes her to do her hair.
Mirror, mirror, on the wall
Who’s the fairest of them all?
And one day the mirror replied ‘Meghan’, and she went straight into vengeful fury mode.
Kate’s just bitter she didn’t get to pose with two princes in her arms. She didn’t get her powershot, meghan being there spoiled it for her
I’ve been wondering if they believed Meghan had flown back to California. So the invite was just for Harry bc they didn’t realize Meghan was still there. I can’t really believe they called to invite Harry but not Meghan but if they had thought she was gone then yes that scenario works.
mourning wig lol
Ok and? Be glad she agreed to do it because last time I checked she wasn’t a working royal. I honestly didn’t expect to see Meghan until the funeral since their charity appearances got canceled. She’s way nicer than me because I wouldn’t have gone. Anywho hope Meghan continues to protect her peace during this time. I know she can’t wait until it’s all over and she can get back to Cali and be with her babies.
Look who is still leaking that “last minute call” for the walkabout benefits them not Harry and Meghan.
Of course I don’t know anything about this, but I strongly suspect that Meghan was doing this mostly for Harry. He of course wants to say a proper goodbye to his grandmother (judging by the photos of him driving to Balmoral) and maybe Meghan is there to support him in that moment, but I think it took a heroic effort on her behalf to face W & K’s glare, as well as people who have been spoon-fed lies about her.
Yes to all of this! I think the grace shown by Harry and Meghan was incredible. I echo your point on protecting her peace and I cannot imagine the stress of dealing with that family while missing her babies. On top of that, they are trying to mourn. Honestly, the stress of mourning so publicly must be awful. Good luck to them.
And while I dislike TOB and Copy Keen, I wish the whole family peace in this difficult time. However, I will say, the games that they are already playing are a whole mess and will blow back on them.
I wouldn’t want to read the headlines if she had come out with no make-up on and hair in a ponytail. She can’t win, can she?
In so many of these photos (lovely selection by the way) I think that Meghan looks genuinely sad, not only for Harry but for the 1 person in that family who treated her decently. I believe that Meghan really liked/loved Elizabeth and is sad at her passing. I also think that she was hesitant, not knowing how W&K were going to act and what future lies they will tell about her, but also how she would be received by the crowds who have been told for years that she’s the devil and is disrespectful of the queen. My heart really hurt for her and I hope that they leave for home immediately after the funeral.
I agree with you on everything
M looks natural, stressed and sad. Kate looks over made up, pissed and is pulling grinning happy faces while accepting flowers and condolences on the death of her grandmother in law.
Remind me who is a better representation of decorum?
Right?! She looked positively giddy from the attention at times. She was so embarrassing.
Kate is always smiling and grinning excessively at times of mourning – both the walkabout and at Philip’s funeral. Maybe she’s got so much botox injected into her face that she cannot control her expressions anymore. So she either looks like a clown or a serial killer. This woman’s vanity is nauseating.
Yeah, they both wore make-up and looked absolutely appropriate. I wear makeup to the office and definitely formal events. I don’t know what’s the big deal about the wiglet, I’m close to purchasing one since I’m having issues with my thyroid and my hair is nopeing out of here at an alarming speed.
I’d buy a wiglet or fall too. I think it’s less about the fact that she wears pieces like this than it is that it’s constantly advertised as another reason why she’s better than other women in some articles, and of course Kate’s hair being “better” featured in a lot of negative racist BM press against Meghan – some of it probably from KP, some of it not. As well as the articles that basically said Meghan was exploiting women in India for wearing hair extensions but there was silence about Kate and every other woman who wears them (similar to the “Meghan supports the cartel by eating avocado toast” stories).
Nothing wrong with wiglets at all but, Kate got an injunction/retraction when the papers commented about her wearing one. Which is why posters on here make a point of when it’s obvious she’s wearing one. 🙂
O/T – You go ahead and buy your wiglet. ANYTHING that helps you feels good about yourself is the right thing to do. Good luck and hugs. x
Thanks. It sucks, women’s hair is a thing as we all know.
I guess their PR game is just awfull all around. Imagine how relatable it would be if she went “Yup, there’s some fake hair involved, especially after three kids.”
But tbh, I don’t even see it on her.
@Emmi we make a point about it for the reasons LauraD said – KP has denied it, even saying once that it was a childhood scar (that we have never seen again) and not her extensions. Also, its routinely cited by her fans as her best quality – her hair, how Meghan must be jealous of it, Kate’s hair is the envy of all…..and its fake.
I don’t blame her in general for the wiglet, I would wear one in her position (I may in my position as my hair is thinning as I get older, and i didn’t have good hair to begin with lol), but its the lying, the fact that KP can protect Kate from wiglet allegations but could not protect Meghan, etc.
As for seeing it – its one of those things where once you see it, you can’t unsee it. I didn’t notice it for a long time and now I’m always like, yup there it is.
