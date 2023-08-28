Christine Baumgartner wants Kevin Costner to pay $175K a month in child support

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s divorce is certainly one of the messiest celebrity divorces we’ve seen in a while. This one is not being adjudicated quietly by some private judge or mediator. It’s spilling out in open family court, with their lawyers dueling in legal filings. I’m still rooting for Christine, but I think she’s going to get reamed when it comes to nullifying the prenup. Which is probably why she’s arguing that she needs much more in child support:
Kevin Costner’s getting off easy paying $129k per month in child support … according to Christine Baumgartner who wants that number increased to ensure their kids keep living large when they’re with her.
Christine filed docs, obtained by TMZ, asking the court to reconsider the amount of child support Kevin pays due to 2 factors — 1. making sure the kids enjoy the same lifestyle with both parents, and 2. what she’s learned about how much money Kevin’s been making. She lays it out in the docs, explaining their 4 children live in a beach compound with their dad that’s worth between $65 million and $95 mil … and they also fly private on luxury vacations with Kevin.
You’ll recall, Kevin took the kids to Aspen last month — right after Christine had them in Hawaii. She says Kevin needs to pay sufficient child support “so that the children can go on comparable vacations when they are with her. This is true even if the child support payments also improve Christine’s lifestyle.”
Christine says that’s simply the standard required by California family code. Based on that alone, she says the $129k/month won’t cut it, and she’s instead estimating $175,057/month. And by the way, Christine says that’s a deal because that higher amount “will not be sufficient to replicate Kevin’s lifestyle, but it will be sufficient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable.”
Now, as for Kevin’s income … she says his average cash flow for the last 2 years was $19,248,467 each year, or more than $1.6 million each month. Based on them having 50/50 custody of the kids, she claims California guidelines require Kevin to pay that $175k/mo. she’s requesting.
By the letter of the law, she’s correct. There’s a formula to how child support is calculated, and while it seems downright silly, the court absolutely takes into account “parents should be able to give their kids comparable vacations.” While Christine’s calculations are for Kevin’s previous income, while he was on Yellowstone, his finances are probably going to take a hit now that he’s left a popular and lucrative series. So… it’s really up to the court to figure it out. Meanwhile, Christine and Kevin are also arguing about affairs:
Kevin Costner, in new divorce court documents, says he did not have an affair while adding that he “does not know for a fact” whether estranged wife Christine did. Ahead of an upcoming hearing on child support and the November trial to determine the validity of their premarital agreement, Christine’s attorneys are asking for more documentation proving Kevin’s finances.
As an exhibit in her latest request for order, obtained by PEOPLE, Christine’s attorneys included Kevin’s lawyers responding to asks from his estranged wife’s side, including one regarding any “expenses paid by you, or any person at your request or on your behalf, relating to any extramarital romantic relationships.”
Kevin, 68, objected to the request as his legal team wrote that it is “propounded only for purposes of harassment, is overbroad as to time period and subject matter, burdensome, oppressive and impermissibly compound.” They added that the request is seeking information “not relevant to the subject matter” since “there is no community property” between them in this split.
Additionally, they argued, that Kevin “does not know for a fact if [Christine] engaged in any ‘extramarital romantic relationships’ before separation and, if so, whether she spent any of his money or charged any expenses in furtherance of her affair(s) on credit cards he paid.” His side added, “[Kevin] has no responsive documents for ‘extramarital romantic relationships’ in which he engaged because he engaged in none.”
LOL. This is why Christine hired that forensic accountant (and charged it to Kevin’s credit card). She wanted a better idea of what kind of money he has, and whether he’s lying about this or that. I have no idea if Costner was cheating (if past is prologue, well…) and I have no idea if Christine was cheating, but holy sh-t, this is so deliciously messy. Costner really should have just given her an eight-figure settlement and one of his 10 houses and called it a day.
Her lawyers are not very good imo. They are casting a wide net to see what it brings in but that’s not allowed in the law. The amount they are asking for in child support actually seems reasonable to me, but casting about and hoping for some revelation about an affair is not the way to go about it and I suspect the judge is not going to go for that.
Can’t stand the man so the more she can wring from him the better. You’d think in2023 that a husband would appreciate a wife who raises their kids 99% of the time.
There should be a special place in hell for people who relegate the mother of their children to “the help” status. Same goes for people who do this to their in-laws and even their own parents
She was less than that – she had to use staff cards to make some purchases that would be considered large by anyone who wasn’t in that tax bracket
This just furthers the gross, “what’s mine is mine” narrative he’s putting out; “there’s no community property”??? Idk how his kids are going to feel about him implying that the only way she could’ve contributed to their marriage is monetarily and they have no shared property.
He is coming off so bad here, I was a fan but I just can’t separate his acting now from the petty controlling vindictive jerk we’re seeing.
