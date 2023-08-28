Prince Harry was photographed leaving a gym in Santa Barbara on Friday

Real talk: if I lived in a mansion with a home gym, I would never go to a public gym. I would go on hikes and walks outside and lift weights at home. But I guarantee that Prince Harry is someone who does those extreme fitness classes. I bet he sees ads for classes that are called Burpees of Death Boot Camp and he’s like “oh, sign me up.” Which may explain why Harry was photographed outside a gym in Santa Barbara on Friday. People Magazine bought the exclusive photos.

Prince Harry is sweating it out! The Duke of Sussex, 38, was spotted leaving a Santa Barbara gym after what appeared to be an intense workout on Friday. Harry wore an all-black outfit for the outing, keeping it breezy in a T-shirt, shorts and sneakers. He topped off the casual look with a navy California hat featuring the grizzly bear that appears on the state’s flag. The prince also sported his usual accessories — a stack of bracelets and his wedding ring — and held a box of water and a small green ball as he left the facility, which is located near his and wife Meghan Markle’s Montecito home.

Yeah, I would love to know what class he took and whether my assumption is correct, that it was one of the boot-camp classes. Maybe he spins though, you never know. Maybe he’s a yoga dad! I love that he wears his wedding ring while working out, but I HATE wearing jewelry when I’m doing anything like that.

I’ve cued the video to the obstacle course stuff. Harry was so real for this.