Exactly becks1. KP corrected a story about Kate wearing extensions, which is true. But could not correct the lies about Meghan. And agree @emmi in that it would be cool if it was just like yeah sometimes I use extensions. A lot of people could relate and appreciate. But I’m assuming it wouldn’t go over well with her fan base? Although at the same time, a woman doesn’t have to share these things if not comfortable. She doesn’t have to say anything. It’s the fact that an official statement went out denying it. A misstep.
@Emmi So I’m not a paid spokesperson for this product, but the Nutrachamps Biotin vegan gummies WORK. Like honestly, my hair is longer and thicker than it has been. Even Mr. MRG notices the difference in his hair (he’s a bit older than me). You can get it directly through their website, but Amazon also sells it.
They are worth stockpiling if you see them on sale.
I may try them, anything that supports my treatment! Thanks.
Sorry that you are dealing with health issues and losing your hair. I have dealt with the hair loss a bit in recent years. I will say that Kate deserves all the smoke she’s getting for being vain and shallow. She is an awful woman who has been nasty and cruel to Meghan for no reason other than existing and jealousy. She can choke on her wiglets.
When Kate was giving Meghan her intimidating death stare before they got back into the car I imagine she was trying to commit to memory the exact shade of lipstick Meghan was wearing so she could copy her at the Funeral. With everyone wearing basic black, all there is left to copy is Meghan’s makeup.
Kate will copy Diana’s look at Princess Grace’s funeral. Who wants to bet?
I think that will be too demure for Khate. It will be some huge hat no one can see around, Diana’s jewels and heavy make up. (not sure C&C will let her wear the Queens jewels unless AK is still in charge)
If it was a last minute decision to invite Harry and Meghan then yes there will be a delay because they would have to get ready. What not being said is that the original plan was for only William and Kate to do walkabout and Harry probably had to negotiate for Meghan to be there.
Oh my god- Kate’s wiglet looks atrocious in the 4th pic from the top. Only Judge Jeanine can beat the PoWails in the fugly wig sweepstakes.
I think both looked fine and appropriate. I get the not liking Kate.. but some people here are nitpicking too much??
Meghan looked sad and distressed. Probably nervous by the fact that she was with people that treated her so bad! Kate looked distant. She even walked kind of apart from William.
Other note; why the Daily Mail is considered a good source sometimes and not so good others?
It’s not that it’s considered a good source but it’s helpful to have a place on the internet where its narratives can be discussed instead of taken at face value the way they normally are.
Thanks, C. Great point!!! When I read notes from them I read them with a sense of Skepticism. I don’t think about them as real journalism.
Mina, because they’re not real journalism. They are one of the papers that the brf leak to and frame a narrative. It’s pretty much fantasy.
I do. I do. I so want to talk about her mourning wiglet Kaiser. Lol.thanks for the laugh. I seriously slid down to the floor cry laughing. I mean you can see it especially when she is bent over.
Just want to say is that is what Meghan looks like after only 45 mins prep, then fair play. I thought she looked great, imagine what she would have looked like if she had a morning to prepare. WTG Meghan 🙂
So this new Fail cheap shot was designed to make Meghan look vain? This is revenge porn by the Fail.
if that’s a 45 minute look then i’m demanding a get ready with me video from meghan at this point.
This is an obvious assumption and/or lie by someone who lacks proper knowledge about ethnic hair.
It would have taken a long time to straighten or use heated rollers on hair due to its length and volume. One can see the natural curls.
I refrain from ever commenting on this things because I am fascinated by the slanderous ignorance, excuses and reasons used by her detractors.
She was appropriately dressed in a black day dress, not a cocktail slim fit….
I was going to post the same thing. This is a stupid non-story and an outright lie. Megan always looks like this. This is her normal beauty routine. It wouldn’t take her forty-five minutes. Megan and I have the same hair type. I wear my hair this way and it takes ten minutes to style, If I straightened it then it would take a couple of hours at least. Natural waves are always stubborn.
Maybe, it took them forty-five minutes because William told them at the last minute. They had to dress and then get through all the traffic which must be crazy right now with the mourning crowds.
All this talk of Kates wiglet. She is a forty year old woman who had difficult pregnancies, is going into peri years, has an eating disorder probably caused by her Mother and she is a smoker. Her hair will not be healthy. Wiglets are her routine now too.
The issue is William who is a narcissistic racist.
There were times when I was active duty and dealing with a rather stressful situation that I would put on a bit of makeup. My husband teased me about putting on war paint. In a sense it truly was. It reminded me that tears would me look weak and it hid the dark circles a little. It was painted on confidence.
I’m sure that the Cornwall Wailers planned that timing in hopes that it would rattle Meghan and maybe Harry would show up alone. Khate hates sharing the spotlight and is so spiteful and evil that she couldn’t even hide it when she saw Meg. It was hard to watch honestly and for someone who is seemingly so confident to be startled enough to step back.
