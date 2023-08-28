“Simone Biles won a record eighth all-around national title” links

Simone Biles won her eighth all-around national title, which broke a 90-year-old gymnastics record. It will be crazy if she wins everything in Paris next year. [Just Jared]
Simone is the absolute greatest. Truly remarkable. After all she’s been through and being stellar at her age in a sport that prizes adolescences over mature women’s bodies…I just cannot adequately express my admiration for this woman.
Parker Posey was the OG quirky girl.
So much thirstiness in that thirst trap post. Dudes really want to be seen including Timmy
Simone is such a powerhouse! She is inspirational in everyway and I am so proud of her.
Ariana is really trying hard to rehab her trashed image huh? Celebrating the anniversary of her record The Way this weekend as well? Thirsty and shady.
Simone looks better than ever. I am just so impressed! The yurchenko double pike vault she did on Friday was absolutely bonkers and her 2 FX routines were some of the cleanest I’ve seen her do besides one OOB in the first set.
I watched it and Simone’s performance on the final day of the championships was spectacular and as usual, mind boggling. While she was evasive in her comments about her plans for the Paris Olympics, I’m really hopeful and looking forward to her competing there. And it’s so sad that at the age of 26, she’s considered too old for the sport. But she is showing them! She’s seems more at peace with herself and her performance shows it.
And RIP Bob Barker. I grew up watching the Price Is Right and he was so charismatic. And I didn’t know that he had won like 19 Daytime Emmys!
Simone is a marvel!
Congrats to Simone! I hope it’s onward to Paris for her! ❤
It’s hard to believe that Simone didn’t start serious training until this spring. She’s looking better than ever. I think it’s that there’s a maturity of performance that is adding to her technical brilliance. Congrats also to Shilese Jones and Leeanne Wong, both beautifully elegant.
Congrats to Simone. She took the time she needed and came back stronger than ever. I hope she continues to promote taking time to shoot down the “always hustling” narrative. Your body and mind need rest, take it.
RIP Bob Barker, I spent many lunch times with him as a kid. The Price is Right wasn’t the same for me without him.
Simone is amazing! So thrilled for her and my goodness her smile lights up the universe.