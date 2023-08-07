Jeremy Allen White was photographed kissing actress Ashley Moore

Jeremy Allen White isn’t the first man to make a fool of me and I wager he won’t be the last. Last week I wrote about the photos that came out of him hugging his estranged wife Addison Timlin. They were at their daughter’s soccer game and hugged each other multiple times. And I thought that their body language in those photos seemed so connected and intimate that I hoped they might reconcile (I am a terrible softie). I continue to be stunned by my own naivete because he was spotted necking with a beautiful young model/actress named Ashley Moore on Saturday. The photos are high quality enough that I wonder if someone called the paparazzi on themselves, to paraphrase Jay-Z. But they might also just be horny as hell and not care who knows it. In which case… poor Addison.
Jeremy Allen White was photographed making out with model Ashley Moore in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.
The casually dressed twosome embraced as they passionately locked lips in broad daylight while strolling along a sidewalk.
The “Bear” star, 32, held the brunette beauty, 30, by the hips while she caressed his face with her hands.
For the carefree outing, which involved grabbing a bite to eat, the actor paired a patterned short-sleeved button-down shirt with light-wash jeans, white sneakers and a tan baseball cap.
Moore, for her part, opted for a cropped gray hoodie, black leggings and white tennis shoes.
The duo looked head over heels as they smiled, laughed and engaged in expressive conversations while getting lost in each other’s eyes.
Their reps did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.
The PDA-packed apparent date comes a little over a week after White was seen sharing a few intimate moments with his estranged wife, Addison Timlin.
So far the divorce between Addison and Jeremy has been pretty amicable and low-key but I wouldn’t be surprised if we suddenly got another story that painted Jeremy in a negative light. I know they’re separated and he’s free to do what he wants but I’m sure for Addison it stings to see him out and about with a beautiful woman. Jeremy almost caused a riot at the Dodgers game last week because people in the stands were so excited to see him and they swarmed him. His star is rising. He must know on some level that he is a heat score right now. So if he is making out with Ashley in front of God and country, well, that means he either wants us to know about it or he just doesn’t care. I’m leaning towards the latter. It’s probably a casual thing–freshly separated men are not usually looking for anything serious. Strategically, is it the best decision to do this with a looming divorce… where the custody of two small kiddos could be a bone of contention? I don’t know. I have a feeling things are about to get messy.
Jeremy Allen White seen making out with mystery woman amid divorce https://t.co/dpsAvWP6wL pic.twitter.com/9Ftym6KN3z
— Page Six (@PageSix) August 5, 2023
As a fan of shameless I’m so confused by Jeremy sudden heartthrob status Did people not know about him at all . I feel sorry for Ashley because there about to be a a lot racist Karen’s flooding her instagram with racists slurs Karen’s don’t like it when they see a beautiful black woman with a white man .
Girl is definitely in danger.
She’s 30 so not that young though I think he looks older than 32.
Sigh. Another day, another guy has kids and then moves on.
His wife filed for divorce she ended the Marriage his entitled to move on
Doesn’t mean anything that she filed. He was just loving on his supposed ex last week! If my husband cheats and I file in response does it mean I started it? Not saying he did but this looks sus. And just because someone files doesn’t mean things aren’t very much still in play…doesn’t mean they are the ones that actually ended it. So many cheaters refuse to file and wait for the betrayed to do it. Maybe in jaded it just makes me think of that. I have no clue if he cheated but I wonder
He 100% is entitled to move on. I still have sympathy for any person that has to see their ex’s new romance exposed in the media.
We also don’t know if his ex cares at all. Maybe she really doesn’t.
I don’t think the fact that she filed is a clue in either direction, my soon to be ex cheated, and then wanted to reconcile, I said no. It’s still going to hurt when he finds a new partner. (To be clear, he has every right to do so, but it will still make me feel things I wish it wouldn’t. And having to see his happy loved up photos in the tabloids on top of that would def suck. It’s not really anyone’s fault, but the icky feelings would still be there)
Well I mean she is the one who filed. Not him. So it seems like they both were ready to move on.
In light of their affectionate behavior – We don’t know their real statuses, or anything, until it is over.
Why wouldn’t his ex care? He’s moving on fast that of course would sting
I might be too old to understand this but… is this guy considered goodlooking? As he’s constantly making headlines and he seems to have PeteDavidson-levels of unattractive eau de douche…
I was going to ask the same thing. I don’t get the appeal at all.