I wonder how delusional the firm has to be to even think that Harry would come back and treat them (especially Kate) the same is mind boggling! They are very different couples obviously and it’s not surprising that the keen one and the Dook don’t fully understand that.
Kate is so jealous of the affection the Meghan receives from Harry. Whether it be the lack of it from her Prince or the loss of it from Prince Harry… Girl is seething with hate and it shows.
Karma is a b*tch and hopefully we will have front row seats.😈
Soooo, she was supposed to go out there for the cameras looking like she’d been dragged behind a car? She’s entitled to get herself together for a public appearance. Give me a break.
Imagine the tabs if she came out in jeans and t-shirt with uncombed hair: Meghan disrespects the Queen by showing up looking like a witch outside Windsor!
Not a Kate fan but I really don’t think she’s wearing a wig/ wiglet/ hairpiece – she’s always had very thick hair. And if she IS then maybe Meghan is too??
FWIW I think BOTH of them would look better with a shoulder length hair.
If you look at pics of Kate with a blow-dry before her engagement her hair is very much like mine – finer, thinner, a lot of it.
There were some leaked zoom pics recently showing Meghan with her natural curls that she still wears sometimes. Her hair is much denser and thicker. Even in pics from around 2010, her hair is shorter and thinned out with scissors but you can tell it’s thicker.
Kate wears hair extensions, wiglets, wigs etc….
https://www.independent.ie/style/beauty/hair/finally-the-secret-to-kate-middletons-perfect-hair-revealed-as-extensions-30846913.html
Both Meghan and Kate wear extensions. It’s very obvious. There is nothing wrong with that, it’s common knowledge that pretty much all celebrities wear extensions and wiglets.
Nothing wrong at all with wearing hair extensions but there is something wrong with a person’s ego when they have the need to deny it. Just like how the palace had to issue a statement to deny that Kate gets botox in her face.
Meghan does not wear extensions. Her hair is naturally thick and curly then she does a blowout. You can see pictures of her as a teen with her natural curls.
@Becks Can you point out the “very obvious “ for both? I’m curious, because I can’t tell.
@Quinn, Meghan have had three pregnancies in under ten years, like her mother Doria, during pregnancy she would have experienced extensive hair growth both in terms of length and volume.
If Meghan overprocesses her hair by excess use of certain dyes, too much use of hot combs etc. it will lose its volume which starts to lessen. She will have to change style, cut her hair frequently and/or employ the use of hair pieces.
Volume is lessen in all types of hair after the age of 40.
Kate, with all due respect, has too problems in terms of hair. Her age and her extremely thin body type. To maintain that, she probably has a regimented caloric intake that is insufficient to maintain healthy hair growth.
If she is in a stressful situation, that can incur hair loss.
She can style her hair differently to overcome these challenges or incorporate the use of wigs.
Uh-oh, here come the “Both Siders.” That’s the only way they can acknowledge certain things about Keen.
Almost all women (and a lot of men) I know have augmented hair. It does irk me, the wig thing, only because Kate’s hair stylist does a bad job (or Kate won’t allow the stylist to do a good job?). The gold dress night? WTF?
Of course they would need to change into appropriate mourning clothes for a walkabout. It was very good of them to drop everything to join in.
Poor Meghan, her legs look very thin here. I hope she is not too stressed out
If Kate isn’t careful, someone’s going to drop a house on her.
Kate, again, with the hyena grin in the third picture. Does she have zero sense of occasion?
I was googling photos of this walkabout last night and yeah, Kate has that manic open mouthed “OMG SO EXCITED TO SEE YOU! Isn’t this great!? Welcome to the PARTY!!” smile on whenever she was greeting the crowd. Like she honestly forgot she was there because of a death and thought she was there just to debut herself as the POW. Meghan looked like a normal, thoughtful person. She smiled sometimes, but it wasn’t this crazy manic grinning that Kate does. I was actually really surprised at Kate’s inability to even fake being somber/thoughtful. It’s not like her natural face is super peppy and smiley because we saw her face like a hatchet while walking around and when looking at Meghan. She seems to have 2 modes: hateful angry/spiteful face and an exaggerated “show your back teeth when you smile so the people in the cheap seats will be able to read your facial expressions.”
So they’re expected to look impeccable and properly dressed to meet the public, but decide to make a news story about getting ready, and making a women being presentable with a bit of makeup and combed hair a point of contention? Did they expect a bare face and messy bun? Meghan looked lovely despite the stress of the situation. This tells me that there is no communication with the Sussexes until the last minute and asking them to do anything unless it suits the powers that be. This prolonged mandatory Victorian style mourning is really bizarre. People can’t afford to put their lives on hold this long, especially when they’re arresting people for the mildest protest.
