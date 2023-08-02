People: The Sussexes are ‘under pressure’ but ‘Hollywood loves a comeback’

I’m expecting some knee-jerk defensiveness over this, but it’s my hope you guys actually read this story and consider what’s actually being said and what isn’t being said. People Magazine’s cover story this week is about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, their business and what’s next for them, especially since the British media is very focused on making Harry and Meghan sound like failures. I still say that they should have done or said more to combat the bullsh-t that went down over their Spotify contract getting canceled, but I’ve had issues with their communications strategy for a while. I actually think that’s their biggest problem – what could have been a larger story about the industry’s fluctuations became a story about Harry and Meghan “failing” because they weren’t pushing back on anything. Some highlights from People Mag:
Not so solid footing? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are coming off a record-breaking Netflix series, a hit podcast and a bestselling book — yet finding solid footing in Hollywood remains an ongoing challenge. In June, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “mutually agreed to part ways” with Spotify after delivering one podcast, Archetypes, under their reported $20 million deal, with executive Bill Simmons publicly criticizing the couple shortly after the announcement. Later that month, the Wall Street Journal took a critical look at their production company’s Netflix output. (That deal is worth $100 million.) In July, the entertainment industry itself was rocked by a historic writers and actors strike.
The Archewell brand: Joe Quenqua, a senior media strategist, tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story that the latest headlines reflect “serious growing pains” for the couple’s nascent Archewell brand.
A five-year plan: But for Harry, 38, and Meghan, who turns 42 on Friday, “there wasn’t necessarily a five-year plan” — as one royal insider puts it — when they left the U.K. Royal life “wasn’t a world they wanted for their family,” says the royal insider, noting that their choices reflect that. “Everything else flows from that, for whatever time period it takes.”
Their deals with Netflix & Spotify: “The royal element and, in some ways, the drama around them inflated the price, deals and expectations,” says a top Hollywood insider.
Their other projects: While Prince Harry’s book and their Netflix show offered a glimpse behind palace walls like never before, so far it seems that Harry and Meghan’s projects without a royal component have struggled to capture the public’s attention. Their Netflix docuseries Live to Lead debuted to indifference, and an animated project they were developing called Pearl, about a girl inspired by female leaders, was quietly dropped last year. Some experts say Harry and Meghan are being held to a higher standard than others. “Very few other production companies are measured by what’s actually hit the airwaves,” says a source close to the couple, noting there are “plenty of things that are in different phases” under their shingle.
Spotify tea: Meanwhile, an Archetypes production source says the couple was not set up for success on Spotify: “They were given no formal lay of the land to kick things off, so they were already on unsteady footing even before the ink was dry.” Though Archewell Audio produced just 12 episodes of Archetypes for Spotfiy, the source noted, they “have a lot of ideas and did pitch them,” but said there was too much red tape between Spotify and the Sussexes. “Things moved very slowly on both ends.”
The future: “Has their final chapter been written? Absolutely not,” an industry executive tells PEOPLE. “Hollywood loves a comeback.”
I’ve previously made a list of everything they’ve done in three years (now three and a half years), but it’s worth highlighting again: a bestselling memoir; a hit podcast; a successful children’s book; a massive hit docu-series; a post-pandemic Invictus Games; setting up a charity and production company simultaneously; investing in a latte company; joining BetterUp as a CIO; producing a successful AppleTV series; welcoming their daughter, and on and on. But even with all they’ve accomplished, I also think there’s room to say that they’ve flopped a few times and they were too slow out of the gate. Which is basically the point of this People Mag cover story – yes, they’ve had some major successes, but everything hasn’t been rosy, etc.
Everything they release becomes a GLORIOUS succrss…that’s ALL I can focus on now because of the INFINITE rancid atmosphere H&M exist in
Let this schizophrenic ‘peoplemag’ and every other murdock-sniffing arsehole come and put another name up their beside H&M who have accomplished all they have accomplished in since March 2020.
My take on this is, why is Meghan and Harry’s success or failure anyone’s business
I’m not sure what these critics expected but I agree they seem to have had unreal expectations. Harry was not prepared for hollywood so these kinds of expectations are ridiculous, moreso given their successes in a short period. They have also suffering all sorts of trauma, His wife suffered a miscarriage for cripes sakes and has since given birth. Couple that with the trauma heaped on by his family, the british rags, etc, I’m surprised they managed to be this productive. Let them be, for crying out loud.
It seems urgent that the Duchess of Sussex resume her social media activity – Twitter, Instagram – in order to regain her own voice, the voice she was compelled to subdue when under the British monarchy’s coercive yoke.
