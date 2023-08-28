Priti Patel feels like the palace threw her under the bus on royal protection

This whole Priti Patel-Prince Andrew-King Charles story is very confusing to me. From what I gather, at some point in recent weeks, Priti Patel wrote to King Charles’s private secretary and suggested that Prince Andrew’s security situation needed to be reviewed. Andrew no longer has “taxpayer-funded” royal protection, although reportedly, he does have some private security which was paid for by his mother and now by Charles. The way this story has been framed, though, it’s as if Andrew hasn’t had any kind of security for a few years, so I don’t know what’s really happening. In any case, Patel is no longer Home Secretary, but that didn’t stop someone (in the palace?) from leaking her letter to the tabloids, after which everyone started freaking out. Patel issued a formal apology, but it doesn’t sound like she had anything to do with her own letter being leaked? And it also sounds like she’s quite angry that the palace leaked her letter as some kind of warning. The message seems to be “we’ll do what we want without anyone looking over our shoulder.” Which is chilling.
Dame Priti Patel was “thrown under the bus” for suggesting that decisions about the Royal family’s security should receive proper scrutiny, it has been claimed.A letter sent by Dame Priti to Sir Clive Alderton, the King’s private secretary, in which she mooted a potential review of the decision to strip the Duke of York of his taxpayer-funded police protection was leaked to a tabloid newspaper. The leak forced the former home secretary to apologise to the King for the “embarrassment and difficulties” it had caused.
But a source familiar with the situation said she had done nothing but point out the “blindingly obvious” when it came to the activities of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures – known as Ravec – which is responsible for such decisions.
The source said: “It is outrageous that an email sent in confidence about sensitive security matters should be leaked less than a week after it was written. All she did was suggest that decisions made by Ravec about the security arrangements for high-profile individuals should have proper political accountability and be kept under review. Dame Priti has been thrown under a bus for simply raising a matter of process. Is she not entitled to express her view?”
The source suggested that the email was leaked as a warning to anyone who dared try to question the decision-making process. The source added: “This leak could only have come from an official inside the palace, the Home Office or Ravec to warn off anyone – including the former home secretary – from asking serious questions about security policy. And this from the people employed to keep us and the Royal family safe? They should be ashamed.”
The Duke lost his Metropolitan Police protection when he was forced to step back from official royal duties in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. It is thought likely that he is keen to have his bodyguards – said to cost up to £3 million a year – reinstated. The concerns raised by Dame Priti echo those outlined by the Duke of Sussex in his legal challenge of the decision to deny him and his family automatic police protection when in the UK.
LOL “And this from the people employed to keep us and the Royal family safe? They should be ashamed” – guess what? The leak came from within the palace, I absolutely guarantee. Someone wanted to send a message to the government or Priti Patel or whomever. Just FYI – from what little I know of Patel, she sounds like a complete a–hole, but in this very narrow situation, I feel sorry for her and it sounds like she did have every right to question the Ravec policies. It says something when even someone like Patel is alarmed by the mafia-style tactics of the Windsors and their people. It also appears that the palace probably owes Patel an apology for leaking her letter.
PS… It also appears that Patel attended that British Asian Trust event in February 2022, the one where Charles looked like death warmed over and then it turned out that he was Covid-positive that night.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
“It says something when even someone like Patel is alarmed by the mafia-style tactics of the Windsors and their people.”
Yeah, it says we only care when they go after us…
Which seems about par for the course with Tory and conservatives on both sides of the pond.
Exactly. Patel is the devil in sequins and can suck rotten eggs and worse as far as I’m concerned.
How dare she question those ordained ( or whatever the correct term) by god! Yes I believe that they think of themselves so far above anyone questioning anything they do. They get away with anything they want. When will more people start complaining.
The UK is supposed to be a constitutional monarchy, but the Windsors are working hard (it’s all they work hard at) to bring back absolute monarchy. It’s also becoming increasingly apparent that Andrew is being rehabilitated.
But Priti – what’s your opinion on Harry’s protection? I notice she had nothing to say about that, just security for the nonce.
I thought she was against allowing Harry to pay for it, while at the same time the palace was paying for Andrew. Anyway, I think the palace wants Pedo Andy back on the job anyway so the taxpayers will probably be on the hook again for his security.
Leaking private emails from a government official is freaking crazy. The fact that this is gonna do unchecked too?
Just wild.
Everything the royals do goes unchecked, just ask Money-bags Charles. Or Pedo Andy. Its always “Nothing to see, just move along” with that bunch.
