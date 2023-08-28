Doria Ragland looked beautiful at TIAH’s fifth anniversary party in LA

At first, I only saw the photos of Kim Kardashian’s terrible (clip-in) bangs and I thought that would be enough for a full post: just me, ranting about bangs. But look, Doria Ragland went to this event too! Y’all it’s about to be a Very Sussex Autumn! This weekend, Doria Ragland attended a star-studded event for This Is About Humanity, a charity which worked with reunified families represented by Immigrant Defenders Law Center. TIAH was founded by Elsa Collins, Zoe Winkler Reinis and Yolanda Selene Walther-Meade to raise awareness and funds for the children taken from their families at the US-Mexico border. You can see more about their work here.
Last December, Archewell put together a gifting event for 30 families through TIAH, and basically, Archewell consponsored the TIAH holiday party. This weekend, TIAH had a fifth anniversary event hosted a private home in LA. Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and many A-listers were in attendance. So… that’s how Doria Ragland is rolling. She’s attending events with Jeff Bezos. Kris Jenner wants to take photos with Doria. ELITE! I’m sure the British papers will be like “yadda yadda the KARDASHIANS” but… like, the Kardashian-Jenners are very powerful culturally, and very powerful within LA. It’s actually a big deal that Doria is friendly with Kim and Kris.
Also, Doria looks amazing. Speaking of ELITE, her skin is beautiful and Meghan is so lucky to have those glowing Ragland genes. I love her simple dress, her jewelry and her tattoos. She was such a hippie mama, wasn’t she?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Kim K was holding Doria so hard, she almost pulled her down! Kim and Kris know how to read a room.
Hahah just what I spotted immediately. Their grabby hands were like suction cups on Doria.
And Doria’s smile is so sarcastic in that pic with just Kris, lol.
I don’t think it’s sarcasm. I think Doria was asked to take a picture and she’s trying to look dignified beside those two opportunistic clowns. You know they were all “please tell Meghan we said hello and we would love to have lunch with her”
She has the same look on her face in all of her photos. She’s not giving away how she is truly feeling.
She does look so beautiful with her dreads. A much classier person than than the others that’s for sure.
Wow! I love that she is so natural compared to all the other guests and celebrities in general! And I love how she wears her hair and doesn’t hide herself.
You’d think she’s the real star of the night as the Kardashians vie for a photo with her!
My first thought when I saw these pictures photos yesterday was how much Doria’s natural beauty stands out in a crowd of extreme cosmetic procedures.
That picture of Kim hanging off of Doria is so off. Doria should steer clear – that family has a very bad track record of using people of color for relevance and she sure as heck doesn’t need a thing from that family. Kim looks like the parasite she is.
This. Spot on, you nailed it. The Kardashians are parasitic grifters and Doria clearly is beyond gracious.
The Middletons could never
Of course not, they’re not charitable.
Lol Jan! Exactly.
@jan. You are so right. I never noticed but that’s what is missing. The middletons aren’t charitable at all!! You don’t see them unless it’s fun or free. Technically shouldn’t the middletons go to things. They don’t go because they themselves don’t do favors. Wow. Even pippas husband doesn’t go anywhere unless it’s business related.
Now with doria she has a history of going places. And she didnt have millions laying around. Although her current company is ….. my opinion doesnt matter.
Scammy, woman beater and Toxic Tom are going to have a melt down, seeing Doria rubbing shoulders with people that have money, knowing how much they like other people’s money.
Doria looks great and say what you will about the K Klan but they seem to generally be pleasant to other women. I just hate the Brit media got matetial for The Kardashian spin.
The Mama Kris is angling hard to get in with the Sussexes, and I wouldn’t rule them out either. If Archewell can harness their celebrity power for some of their charity work, I wouldn’t be mad at it.
Who wants to bet they invited the Sussex babies to their next kiddies birthday party.
I’m sure they have a standing invitation.
Ms. Doria just looks so beautiful and cool! Her inner peace really shines through. Kim was hanging onto her and looked like a fan lol!
Doria looks glorious!
Her inner peace does indeed shine through.
She really does look like a step above every other person there. She’s there as herself and no one else in that crowd dares to just be themselves. It’s striking how obvious it is in pictures.