Her millions and millions of followers will evidence that she and Henry ARE a power couple and remind everyone that Meghan is a trendsetter. Why do I get the feeling that Meghan has almost been in hiding since the BM’s sponsored car chase?
AND they did all that during a global pandemic with most things under lockdown or restrictions. The first few months they were in California was at the beginning of covid and that must have severely handicapped their ability to get things going.
I think multiple things can be true at the same time for M & H. Those things being that yes, there’s a lot they should have and should do better (the fact that Archewell does not even send an email when there’s an update to the website is surprisingly sloppy for two such seasoned and talented communicators). The second is that they were always (I think unfairly) going to be held to a higher standard with the British media eager to paint normal organisational growing pains as HUGE, insurmountable failures. The third is that NONE of this was the plan. They fled royal life and then Canada in a hurry thinking chiefly about their family’s safety and literal survival. They had to make it up as they went along and I think their massive success thus far is a testament to their intelligence and resilience. M & H are never going to get a truly fair assessment from the media but that shouldn’t blind us (as their supporters) to the ways they can improve.
“M & H are never going to get a truly fair assessment from the media but that shouldn’t blind us (as their supporters) to the ways they can improve.”
Yes the sussexes will probably never get a fair treatment from the media but they genuinely have dropped the ball a few times, especially when it comes to the communication strategy (sorry). Yet every time a fan dares to point this out they get attacked by others.
I do really hope we (soon) get to hear more about especially Meghans projects. And I hope that Heart of Invictus gets the promo it deserves.
With the strike I doubt there will be much promo (if any) All talk shows are halted but he could do a magazine interview.
Well, Harry can do news interviews promoting the invictus games, which he likely will. Last year, it was Hoda. It’ll be interesting to see who he speaks to this year. He just won’t promote the series.
I don’t see them not announcing their projects too far in advance a negative, especially considering the successes they have had regardless of when they announced them. They are more aware of what they are up against regarding the hateful and disparaging media, so their method, at least to me, seems to be more affective.
“ the fact that Archewell does not even send an email when there’s an update to the website is surprisingly sloppy”
Girl, THIS. I am puzzled at the lack of promotion for Archewell. The website itself, IMO isn’t great either. I have to believe it is a strategic decision at this point, but I can’t imagine what that strategy would be?
@Slush: The Archwell website is indeed not very attractive. It’s excruciating to see how being constantly accused of playing it as selfish loners and outshining the legitimate heir, have taken a toll on the Sussexes’ initial display of inventiveness in the philanthropic field.
H & M have been so viciously and persistently berated by the media and the Royal parasites that they’ve downplayed their work and couple’s outings, for fear of upsetting some worthless piece if garbage from across the Channel, or simply out of self-preservation.
But now, enough is enough. The Sussexes should stop unconsciously toning down who they are.
I would think its been a conscious decision that allows them to build a significant foundation while keeping the attacks under control. Choose your battles. After all, they were in survival mode for quite some time and that’s a very hard place to be in – especially when you set up a business at the same time.
It’s pretty easy to take a look from outside on what is there to be seen, compare and judge even if you have no clue what’s really going on. I mean that in general. As I am working in the early phase of product development I can tell you – its common behavior and apparently a comfortable place to be in. Elvis had the Theodor Roosevelt quote in his bedroom „The Man in the arena“: Its a great quote that points at that behavior.
They’re honestly a horrible charity with a bad reputation.
As a registered non-profit, they have to report to the IRS (not shareholders). Non-profits can keep a shocking amount of money (over 90%) for administrative purposes which is why they can have bad reputations. Unscrupulous non-profits have been known to use the process to enrich their executives since they have to actually use such a tiny amount to fulfill their mission.
GUIDESTAR (https://www.guidestar.org/search) is a useful site to help you determine the worthiness of a charity you donate to. By way of example, American Red Cross is Platinum status. Archewell is bronze. That’s indicative of less-than-professional reporting to the necessary entities: but then their revenue stream is low, their organization is poor, and their transparency is limited.
I think this is a fair and balanced assessment of where they’re at and I think it does them a disservice to say they’ve done everything right or to praise them for everything they do without thinking. It’s been unbelievably difficult for them to get to where they are so far but I’m sure they’re learning so much from what hasn’t worked or where they’ve made errors and it will set them in good stead for their future works.
Do they have to account to shareholders? I do not understand people’s (pun intended) to tell what they should or shouldn’t have done. They are funding themselves and that all that should matter.
They have indeed done everything right for themselves and their family. I can indeed say that to anyone who needs to hear it.