He thinks he’s untouchable, that all this bad publicity won’t affect him.
The worst part that stands out to me is that he is perfectly willing to punish his ex wife at his kids expense. He doesn’t care how they live when they’re with her. Doesn’t even pretend that he wants their lives to be as uninterrupted as possible.
I think she has bad representation as well and I think she would have gotten a bigger settlement if this weren’t playing out so publicly. At this point he has no reason to give her a settlement and can reasonably argue that she is trying to damage his reputation and therefore livelihood.
He just be a real prick to have tolerated all these years because she is over it.
@ Peony, this didn’t become a public spectacle until Costner started blasting her all over SM. As for Christine, she does need better counsel along with a more realistic judge who is still dragging his knuckles across the ground as he hasn’t been informed as to what century it is.
For reference, the filing of divorce became public once TWZ gained access to her filing.
The lack of respect he has shown her is just galling. He acts like she should be grateful for any little crumb he gives her. She worked just as hard as he did to build the life they’ve had for the last 19 years. Her contribution was the sweat equity (running the house, raising the children, look good on his arm at publicity events) that allowed him to go off to do whatever he wanted. This was a partnership and she deserves to be compensated fairly for her contributions.
she definitely contributed, but I would not say she worked as hard as he did lol. this isn’t your average SAHM situation – she had nannies, housekeepers, a full household staff, all while not working. certainly she was raising her kids and attending events with him, etc, but it’s not quite equivalent.
Even with nannies she carried and gave birth to those children. She’s their mother. Let’s stop devaluing her simply because she has help. Because guess what? He has all of that help too – he’s the father. Who has a nannies, household staff, and assistant, housekeepers, etc. too. HE benefited from help as well.
@ Arizona, have you ever had to be the sole caretaker of 3 young children with a spouse that would frequently pop home for a little break and then disappear for months on end?? If not, you should look at ALL of the sacrifices that Christine has made….
For a SOLID 19 years, Christine kept a loving, caring and supportive home life for not only the children but for Costner as well!! Costner came and went as he pleased without a a second thought knowing full well that Christine had kept his children happy, healthy and was a fully devoted mother!! Costner was not involved in the day to day care of his children as his career came FIRST!!! Costner was able to build this enormous WEALTH due to the sacrifices that Christine made, NOT Kevin.
This entire situation irks me.
Yes, he sure seems to be an asshole and I have sympathy for the wife, who is just trying to get what the law says she is entitled to.
But the #s are all so high on both sides that it just gives me a headache.
She’s going to get more in a month than most american families gross in a year. And he is fighting her on it, despite being worth 400million, an amount that he couldn’t possibly spend before he dies as he is nearly 70.
I suppose I am just jealous of people who have more money than they know what to do with.
Why is she NOT getting at least that? What am I missing? In NY, a non-custodial parent pays 17% for each child, up to 33% of their income (if there are multiple children). If he’s earning multiple millions, she gets to her number very easily. (Yes, I know he’s asking for/getting 50/50 custody, but $179,000 a month seems a small amount compared to what he actually makes.)
If she’s smart, this was all a negotiation ploy—pay me as close to the $229,000 a month I asked for and I’ll back off from contesting the pre-nup.
I think part of the problem is that is what he WAS making, but he’s off Yellowstone (I think?) so he will be making drastically less very shortly.
he’ll still be insanely wealthy.
@ Arizona, it doesn’t matter!!! They rely on his previous returns PLUS the MF’er has an estimated wealth of $400M dollars!!!!
Judges calculate based on qualified documents are from his tax returns.
I don’t know why you are simplifying and degrading Christina’s contributions with the same mindset as Costner. Christine raised those children so that Costner could work as he knew his children were cared for with the utmost care and love that Christine showered them with.
Wow, that’s an interesting tactic on his part – smearing her by announcing he has no evidence that she was cheating on him. Yes, no evidence, but let’s put out the idea into the public’s head.
I am a firm believer in prenups. Unless modified during the course of the marriage it should be upheld. Period. In this case she sold herself cheap and failed to take care of business to insure she got what she should if the marriage failed. All bets are off if the couple doesn’t have one and their should be no cap on the amount the spouse goes after. Who says the over the top vacations won’t continue? They may, but she probably wont be going. I cannot assume he won’t take care of his children.
I agree with you . They can still go on vacations that most people couldn’t think about. If they go to private school, he’s still going to pay for their school. If they have expensive hobbies/ clubs/memberships he’ll still pay for them. To me the gist of it is that he doesn’t want to pay FOR HER. I wouldn’t have signed that pre-nup, I’ll be your girlfriend, maybe have a baby but I won’t marry you if you can’t come come up with better numbers than that. Also, if I can’t have access to the finances, I’ll stay single and keep my job. If you don’t want to give me money or have to account for everything, why should I accept that? The writing was on the wall with this cheapskate, she just chose not to see it.