He is a great actor but not my type for sure.
People on the internet have said that he looks like Gene Wilder and now I can’t unsee it. He has charisma on The Bear, I think, but I also don’t find him all that attractive. That photo of him leaning in for the kiss, yuck!
I think he looks like Robert Mitchum, he could be Mitchum’s grandson or something.
I cannot stand his mopey face so I can’t watch The Bear.
It’s his vibe in the Bear, not just straight physical appearance. He has a great body, expressive eyes, and in the show is super vulnerable, talented, and despite some unkind moments, a generally kind guy. The first season they gave him zero sexual motivation to anything he did and so the fact he doesn’t seem sexist or is a sleazebag is also a huge turn-on for the ladies. He also isn’t racist or bigoted in the show, another point that makes his character attractive. There is definitely bleed over from people being hot for Carmy, the character, to people being hot for JAW.
Hit 🎯 the nail on the head there, he’s 32? She’s 30? I don’t believe that honestly
When will he and Elijah Woods be cast as brothers in something?
I’m sorry…the LACK of humanity from these folks that NEED people to SUPPORT them so they can pay their bills is STAGGERING to me…I no longer even want to WATCH the second season of “The Bear” a show I LOVED & was waiting to see…after seeing this BS😡 Where is the COMMON SENSE?
why? his wife filed for divorce a few months ago and they’re separated. this woman is age appropriate and only two years younger than him and his ex. no one’s accused him of cheating. what exactly is the bad behavior?
These two look into each other. Good for them. There was no overlap, and if people are moving on then what’s to judge?
That’s how I feel honestly, it’s all complex and shades of gray and there’s pain and excitement and grief and different ways of coping, I’m not bothered by this
Exactly – I don’t know why people are so mad about this? Let’s not forget we don’t actually know how Addison feels about this or him. Maybe she’s like meh, moving on.
Some people are making this a bigger deal I’m definitely side eye some folks on here . All up in arm about this his wife filed for divorce she pulled the plug on their marriage. Them being friendly at their kids games just means that their putting their kids first . It seem like concern trolling to me it look like some people have a problem with the fact that Jeremy is seeing a black woman that’s where all this what about kids nonsense is coming from .
Jeremy wants an Emmy and is making sure he gets noticed during the strike, there’s a new staged pap walk almost every day. Jogging shirtless, hugging ex wife, kissing new girlfriend… I’m sure there will be a puppy next week, the internet loves that.
I have to say this has turned me off him a bit. His whole vibe was super talented and a little bit mysterious. Well that illusion has been broken, haha.
THANK YOU! I couldn’t figure out for the life of me what he was doing staging all these paparazzi sessions. Trying to keep attention on himself for Emmy voting makes sense. That said, I don’t think anyone is looking at these photos thinking about his performance. More like, well this is a bit much isn’t it? I enjoyed the hell out of The Bear but I’m completely turned off him now. 😒 Go make an appearance at a charity event or something; be useful.
Don’t forget the shirtless push-ups! A lot of times I think celebrities just intentionally go where they’ll be seen, but I legitimately think this guy is having his publicist call the paparazzi and giving his location.
Like, his kid’s soccer game? He’s not Ben Affleck. Why would photographers be there? They’re not camping out for hours for this guy. His photos aren’t worth enough. He’s calling them.
Emmy voting is August 17-28 so we will see if this business drops off after then. If not then it could also be to stay in consideration for a role. Or he’s having a midlife/fame crisis. Whatever it is IDC but I just wish he would get some different clothes.
Am I the only one who thinks this looks staged?
You’re not the only one. It’s giving Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas back in the day, lol.
My thoughts exactly. Especially in the video – it just looks extremely inauthentic.
Very much so. Ugh.
As @Ellie said above, he’s probably trying to keep attention for the Emmy voting (while not crossing the picket line so to speak), but if that’s so I think he is getting some really bad advice. Staged, shirtless, paparazzi shots is reality TV level tripe.
I’ll honestly laugh if he does this and they just give it to Jason Sudeakis again. 😂
The quality is too good! Def fake. Yikes.
