Prince William & Kate are really ‘nervous’ about Harry’s breezy visit to London

Prince Harry will be at the WellChild Awards in London on September 7th. The 8th is the one-year anniversary of QEII’s passing and the 9th is the first day of the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf. On the 8th, Prince William and Kate are traveling to Wales, where they will go to church and make a few appearances to memorialize QEII. The rest of the family is unlikely to be seen whatsoever on the 8th – King Charles has made it clear that he’s not interested in doing a splashy memorial or even a private family event at Balmoral. Instead of just accepting that Charles and his two sons are all like ships passing in the night, there’s a lot of energy being put into How Dare Harry Come To England with a dash of How Dare Harry Not Beg The Windsors To Agree To See Him. Speaking of, the Daily Beast’s Royalist had a not-so-surprising piece on what William, Kate and Charles think about Harry’s breezy visit.
Friends of Prince William and Kate Middleton have said the couple will be irritated at Prince Harry’s decision to give a speech in London on the eve of the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death, while sources have also told The Daily Beast that Harry is not likely to see his father or brother, and will not be expected to attend any private or public family gatherings to mark the late queen’s passing.
William and Kate are due to make an as-yet unconfirmed public appearance outside of London on Sept. 8, at which they will remember the late queen—and there will inevitably now be questions as to whether Harry’s dramatic insertion of himself into the week’s events will overshadow their plans. A source in their office told The Daily Beast that the precise details of their engagement would be announced soon.
A friend of William and Kate’s said the couple would likely have no intention of meeting up with Harry or doing a joint engagement with him, unsurprisingly, some might say, given the parlous state of relations between the formerly very close brothers….Harry is reportedly going to still be in the U.K. on Sept. 8—and his decision to be in the country on the actual anniversary of the queen’s death will look to some like a calculated provocation.
A friend of Prince William’s told The Daily Beast, “It is increasingly hard to work out what Harry wants to be and do. He was appointed to be a patron of WellChild because he was a member of the royal family. Now this is something that he apparently wants to carry on doing in his capacity as a private individual. William and Kate will be irritated, especially by the date, but will just ignore it. What else can they do?”
They said that William and Kate would not extend an olive branch to Harry by inviting him to appear with them, or to meet for private conversations. Staff at Kensington Palace have already said that William and Kate will make a public appearance on the one-year anniversary of Elizabeth’s death. Given that this is the day after Harry makes his speech, there might yet be a possibility that the two camps can accommodate each other, if Harry avoids any public engagements on the actual anniversary. The real nervousness at the palace will be that Harry may choose to further disrupt the delicate choreography of the day by making some kind of surprise appearance on the 8th itself.
A friend of King Charles sought to shrug off the impact of Harry’s visit, telling The Daily Beast: “Harry is a private citizen. What he does on the anniversary of the queen’s death is entirely a matter for him. The king certainly won’t be changing his plans in reaction to what Harry is doing.”
Asked if the king would be concerned that an appearance by Harry at a marquee charity event could distract media focus, the friend said, “I don’t think anybody is under any illusions about the challenges that they face going forward with Harry. But the bigger picture here is that this is the anniversary of the monarch’s death, people will want to mark it in different ways.”
While Charles remains a dogsh-t father, I think it’s interesting that Charles’s camp greeted Harry’s news with a shrug and a sigh, meanwhile William and Kate are neurotically briefing reporters about their fear that Harry will (gasp) make an appearance on the same day as them. Their events in Wales were supposed to be their big return to work and it will be the first time they’ve done any event in two months. And their big macabre thing is being ruined because Harry wants to spend time with sick kids and their families. Speaking of, “He was appointed to be a patron of WellChild because he was a member of the royal family. Now this is something that he apparently wants to carry on doing in his capacity as a private individual…” William truly can’t comprehend the fact that Harry would go out of his way to help people and honor these kids and their families. William can’t comprehend someone else’s service without it being attached to a title and “duty.”
Or maybe the Daily Beast could focus on the charity instead for once?
Even out of the family harry is still visibly outworking them. That should be the story.
A hearty “LOL” is all I’ve got for this one.
