Prince Harry was photographed leaving a gym in Santa Barbara on Friday

Real talk: if I lived in a mansion with a home gym, I would never go to a public gym. I would go on hikes and walks outside and lift weights at home. But I guarantee that Prince Harry is someone who does those extreme fitness classes. I bet he sees ads for classes that are called Burpees of Death Boot Camp and he’s like “oh, sign me up.” Which may explain why Harry was photographed outside a gym in Santa Barbara on Friday. People Magazine bought the exclusive photos.
Prince Harry is sweating it out! The Duke of Sussex, 38, was spotted leaving a Santa Barbara gym after what appeared to be an intense workout on Friday.
Harry wore an all-black outfit for the outing, keeping it breezy in a T-shirt, shorts and sneakers. He topped off the casual look with a navy California hat featuring the grizzly bear that appears on the state’s flag. The prince also sported his usual accessories — a stack of bracelets and his wedding ring — and held a box of water and a small green ball as he left the facility, which is located near his and wife Meghan Markle’s Montecito home.
Yeah, I would love to know what class he took and whether my assumption is correct, that it was one of the boot-camp classes. Maybe he spins though, you never know. Maybe he’s a yoga dad! I love that he wears his wedding ring while working out, but I HATE wearing jewelry when I’m doing anything like that.
I’ve cued the video to the obstacle course stuff. Harry was so real for this.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, CBS/James Corden and People's IG.
Keep those hats on, Harry. You’re a ginger and that’s SoCal sun.
Harry always looked fit but he stepped it up several notches when Meghan entered the picture. Cue a pap pic of Willy in workout gear doing God knows what.
Girl_ninja. He will be going to his next pegging class.😂.
I snort-laughed! Pegging class!
How dare he show his face in public after working out at a public gym. /s
Good for Harry. He keeps his mind and body fit. Love the video of him doing the obstacle course and I love it when they put that video next to Pegs video of him walking on a low beam with lots of help and ropes to guide the little wimp.
And the music was the funniest part of that video, OMG. It just made the comparison all that much more stark.
The wonky flute music when Willy comes on is hysterical
That music is all I ever hear now when I see W
In 3…2…1 stories will “leak” about The Other Brother loving to workout, going to the gym, sweating, being the fittest man in Britain per 47 new surveys…
oh we know William likes to work out. With the moms from his kids’ school after he drops them off in the AMs…..
@Becks!! 😭
lmao i have ascended
Cue the cries of Harry “merching” for the water company, or is that reserved only for Meghan? And since when is a wedding ring described as an accessory? People is circling the drain.
Those accusations are only reserved for the black royal.
That part.
The obstacle course footage never gets old! It’s the gift that keeps on giving. I love it so much. As much as William likely despises it.
That entire segment was hand’s down the most likable James Corden has EVER been. (Entirely on the back of Harry’s charm.) The tea on top of the double decker bus was *chef’s kiss*.
I always love that video with James Corden. The obstacle course was truly the “OMG is Prince Harry HOT?” moment for me. I was slow to the party. 🙂 I always liked him but never thought he was overly attractive until that obstacle course–so tall, so fit, so genial cheering on James. 🙂 WHEW!
I wonder if the mention of the wedding ring means anything – William never wears a ring, right? And neither does Charles?
I’m really bad about exercising at home. I have to physically leave the place. Have to meet a friend if I’m gonna walk or schedule an actual class at an actual time. Or it’s not happening. Now, do I wish I could get it done at home. Yes, yes i do. But at this point, my discipline is not there yet😂 however, Harry looks like he could work out anywhere. He’s looking good.
I feel like he’s definitely taking some sort of class, that’s presumably the only reason for going to a gym when he has what is likely a full gym at home, right? Or maybe he’s just someone who likes working out around other people.
Going to the gym for a workout is like going to the library to do homework. It helps me stay on track and not wander off when you see everyone else working out. Lol that’s probably not Harry’s reason
When Megan shows up via FaceTime…god grief she’s gorgeous
I agree that I would never leave my house for the gym if I had my dream set up, but…some people LIKE gyms. Couldn’t be me, but good for them!
NO on the black sneakers, but otherwise, yes.
And I think Harry is a people person–likes being around others. Likes the camaraderie one can build with others into the same fitness at a gym.
I still remember when People took stand after Princess Diana died that they would no longer buy paparazzi pictures. That performative gesture didn’t last long.
I like to imagine that he is getting certified as a personal trainer. Maybe he will offer his own Boot Camp: Sussex Survivors. Eventually, there will be merch and a streaming series. I’m ready to sign up!