The Kardashians are, were, and always will be users and led the blackfishing brigade to elevate themselves then moved on when they didn’t need Black culture or experience to monetize their toxicity. So…sure.
Yes. Doria does not look happy in that photo with Kris. Look at her eyes.
So you can see in some of the pics that she is holding her glasses. Idk but her eyes look like someone who is used to wearing glasses then taking them off for a picture.
YES. The Kardashians have become a pr machine but if archwell is REALLY involved with them then a large group of people will never take archwell seriously again. Like I didn’t plan on even clicking this article but I wanted to read the write up.
They way Kim and Kris were fingerling over Doria, love it . I love the flex of this picture. You know why? The press have no idea who Harry and Meghan are talking to. What circles they’re running in? Nothing. This simple picture at a charity event destroyed this “Hollywood” shuns them narrative tenfold.
How did that awful Tom ever have a shot at Ms. Doria?! She is a Queen!
I’m just basing this on similar couples I’ve known, but Tom as a narcissist is probably extremely charming and fun at first. He had a decent job in Hollywood and probably love bombed her. Their marriage was pretty short lived so she saw through him pretty fast. Notice she never remarried despite undoubtedly endless offers. She was over it.
^^ Yeah @BettyRose, Doria was 23 when she met Tom, on the set of General Hospital. Doria was a free-spirited go‐getter, born in Cleveland, but raised in southern California from a baby. So Cali lifestyle, a forward-seeking aspirational vibe, and giving back to others (as she’d learned from her parents), are her mantras.
I believe you are on the button about Tom, a selfish charmer. It’s easy to fall in love as a young, inexperienced lady. Doria even tried to help Tom’s teenaged kids, whom he’d abandoned with their mother at young ages. Doria tried to make her marriage work, but the Markles were a lost cause. (Tom Jr admitted to Andrew Morton that Doria was kind to him and his Goth older sister during their wild teenage years). Doria saw the lay of the land with Tom and the Markles. Then, she extricated herself and her baby daughter from the Markle clutches.
At the same time, Doria graciously ensured that Meghan grew up fully knowing her Dad and being nurtured by him to a degree. As she grew up, Meg began to learn that her Dad would often disappoint her. But like her mother, Meg extended him grace and forgiveness, until he went off-the-rails with unforgiveable betrayals (after Meg met and married a prince of Great Britain).
Doria is radiant and beautiful.
Not a huge kardashian fan but I related to them here. I would’ve been falling over myself too if I saw the goddess that is Doria. She looks regal and glowy. Everyone there in their designer clothes and Doria looking just as glam in Jcrew. What a flex.
So good to see Ms Doria in her Pucci dress and Chloé shoes!
And I love how the Derangers are complaining about Doria and part of the Koven.
The rota 🐀🐀🐀, who were saying no one cares for Meghan, and Hollywood was cold-shouldering her… meanwhile Doria has been trending on Xwitter all day!
I’d much rather take 10 pics with Kim and Kris than be seen in the vicinity of a pedo, much less in the same car.
Add to that Eva Longoria, Kimora Lee, Jordana Brewster. CarolE must surely be green with envy.
So it looks like a Pucci dress but I saw online that it’s actually jcrew. Either way, she looked so good. Her and Meghan both carry themselves with such grace.
It really does look like Pucci! Unfortunately it’s probably sold out already ;(
I also love her necklace (has anyone ID’d that?) and her scalloped Chloe flats.
ETA Just saw @Elizabeth’s post, and yeah, in that case it’s definitely sold out, lol.
@Nanea that’s actually an almost 15 year old JCrew dress. I have the same one
I love this so much – these quiet little bombshells that hint of a whole other life in the background. So much more interesting than daily IG. Doria is awesome – so serene and unflappable in that crowd.
All I can say is,.Doria.looks effortless and classy and the others (Lauren, Kris, Kim etc) look.soo try hard, and they all look the same. Doria is stunning!