Still team no one over here. This is gross. I’m the product of divorced parents and I have practiced divorce law. Comparable vacations is not a thing. Imagine the monsters this kind of parenting will create.
This 100%. She should have tried to go with the kids “emotional and psychological needs” of having very different experiences in living situations while also dealing with the divorce. It can really be an emotional shock of it all playing out in public. Also parental alienation if he uses his money to gain favor and more time from this kids. That but the ” if he goes to Hawaii I want to go to Hawaii and I want a private jet” sounded tone deaf and kinda proved him right that this isn’t about the kids but I about her own payout to keep the same lifestyle she has now. I think she deserves more I really do but her lawyers are terrible and he approach clumsy. Kevin is hurt and doesn’t feel like being kind to her after she tried to strong arm new terms and went to Hawaii with his friend (affair or no affair) but this is the mother of his kids and has the ability to move on and allow her some dignity to live well. I don’t believe she was financially abused during the marriage I think she was abused via neglect but I do think she is being abused financially now and making co-parenting much harder. with all that said I hope with time they can co-parent and put this behind them because they are a family no matter what shape its in.
I’m a firm believer in re-evaluating a prenup depending on circumstances.
Christine and Kevin started dating in 1998, got married in 2004, and she filed for divorce this spring. That’s almost 2 decades of marriage and a quarter century spent together. The prenup she signed allows her 1.5 million of Kevin’s 400 million-dollar fortune plus child support. Over the course of their marriage we’ve learned that she owned very little: Kevin freaked out because she actually BOUGHT a car instead of leasing one. She, as stated aboved, borrowed the STAFF’s credit cards. Kevin is running to all sorts of publications (TMZ, People, PageSix, and US Weekly) with giving them access to “sources” to get out his side of the story. Christine has been the parent who’s mostly taken care of THEIR children.
If Kevin and Christine had a Britney-Spears-length relationship or marriage, yes, I completely understand enforcing the prenup. I don’t here. In order to participate in his/ their family’s lifestyle, she was kept financially dependent on Kevin. For instance, a man with millions of dollars should not be having a hissy fit about buying a car, but Kevin is. He did not initially want to divorce. Now it looks like he financially abused her, and since that she’s leaving, he’s going after her in other ways as well. She should fight for a bit more than the prenup allows. And I agree that it doesn’t look good for her.
He wouldn’t even let her BUY a car? What was she thinking when she married him, he’s awful and the people who worked for him were treated with more respect than she was. It’s like she was a possession for him to maintain and admire and when he got tired of it, he could get rid of it without any ties. WTF???!!!
@mel That is why people get prenups. To be able to leave the marriage and protect their assets if the other one wants to leave with half their stuff. She was no kid. She was like 30 when they married and it was her ultimatum to him that if he wants to be with her she wants kids and marriage or she is out. He didn’t want her to break up with him. This is why he wanted the prenup and he isn’t the one that got sick of her and even wanted her back. You know why I know this. Because I knew her family since high school. My mom knows her mom kinda of stuff. Her mom worked at my high school as well. Still I feel she should get more because it clear that she was a good wife and mother and just wanted to find her own happiness once she felt the marriage wasn’t worth saving. These are adults making decisions.
I’ve seen the comment about the car posted numerous times as proof of his controlling nature, and I’m surprised no one has made this point, but rich people don’t buy cars, they lease. Buying a car is a notoriously bad investment, and I highly doubt she was buying a small, economical car she planned on keeping for years on end. Wanting the family to lease their cars rather than purchase seems more financially prudent, not necessarily the same thing as being financially abusive.
@Yesgril. I get that’s what the prenup is for. Frankly, that prenup as it was written showed her who he is and she chose not to believe it. She should have negotiated for a better deal for herself or have been prepared to a) maintain the status quo or b) walk. I’m sorry but she knowingly backed herself into that corner, now she’s scratching and flailing to get out of it. I don’t believe that she’ll succeed. The best she can hope for is that he’ll get tired and give her a few things to make her go away. I doubt it though, he has the money and the time to drag this out forever and all she’ll get is legal fees.
@YesGirl- Soooo, you’re saying you *actually* have no real clue about the details except for possibly what your gossipy mum said? Because somehow she knows all about it from Christine’s mum who would have been foolish enough to talk about her daughter’s supposed grift outside of family? A game of telephone where the source can’t be verified anyhow, perhaps? Um-hmm. Excuse me, I need to go grab my magic beans to show you. 🙄
It’s not just the fact that she bought (as opposed to leased) a car. As to rich people and purchasing vs leasing: it depends on the rich person. I know of rich people here who own multiple cars and they do not lease all of them.
https://www.hellomagazine.com/brides/498307/kevin-costner-and-ex-christine-bickering-over-kitchen-utensils-newly-released-court-papers-reveal/?viewas=amp
A quote from that article: “Her wish list included pots and pans, a dog bed, a beach umbrella, a juicer, and an exercise bike.”