This just sounds like WanK knowing they can’t compete with Harry and while that is certainly true, how embarrassing by speaking and freaking about it so publicly.
No, no, you’re getting it all wrong! They “never complain,” remember? /s
Can you imagine!
If M was also going to be in Shidthole CUNTry with H at the WellChild event, there would literally be weeping wailing gnashing of teeth and throwing up. It would literally be what WanK’s mouthpieces would be telling us. OMG!
“Harry’s dramatic insertion of himself into the week’s events”
Um, WC AND IG’s events were planned WELL before W&K decided to work for a day.
“He was appointed to be a patron of WellChild because he was a member of the royal family. Now this is something that he apparently wants to carry on doing in his capacity as a private individual…”
They’re baffled by this because given the choice, they wouldn’t do it. They don’t like charity work and only barely do it now to create the illusion of working.
Imagine being mad that Harry wants to be there for terminally ill kids and their families. William truly is a horrible human being.
Don’t Eugenie and Beatrice have patronages despite never being working royals? Why would w&k be surprised that Harry wants to carry on supporting charities when his cousins have been doing it for years?
@S808, seriously, that was such a ridiculous and insulting statement. We already know that the BRF believes that the world revolves around them, but stuff like this really brings it into focus. These morons truly cannot comprehend that everyone doesn’t plan their schedules around THEIR (mostly empty) calendar. Everything should come to a halt when one of them steps outside to actually do something! It’s actually quite embarrassing to watch.
Insert himself?!!
Charles said there would be no events, well, until a couple announced they would be forcing themselves on the Welsh for a day.
Media having it both ways about the anniversary of the queen’s death: the family won’t be marking it publicly except for W&K who will be in Wales. And Harry might overshadow the anniversary of the queen’s death merely by breathing in Britain.
No they are afraid that Harry will make them look bad without him trying. He comes and does his charity activities and actually engages and helps the charity. This is what makes them look bad. If they want that to stop then they should ACTUALLY DO THE WORK!!!
@Susan, well, that means that for once they’ll actually be right about something, because Harry WILL (and already does, for that matter) make them look bad without even trying!
@lorelei. Well a broken clock is right at least twice. And these people are truly broken.
@Susan, I almost made the broken clock statement, too! And yes, they’re severely broken. Pathetically so.
Well Child’s fundraiser is held at this time every year, except during the Covid pandemic.
Yes, they’re acting like Harry set the schedule. He and Meghan were only in England when the Queen died because they were going to this event last year. And here it is, an annual event happening on the same day as last year 🙄
They need to stop worrying about the Sussexes and worry about their jobs and commonwealth, that is slowly disappearing before their eyes. The press in Britain barely cover William as it is. Don’t be mad at Harry, be mad about the fact you have no charisma and charm. William can’t even see that he’s being played and that his insecurity and jealously will be used against him by the same press that props him up. A whole loser.
“Harry is reportedly going to still be in the U.K. on Sept. 8—and his decision to be in the country on the actual anniversary of the queen’s death will look to some like a calculated provocation.”
Only the Windsors would think a man honoring his grandmother and Queen on the anniversary of her death as a “calculated provocation.”
Do these people not HEAR themselves!?
How about – only the Windsors would think a man getting a good night’s sleep before flying off to his next obligation would be “calculated provocation.”
Right?! Awards were literally on September 8th last year they canceled their appearance because the queen died. Why would it be shocking and some sort of provocation that he attends the award show this year. It really is something that him simply being in the same country makes these people so apoplectic that he is” overshadowing” them. Do other people not do anything on the days that the royals have events? Like other celebrities, charitable organizations, large scale philanthropists? Because I’ve never heard of them being angry that an actor or musician or football player is also doing an event the same day that they are. It’s just Harry and Meghan all the time.
IMO, “calculated provocation” is one of the most unintentionally funniest things that they’ve ever said because it is so unbelievably demented.
Lol see how they lie? “Reportedly still going to be on the country on the 8th” except that hasn’t been reported anywhere and Harry’s certainly not going to tell people his travel plans. They made that up. No matter what he’s leaving the country before the 9th whether that’s a late night flight on the 7th or early morning the 8th doesn’t matter. It’s not a provocation at all. It’s logistics. Look at the monarchy tremble at this one man. Harry look how powerful you are.
