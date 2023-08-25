“Mr. K apologized to Angelina Jolie about the tattoo kerfuffle” links

Mr. K explained Angelina Jolie’s new finger ink and apologized to Jolie for accidentially starting all of those rumors. [Just Jared]

Jennifer Lawrence & I will bring back palazzo pants. [Go Fug Yourself]

Women describe how the Red Pillification of men has affected them. [Buzzfeed]

President Bartlett turned up at a SAG-AFTRA strike! [LaineyGossip]

Crown Princess Victoria wore H&M Conscious. [RCFA]

The live-action Little Mermaid gets the Honest Trailer treatment. [OMG Blog]

Swifties are mad at a Taylor Swift look-alike. [Pajiba]

Drew Barrymore’s stalker was arrested outside her home. [Socialite Life]

Kim Cattrall’s cameo showed the fans what And Just Like That should have been, but wasn’t because of Sarah Jessica Parker’s ego. [Jezebel]

Ed Sheeran should have called his album Pumpkin Spice. [Seriously OMG]

Trendspotting: a lot of Canadian tuxedo energy these days. [Egotastic]

Dear Abby got a question about bisexuality. [Towleroad]