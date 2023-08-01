Oh, Prince William’s Earthshot food truck thing was completely staged? Huh.

As we discussed yesterday, Prince William (barely) did a thing to highlight some Earthshot Prize winners’ innovations. The thing in question was a video with food-vloggers Ben Ebbrell and Kush Bhasin of the YouTube channel Sorted Food – William turned up at the beginning to explain the innovations, then William left Kush and Ben to work out the applications and develop the veggie burger. Then William showed up at the end of the video to do a little skit with a food truck – William “served” the burgers to “unsuspecting” people and gave them a lecture about Earthshot. I’ve cued the video to that part:
As you can see, this isn’t really a city street available to passerbys. They set up the foodtruck in an alley or some kind of closed-off area, and then they brought people up to the foodtruck. Well, there’s a rumor going around that Sorted Food and/or Kensington Palace basically set up every part of the foodtruck skit, meaning those people were hand-selected and told how to give “surprised” reactions to William’s presence. It looks like the palace’s screenwriters are not on strike. Did they film this on some studio backlot?? Were those people paid for their acting performances?
The royals produce a staged video and @ITV and @SkyNews report it as if it were a genuine moment of surprise from ‘diners in london’. https://t.co/Zn2tLwycKz
— Republic (@RepublicStaff) July 31, 2023
They certainly missed the corruption and hypocrisy of the royals. Talk about that. https://t.co/omnpTuv6WM
— Republic (@RepublicStaff) July 31, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I know we say this all the time, but how are they so bad at this??
Nothing is wrong with this being staged. But then why act like it was this spontaneous thing and that random people on a London street decided to stop at this food truck and surprise! It’s William! Just acknowledge that its a video done to support and showcase these ES winners without the whole surprise but not really a surprise element.
they just keep swinging and missing and the misses seem so unnecessary to me, because they seem so ego-driven.
I think it’s because of their constant one-sided competition with they who must not be named, to appear to be loved and generate excitement when they appear places. Instead of just leaning into the fact that they don’t generate that organically, they tried to copy reactions and so it comes off looking even worse than just coming out and doing things. On the surface absolutely nothing wrong with working with this group of people promoting plant-based diets, and linking it to the initiative that you “started”. But it’s not about that for them It’s about beating Harry and Meghan. I honestly feel like that Travalyst story was because he was trending for this nonsense.
There is nothing wrong with emphasizing seaweed-based products instead of plastic or vegetarian options over meat. I agree that there’s also nothing wrong with filming this, but then do not give the impression that it’s spontaneous!!! It negates your message (even more). I get the impression that the British royals have become more anxious about interacting with the public since QE2 passed away. They’re definitely less popular than they were and they’ve put more distance between themselves and the public. Considering PW’s love of football, he makes a lot of own goals. How did they think that his hiring people for his Earthsh!t infomercial would not leak out?
Was it in one of yesterday’s articles that they said they don’t hire consultants? I think, basically, the RF are told where to go and where to stand and maybe some vague idea of why they’re there – and then they just have to wing it. Just hand out a couple of sandwiches, take some pictures and you’re done. But they forgot to tell William he should say the burger is delicious.
The royals have dozens of consultants all paid by taxpayers. They also choose their own ‘work’ and direct their own schedules and appearances. That has been admitted publicly by multiple members of The Firm through the years.
@notasugarhere – Thanks. Then, the quote about how W&K don’t have consultants was more BS. As for the rest, it just means that William goes from unaware and dimwitted to aware and dimwitted.
Lee Thomson is William’s current press secretary and he used to be a NBC Universal. He is a consultant but isn’t being called that. He also must have been bad at his job because he doesn’t seem to understand modern media. Or maybe William is the issue.
Becks, that would mean that they’re doing things the BM deemed “just like celebrities” and “too Hollywood” and royalty is way above that. 😂
This is what happens when the “work” one does is for self-promotion. So fake and phony. Even the monarchists are finally figuring out that Won’t and Can’t are trying to copy/one up the Sussexes (and failing).
Yep. Fake, phony and all about surface appearance. Meghan clocked them from the get go.
It reminds me of the appearance with Dr. Jill and Kate, where Kate was clearly done and Dr. Jill was like, “we’re done? But I have so many questions!” Meghan probably felt that way after every meeting at KP.
Dr Jill saying that was so telling and showed the difference between the spouse of a head of state with actual substance and education and one who is waiting for the death of the current head of state and is just an empty mannequin.
I saw this several days ago and almost gave myself a stroke from excessive eye-rolling!
I mean…. It’s obviously staged.
It’s a veggie burger. People who eat veggie burgers care about the planet and usually adjacent other issues. Like the continued after effects of colonialism that consolidated wealth and looted treasures into the hands of a very small few while devastating their occupied countries and the continued accumulation of wealth and power by these people while other people are struggling deeply. So. That’s not Wills vibe.
Also just from a security perspective…
I’m wondering what the rising water temperature will do to seaweed production & the implications for that.
