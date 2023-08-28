Doria Ragland looked beautiful at TIAH’s fifth anniversary party in LA

Embed from Getty Images

At first, I only saw the photos of Kim Kardashian’s terrible (clip-in) bangs and I thought that would be enough for a full post: just me, ranting about bangs. But look, Doria Ragland went to this event too! Y’all it’s about to be a Very Sussex Autumn! This weekend, Doria Ragland attended a star-studded event for This Is About Humanity, a charity which worked with reunified families represented by Immigrant Defenders Law Center. TIAH was founded by Elsa Collins, Zoe Winkler Reinis and Yolanda Selene Walther-Meade to raise awareness and funds for the children taken from their families at the US-Mexico border. You can see more about their work here.

Last December, Archewell put together a gifting event for 30 families through TIAH, and basically, Archewell consponsored the TIAH holiday party. This weekend, TIAH had a fifth anniversary event hosted a private home in LA. Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and many A-listers were in attendance. So… that’s how Doria Ragland is rolling. She’s attending events with Jeff Bezos. Kris Jenner wants to take photos with Doria. ELITE! I’m sure the British papers will be like “yadda yadda the KARDASHIANS” but… like, the Kardashian-Jenners are very powerful culturally, and very powerful within LA. It’s actually a big deal that Doria is friendly with Kim and Kris.

Also, Doria looks amazing. Speaking of ELITE, her skin is beautiful and Meghan is so lucky to have those glowing Ragland genes. I love her simple dress, her jewelry and her tattoos. She was such a hippie mama, wasn’t she?