Isn’t this the same woman who demanded that Prince Harry apologize to her for saying that the Committee had discounted his request to pay for his own security when he and his family visited England? She became very quiet after he sued one of the British tabloids and the British Home Office because he had receipts proving he ‘had’ made the request and his request had not been included in the Committee discussion because of a Committee member from one of the royal palaces.
Oh, so she can demand an apology from Harry for stating the truth, but was forced to apologize to the king when HIS office leaked a letter from her? It’s like we’re 500 years back in time and the king can still have you beheaded.
Wow, they REALLY do not want RAVEC questioned. Chilling is right. Coincidentally, was RAVEC around when Princess Di’s security was decided? Different members but same idea I’d imagine. I do not believe anything that has been said about her security. Especially not when there are also govt members on RAVEC. They’ll lie for the palace.
I think this is pretty clearly about Harry’s case – Andrew hasn’t had taxpayer – funded security (at least directly) for some time. Harry is the one with pending claims and a good case to make for more transparency with RAVEC. So even though the letter (or, the portion of it released from the palace) purports to be about Andrew, the overreaction from the palace tells us it’s about Harry.
They are so threatened that anything which seems to maybe, possibly, be in support of Harry’s quite reasonable concerns for his safety must be put down. Hard.
It’s also worth mentioning that Charles is no ally of Patel – she was the architect behind the “Deport migrants to Rwanda” idea, which Charles (rightly, in my view) criticized and got some flak for from conservatives. So he might also be serving a little bit of petty revenge, too.
Priti Patel is a vile right wing nationalist. I i get that this is “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” situation but no, she is an awful person, and i wouldn’t be surprised that she was lobbied by Andrew. So F her, as Home Secretary im surprised she found time in her busy schedule of shipping refugees to Rwanda in order to advocate for a pedophile.
Exactly. F-her now and forever
Yep yep yep! That disgusting ghoul 🤮
Thank you, Julie, well said! Priti is an evil right, right winger AND if she hadn’t been advocating for the restoration of pedophile Andrew’s taxpayer-funded security, there would be no email to leak.
Exactly, this is one instance where im happy that ravec leaks like a leaky faucet.
It is interesting that someone in the media said that even though Prince Andrew may have done some wrong , you cannot suddenly abandon a royal without security.
The same media kept quiet when security was pulled out from Prince Harry, Meghan and little Archie putting them at risk if Tyler had not stepped up to offer them his home and security.
Yes, I saw that clip and my eyes bugged out bc that argument obviously could be applied to Harry
They through Harry and Pedrew in the same sentence when it’s something negative, but never when it comes to following the same principles.
Does she really think that as a white adjacent boot licker, she’s not expendable? Puh-leaze. Girl, you’re there for the optics only and to cosign whatever they do and say.
I feel as badly for her as I do for Harrison Floyd still sitting in a GA jail while all the other defendants are out on bond. Which is NOT.AT.ALL. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
It was the Palace who leaked the email either as a warning or to distract the press from the uproar William caused by not showing up for the WWC. But I have no sympathy for Priti. She’s an awful person and she willfully denied that Meghan had experienced racism. Maybe she has now realised what Harry and Meghan had to put up with when they were working royals.
Real ‘I can’t believe the leopards ate MY face’ energy from Patel here.
Well, they did throw her under the bus. Charles has a special Lord High Steward of Vehicular Incidents.
Priti Patel was the Home Secretary when Ravec pulled Harry’s security in January 2020, which was soon after the Sussexes stepped back from royal duties for a 1 year grace period. She was named in Harry’s case that he brought to court and the request for a judicial review. It was reported in December 2022 (only 9 months ago) that Andrew’s security would be pulled, years after he was stripped of his royal duties, by which time Suella Braverman was Home Secretary. Why is it that Priti is now suggesting there should be a review of the decision taken to pull Andrew’s security?
At first, I thought maybe Charles’ or Andrew’s people leaked the email, but now I feel it was William’s representative on the Ravec committee that leaked the email.
Clive may have forwarded the email he received from Priti to the Ravec committee for consideration in light of forthcoming decisions on Harry’s judicial review (a decision might be soon?) and William’s guy must’ve told William about it which led KP to leak to the tabloids as payback to Andrew for not giving up Royal Lodge.
The “family summit” in Balmoral may have likely included William having to make peace with Andrew and accept Andrew will not be leaving Royal Lodge and support reinstating Andrew’s taxpayer funded security I (i.e. no more leaks about it). I think William will accept peace for now because he is on shaky ground with the public calling out his laziness but as soon as he solidifies his position again he’ll go toe to toe with Charles and do as he pleases in the royal mafia family.
That all being said, I’m glad someone leaked the email from Priti. Priti deserves to be dragged in my opinion. She deserves to be seen as the seedy politician she is.