Where are they getting the seaweed from,it must have a huge carbon footprint, because I bet the waters around the Uk are heavily polluted, with sewage
There are plenty of UK seaweed suppliers, I.e. the Cornish Seaweed Company. We have a problem with sewage in certain areas but the whole shoreline is not surrounded with it.
In the real world, if people are asked if they would like an Earthshot Burger, the first response would not be yes it would what’s in it? Just like the Big Issue stunt, this was staged. I guess I could understand why they would stage it. William doesn’t strike me as someone who enjoys spontaneity or is willing to put himself out there without knowing exactly what’s going to happen.
Normal Bill doesn’t like spontaneity, and lacks natural charm, so I get trying to control this kind of appearance too smooth over those things. So the fact that this was staged makes the whole “I can’t vouch for the taste or the quality” line even more dumbfounding. They could have had him reshoot with a better line, but they kept it AND put in the final cut.
Trying to up his solo popularity.
All Willy has is pretense and made up causes. He is consumed with upstaging and outshining his little brother and has been for years. If we look back at videos of them being interviewed Willy always tries to take a pot shot at Harry. He is out of his league. While Willy is setting up fake Earthshot awards and food trucks, Harry is making a DIFFERENCE in the world with Invictus and Travalyst.
This staged event is giving me Ben Affleck behind the Dunkin Donuts window vibes. If only Princess Kate had stopped by with a sassy one liner. Just ridiculous. P.S. The MUSIC is so awful…. OMG. Barf!
Ben Affleck has more charisma though, and is a,notorious Dunkin lover. Willyboy is a charisma vaccum who admitted to not even trying the burger.
Totally agree! Cute DD ad blows this lame Earthshot copy clean out of the water.
I probably shouldn’t admit this, but, um…I actually thought the JLo/Affleck DD thing was cute. Ben is famous for that meme of him with the tray full of DD drinks, they were making a Super Bowl commercial, so it made some sense for them to do this stunt. Willy’s thing was just stupid. Fine if you are going to do the food truck event – but either let it be spontaneous, with genuine reactions – or acknowledge that it is a set up.
I loved the Bennifer DD ad, too! No shame 🙂 Feel like Wills was going for that vibe, but it fell flat on its fake face…
The Bennifer ad was so perfect IMO. Ben was funny in it, it really seemed like he was actually working at a Dunkin, and Jen’s line at the end was just perfect. I agree I think William was trying to go for the same kind of vibe and it just fell so flat.
Agreed. I loved it and watched it so many times. That ending line was perfect. Lol. Like watching The Planet of the Bass, which I also repeated a lot, a lot.
Kate should’ve rolled up with a snappy request to give her the lettuce and hold the burger and roll.
@Feeshalori That would have been perfection!
I mean…of course they staged it. Remember that visit to Scotland that had zero crowd? I’m sure they’re desperate to avoid that again. But man this is such a bad look.
Exactly! If it wasn’t staged, they could be waiting an entire day for someone to turn up and display the desired reaction.
It is all about showcasing William is’nt it. That’s why they put up the little charade and try to pass it as a spontaneous event. Tut, tut , tut, Willy. Be upfront next time.
@noor, yes, it’s all “just William” he doesn’t care about the “cause” or the hard work behind it just people as props! FAIL Billy burger it’s an EPIC FAIL
Even knowing it’s a setup, nothing about it comes across particularly believable? Like even the “surprised” reaction of people looks fake. Phew, the second hand embarrassment.
Yes! You have to watch it with the sound off and then you see how fake and terrible the acting is….very commercial like and not real life like.
Didn’t we get a hint of this behavior in a story last week? That William does ‘better’ with less pressure, fewer reporters, everything canned? As in he’s cutting off access to certain RRs that he doesn’t want around. Doing these pre-recorded PR things where no one can interfere and ask any questions.
Huh. Weren’t we told all working royals are required to allow all RRs access at all times? That demand was made of Sussex family so surely it holds true for all ‘working royals’. There’s that goalpost being moved again.
Good point. One rule for Harry and no rules for the heir. He will ice out any rotas that don’t flatter him and give special access to the ones who do. Also think William is terrified of being protested or publicly ridiculed in public.
Bill’s helicopter rides aren’t staged, he’s a massive hypocrite.
Yup, and he still hasn’t learned….
Are these people embarrassed? Also relevant to that lot, the question that ended joe mccarthy’s career, “Until this moment, Senator, I think I never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness. Let us not assassinate this lad further, senator. You have done enough. Have you no sense of decency?”
I think I saw on Sorted’s page that they were Sorted’s fans through a lottery.
My guess is the problem is that Sorted doesn’t script anything, except for Ebbers who clearly thinks about his terrible puns all the time, so we’re seeing Peggy trying to be normal on his own.
On top of that, the boys have really good chemistry, so Peggers trying to break into that, when he’s already awkward af, just makes it more obvious.
I couldn’t even watch the three minutes or so … it was so cringey! Willy just has no personality at all — he comes across as a stiff, no matter how hard he tries to be normal.
