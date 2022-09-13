“Zendaya & Sydney Sweeney changed into party dresses after the Emmys” links

Zendaya & Sydney Sweeney changed into their party dresses after last night’s Emmy Awards. I love Zendaya’s look. [JustJared]

Michelle Williams grew out her pixie and now has a bob. It looks cute! [Tom & Lorenzo]

Before She Was Famous: Quinta Brunson Edition. [Seriously OMG]

I always forget that Fiona Apple is a Virgo Queen too. [Dlisted]

Everyone loves Only Murders in the Building. [LaineyGossip]

Review of Glass Onion. [Pajiba]

Doja Cat does too much, in general. [GFY]

An Emmys joke about how Zendaya is too old for Leo DiCaprio. [Buzzfeed]

Gabrielle Union hints that there could be a Bring It On sequel?! [Towleroad]

Good lord, Megan Fox looks plastic. [Egotastic]

A summary of this year’s terrible Emmys telecast. [Gawker]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images