Ariana Grande wanted Scooter Braun to cut off his vacay to manage her affair drama

For years, Ariana Grande’s PR was all over the place. The donut-licking incident was indicative of a larger problem within her camp, especially when it genuinely felt like Ariana threw a tantrum over issuing an apology for licking donuts in a bakery. After the Manchester bombing at Ariana’s concert in 2017, Ariana’s team finally looked professional and competent, and Scooter Braun got a lot of credit for organizing the One Manchester concert for Ariana within two weeks. Ever since then, Ariana’s team has gotten high marks and she’s been pretty scandal-free. Then she started banging her married costar Ethan Slater and she dumped her husband simultaneously. Suddenly, it was amateur hour from Ari’s team as they navigated a quickie divorce storyline while also rolling out a series of lies about when she and Ethan started. Ethan’s wife started talking and it became a huge PR disaster for her. So, where was Scooter Braun, her manager? On vacation. And that’s apparently why Ariana is dropping Scooter.

Ariana Grande’s team were reportedly unhappy with Scooter Braun after he allegedly refused to cut his vacation short and help tackle the media storm surrounding her rumoured relationship with Wicked costar Ethan Slater. Grande is among the music stars to have reportedly cut ties with the music manager in recent months. The Independent understands that Demi Lovato and Frozen star Idina Menzel have parted ways with Braun’s SB Projects, while Justin Bieber is also reportedly seeking legal advice to end his contract with the mega-manager. So far none of the artists have responded publicly to the reports. Braun appeared to mock the rumours earlier this week by joking that he was “no longer managing himself”. In a new report on Friday (25 August), Puck writer Matthew Belloni, who first reported news of Grande’s exit, claimed that tensions with the “thank u, next” singer were amplified by Braun’s reaction to her relationship controversy earlier this year. In his report, Belloni writes that Grande’s team wanted Braun to fly from his holiday in Europe to New York in order to help quell the media furore, which he reportedly refused to do. “I deserve a vacation,” Braun is said to have told Grande’s team, according to Belloni’s sources. The Independent has contacted Braun and Grande’s representatives for comment.

If this is supposed to make Scooter look bad, it’s hilarious that Ariana thinks that. Ariana f–ked up her PR and instead of working with the managers Braun put in place at SB Projects, Ariana threw a tantrum that a billionaire CEO wouldn’t cut off his vacation just to rescue her from her self-made catastrophe? Yeah, I’m on Braun’s side here. It’s not like he’s the Ariana-whisperer either – she’s 30 years old, she has her own dedicated team PLUS the SB Projects team. That’s easily 20 people, all of whom could have helped crisis-manage this situation. It’s actually insane that she wanted Braun to cut off his vacation for THAT.