For 2 people who literally fled for their life, in the middle of the night, from Canada to LA in March 2020, in the midst of a global pandemic, to have accomplished all that they have accomplished in 3 years, is a feat yet to be matched by anyone opening their piehole to criticize this couple.
Kingston, I think people forget that the place was shut down in 2020. Well, red states did what they wanted, but the West Coast blue states were all shut down. Things started opening up about Spring-Summer of 2021, when Lili was born. I would say that they’ve accomplished quite a bit in a short amount of time.
The other issue is how does anyone know what H&M are working on now and when will it/they be released. No one knows what they’re doing, so all of this is just conjecture. I wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t see a couple of things fall later this year–in addition to Heart of Invictus.
Agree @Kingston. The article fails to put a lot of things into context. A number of people’s Netflix & Spotify deals went kaput due to issues on the business side and other things.
When I hear hollywood comeback story, the first name that comes to mind is Robert Downey Jr. (he went to prison and rehab) Not the case with the Sussexes
https://spyscape.com/article/robert-downey-jr-the-epic-comeback
Natasha Lyonne another name that comes to mind along with Brendan Fraser (who seemed to be blackballed)
A big no to Simon Perry, a Brit who has been a royal corrrespondent.
Hollywood is an absolute disaster right now and no one knows how this is going to change streaming. H & M would be wise to use this time to survey the landscape, weighing philanthropy against tv production as future plans. (Unless they want to move to Korea and be on the forefront of groundbreaking programming away from this Hollywood mess).
“…and an animated project they were developing called Pearl, about a girl inspired by female leaders, was quietly dropped last year”
That People didn’t clarify Pearl was dropped because the animation dept at Netflix was razed to the ground tells me this is not a serious look at the Sussex’s work.
The whole article is crap but this, in particular, is a big fat lie.
Animation itself is in a flux right now and hundreds of people have been laid off. So I agree, this is more toxic bullshit from the tabloids. The Sussexes have been doing a great job keeping a lot of different balls in the air. But its Kate who gets a puff piece from People about “raising the future king”.
Yeah, People Magazine will praise Kate for going potty but love to criticize H&M for starting their life over right when a pandemic hit. They have done an amazing job in this short amount of time.
Yeah, this is just not a serious article. The whole Pearl discussion is purposely misleading. I just can’t take it seriously after that detail. That said, the Sussexes look glowy and gorgeous on the cover. It may be superficial and petty, but compare it to any recent cover of the wales on the cover. There’s just no comparison. They do not have that IT factor. Not even close. Regardless of whether the headline is about Kate the great mother of the future king. There’s no glow. Meghan and Harry are glowing even under pressure.
Just saying, I had some traumatic events happen, and it set me on my ass and I’m still trying to get up. They also had trauma and still did all that.. we’re human, not robots.. the expectations are a lil extreme.
My thoughts exactly. These people are building their lives back. The pressure on people to succeed in only one way is insane.
I think many people forget that. I suspect that Meghan and Harry had a lot to overcome mentally after they left the UK.
Exactly. Add in the fact that they are now so wealthy they never have to work again and the insistence that they need to be putting in 40 hours a week making project after project and all of the projects must make a bazillion dollars and while doing all of that they need to tell us everything they are doing every hour on the hour and and and…whew, it’s a lot. The media is ridiculous expecting them to live for exposure.
I want them to live their lives as they see fit, work on projects that fill them with joy, and find a work-life balance that suits their needs. In fact, I want that for everyone on the planet.
But they won’t be getting a lot of the money that was announced because it was tied to output and viewership goals for shows that they produced. I really like them, but have also seen the business end of this world and seen how they’ve done a lot of things that would read as “not being serious” about having a career as producers. “Doing what’s right for your family” gets you fired in Hollywood. Signing nearly $100M in production deals and then immediately having a baby and both parents taking parental leave?
Finding a work-life balance that brings you joy doesn’t pay for a house in Montecito and the level of security they use. Or polo.
Well-stated, BlueNailsBetty.
@Concern Fae, you seem to forget all of Hollywood was shutdown along with the rest of the world, so nobody was doing much of anything. I don’t know how many times people on here keep saying that even experienced production companies can take years to produce content. The Sussexes will have delivered two documentaries in three years. Even Live to Lead got more eye balls than it would have normally gotten without the Sussexes names attached. As far as them both taking parental leave, its not like they left the planet, they also had a team working for them to keep things going. Now we have these strikes which is throwing everything up in the air again.
@ MsIam, thank you!!
We should all remember how the entire world stopped producing, manufacturing as well as exporting/importing for more than a YEAR!!!
As for Spotify, they produced an award winning podcast, had their ideas nixed with a group that supports a nutter like Rogan but we are supposed to believe that Spotify was open to H&M’s ideas?? Then we have Netflix that axed the completed animated production of Pearl and they are commercial losers??
