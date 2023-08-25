“Mr. K apologized to Angelina Jolie about the tattoo kerfuffle” links
  • August 25, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Mr. K explained Angelina Jolie’s new finger ink and apologized to Jolie for accidentially starting all of those rumors. [Just Jared]
Jennifer Lawrence & I will bring back palazzo pants. [Go Fug Yourself]
Women describe how the Red Pillification of men has affected them. [Buzzfeed]
President Bartlett turned up at a SAG-AFTRA strike! [LaineyGossip]
Crown Princess Victoria wore H&M Conscious. [RCFA]
The live-action Little Mermaid gets the Honest Trailer treatment. [OMG Blog]
Swifties are mad at a Taylor Swift look-alike. [Pajiba]
Drew Barrymore’s stalker was arrested outside her home. [Socialite Life]
Kim Cattrall’s cameo showed the fans what And Just Like That should have been, but wasn’t because of Sarah Jessica Parker’s ego. [Jezebel]
Ed Sheeran should have called his album Pumpkin Spice. [Seriously OMG]
Trendspotting: a lot of Canadian tuxedo energy these days. [Egotastic]
Dear Abby got a question about bisexuality. [Towleroad]

13 Responses to ““Mr. K apologized to Angelina Jolie about the tattoo kerfuffle” links”

  1. BeanieBean says:
    August 25, 2023 at 12:47 pm

    I’ve never seen an Honest Trailer before. That was spot on!

    • Mia4s says:
      August 25, 2023 at 3:04 pm

      The Honest Trailer series is honestly (heh) pretty great. And very funny.

      All I know about the Little Mermaid rehash was the five year old girl I brought got restless and pretty bored several times. It was dull, visually and otherwise. And made too long by unneeded (and some outright BAD) additions. Get your act together Disney.

  2. girl_ninja says:
    August 25, 2023 at 1:12 pm

    I didn’t know that there was a kerfuffle regarding Angelina’s new tattoos.

    That Taylor Swift look a like needs to chill.

    That person stalking Drew went from the city to Hamptons to harass her. I hope that she has lockdown security for her and her family.

  3. Scout says:
    August 25, 2023 at 1:41 pm

    Can anyone direct me to the full story on SJP and Kim Cattrall?

    • Mia4s says:
      August 25, 2023 at 3:06 pm

      In short?….nope. 😁

      It gets danced around by all parties involved. My guess is the full story won’t be told until one or both main parties are long gone.

    • Murphy says:
      August 25, 2023 at 3:45 pm

      The full story is SJP is a tyrant who owns the entire cast, except Kim.

  4. Twin Falls says:
    August 25, 2023 at 3:02 pm

    I’m glad he was arrested. How scary for Drew Barrymore.

  5. Lorelei says:
    August 25, 2023 at 4:07 pm

    That Buzzfeed article…YIKES

  6. Justwastingtime says:
    August 25, 2023 at 4:31 pm

    My 14 yo Swiftie-obsessed daughter saw the Taylor Swift lookalike at a third LA mall (Century City) last weekend. Unlike what happened at the malls listed, I think most of the shoppers immediately knew it wasn’t Taylor Swift. According to my daughter they mocked her for her faux bodyguard who looked really young.

    My daughter was not amused in the slightest.

    • DK says:
      August 25, 2023 at 7:57 pm

      I can’t believe I watched the Fake TS’s tik tok video explanation of it, but I did (and I will never get those 5 minutes back – so much “I don’t care what you think,” while clearly enough to make both a Tik Tok & Instagram essay-length post in response).

      However, she does reference something to the effect of “I don’t follow Taylor’s every move so I didn’t realize what was happening at that time” [i.e., something that was going on while she was at one (or both or all?) of the malls] – does your daughter (or anyone else here?) know what that means? Did she do something more than annoy fans by just copycatting TS? Like did she undermine something Taylor was doing at that same time, or cause actual danger or something?

  7. Sass says:
    August 25, 2023 at 6:36 pm

    People in the AJLC comments comparing Carrie to Meghan and accusing them of becoming “uppity” more or less, 😵‍💫

    As for Ashley, honey you’re not an actor. You’re an impersonator. Like all the Marilyn and Elvis impersonators. That’s fine. Don’t try to call yourself something you aren’t.

  8. Jess says:
    August 25, 2023 at 6:40 pm

    I think it’s insane that all fan groups can’t help but mentioning either Brad or Angelina or Jen in a disparaging way whenever either one of them is being talked about. They have all moved on.