Charles is a sh*t but he realizes that William’s pathological response to anything related to Harry is out of control and strategically bad. Charles desperately wants to try to sell the l love my son narrative even though his actions say otherwise. William wants to do everything to emphasize how hated Harry is.
Bingo!
They should be nervous. They should be quaking in their boots and never getting a good night’s sleep. Maybe if they had actually planned an actual memorial event and actually announced it, then they’d have the advance PR so that Harry just setting foot in the country wouldn’t over shadow them. But this is more incoherent mumbling about maybe and something something might happen and they might appear or they might speak or a video message or something something in a church in Wales, maybe…
And it’s no wonder William can’t comprehend that Harry can live a life of service as a private individual – Elizabeth couldn’t comprehend it, either.
So true, @Eurydice. They could have done a day of service to a charity connected to QEII. They could have made a splashy donation or funded a scholarship or used the day to break ground on a playground/garden/early years centre etc. They are so worried that Harry makes them look small in comparison, but then they never really do anything about it.
Instead, best I can tell, they are going back to Wales as a sort of victory lap for that glorious day that they came into their titles?
It will be a Mourning Day of Wearing Buttons and Jewelry for Kate. And Normal Bill will meet her there and look constipated as usual in an attempt to appear solemn while Kate attempts to touch him inappropriately in a playful but somber manner.
Of course, they’ll make to trip to Wales all about themselves. Just like they did in Scotland when William made a speech about how much he loved shooting at Balmoral and hoped his son could enjoy that too someday.
@Dee – love the “playful but somber.”
Wellchild has made it clear that they want Harry to remain as patron. If it was up to William, that patronage would be yanked. It’s beyond reprehensible that William is petulantly leaking to the Daily Beast about how dare Harry think he can still be a part of this event. Omg. This is a meaningful event for families and children that they look forward to all year. Harry donated money from his book. The biggest regret they have is they cannot actually exile Harry from setting foot in the UK.
You’re right. It’s a particularly great look coming from someone whose wife is committed (lol) to the Arly Years of all of Britain’s children.
The people behind the Daily Beast sound as terrible as the people at the palace. Maybe if they all focused on something besides their own navels, like maybe the charity or the anniversary of the queen’s death they would feel much better. Instead they spend time whining and moaning about what Harry does while calling him a whiner and moaner.
Yeah, Tom Sykes is a real piece of work. I cannot stand the guy.
Yup to this. I dislike his work so much.
They fear that Prince Harry may include references to the late queen in his speech.
I think he’s also nervous because comparisons will likely be made because of his stupid and foolish decision not to attend the women’s World Cup compared to Harry who is flying to help a charity and the Invictus games. Harry shows Williams laziness and inadequacies.
I love how William creates these controversies himself by being a lazy pr!ck, then STILL tries to blame Harry, somehow. (And apparently thinks that people can’t see exactly what he’s doing.)
William knew full well that Invictus was coming up, and *he made the choice* not to go to the match. Anyone with two brain cells to rub together could have predicted the comparisons.
It’s his own fault, but he thinks he’s faultless 100% of the time, so he needs his old scapegoat back. He’s a sad excuse for a man and he’s certainly not cut out to be a leader of anything.
After the backlash over his absence at the match, it’s going to be even funnier every time they refer to him as “statesmanlike” from now on. William doesn’t have one diplomatic bone in his body.
@lorelei lmao was he “statesman” like when he kept looking for Harry’s approval and permission to decide to wave to the crowds at the end of the Windsor walkabout? If you watch the video, he kept looking at H and saying “shall we just wave? shall we just wave? let’s just wave”
What a petulant article. What really irritates me is the disrespect this writer shows toward the charity in their goal to dis Harry. It seems to me that Harry is so important to the charity as its patron that they make a point of arranging their awards evening to fit into when he is in Europe since he was forced to relocate his whole family. The IG date was announced long ago-William and Kate’s event strikes me as a last minute thing to give themselves some PR and the RR something to write about. Harry is in London to support his patronage. This attitude in this article reveals how insular the royal family is and really how useless they are. They can’t even give a very important charity its due, and I thought service was their mantra. Furthermore, if WellChild were indeed a royal appointment, it would already have been taken away from him. Harry is living a life of service- William and Kate merely play at it. If Harry is not in the UK on the 8th, it will be how dare he show such disrespect and if he there it will be how dare he have the nerve to be there. I wouldn’t be surprised if Harry visited his mother’s grave and of course his grandmother would be on his mind as well. That would all just be normal. Clearly the Windsors are not normal.