While People is exposing the losses from H&M, maybe they should provide us with a couple that were in the same scenario that pulled off every successful endeavor? They can’t because it has NOT been done. People Magazine in the US equivalent of BritishidMedia “niche” journalism.
@Concern Fae – it’s simplistic and not especially accurate to say H&M signed production deals [Fall 2020] then proceeded on to “immediately having a baby and both parents taking parental leave”. And I don’t see how Harry would be read as “not being serious” after co-producing TMYCS with Oprah, released in May 2021. He’d already announced Heart of Invictus in April, which, given what we know of how H&M work, means he’d already been collaborating with Netflix for a while. Likewise for Meghan re her Pearl project with David Furnish, which was announced in July.
Meanwhile, Lily was born in June 2021, but three months later, the Sussexes were in NYC, followed by a videographer for a (rumored) documentary. Chances are good they used the – relative – downtime after Lily’s birth to flesh out plans for what became Harry and Meghan. It would’ve been the ideal time to go through their personal photos and videos to see what raw material was available. (And, somewhere in there, the Sussexes co-produced Live to Lead.)
I’d suggest too parental leave was less about”finding a work-life balance that brings you joy” then it was finally having a sorely needed mental health break. Time to recover from the multiple traumas of walking away from the RF to a new life, fleeing Canada at the start of the pandemic, and experiencing a miscarriage; not to mention everything going on before and after March’s Oprah interview. They finally had stability, and took time to recoup, while almost certainly doing some work along the way.
I don’t recall what went on with Spotify during this time, though Archetypes premiered in August 2022, so preparations likely also began in late 2021. There’s been discussion here whether H&M produced “enough” content in the last three years, especially where Spotify is concerned. I think that’s hard to evaluate given the impact of the pandemic on production, plus the changes this last year in the streaming industry. Netflix ditched their entire animation division; and Spotify eviscerated Gimlet, the production company they worked with on Archetypes, not to mention the questions about what type of content Spotify, home to Joe Rogan, wants now. Given Bill Simmons’ snarky, sour grapes comments, it’s not clear Spotify was happy to see H&M go.
In any event, overall I think you’re way off base.
@lala 💕 and positive vibes for you!!!
Well, it seems they’re still in a transitional phase – the obsession of the BM, the obsession of the RF and Harry’s law suits, keep H&M tied to the past, at least as far as public perception is concerned. They certainly need better PR – is that where WME comes in? I don’t know.
WME is not a PR company. They’ve been hired to get Meghan’s and Archewell projects sold. I’m not sure the PR could have done differently considering they going against the British press and the Royal Establishment. I think that’s what missing from this piece.
WME wouldn’t have signed them if they didn’t have a content strategy and prospects. I think we just don’t know it yet because they’re lacking a PR team and/or comms strategy.
WME is a global talent agency that have been hired to represent Archewell. That’s a lot more than just selling projects – they’ll be working on building Archewell businesses and branding . My thought was maybe WME could advise H&M on finding PR people who could deal with this transition.
We don’t know what H&M could have done differently with PR, because they’ve done nothing at all (I consider the Oprah interview, Netflix doc and Spare to be productions). I’m sure, with all their projects and obligations, they might not have had time to personally get in front of various stories, like Spotify, Netflix and the NY car chase, but they could have totally predicted what the media would say. A good PR team could have been prepared (well, not for the car chase, of course).
@Eurydice: I think their PR strategy is fine. They don’t need to be responding to everything that the British press puts out because the objective of these stories is to get Harry and Meghan to respond.
Typically, announcements are not made until deals are finalized. WME was retained in May. Its now August 2nd and people are expecting what exactly? As far as their PR strategy, the tabloids want the Sussexes drawn into a tit for tat because it gives them content. I think Harry and Meghan announce things when they have a finished product rather than letting the tabloids drive the narrative. The focus now is on Invictus.
Exactly.
There are currently two strikes going on in the industry, and it’s summer. Hard to imagine many deals are being struck.
Well yes they may have some growing pains most company’s do and I’m sure Archewell is no different. I think they are just trying to adjust and working on how to move forward. I think they will be fine.
Speaking as a branding person, I would agree that they need to define their brand more tightly going forward. They haven’t set out their stake in the world yet and so, as a result, are being defined by others; most of whom are not on their side. Who are they if they are not to be defined as ‘Royal Outcasts’ for the rest of their days? That label stuck to the Duke and Duchess of Windsor for a lifetime and they weren’t subjected to the overwhelming tide of negativity that H&M have had to face.
