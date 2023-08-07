‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #154: Harry & Meghan are rich, unbothered



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 13:00

We took two months off, thanks for understanding! While we were off DListed shut down and I took that hard. We respect Michael K so much and we miss Dlisted. We have three new writers, Carina, Kismet and Rosie, and you can see their bios here. We both saw Barbie and loved it. Neither of us have seen Oppenheimer. I liked The Blackening and Chandra saw the movie Showing Up with Michelle Williams and can't stop thinking about it. You can listen below!

Celebrity divorces: Minutes 13:00 to 23:30

We talk about the recent celebrity divorces including Kevin Costner, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, and Ariana Grande.

Royals: Minutes 23:30 to 32:00

Omid Scobie’s Endgame is coming out in November and we’re looking forward to that! He is one of the only royal reporters who fairly reports on Harry and Meghan. The British press is going after him and we hope he’s living his best life.

Suits, Meghan’s USA series that aired from 2011 to 2019, is one of the top shows on Netflix. People are like “wow Meghan can act, she’s incredible” and the British press are trying to spin it like Americans hate her, which is ridiculous.

We just got a new video of Harry and Meghan in their courtyard congratulating the winners of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund over the phone. It’s really cute and they both look so rich and unbothered. I’m sure we’ll get articles about how they’re trying to pull focus from Prince William serving veggie burgers. Chandra thinks Kensington Palace is trying to bury the veggie burger video because it was all staged.

The Sussexes are covering both People Magazine and US Magazine this week. They’re said to be having business problems, which surprises me because they have so many successes. The Spotify debacle highlighted their need for a communications team. They’ve been speaking through sources instead of issuing official responses to Spotify’s trash-talking. We hope they get an excellent communications team.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 32:00 to end

My comment of the week is from Peanut Butter on the post where Stephen Amell tried to dial back his anti-union comments at a fan convention.

Chandra’s comment of the week is from Kitten on the post about Trump being indicted.

Thanks for listening bitches!