“Zendaya & Sydney Sweeney changed into party dresses after the Emmys” links

Zendaya & Sydney Sweeney changed into their party dresses after last night’s Emmy Awards. I love Zendaya’s look. [JustJared]
Michelle Williams grew out her pixie and now has a bob. It looks cute! [Tom & Lorenzo]
Before She Was Famous: Quinta Brunson Edition. [Seriously OMG]
I always forget that Fiona Apple is a Virgo Queen too. [Dlisted]
Everyone loves Only Murders in the Building. [LaineyGossip]
Review of Glass Onion. [Pajiba]
Doja Cat does too much, in general. [GFY]
An Emmys joke about how Zendaya is too old for Leo DiCaprio. [Buzzfeed]
Gabrielle Union hints that there could be a Bring It On sequel?! [Towleroad]
Good lord, Megan Fox looks plastic. [Egotastic]
A summary of this year’s terrible Emmys telecast. [Gawker]
Megan Fox doesn’t just look plastic; she looks generic.
I wonder when we’re gonna finally see the backlash to all this OTT plastic surgery. If you told me that was Kylie Jenner or Kim Kardashian or a Real Housewife or basically any aspiring Hollywood actress, I would absolutely believe you. I don’t see how looking so generic is helpful to anyone’s career—just makes you so forgettable.
Wow yeah, the pics with the pink wig legit look exactly like Kim K, I actually thought the gallery switched to Kim K photos at first.
@Eurydice I want to disagree with you so much…but you are right. She looks like a Kardashian. She’s still utterly gorgeous but she does look like most of the Hollywood ladies-of-a-certain-age. I’m a fan of hers, so I don’t mean to sound like I’m against her, because I really am not. It’s so strange that Zendaya stands out from the crowd, but these days Megan doesn’t. Maybe I’m being ageist? That’s a possibility. Or maybe I’m just jealous, because I do not look like Megan Fox (even with the lights out).
Jean Luc Godard has passed away today, apparently it was assisted suicide. He was 91.
Assisted suicide, really? Wow. Not judging, just surprised.
Z always seems to hit the right note fashion wise. She looks spectacular in that red gown. I don’t like Sweeny’s at all and I fail to see her appeal in general but folks seem to really like her so…
The Leo joke actually made me chuckle. It’s embarrassing how gross it all is. Only Murderers is so much fun, so well acted and produced. I’m looking forward to the next season.
Sweeny is a fantastic actress and is making it in a difficult industry without the usual connections.
Okay? Because Zendaya had those connections? Or so many others?
I don’t dislike Sydney but I fail to understand this take of a pretty stereotypical Hollywood starlet (white, blonde, body) as some kind of outsider in an industry that has always favored and represented her.
What were Zendaya’s connections?
I had a soft spot for Sweeney till her mom’s MAGA bday party. Now I don’t follow her at all.
Sweeney can get help from her MAGA pals.
Sweeny is basic to me. In her looks and her acting. But she seems to be doing fine and making her mark.
I think Sydney is a great actress and has all of her original parts.
That black dress looks desperate and slutty.
“Slutty?” Seriously?
Not one story about Lee Jae Jung and Hwang Dong wook’s win and Squid Game’s creative teams wins. Along with the number of acting nominations to book.
That was a huge win and deal.
I was SO excited and happy for them! Groundbreaking and well-deserved wins.
Only Murders is so much fun.
Zendaya’s gown is interesting, I like it. I like the color of Sydney’s, but not all the cut outs.
I think Bowen Yang told the best joke of the evening that Selena-Gomez was like if Lady Gaga had to take care of two Tony Bennetts.
They do make a charming team though.
Did you see the thing Britney posted about Christina Aguilera and her back-up dancers? It was really not good, and it made me kind of sad.
Only Murders is an absolute gift. If something can make Cara Delevigne and Amy Schumer bearable you know it’s special. ❤️
Sweeney should’ve worn 2nd after party dress to Awards rather than her *Gone With The Wind* homemade drape fabric dress