This is an excellent point. Thank you for the insight.
This 👆! And I agree their comms strategy (if there is one), has been less than stellar.
No everything hasn’t been ROSEY, but I think they were not very well advised on some of their media angles. There should have been some push back by people in their advisory team, pointing out that pearl wasn’t the only animation dropped. It was a network decision and the others were x, y and z, and I know they can’t spend all their time putting the record straight, BUT there has to be some
Taking people to task over despicable things like being called “grifters” and other such nonsense, but knowing Harry and Megan they will treat this as a learning curve, have bided their time and are on their way to a bigger and brighter future. The hate articles are losing their bite, because people are seeing it for what it is, bullying
I believe a lot of this is based on other people’s expectations of what the Sussex’s would do after leaving the BRF. I myself, thought that they would do engagement’s “royal” style or would be much more visible but I’ve had to remind myself that they left just before pandemic shutdown, they’ve moved a couple of times, they’ve had 2 pregnancies and 1 birth and my god, they’ve had a lot to heal from.
All that being said, I would love to see them do more “visible” philanthropy, which can really inspire others, but I also understand that they might not do that. They might do their work in a way that works best for them and their family however much I’d like to see them do it differently. And that’s okay!
I never thought that Harry and Meghan were going to more visible. The jobs they have now don’t require them to be doing “royal engagements”.
What I don’t understand, why there is a high bar that only set for Sussexes. There are lots of projects in Hollywood, some become successful, some don’t. Why can’t they just eat their food and work and live their life? From the reporting, you would think they are former country leaders or smt.
I’m with you. This is ridiculous, a comeback?
As if the British media is going to stop the daily bashing of them. Harry and Meghan are never going to get a fair chance to do anything without being bullied beyond anything I have ever seen.
Everything they do isn’t going to be a record-breaking success, and that’s fine. They’re not immune to failure. The obsessive hyper-reporting on everything they do(n’t) do is a double edged sword; it focuses on the perceived failures but it will always get them eyes on their projects and in turn, support.
I know a lot of people complain about their comms strategy but man..imagine working for them. Everything H&M say and write is maliciously twisted into something else. Imagine having to correct or defend the multitude of shit written about you every single day. My mental health would go to shit and I’ll just give up.
Hollywood loves an underdog. When they left the UK, they were literally fleeing for their lives. And they’ve succeeded against all odds. People who weren’t aware of the smear campaign against them can now see it clear as day and are rooting for them. They’ll be fine.
People hasn’t said anything that the British/Murdoch press has already stated. Who’s the Royal insider that pretending to know what’s going on? They keep stating that the animated series is part of their failures but that was Netflix axing their entire animation unit. Plus it doesn’t seem like they spoke to anyone from Harry and Meghan’s team. I’m not upset about the article it’s just a repeat of what has already been said elsewhere.
The thing is we don’t know if they were contacted by People magazine to give their side. This article from People doesn’t sound like it. Someone is seriously trying to put a Debbie Downer on everything they do and they are succeeding somewhat. Do their communications team have contacts in the media to combat this? Harry had spreads in People before that were positive why all of a sudden the turn around? That stupid story “Hollywood is turning against them” is all over social media news sites and was probably spread by some troll since nobody checks for accuracy anymore. I really hope they find a way to combat this.
I think unless they have something to promote like Harry’s book, they’re not going to talk to the press. I think fans need to accept that. Before Harry and Meghan left the UK, People Magazine were regurgitating the news from the UK so I don’t put any stock in what they write about them.
For a business that started three years ago, they are a success and they know it. I’ve worked at well established companies that had to scrap numerous projects, eat the project losses, shift strategies and profited with varying margins. Losses at project levels but overall profitable. Not every project will succeed but bottom line, the goal is to profit.
The scrutiny the British tabloids have directed towards the Sussexes has been focused on them being a failure outside the toxic royal mafia institution. Consequently they drum up attention with a negative slant for every minutia.
As long as Harry and Meghan continue to be financially independent and thrive away from the toxic royal mafia, they have succeeded. Everything else is icing on the cake with cherry on top.
Go Team Sussex.
The only pressure is what the press is conjuring up. It’s all imagined and not real, because the press knows squat.
What I think is happening, is a pivot from the Sussexes. They are moving from telling their story and how they got there, so this next phase in their career. I think they are keeping a low profile, to literally create space between these two chapters. Of course anything new they release that has nothing to do with the ongoing dialogue in the press (ie royal family drama), is going to be a difficult sell — because the British Media is so determined to control the narrative and are literally trying to tell the public “YOU REALLY WANT ROYAL TEA”… and the public expect it (I’m speaking about the folk outside of the SussexSquad). So when H and M do something different and unexpected, the public gets what they need and not what they think they want… and the press gleefully decries “SEE! WE TOLD YOU SO! WE PREDICTED YOU”D FAIL!! YAY!” So its all a media construct.
