Prince Harry will breeze by England ahead of Invictus, just to attend WellChild

As many suspected, Prince Harry does plan to make a brief stop in England before the Invictus Games. Part of me wonders if Buckingham Palace was informed of Harry’s plans weeks ago, and that was the reason for the Windsors’ chaotic messaging as they tried to impose themselves on Harry. The reason for Harry’s visit is the same reason why he was in the UK when his grandmother died last year: he plans to make an in-person appearance at the WellChild Awards. What outrageous stunt will the Windsors unveil in an attempt to pull focus from Harry visiting one of his patronages?

Prince Harry is returning to the U.K. next month for a special event close to his heart. The Duke of Sussex, 38, will attend the annual awards event for WellChild, a charity for seriously ill kids, in London on September 7. Harry has been patron of WellChild for 15 years — and it is one of the few organizations he has retained from his royal life after stepping back from his working royal role in 2020. Prince Harry is attending the WellChild event in England ahead of traveling on to Germany for the sixth iteration of his Invictus Games competition. There is no word yet on whether Prince Harry will see any members of his family while he is in the U.K. In a statement released on Wednesday, Prince Harry said, “For nearly 20 years, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the U.K., providing critical care that prioritizes the physical, mental and emotional well-being of these individuals and their families.” “The courage and strength embodied by these young people — and the tireless devotion of those who support them — never cease to inspire me,” he continued. “I’m honored to attend this year’s awards ceremony and celebrate their incredible work.”

[From People]

So the timeline is as follows: Harry will attend the WellChild Awards on September 7, a Thursday. On the 8th, the death-anniversary of QEII, William and Kate will do an “event” to memorialize the late queen, an event which likely started out as just as a tweet, but now they definitely have to do something and be seen together. Then the Invictus Games opening ceremony is on the 9th, a Saturday. And just FYI: Meghan will reportedly not appear anywhere in those three days. Harry is going solo at WellChild and at the opening ceremony, and Meghan is flying in separately to Dusseldorf mid-Games. Anyway, I’m glad Harry is making time for WellChild and I hope he stays safe.