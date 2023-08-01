“This Barbie will probably never finish ‘The Winds of Winter'” links

I went to see Barbie with my lovely wife; she said pink is my color. #imkenough pic.twitter.com/4E0LJMQpmC — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) July 31, 2023

George RR Martin dressed up in pink to see Barbie. This Barbie is never going to finish Winds of Winter! This Barbie is a procrastinator. [Buzzfeed]

Shawn Mendes got sunburnt in Ibiza. [OMG Blog]

Balmain’s Resort collections are so fussy. [GFY]

Offset addresses the rumor (which he started) that Cardi B cheated. [JustJared]

Barbie is such a huge success by every metric. [LaineyGossip]

Review of Talk to Me, a horror film I will not see. [Pajiba]

Natasha Lyonne’s bangs, you guys. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Elon Musk took down that stupid strobe-light X sign. [Jezebel]

The Da Vinci Code & the MAGA cult. [Towleroad]

Kylie Minogue wore Mugler to promote her Las Vegas residency. [RCFA]