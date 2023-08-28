“Simone Biles won a record eighth all-around national title” links
  • August 28, 2023

  By Kaiser
  • Links

Simone Biles won her eighth all-around national title, which broke a 90-year-old gymnastics record. It will be crazy if she wins everything in Paris next year. [Just Jared]
The trailer for Foe – starring Saoirse Ronan & Paul Mescal – is intense. [LaineyGossip]
Are NDAs a big problem in reality television? [Pajiba]
This ‘90s girl has always loved Parker Posey. [Go Fug Yourself]
I still don’t get this Timothee Chalamet selfie. [Socialite Life]
Joe Biden is already campaigning on abortion. [Jezebel]
Jessica Biel wore Rosetta Getty in Soho. [RCFA]
Rest in peace Bob Barker. [Seriously OMG]
Ariana Grande is releasing some live tracks. [Egotastic]
What is Hugh Hefner’s son Marston up to? [Buzzfeed]
Sister Wives is still getting huge ratings. [Starcasm]
Review of Bottoms. [Towleroad]

10 Responses to ““Simone Biles won a record eighth all-around national title” links”

  1. ThatsNotOkay says:
    August 28, 2023 at 12:31 pm

    Simone is the absolute greatest. Truly remarkable. After all she’s been through and being stellar at her age in a sport that prizes adolescences over mature women’s bodies…I just cannot adequately express my admiration for this woman.

    Reply
  2. Normades says:
    August 28, 2023 at 12:37 pm

    Parker Posey was the OG quirky girl.

    So much thirstiness in that thirst trap post. Dudes really want to be seen including Timmy

    Reply
  3. girl_ninja says:
    August 28, 2023 at 12:42 pm

    Simone is such a powerhouse! She is inspirational in everyway and I am so proud of her.

    Ariana is really trying hard to rehab her trashed image huh? Celebrating the anniversary of her record The Way this weekend as well? Thirsty and shady.

    Reply
  4. Neners says:
    August 28, 2023 at 12:48 pm

    Simone looks better than ever. I am just so impressed! The yurchenko double pike vault she did on Friday was absolutely bonkers and her 2 FX routines were some of the cleanest I’ve seen her do besides one OOB in the first set.

    Reply
  5. Chantal says:
    August 28, 2023 at 12:53 pm

    I watched it and Simone’s performance on the final day of the championships was spectacular and as usual, mind boggling. While she was evasive in her comments about her plans for the Paris Olympics, I’m really hopeful and looking forward to her competing there. And it’s so sad that at the age of 26, she’s considered too old for the sport. But she is showing them! She’s seems more at peace with herself and her performance shows it.

    And RIP Bob Barker. I grew up watching the Price Is Right and he was so charismatic. And I didn’t know that he had won like 19 Daytime Emmys!

    Reply
  6. QuiteContrary says:
    August 28, 2023 at 12:54 pm

    Simone is a marvel!

    Reply
  7. MsIam says:
    August 28, 2023 at 1:04 pm

    Congrats to Simone! I hope it’s onward to Paris for her! ❤

    Reply
  8. Eurydice says:
    August 28, 2023 at 1:42 pm

    It’s hard to believe that Simone didn’t start serious training until this spring. She’s looking better than ever. I think it’s that there’s a maturity of performance that is adding to her technical brilliance. Congrats also to Shilese Jones and Leeanne Wong, both beautifully elegant.

    Reply
  9. Mel says:
    August 28, 2023 at 1:46 pm

    Congrats to Simone. She took the time she needed and came back stronger than ever. I hope she continues to promote taking time to shoot down the “always hustling” narrative. Your body and mind need rest, take it.

    RIP Bob Barker, I spent many lunch times with him as a kid. The Price is Right wasn’t the same for me without him.

    Reply
  10. SIde Eye says:
    August 28, 2023 at 1:47 pm

    Simone is amazing! So thrilled for her and my goodness her smile lights up the universe.

    Reply