I think strategy and direction is well in hand with Meghan’s new agent. So, I am interesting not only on what they do next, but how they do it.
I really wish they would get into advocacy around media awareness, disinformation campaigns and media literacy. I think that is a natural fit for both of them.
“I really wish they would get into advocacy around media awareness, disinformation campaigns and media literacy.” – they have been doing this for years. They participated in a Time100 talk in 2020 about engineering a better world through safer online spaces, Harry participated in a talk focusing on disinformation with the Aspen Instititute, they’ve worked with a number of youth-focused organizations on the impacts the online environment can have on your mental health, they established an Archewell award in conjunction with the NAACP for Digital Civil Rights – they’ve done a ton of work in this space! Just today it was announced that Archewell is funding like $2 million in grants for young people working in digital advocacy. People like to focus on the podcasts and the production deal, but really that is just one small part of what they’re doing.
They really are doing work in this space. Cool to see.
I think there have been some growing pains, as was to be expected, but I think they’re doing pretty well overall. I also think even People magazine apparently cant help but slant things against the Sussexes – Pearl wasn’t scrapped, the entire animation department was scrapped. It seems disingenuous to just mention the former and not the latter. same way its a little disingenuous to talk about them leaving Spotify without mentioning Spotify’s bigger podcast problems.
I do think the Sussexes need to push back more in the press, because even though the US is not the UK and the press here is not hyperfocused on them in the same way, there are some things that take hold (like the idea that they were fired from Spotify even though that’s not what happened, thanks to Bill Simmons) and I think they need a stronger message sometimes.
But I also their work speaks for itself and Archetypes was wildly successful, IG is hugely successful, etc. They have more hits than misses and that’s more than a lot of people in Hollywood can say.
I agree about the growing pains. This WAS not their plan, they had to come up with something quick and they’ve done remarkably well. I agree with other posters about their communication strategy for though. I’ve subscribed and pretty much get no emails regarding projects/initiatives they’ve done. I think it’s a missed opportunity and a pretty easy fix. Otherwise I really have no complaints. They’ve done A LOT. I’m sad about Pearl but that was more on Netflix’s restructuring than H&M.
I have a hard time second guessing H&M’s moves for the very important reason that nothing they do will ever be good enough for certain people (the BM/BRF). They’re so damned if they do, damned if they don’t that I can’t fault their strategies or lack of strategies…. dealing with their particular, unique situation is pretty impossible, and I honestly don’t think there’s any way to get it totally right. When the goalposts keep moving, I am not going waste time analyzing how well the kicker has done getting through the uprights.
I hope this makes sense. I haven’t had coffee yet this morning.
Makes complete sense and I agree, this is my overall stance too.
Absolutely agree!!!
I have never seen people and media scrutinize a company like this. Even the Obama’s have been allowed to build in peace. Most of their projects for Netflix have gotten no attention or views and would be considered flops if Harry and Meghan were involved.
It’s so ridiculous!
Yes a few of the Obama projects have done well and won awards too but no one’s analyzing that like they are for H&M.
I agree with your article. Their communications team whoever they are failed to combat that Spotify issue head on. I still can’t believe how they allowed that issue to drag them down. Why didn’t they put out a response before that guy from Spotify embarrassed them globally calling them grifters. Their communication team was slow to respond to that issue. I hope they have made changes to combat these issues head on. They may have to respond to the negative British media until some of the craziness dies down. I still say when you don’t see them for long periods of time it creates a void that is filled by crazy stories from the media and they have to figure out a way to combat that. I still say what’s hurting them is not having a social media presence. Whether they like it or not that how a lot of people and fans get a glimpse of their life and what they are doing. In the UK they were a big fish in a small pond but here in the USA they are a small fish in a big pond.
It’s not true that they didn’t put out a statement before Bill Simmons rant. The news was leaked to WSJ and they issued a statement soon after confirming that they parted ways with Spotify. Simmons rant was because they decided to leave the company.