I’m here for KP’s obvious bafflement about why Wellchild still wants Harry to represent their organization (Hint: it’s because he shows up for them) and why he would still want to work with them. It just tells us so much about the Wales: Without the titles, neither of them would be anyone’s choice to lead any organization of worth. And without their titles (and the taxpayer funding), they wouldn’t do anything at all.
And the best part guys? This is going to happen every year, because Wellchild always has an event around this time. Every year, the Wales are going to have to deal with Harry showing what actual service looks like.
And every year, they’ll bitch about how it makes Harry disrespectful to the late Queen, somehow. Even though, as you said, WellChild has *always* had their event at this time.
I just feel like I’m laughing more and more at KP these days. they are SO incompetent. Charles is telling you how to react! Charles is telling you what to say! Follow his lead!!
I mean, compare this:
“Harry is a private citizen. What he does on the anniversary of the queen’s death is entirely a matter for him.”
To this:
” will inevitably now be questions as to whether Harry’s dramatic insertion of himself into the week’s events will overshadow their plans……a calculated provocation…..”
Like, one of those is a much more reasonable and rational response to Harry being at Wellchild than the other. DRAMATIC! CALCULATED!!
KP is just completely off the rails with their PR and its hilarious in a way to watch.
What @Becks said 😂
William and Kate are pathetic and stupid.
“Harry may choose to further disrupt the delicate choreography of the day by making some kind of surprise appearance on the 8th itself.”
😂😂😂😂😂😂
He is a PRIVATE CITIZEN! You don’t get to choreography anything for him anymore. If you wanted him to dance to your tune, you should treated him right…and Meghan.
So far as I can tell, there’s no “choreography of the day” to disrupt. All that’s been announced is that W&K are going to church in Wales and Charles is going to stay home.
Imagine, being upstaged by the thought of someone else being around. Being upstaged by the shadow of someone else’s work ethic. It’s a rough life. Poor William and even poorer middle class Kate.
I think the entire royal mafia institution expected Harry to go and live under a rock, desperate for help after they denied him the half in/half out arrangement. They expected him to run back to them for help within a year which is why the Queen allowed a 1 year grace period after they stepped back from royal work. That is why the royal mafia institution issued a statement that the Sussexes were stepping back from a life of service and they were upset when the Sussexes responded in their public statement that “service is universal” and they will continue to serve outside the royal mafia institution.
They still haven’t comprehended that service is beyond “royal duty “. Princess Diana had the same issue with their understanding of service versus what service actually is. The royal mafia family service is performative. It is to shroud their mafia activities in an image of charity and duty. Many British subjects accept that dynamic of service from them but the rest of the world is not blind to the performance. The performance is entertaining – costumes, photos, videos, etc. – for many people and unimportant to many others outside Britain. Oh Well🤷♀️, Will and Kate, the future of a “modern” British monarchy, will have to step up since William wants to compete with Harry or remain lazy and incandescent with rage every day. Why is he even competing with Harry boggles me to no end. He’s 42 years old for goodness sake.
Nope. I doubt this is true.
I’m confused: Harry is not allowed to do anything “on the eve of” (ie, the day before) the Queen’s deathiversary? How many days before is Harry not allowed to do anything? Should there be a whole month-long window, before and after, where Harry isn’t allowed to do anything?
Really, what can you say about a family that chooses a sexual pedophile over a war hero humanitarian?!!
Ye gods, they are without shame or morality. I didn’t think it could get worse but they always surprise me. I feel great sympathy for the decent British citizens, and I know they must be out their somewhere., who have to live under such disgusting. governance. I keep thinking Trump will stick his repulsive face out somewhere in
a picture. Same type of sickos.