I see it like this: she filed for divorce. They are both moving on. If the divorce filing was some kind of weird ploy to fix the marriage – I take issue with THAT. Don’t use the courts to solve your relationship drama. So I am going to give her the benefit of the doubt since she filed and say that she herself was done and ready to move on. And he has every right to do so as well. It seems like he and Addison are amicable and are handling things well. I don’t see the drama here other than the very public PDA which caught me off guard. But eh – all three are adults.
People aren’t “over” until the divorce is final. especially when they are affectionate w their exes, with whom they have babies. something doesn’t sit right about all this
I have to disagree with this. Divorce can take a long time, particularly when there are children involved. The romantic relationship can certainly be over well before all of the legalities are finalized. Ending a marriage is complicated and I don’t think it’s fair to say there’s a one-size-fits-all way to go about things.
Sure it totally can, but this is just starting…and they are still showing signs of being “involved”still
Every separated or divorced couple with common children to raise should stay involved, so not sure what “signs of being involved” seem weird/bad to you.
There are MANY couples that are over before the divorce is, think Brad Pitt and Angie, prime example.
Imho, he is totally setting these photos but there’s nothing wrong with having a new girlfriend just because you share kids with your ex and it doesn’t sit right that people are so mad about it
So soon after, I personally think conscientious parents should keep romances close to their vest and not introduce these concerns to the children, who have lost their family unit. Introduce the idea of the new partner to them later down the line, and then to the actual new person much later. It’s sad to see kids experience whiplash bonding with new partner after partner
Saying something nice: at least she’s age appropriate.
Saying what I really think: they called the paps for this.
Why do you describe her as “young”? She is 30, he is 32. If she is “young”, so is he.
Yea, that stood out to me as well. Even if I am 50, 30 is a grown up person to me. It’s not like we have a Leo situation here.
1. the energy about him being seen kissing someone while in the midst of divorce versus Kevin Costner’s ex going on vacation with her ex’s friend and children in the midst of divorce is wildly different. interesting.
2. why did you describe her as young? she’s 30, and only two years younger than him. describing her as a “young model” implies he’s doing a DiCaprio thing and she’s 20, not 30.
3. I’m sure this’ll cause waves. I also think we forget that celebrities hook up and have friends with benefits too. 🤷♀️
I just don’t see anything to be mad about here. if you don’t want your spouse to move on, then don’t file for divorce. I hope everything works out for all involved and Jeremy and his ex can continue to be friendly and co-parent well, because they’ve got a long road ahead.
It is extra bizarre that they are calling her young. Thirty is ancient by Hollywood/Modeling standards. I mean, obviously, 30 is not even remotely old. But in those circles…I feel like she would need to be practically underage for it to be an adjective they would use. He’s 32. She’s 30. We routinely see marriages end with celebrities and the new gf is young enough to be his daughter.
I actually looked up his soon to be ex’s age, thinking maybe she was significantly older than him or Ashley, but she is only 32 as well. So this is just very odd. Almost like they want it to seem salacious…but in reality, they are close in age and he is separated from his wife.
Meanwhile my male co worker just hyper ventilated about how this guy is pocket sized cuteness clocking in at 5’7. This seemed to be news to the elder white millennial crowd and they seemed disappointed and disinterested. I’ll never understand what some mans height has to do with their level of attractiveness.
“Poor Addison” why are you perpetuating the notion that women must and will fall apart over not being chosen? As far as I can tell there’s zero evidence that she is dealing with this poorly, so I don’t understand the assumption that she has to be coddled and pitied. Why not start by assuming she is strong post-separation until proven otherwise? The default position that the woman has to be crumbling needs to stop.
That is a good point. I think for me, i have seen so many women used to get through med school, law school, whatever situation and then become discarded when they get “boring” and busy post-kids and post success. Many left in poor financial shape while the ex swans off with a younger model.
So I clearly have a well-placed bias that leaves a chip on my shoulder. And it is not always fair to all situations. Amber very well could be happy and done with him all on her own. So I May be wrong and can back pedal on some.
Still, I don’t like when any parent moves on publicly to other partners quickly when they have kids. It’s just ick to me. Priorities!
And in case it wasn’t clear, my shade is for him, no shade at the lovely new lady. She clearly wasn’t an OW.
Fair points and thank you for not getting defensive when faced with a little push back. I very much appreciate a courteous and respectful sharing of perspectives.
Disagree about recently separated men not usually looking for anything serious. Most guys are separated because they wanted something (or a particular someone) else and if they get what they wanted, they go all in extremely fast.