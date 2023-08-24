Prince Harry will breeze by England ahead of Invictus, just to attend WellChild

As many suspected, Prince Harry does plan to make a brief stop in England before the Invictus Games. Part of me wonders if Buckingham Palace was informed of Harry’s plans weeks ago, and that was the reason for the Windsors’ chaotic messaging as they tried to impose themselves on Harry. The reason for Harry’s visit is the same reason why he was in the UK when his grandmother died last year: he plans to make an in-person appearance at the WellChild Awards. What outrageous stunt will the Windsors unveil in an attempt to pull focus from Harry visiting one of his patronages?
Prince Harry is returning to the U.K. next month for a special event close to his heart. The Duke of Sussex, 38, will attend the annual awards event for WellChild, a charity for seriously ill kids, in London on September 7. Harry has been patron of WellChild for 15 years — and it is one of the few organizations he has retained from his royal life after stepping back from his working royal role in 2020.
Prince Harry is attending the WellChild event in England ahead of traveling on to Germany for the sixth iteration of his Invictus Games competition.
There is no word yet on whether Prince Harry will see any members of his family while he is in the U.K.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Prince Harry said, “For nearly 20 years, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the U.K., providing critical care that prioritizes the physical, mental and emotional well-being of these individuals and their families.”
“The courage and strength embodied by these young people — and the tireless devotion of those who support them — never cease to inspire me,” he continued. “I’m honored to attend this year’s awards ceremony and celebrate their incredible work.”
So the timeline is as follows: Harry will attend the WellChild Awards on September 7, a Thursday. On the 8th, the death-anniversary of QEII, William and Kate will do an “event” to memorialize the late queen, an event which likely started out as just as a tweet, but now they definitely have to do something and be seen together. Then the Invictus Games opening ceremony is on the 9th, a Saturday. And just FYI: Meghan will reportedly not appear anywhere in those three days. Harry is going solo at WellChild and at the opening ceremony, and Meghan is flying in separately to Dusseldorf mid-Games. Anyway, I’m glad Harry is making time for WellChild and I hope he stays safe.
I’m not sure the Palace knew when he was going to be in the UK for the fact that the press was pushing the story of Harry stopping over after Invictus. It’s clear that Harry and Meghan will be fly home from Germany not London.
I hope he stays safe too. Stunt season will begin . What shenanigans will the Lazy couple come up with? Photo ops galore nothing of substance.
LOL There is literally NO info coming from the Sussex camp regarding whether or not M will be at the opening ceremony. None.
All that has been officially announced so far regarding M and the IG, is that she has produced a feature which will form part of the closing ceremony.
Everything else is pure conjecture.
So sure lets all speculate abt M’s movement from Sept 7-9. Heres mine: she may or may not be wth H at the WellChild event on the 7th.; but I believe she will, & I further speculate that H&M might pay their respects to betty also on the 7th before heading back to Germany (I say “heading back” because I also speculate that the Sussex family & their entourage will be in Dusdeldorf perhaps up to a week leading up to the 7th); and finally, I speculate that M will be in the audience for the opening ceremony for IG.
Ok britshidtmedia rotaRATS: there u hv some meat! Run tell that!
LMFAO
Yeah I think the report that she going to Germany mid- tournament is true. And the fact, the press release from Wellchild says that Harry will be in attendance further confirms the initial reporting. Unlike last year where she came for the first half she going for the second half this year so she can be there for Harry’s birthday.
Interesting theory. Mine is that H arrives to Germany earlier than M and hops over to the UK from there. He will commemorate Grannies death in a written statement and that will be it. M will not set foot in the UK, or at least that’s the vibe I get from her. She will land in Germany close to the 7th, maybe attends the opening ceremony in the audience. I think she should show up for pre-game events like last year, but I get the vibe that she won’t for some reason.
Btw that green dress with the long coat on her shoulder is so very fabulous. It is an oversight on Keen’s part not to have copied it.
I’d be surprised if Harry issues a written statement. He didn’t for Philip’s anniversary. Meghan’s not going to be at the Opening Ceremony. I know people want to see her but think the reporting on this is accurate.
I love how Harry crafts his statements – about the charity first and the word “I” doesn’t appear until the last sentence.
So first off – yay for Harry and Wellchild, he’s consistently shown up for the organization and they obviously adore him, so it should be another successful event.
And second – lordy the shenanigans from the Windsors are going to be something! W&K’s 9/8 appearance has to be something significant now, right? Unveiling a statue of the late queen, parading around in the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara, something lol.