Princess Meghan looks like a wistful young girl in that top pic. Kate looks like a wicked witch. Yes, I said it. They got the faces they deserve.
It breaks your heart to see her obvious vulnerability and humanity on display.
What would we do for love? There is no other possible explanation for her presence.
LOVE.
I’m kind of amazed she had such an appropriate black mourning dress to throw on at the last second. I love, love, love how she and Harry show up for each other, even at great personal cost. She looked like she was walking toward a firing squad, but she kept going because it was for him. I really can’t imagine the fear of wondering whether the crowd would be hateful and if it would all be caught on camera and humiliate her for years to come. So yes, a little makeup and hair is certainly effing understandable.
Is this a dress or top and skirt? Hard to tell at these angles
Meanwhile Khate probably spent 5 hours getting ready, tried on 18 dresses, had her hairdresser and makeup people in tears, and Meghan gets 45 whole minutes because Bulliam set them up to fail with a last-minute invite. Then Khate has a hissy fit when Meghan shows up all perfection. SMH…
I’ve already said the BM would not cut down on their relentless, nonsensical, malicious attacks on Meghan just because Liz died and Chuck is King. I’m not sure if HM realize now that nobody in that wretched family (esp Liz children) would stand up for them and say enough is enough. Liz died but it’s all about attacking Meghan for the BM. Maybe they’re all scared of Chuck or maybe they will only say something if Sophie, Khate, Eug, Beatrice, Andrew, the Cambridge kids, Edward’s kids, Anne children were attacked like this.
I could be angry but I am more sad this is what some humans want to show of themselves. If I’m Meghan this would be the last royal event I’m attending.
Jaded, I somehow think that Kate saw her crumpling face in the rear view mirror and then saw Meghan’s fresh-faced young girl look and had a conniption fit. Obviously, this was all Meghan’s fault. The ice and snubbing were Khate’s revenge for her own dreadfully aged appearance. Because that makes sense, right?
Totally makes sense @jferber. Kate is a jealous, JEALOUS woman and sees in Meghan everything she is not. And hates her for it instead of realizing how much she could benefit from a friendship with her.
Is that really a wiglet? Part of me says it can’t possibly be because it looks so awful. My point being that there are so many natural looking things that she surely has access to, why would she wear a fugly one? This makes me think that it must be her actual hair.
Nope, this is how she wants to look! We’ve seen this style with the shiny curls poking out from under her hair enough times to assume that’s how she chooses to look.
I think it’s partially a matter of taste, but also part of her “princess” cosplay, in the same way she puts on all the eighties ruffled dresses and heavy blue eyeliner. For whatever reason, that’s what she thinks she should wear, it’s like her armour.
This is bs. She “assumed” Meghan held them. As a former actress Meghan knows how to do hair and makeup quickly. They are trying to make her look fake and vain. Kate didn’t need hair and makeup 😂😂😂😂😂
Let’s say Kate does have problems with hair loss because of her pregnancies, or whatever. Instead of forcing KP to deny that she wears hair pieces, imagine the good she would have done had she admitted to the changes in her hair and sought to make other women experiencing similar changes feel better about them.
U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts is bald because of alopecia. She said that after years of appearing in public wearing wigs, she wanted to be filmed without one, so she could be freed of the shame and secrecy of hair loss and “create space” for women like her.
But Kate is so vain, she would never.
There are many, many, MANY things Kate could do to inspire people or help shine a light on causes if she had actually an ounce of compassion or work ethic. But she thinks becoming a beloved royal is just looking pretty. (Forgetting the real reason why everyone still loves Diana 25 years later)
Kate’s only in all of this for the tiaras, jewellery, and free wiglets, re: she can’t even learn how to be a public speaker after 20 years being with Will. Ayanna Pressley is amazing and had to work hard to get to where she is since she was elected. Kate married Will 11 years ago and has been sitting on her laurels ever since. She got a promotion this week, and the first statement that she puts out is one saying she won’t work as hard as Diana.
That picture of Meghan makes me want to just hug her and tell her she is admired and loved. Nobody should ever be made to feel less than.
Dido, I assume when you said Kate is sitting on her “laurels,” this was a euphemism for her a_ _.
But to be literal, she’s probably not sitting at all but running up and down stairs, playing tennis, weighing an ounce of lettuce, and other things relating to her true tribute to the monarchy: to be the thinnest one of all.
And don’t forget smoking…smoking…
I feel dumb-how can you tell Kate’s hair is a wiglet? I can never tell these things! I think she always looks harsh. Even when she’s trying to be “laid back” and “fun” she just ends up looking maniacal.
Anyhow, Team Harry and Meghan always. ❤️
Vanessa Feltz really put Middleton mouthpiece Levin in her place on Talk Radio the other day. Levin flounced off accusing Vanessa of “having an agenda”….ye Gods!