Thanks@Amy Bee. I bet they they really regret that decision now with all the success form Suits for Meghan. LOL🤣
They are doing great. The so called pressure came from the media negativity which started in 2016 . The sussexes are getting better and better
I agree with Kaiser. A lot of their problems seem to be connected comms strategy. As I’ve said before, there’s always hysteria in the squad whenever you mention this but giving suggestions for improvements does not equal hate. People start to get overly defensive and think that wanting a more effective pr/comms for them means you’re a hater. After the record breaking Netflix doc and the support Meghan received after that despicable piece from Camilla’s friend Jeremy Clarkson, why didn’t they open a SM account? That way, they could’ve promoted the Live to Lead series better. There have been so many opportunities to ride to momentum and have that support stick in the past 3 years yet they keep letting it escape. Could’ve done it after the Oprah interview, netflix doc, or Harry’s record breaking memoir. Getting support isn’t their problem, it’s keeping that support from newer fans. I understand their refusal to use SM but two things can be true at the same time. SM can be used as a tool for spreading information and hate, but it can also be used to combat it and build bigger support around your work. I hope that in the next phase of their growth, they’ll learn to promote their themselves better (not just for their bigger projects), up their comms strategy against malicious stories, and be more consistent with their work.
@ Hail👏👏👏👏👏! They really need a SM presence. That Live to Lead series was really not promoted enough.
Live to lead was promoted tho. And it did get a ton of views, not just the record breaking numbers that Harry & Meghan did. If you remember correctly, Camilla Tominey and the clown court tried to smear it by saying that Ndileka Mandela accused the Sussexes of trying to profit off Madiba’s name even when his foundation publicly endorsed it. She literally had to write an article in the Atlantic defending them.
Which is something the People article fails to mention. When you don’t promote something, of course it won’t do well. Besides the few tweets from Netflix, there were no other promotion for Live to Lead. Same thing with Archetypes. Besides the Spotify billboards the first week, and the 2 mag cover promos (Cut & Variety) from Meg, Archetypes wasn’t really promoted in the way it should’ve been. After the first two episodes with Serena and Mariah, the month long funeral fest and Meghan pausing Archetypes out of respect really halted its momentum. Of course it won awards but I really hope in the future they open an instagram solely for Archetypes to promote it better with videos and alerts for when a new episode is dropping. So much room for improvement and I’m more hyped than ever to see what’s coming next.
I think part of the “problem” is their success. Like Live to Lead was successful, it just wasnt as big a hit as their docuseries (and it was a very different vibe obviously). Everything they do can’t be measured against that docuseries. Every book they may write can’t be measured against Spare. I mean it will, that’s how it works, but it ends up giving the British press (and apparently People mag as well) a talking point about how they’re “failing.” But they’re not failing. It’s just the simple truth that not everything they release or produce is going to be #1, record breaking, top of all the charts, etc.
I think they will continue to be successful and I think they will continue to have those #1 hits so to speak, but it may not be Heart of Invictus breaks the record set by Harry and Meghan, and that’s okay, because I’m sure its still going to be a hit.
How can you or anyone “give suggestions for improvement” when you know squat about their plans and intentions?
So no one can give suggestions? I have to know everything that’s going on to have a personal opinion that H&M themselves will probably never see? Like I said, hysteria. No one is telling them what to do, nor did I ever pretend to know everything. But as a fan, looking from the outside in, I do see things that need improvement. I’m not expert, I’m sure H&M have people advising them on how to handle their business, but PR which literally means public relations, wouldn’t be a thing without the opinions of the public. That’s what they have a PR/comms team for. So as a fan who genuinely wants to see them succeed in everything they do, yes I will give my opinions and suggestions for improvement despite not knowing “a squat”
@Hail
Your screed is a perfect example of one of the ills of SM: every tom, dick, larry, jane and sue is now able, thru SM, to spew their opinions in global spaces; and because said opinions are published in the same space as the opinions of experts/professionals and other qualified folks in every field, the toms and dicks et al, believe their opinions are of equal value. They. Are. Not.
Its incredible to observe this curiosity.
You admit to not knowing anything about H&M…….no idea of their plans, nor how they wish to live their lives and in fact, you even allow that “no one is telling them what to do.”
And yet, incredibly, you admittedly “look on from the outside” and “see things that need improvement.” Then proceed to tell them what and how to improve. How extraordinary! And extraordinarily hubristic.
And this is one of my pet peeves and, in fact, a fundamental problem that is uniquely 21st Century-specific……primarily because of SM.: by all means, have your opinions – that remains a very human phenomenon since time immemorial.
But for heavens’ sake: recognize when an opinion might NOT be fact-based and resist the boorish temptation of projecting said ill-informed opinion onto the lives of others.
@Kingston considering @Hail is specifically looking at their PR strategy, it is reasonable to have an opinion about what’s going on. We might not know the rationale behind their strategy, but we see how it plays out and its okay for someone to have an opinion about H%M that isnt “they’re absolutely perfect and have never made a mistake.” That’s not a “boorish temptation of projecting said ill-informed opinion.” It’s called being on a celebrity/royal gossip site where we discuss things like this.
