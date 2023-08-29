‘The Idol’ will not return for a second season, find another show to hate-watch

I didn’t watch or hate-watch The Idol, the HBO/Max series starring Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp. I saw some clips and, obviously, I covered some of the controversies with the show. It was really hilarious to watch, over the course of about a month, the buzz and promotion for The Idol to go from “this is a sexy TV show about exploitation” to “no, we’re in on the joke, Abel’s character is supposed to come across like a loser and a charisma-vacuum” to “this is a limited series, we never promised a second season, and there’s definitely not one missing episode.” So, yeah, after all of that, The Idol is not getting a second season. Find something else to hate-watch.

The Idol is one and done at HBO. The controversial series from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, will not be returning for a second season. It’s not a huge surprise given the critical and commercial reception of the show, which starred Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp. It also came after extensive reshoots following the departure of director Amy Seimetz, as revealed by Deadline in April 2022, and a reduced order taking its total number of episodes to five. Some of the cast did mention the possibility of a second season during interviews, though show insiders said that creators did not come into the production process with a plan for a multi-season arc. “The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response,” said an HBO spokeswoman. “After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers, have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.”

[From Deadline]

First of all, are we already back to calling it HBO? I’m not complaining – the rebrand to “Max” was one of the dumbest corporate strategies I’ve ever seen. As for no second season… ten bucks says that HBO was perfectly willing to throw money at Sam Levinson to make a second season, but he was just too busy exploiting the actors on Euphoria. Plus, didn’t they film most of it in Abel’s mansion? Abel probably didn’t want to let those people into his home again.