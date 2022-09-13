“Zendaya & Sydney Sweeney changed into party dresses after the Emmys” links
  • September 13, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Zendaya & Sydney Sweeney changed into their party dresses after last night’s Emmy Awards. I love Zendaya’s look. [JustJared]
Michelle Williams grew out her pixie and now has a bob. It looks cute! [Tom & Lorenzo]
Before She Was Famous: Quinta Brunson Edition. [Seriously OMG]
I always forget that Fiona Apple is a Virgo Queen too. [Dlisted]
Everyone loves Only Murders in the Building. [LaineyGossip]
Review of Glass Onion. [Pajiba]
Doja Cat does too much, in general. [GFY]
An Emmys joke about how Zendaya is too old for Leo DiCaprio. [Buzzfeed]
Gabrielle Union hints that there could be a Bring It On sequel?! [Towleroad]
Good lord, Megan Fox looks plastic. [Egotastic]
A summary of this year’s terrible Emmys telecast. [Gawker]

23 Responses to ““Zendaya & Sydney Sweeney changed into party dresses after the Emmys” links”

  1. Eurydice says:
    September 13, 2022 at 12:17 pm

    Megan Fox doesn’t just look plastic; she looks generic.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      September 13, 2022 at 2:25 pm

      I wonder when we’re gonna finally see the backlash to all this OTT plastic surgery. If you told me that was Kylie Jenner or Kim Kardashian or a Real Housewife or basically any aspiring Hollywood actress, I would absolutely believe you. I don’t see how looking so generic is helpful to anyone’s career—just makes you so forgettable.

      Reply
      • Erin says:
        September 13, 2022 at 2:43 pm

        Wow yeah, the pics with the pink wig legit look exactly like Kim K, I actually thought the gallery switched to Kim K photos at first.

    • Roast says:
      September 13, 2022 at 9:45 pm

      @Eurydice I want to disagree with you so much…but you are right. She looks like a Kardashian. She’s still utterly gorgeous but she does look like most of the Hollywood ladies-of-a-certain-age. I’m a fan of hers, so I don’t mean to sound like I’m against her, because I really am not. It’s so strange that Zendaya stands out from the crowd, but these days Megan doesn’t. Maybe I’m being ageist? That’s a possibility. Or maybe I’m just jealous, because I do not look like Megan Fox (even with the lights out).

      Reply
  2. Lucía says:
    September 13, 2022 at 12:32 pm

    Jean Luc Godard has passed away today, apparently it was assisted suicide. He was 91.

    Reply
  3. girl_ninja says:
    September 13, 2022 at 12:37 pm

    Z always seems to hit the right note fashion wise. She looks spectacular in that red gown. I don’t like Sweeny’s at all and I fail to see her appeal in general but folks seem to really like her so…

    The Leo joke actually made me chuckle. It’s embarrassing how gross it all is. Only Murderers is so much fun, so well acted and produced. I’m looking forward to the next season.

    Reply
    • NorthStar says:
      September 13, 2022 at 1:05 pm

      Sweeny is a fantastic actress and is making it in a difficult industry without the usual connections.

      Reply
      • Kay says:
        September 13, 2022 at 1:40 pm

        Okay? Because Zendaya had those connections? Or so many others?

        I don’t dislike Sydney but I fail to understand this take of a pretty stereotypical Hollywood starlet (white, blonde, body) as some kind of outsider in an industry that has always favored and represented her.

      • C says:
        September 13, 2022 at 2:26 pm

        What were Zendaya’s connections?
        I had a soft spot for Sweeney till her mom’s MAGA bday party. Now I don’t follow her at all.

      • tuille says:
        September 13, 2022 at 2:48 pm

        Sweeney can get help from her MAGA pals.

      • girl_ninja says:
        September 13, 2022 at 2:53 pm

        Sweeny is basic to me. In her looks and her acting. But she seems to be doing fine and making her mark.

    • Mar says:
      September 13, 2022 at 3:02 pm

      I think Sydney is a great actress and has all of her original parts.

      Reply
  4. Ann Pearl Owen says:
    September 13, 2022 at 12:48 pm

    That black dress looks desperate and slutty.

    Reply
  5. TIFFANY says:
    September 13, 2022 at 1:01 pm

    Not one story about Lee Jae Jung and Hwang Dong wook’s win and Squid Game’s creative teams wins. Along with the number of acting nominations to book.

    That was a huge win and deal.

    Reply
  6. Twin Falls says:
    September 13, 2022 at 1:46 pm

    Only Murders is so much fun.

    Reply
  7. lucy2 says:
    September 13, 2022 at 2:03 pm

    Zendaya’s gown is interesting, I like it. I like the color of Sydney’s, but not all the cut outs.

    Reply
  8. Normades says:
    September 13, 2022 at 3:06 pm

    I think Bowen Yang told the best joke of the evening that Selena-Gomez was like if Lady Gaga had to take care of two Tony Bennetts.
    They do make a charming team though.

    Reply
  9. Tiffany:) says:
    September 13, 2022 at 3:35 pm

    Did you see the thing Britney posted about Christina Aguilera and her back-up dancers? It was really not good, and it made me kind of sad.

    Reply
  10. K says:
    September 13, 2022 at 3:42 pm

    Only Murders is an absolute gift. If something can make Cara Delevigne and Amy Schumer bearable you know it’s special. ❤️

    Reply
  11. Hannah says:
    September 13, 2022 at 3:45 pm

    Sweeney should’ve worn 2nd after party dress to Awards rather than her *Gone With The Wind* homemade drape fabric dress

    Reply