I’m thinking performative grief – she’ll have one of her outfits remade into a Victorian mourning color, like gray or mauve and adorn it with a major brooch of jet or a lock of the Queen’s hair or something.
You’re probably right but I like my tiara idea better, LOL.
@Becks1 – my idea is busted now that we know she’ll be in Wales. Now I’m thinking buttons shaped like dragons and one of those tall black hats.
Adding to the timeline, I believe William heads to nyc pretty soon after the IG. I really wonder if William and Kate decided to do something public to commemorate the queen after learning about Harry being in England? But that felt more like one-upping Charles than anything else.
Harry has such a generous heart and soul. Peggy and mcbuttons will make this their first day back at work . So sad/ so pathetic. So pick me .
I love that they are living the life they want. He wants to come to the UK, he will. No matter how hard they try to push the narrative of snubs or “he has to ask his dad for a place to stay or BE FORCED to ask a friend or stay at a hotel” (ha). He will be able to support a cause he loves, he’ll be in his home country on the anniversary of his grandmother’s death, he can make a public statement about her AND his wife and children from the podium and it will be streamed around the world. And then he and Meghan will be treated like the royalty they are in Germany and she didn’t have to give Salty Island any energy. Bravo Sussexes, no notes.
Harry donated money from his book to Sentebale and Well Child of which he has been a patron for 15 years.
Prince Harry is an active patron for WellChild and maintains close relations with the organisation. He even invited 5 of the WellChild nurses to his wedding to Meghan in 2018.
Service is universal and every charity and project that Harry handles are flourishing even though he is no longer a tax funded royal with all expenses paid . In fact Harry donates his time and money that he earned to the causes closest to his heart. Well done Prince Harry!!
Here is how I think this went down with the royal mafia institution trying to one up Harry again.
Harry likely gave one month notice early August to the Met police that he will be traveling to London in September (it was reported sometime in the Spring this year that he needs to give a month notice for his security before traveling to UK). After Harry gave notification the royal mafia institution leaked/briefed their tabloid media friends. Then the propaganda spins started. First reports about having or not having a memorial for the Queen’s death anniversary and whether or not the Sussexes will be invited (Harry alone or Harry and Meghan) and attend. Then there were reports that the King will spend the anniversary day quietly reflecting alone. Then there were reports that the family will spend time together privately (without the Sussexes or with Harry alone and Meghan will not be invited). Then there were reports that William and Kate will do something publicly, no solid plan on what. Then there were reports of a peace summit with Harry and not Meghan. Then there were reports that no peace summit will happen because William is not on board. All the spin pieces suspiciously originating from Palace leaks.
Then finally the facts were announced by WellChild. Harry will attend WellChild Awards on September 7. No leaks from Montecito. As Prince Harry said and time and time again proved correct by this who are discerning, the palace leaks and briefs stories to the tabloids who create the narrative for the public to consume.
The royal mafia institution is toxic and I’m glad Harry moved far away from the filth. I pray for his safety while he is in England next month. It’s great to see him continuing to support and uplift the spirits of those who are a part of the WellChild organization.
I don’t think we will see Meghan in England ever again (at least, I hope not, for her sake) but I do think she might be at the Opening Ceremony of Invictus and stay for the length of the games, if H and M bring their kids and Doria.
Why does anyone need to commemorate the anniversary of the Queen’s passing except maybe close family? It’s over. You have a new king. Move on. Any public event is a publicity stunt and in terribly poor taste. My opinion.
I think she should go once in a while. The media won’t let up on the negativity about harry And Meghan at any rate. I hope harry wins his court case
They can stay with the spencers and maybe visit Eugenie and Jack in Portugal
@Tessa: Who should go? Meghan? I think Meghan has suffered enough. If she doesn’t want to go to UK then good for her. Why put herself through that torment?
It is absolutely amazing AND amusing that Harry (who will find an excellent reason to come to UK if and when it’s important to him, such as on the anniversary of the passing of his late queen/grandmother) makes all RF irrelevant with one ‘tiny’ appearance. All the media is suddenly (even more) all about him, Harry, his arrival in the UK, his moves. (and by extension, about his family)
At this point, Peg’s brain is probably short-circuiting, because on the one hand he’s grateful that attention has diverted from his World Cup fiasco, and on the other he’s upset that Harry is stealing the spotlight from him.
Sure, they try to smear him with their stories to stay relevant, but, LOL, the RF are so bland and redundant. Harry is an A-lister and the RF are desperately trying to stay on the list.