I find it absolutely amazing that those items on her wish list are either a “no” from Kevin or need his expressed written approval. I also think it’s beyond trashy to evict Christine weeks after she filed. I also think it’s incredibly trashy for a multitmillionaire who owns several homes to get nitpicky about kitchen utensils.
@Moontheloon I get the name LOL. I said that’s how I know her and her mom. Do your research they both talked about it openly when they were planning the wedding. Its no secret. What part triggered you that I know her family ? She openly talked about how important it was for her to marry and have kids and that it was a deal breaker at her own shower. I thought it was pretty bad ass of her to be honest. That she wasn’t going to give that up if he really wanted to be with her. Life is messy.
So she assumed that she would be better off married to him than just being the girlfriend or the partner with the baby. She might have been better off as the partner with the baby and going for palimony. He probably would have had her sign something then also. Dude was NOT going to part with his money without a fight, she hedged her bets and went the wrong way.
This is an embarrassment at his age and status. Despite some missteps in his personal life, he’s always been perceived as a “good” guy. The fact that he’s ruining decades of that for a few million that he can afford is absurd. He should have given her and the kids enough to live on and continued with his life. He has tons of money. What more does he need? He’s acting like a d*ck.
I always thought he seemed like a douche.
I got irrationally annoyed with him after watching the “Hatfield And McCoys” mini-series, which I believe he helped produce. He played the Hatfield patriarch. The show really tried to portray his character as reasonable, a sort of noble frontiersman protecting his family, while McCoy was self-righteous and stubborn. They even showed Hatfield’s wife being hot for him when he got back from the war, while McCoy’s only submitted to her husband out of duty. Sure, Jan.
I read a detailed account of the feud and they really misrepresented how it all went down. Both sides did bad things but the Hatfields were a pretty nasty bunch. I definitely came away from the book thinking they were worse and the McCoy family suffered a lot more because of it.
I get her point but it seems a bit transparent to suggest that you aren’t able to manage a vacation within the court established amount.
I maybe looking at this wrong, but this woman doesn’t strike me as good role model or a person who advocates for anyone other than herself.
I understand we are all eyeballing what Kevin’s doing monetarily for his kids or what he should be doing pre nup or not. He agreed to health insurance and school. I’m sure if the kids have needs he will ensure his kids will not go without.
Here’s my question.
What is she doing about her obligations?
Has she gotten a job?
Has she started designing bags again?
Has she enrolled in school?
What has she done to provide for her children other than whine and run to court to bitch and beg she didn’t understand a prenup she signed that was reviewed by her attorney?
Really?
I think if you want to leave you can’t expect the partner you are leaving to fund your new life in perpituity. That is what the prenup, that she signed, is designed to prevent. That young lady needs to put in some work. Positive the the lawyers and the Court will find an acceptable number for the care of the kids.
Without knowing the intimate circumstances of her life and theirs together, you definitely are looking at it wrong. There’s no “just getting a job” anymore when you’ve been steadily employed and remain perfectly qualified. Never mind when you’ve spent the past 20 years as the stay at home wife to an extremely famous man. That ish follows you even after you’ve left them. School is also not an instant thing where you walk up, ask for credentials and presto you have it. Very few stay at home partners wish to be perpetually funded by their ex’s. It’s demoralising as is, then you get judgment like this from people who should mind their own backyards. Then there’s whatever degradation your ex subjects you to because they hate paying for you. Pulling oneself up by one’s bootstraps isn’t always the solution and the assumption that even a seemingly affluent woman who spent the last 20 years as a stay at home spouse could is quite ignorant.
Agree mamasan! She is a spoiled brat and was fine with this jerk decades until she wasn’t. She wasn’t financially abused ffs! She wanted a lifestyle she could provide and didn’t want to work or live small and now thinks she can tear up the pre nup and is so special the law doesn’t apply to her. The mental gymnastics people are doing to make her a victim is insane here. So she might have to fly first class instead of a private on a luxury vacation that cost more than most people earn in a year? Omg what a victim!! She is entitled, spoiled brat, and will be richer than almost anyone else on the planet.
Based on the comments here, Costner is paying a small fortune for PR. I can’t believe there is anyone who sides with him…
The internal misogyny is punching and shouting from within the house. While the rest of us have a dumbfounded look on our faces.
Agreed
I just came to say that this is the 2nd time I’ve seen an article say they have 4 children, but they still have just 3.