Mama Doria always looks amazing. She is so beautiful and I swear she is aging backwards
Doria Ragland holds a Masters degree in social work and was a professor of social work for many years. She is ALSO a yoga instructor. Why does the media, even the American media, continue to deflect from the fact that Doria is a highly educated academic and therapist? She could probably run all of Kate’s early years awareness campaigns in her sleep and certainly would have been able to have a real dialogue with Dr Jill Biden. I really don’t mean to disparage LA yoga instructors, I just think it’s sus that until recently, Carole Middleton was at least seen as a savvy intelligent businesses woman in much of the media, albeit not in the aristocracy, but Doria Ragland is rarely if ever referred to as a social worker or given credit for the fact she is more educated, academic, and successful than any of the Middletons.
@slipper4life
I think it would be great if Doria did some university or college lecturing, but I’ve never read that she has. Where was she a professor of social work?
Seems like Doria is representing Archewell her. She looks absolutely fabulous in all the photos. She just looks so cool and poised, and conveys as sense of fun. Love her dress. Wonder who the designer is. She looks beautiful in it. Sounds like all of LA was at the party. I read that Henry Winkler was the host as his daughter is one of the founders of the charity. In Harry’s appearance on the James Corden show, James pointed out Winker’s house when they were on the double decker bus. lol
I love this for Doria after all the sh*t the British press and her ex-husband put her through.
Doria looks beautiful and that color is gorgeous on her. She just looks so, I don’t even know the right words to say. Anyway Kim in that picture looks ridiculous. But the picture that really has me cracking up is Kim with Jeff and Lauren. There were all of those rumors about Kim wanting to make a move on Jeff and then bam! He and Lauren announced their engagement, lol. Lauren doesn’t look too happy but I think her face may be frozen in place.
OT, but I am glad to see that Jeff Bezos finally decided to get his droopy eyelid fixed. It was always distracting in his photos. There is no reason that a man shouldn’t care about his appearance and he can certainly afford it.
Dude must go to a surgeon with a picture a Lex Luthor in hand.
Auntie Doria needs to spill the tea on how to look 30 years younger. (Played guess the age with Mr. MRG who said she was in 30s to 40s).
Also, her authenticity shines through while everyone else seems to be (as someone above said) Try Hard.
Doria 😻
Lol! Kim was holding on to Doria like she wanted to take her down… looks so hard! … easy Kim!
Anyhow, Doria looks amazing, her skin is beautiful and I love that dress! I see where Meg got her sense of fashion. Love the necklace too!
I wish Meghan had attended the event with Doria as Archewell representatives. So many people do not actually know what Archewell does because there’s no one social hub to get information about all their activities. It’s great to read here that Archewell sponsored families and a holiday party last year. Like many people here, I wish M+H would have an IG page with comments disabled that really showcase their philanthropist work. So much of the hatred towards Meghan is being noticed by people and turning people off the Royal press. In the vacuum left, there should be so much talk of Archewell and everything that the charity actually does. Wish Meghan had been here and pictures of her and her mom would have gone worldwide and the information about what she does for this charity would be spread worldwide.
If Meghan went to this event the talk would be that she was hanging out with the Kardashians not about the event. Those who are actually interested in what Harry and Meghan do will find the information whether they have a social media page or not.
Not a Kardashian fan, but Kim’s visible giddiness at being photographed with Doria genuinely made me laugh and charmed me a little, especially when compared to the Bezos photo where she goes back to her usual game face, lol. Doria looks amazing as usual and I hope she had a fantastic time.
The lovely thing about this is that Doria seems to be the kind of person who could care less about the celebrities in attendance. This is a woman who deals with the needs of people on a regular basis. Unlike the many there she isn’t clamouring for recognition and celebrity. Unlike many in those photos and others across the pond in Britain.
This is what Scammy, Toxic Tom and Jr saw for themselves through Meghan’s royal marriage to Harry: entre into Hollywood’s social circles; and Bad Dad being an Emmy winner is suppose to cement that. But the Markles’ vile behavior towards the Sussexes are well documented thanks to the internet and court documents. Hollywood has seen relatives like them: poor relations who think they are entitled to an affluent lifestyle when one of the family has a jump in social standing. If the Toxic Trio are perceived as doorstepping, harassing trailer trash not worthy of invitations to elite parties that’s on them.
Dorua looks amazing and youthful.