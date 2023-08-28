Ariana Grande wanted Scooter Braun to cut off his vacay to manage her affair drama

For years, Ariana Grande’s PR was all over the place. The donut-licking incident was indicative of a larger problem within her camp, especially when it genuinely felt like Ariana threw a tantrum over issuing an apology for licking donuts in a bakery. After the Manchester bombing at Ariana’s concert in 2017, Ariana’s team finally looked professional and competent, and Scooter Braun got a lot of credit for organizing the One Manchester concert for Ariana within two weeks. Ever since then, Ariana’s team has gotten high marks and she’s been pretty scandal-free. Then she started banging her married costar Ethan Slater and she dumped her husband simultaneously. Suddenly, it was amateur hour from Ari’s team as they navigated a quickie divorce storyline while also rolling out a series of lies about when she and Ethan started. Ethan’s wife started talking and it became a huge PR disaster for her. So, where was Scooter Braun, her manager? On vacation. And that’s apparently why Ariana is dropping Scooter.

Ariana Grande’s team were reportedly unhappy with Scooter Braun after he allegedly refused to cut his vacation short and help tackle the media storm surrounding her rumoured relationship with Wicked costar Ethan Slater.

Grande is among the music stars to have reportedly cut ties with the music manager in recent months. The Independent understands that Demi Lovato and Frozen star Idina Menzel have parted ways with Braun’s SB Projects, while Justin Bieber is also reportedly seeking legal advice to end his contract with the mega-manager. So far none of the artists have responded publicly to the reports. Braun appeared to mock the rumours earlier this week by joking that he was “no longer managing himself”.

In a new report on Friday (25 August), Puck writer Matthew Belloni, who first reported news of Grande’s exit, claimed that tensions with the “thank u, next” singer were amplified by Braun’s reaction to her relationship controversy earlier this year.

In his report, Belloni writes that Grande’s team wanted Braun to fly from his holiday in Europe to New York in order to help quell the media furore, which he reportedly refused to do.

“I deserve a vacation,” Braun is said to have told Grande’s team, according to Belloni’s sources.

If this is supposed to make Scooter look bad, it’s hilarious that Ariana thinks that. Ariana f–ked up her PR and instead of working with the managers Braun put in place at SB Projects, Ariana threw a tantrum that a billionaire CEO wouldn’t cut off his vacation just to rescue her from her self-made catastrophe? Yeah, I’m on Braun’s side here. It’s not like he’s the Ariana-whisperer either – she’s 30 years old, she has her own dedicated team PLUS the SB Projects team. That’s easily 20 people, all of whom could have helped crisis-manage this situation. It’s actually insane that she wanted Braun to cut off his vacation for THAT.

13 Responses to “Ariana Grande wanted Scooter Braun to cut off his vacay to manage her affair drama”

  1. JP says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:25 am

    This actually made me laugh.

  2. NotSoSocialB says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:28 am

    Girl, bye.

  3. ThatsNotOkay says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:29 am

    If his team was mismanaging the PR, then, yeah, maybe he needed to stop billionairing for a minute and help stem the tide. If anything, just to protect his business interests. Then he could fire the management team that was too incomplete to handle the job and forced him to cut his vacation short. I don’t blame his client too much for expecting competence from the firm they hired and from the individual they signed with. Can’t say I blame Ariana, because her rep took a huge hit. Deservedly so, but that’s what PR teams are for—to spin or undo the hit. Braun’s team failed.

  4. SandyK says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:30 am

    Her face in that pic of them together looks SO DIFFERENT! Reminds me of that meme of before and after Khloe Kardashian pics that says remember, you aren’t ugly you’re just poor, ha

  5. Abby says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:31 am

    The cynic in me thinks that Scooter, a literal master of PR, planted this story to make her look bad and him look better. Which, she dug that hole all by herself, but this smells fishy.

  6. Ameerah M says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:32 am

    Team Scooter on this one. She’s a brat and always has been.

  7. shanaynay says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:32 am

    She’s a self-righteous little twit.

  8. Lurker25 says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:33 am

    Oh look it’s her original face in that hugging photo.

  9. ML says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:34 am

    Two awful people here: So did Scooter publish (I think this) this because he knew it would make Ariana look terrible or did Ariana actually publish this to make Scooter seem awful (but she’s unable to read the room)?
    I still suspect that people are leaving Scooter in droves for “a reason,” and I’m not sure I buy the fact that all of them are leaving due to Scooter not being available enough.

  10. Susan Collins says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:34 am

    Well Ariana you wouldn’t need him to clean up your messes if you didn’t make them. Come home from vacation to deal with your affair mess? No I wouldn’t come home and deal with it either. This is your fault and yours alone Ariana.

  11. Grant says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:37 am

    They both suck. On an unrelated note, Ariana Grande released some live tracks commemorating her first album which was released exactly ten years ago (I think). All this Wicked training has done wonders for her enunciation and her vocals are out of this world. She needs to go back to the way she operated for the past five years (minus the Pete Davidson interlude), keep her private life on lockdown, and just stick to singing.

  12. Christy says:
    August 28, 2023 at 10:37 am

    Please. Like Ariana Grande or not, Braun gets paid big bucks to do this job and PR scandals wait for no one. I’m a lawyer and know that any vacation is subject to a client emergency.

