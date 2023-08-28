Jeremy Allen White spotted out shirtless and barefoot in LA with Ashley Moore

Embed from Getty Images

Another day, another thirsty pap walk from Jeremy Allen White. At this point I think his strategy is super obvious. He’s a member of SAG-AFTRA so he can’t promote his work outright, but if the strike weren’t happening, he’d be campaigning for an Emmy for the second season of The Bear. So his way around that–to campaign without campaigning–is to orchestrate photographers to capture him doing every day things, to keep his name top of mind. Including his young daughter’s soccer games with his estranged wife Addison Timlin. In light of the ongoing strikes, it comes off as tacky to me. Last week he was papped with Ashley Moore twice: once they went for lunch, and then he went to hot Pilates with Ashley Moore. This is the same lady he was making out with three weeks ago. So they’re still dealing with each other and they make a hot couple, I’ll give them that. But what weirds me out the most about his new batch of pictures is that this young man is walking around the streets of Los Angeles barefoot. Barefoot! He is also shirtless in those pics and I did not even notice, because I was distracted by his feet.

Looks like things are heating up between Jeremy Allen White and Ashley Moore. The two were photographed heading to a hot Pilates studio in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday – just three weeks after they first sparked romance rumors. White, who wore a gray tank top, a matching hat and navy shorts, walked a few paces behind the model as they headed into their workout class. Both White, 32, and Moore, 30, came prepared for the class, carrying their own water bottles in-hand. Meanwhile, Moore wore a brown one-piece and a white crop top into the studio. She later emerged in a baby blue ensemble consisting of bodyhugging biker shorts and a matching camisole tank top. The outing comes less than one month after they were seen locking lips during a coffee run in Los Angeles. The casually-dressed couple shamelessly swapped spit in the middle of the day while strolling along a sidewalk at the time. The actor held the brunette beauty by the hips while she caressed his face with her hands before erupting into laughter. Since then, the stylish duo have been spotted on a handful of other dates, yet they haven’t been packing on the PDA quite as much. However, it appears the pair may not be exclusive given the fact that White was caught thirsting over “Euphoria” star Alexa Demie last week. “Wow,” the actor commented on a Calvin Klein ad posted to Instagram, which featured the actress in various lingerie sets.

[From Page Six]

Of course he’s also out there commenting on other ladies’ thirst traps. I think his situation with Ashley is just a rebound fling after his separation from Addison. I’m sure Ashley appreciates the profile boost from being spotted with someone more famous, too. Don’t get me wrong, I think they really are having a fling but I also think they’ve decided to use it as a press strategy at the same time. I really like both of her outfits–I guess “hot Pilates” probably requires a change of clothes. Jeremy looks good, but I still can’t stop fixating over the fact that he has his shoes off on the streets of Los Angeles. That, more than anything else, seems designed to get attention. Unless they are right next to Venice Beach, nobody does that. I hope he has had an updated Tetanus shot.

Shirtless Jeremy Allen White takes Ashley Moore to hot Pilates following steamy makeout session https://t.co/dCt9gcbHB2 pic.twitter.com/euJlLbMNta — Page Six (@PageSix) August 26, 2023

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images