Neither could I. It was a constant roll of revolting non-stop.
My gawd Bullyiam needs to stop embarrassing himself on a daily basis.
Kudos to those who outed this “spontaneous” interaction though!! Bravo!!
OMG. Seems it would have been easier to just do the work instead of staging a production. Peg will never learn.
It is pretty funny how the DM has been trying to position Wills as a “hot dad” etc…a few weeks ago showing an arm muscle I.e lol…
He tries for the single dad look
Oh snap! The royal mafia did something this week? Isn’t he on vacation or was this done before his start vacation and he had his propaganda press drop it now for publicity to compete with Harry? For the toxic royal mafia institution, smoke and mirrors is par for the course. Wouldn’t be surprised to learn that they held on to this to drop it when Harry has an event announcement (Sentebale yesterday Harry will appear at events in Japan and Singapore announced). Harry doesn’t need to compete. He is already ahead of all of them in the family – no shady mafia quid pro quos for Harry. He’s blazing the trail for any royal who wants to follow him. 🙌
William doesn’t have the warmth charisma empathy that Diana and Harry and Meghan have . There nothing there there the royal reporter and the British tabloids can kiss his ass all day and everyday tells the public how great William but people have eyes we can see his true personality he put down the taste of the burger just like he did with the woman who made him homemade cupcakes. It’s clear that William and Kensington Palace knew that they had to scene and stage this because unlike Harry and Meghan Wiliam is not popular or well liked by young people .
Someone is getting paid for coming up with stupid ideas like this. I’d like this job. Never have to worry about being fired for being an idiot.
This must be their idea of a “modern monarchy”. Monarchy as show business. And, yes, I think they did do this video on a back lot—the Kensington palace employee parking lot.
His ego is so fragile, he has to turn everything, into being about him! He has tons of money and will maybe, be king someday and is still so weak. You do have to wonder where this behavior comes from?
Dead giveaway that this was staged was that table of randoms in the background smiling and watching but not moving a muscle to see what all the excitement was about. If it were real, they would have been engaged in their own eating and conversation and not staring at the truck. From recent memory, Burger King has surprised the peasants by selling the Big Issue homeless paper, taking a restaurant order on the telephone, and surprising fake burger buyers. It gives us a sense of his gigantic ego and the childish rush of importance he must get when he is recognized. CRex and Betty would never.
They are certainly paying people. I noticed one day one of keens photo ops with a kid showed up in two distanced locations on different occassions. One time she did a *surprise* special flower drill photo op with him in Wales and then she turned around and did another staged photo op with the child singling him out at her Christmas Carol concert. Im convinced these people are payed.
Lame! I wonder if Harry and Meghan ever share a good chuckle over Bullyiam’s frantic attempts to outshine Harry. The future king is so pathetic.
Some times I wonder the same thing but when I remember what they went through I hope they don’t. For their own sanity I expect they have staff to monitor the media and bring anything egregious to their attention. Otherwise it’s better to move on, immerse yourself in your own life. Even taking pleasure in someone’s failures keeps you in that negative headspace
ETA once Harry is not so angry he may actually have pity for William because, I agree with you, he is pathetic. I’m years out from a miserable family situation and all I feel now is sadness
He looks very awkward
Barbie is everything, he is just nothing burger Will.
Sorry but how is importing “green” products from other countries good for the planet? Wouldn’t it be better if people developed these things for their own areas and used them locally? Also along those lines, shouldn’t people use what is readily available to them? Seaweed might be a good thing to use for people in coastal areas but once you have to transport it to the interior of a country, seems like you cancel out any benefits. These Earthshot awards are ridiculous. I guess it’s better than K mumbling about early years but not by much.
I think Kensington Palace is keeping things tightly scripted because these people aren’t popular with the public… and they are too afraid of documenting this. Or maybe even protecting William from it as well. While a staged event makes sense from a security perspective, it also prevents protestors from unfurling their NOT MY KING yellow banners in front of a camera, or also a randos asking uncomfortable questions on camera.
Okay…but maybe don’t present it as “spontaneous” and don’t allow others to assume it was. It comes across as shady and disingenuous to do so.
He is being roasted (flame grilled?) on Twitter right now with the hashtag. #BurgerKingWilliam. So deserved! Wish we could post images here
Hahaha I am heading straight over there to get my giggles.
Wasn’t he supposed to star in a reality show this year? Something that was supposed to showcase his work as PoW? Was….was this it? This was it, wasn’t it? Man.
It’s especially embarrassing that this is staged because even their STAGED reactions aren’t that excited and enthusiastic. The odd person in the group will do a shocked laugh/open smile, but otherwise, no one is clamoring to talk to him, shake his hand, or interact with him in any way other than nod and listen to him lecture. That’s the best reaction they could get, and even that’s staged.
There needs to be a better PR approach from the palace because what they have so far is not working. Williams “it” moment blew up and now he is a laughing stock. People stage things look at influencers for example however this is a craft which William nor his team has mastered.