If we’re not allowed to talk about celebrities because we dont know what’s happening behind closed doors – well, there goes this site I guess.
At the same time, just bc you don’t agree that they need better comms and pr, that doesn’t mean you think someone saying so is a hater. For me, I don’t see the need for it but get that others do. No big deal. That said, I do feel suspicious when I see people saying they need to be out more or have a SM presence. That just feels like a wish from the people that want to make money off the Sussexes. All the rota writers that are starving for content. The joy I feel as the Sussexes starve the tabloids…cue the evil cackle. Mahaha.
I’m sorry I don’t get what some people mean by saying the Sussexes are “starving the media”. Multiple phone hacking cases, the memoir, and a documentary doesn’t signal starving the media, at least not anytime soon. The media made more money off leaks and salacious serializations and retwisting of spare and the documentary than they’ll ever make from an instagram post. So this idea that staying quiet while your work and brand is being denigrated by evil powers because it’s “starving the beast” kinda defeats the whole purpose of even releasing a book or documentary. Harry even said himself that he will not be silenced and he will continue to speak so I don’t think they’ve ever signaled that they wanted to stay silent just to stop feeding the beast. Whatever they do or don’t do is content for the media and as Harry & Meghan said in the documentary, when they were still working royals and were unable to defend themselves, that gave the media more chances to make shit up about them with little to no pushback from the palace.
Eh, I’d argue you can tell when certain segments of the media’s wheels are spinning. Like right now. They absolutely do bait the Sussexes to be seen more or respond to lies they tell. I have respect for the Sussexes when they choose not to respond. Of course, the media will make money just by taking about them, regardless of whether they’re seen or not. But there is a sadistic segment of primarily BM papers and journalists who want fresh meat. It’s palpable and it is real and that’s what Im talking about. And the Sussexes are not out there giving them that. Thus the starving comments.
I think one of the things that needs to be taken into consideration is that we as fans / supporters may not be in alignment with what they want either. I know people worry about their comm strategy at the risk of them losing the interest of new fans, but that’s under the presumption that that matters to them at large scale. Maybe they’ve made enough seed money from the immediate deals to be able to invest well, or maybe buy property under a land trust, and they’re using that income to pay for their security. It’s not like they live lavish, they have enough money to survive. The 13 million that Archewell raised didn’t come from us. It came from philanthropists, who if we’re honest aren’t deciding by reading People or Daily Mail articles to determine who they’re going to give a million dollars to. I don’t know what WME have planned as far as their promotion and deal making for Archewell but I think that that’s something to take into consideration with these conversations. General popularity and support from the population may not play that large of a part, that may not be their target audience anymore.
Thank you @ Dee(2).
All this talk about “hollywood” in relation to H&M is purely an invention of the britshidtmedia. Its the very same M-O re their narrative about M wanting to run for president.
I’m surprised when I see so-called fans/supporters of H&M allowing themselves to be sucked in by this narrative and thereby unwittingly help to advance murdock’s agenda (because, lets face it, murdock is now personally invested in H&M’s demise because of H’s lawsuits. It is my firmly held belief that H is highly aware of this and is taking the necessary precautions for his family.)
@Kingston while I don’t necessarily disagree with the PR issues that people have or their suggestions, it’s predicated on a presumption of a end goal that we don’t know. It would be like someone telling you hey you’re taking all the wrong classes to get into law school, and you saying yeah that makes sense because I want to be a doctor.
Why would they say anything about Spotify, when Spotify was doing it for them.
Spotify looks likes the idiots, not them.
All you gotta do is let clowns tell on themselves.
I do think that a good comms teams will make a world of difference for them. They really need to figure that out.
girl_ninja, but I think the comms team responds when H&M want them to. I think people may want to think about that. I understand why they are greyrocking the bm and Murdoch media in the US. If they did anything else, it would get worse.
Social Media is its own evil. If they chose to have an account, they need to be very careful which one to go to. In my opinion, they should just do announcement and NO comments allowed. Hate and vitriol will follow on most of the sites. I seriously doubt that’s something they want to have. Spoutible is the only one I can think of that has pretty much of a zero tolerance for harassment and hate.
Let’s wait and see what their branding becomes. I think once we see the focus, it will be a different story.
It seems to me that everything that they have actually produced has been a success. Just how much they should respond to all the slagging and smearing is a matter for debate. We all wish the truth about Pearl being dropped and their leaving Spotify was better covered in the press and that the Sussex comms people should have done something about it. It must be a great stress on their mental health to not respond, and it must take great discipline. I personally wish that they had done a bit of promo for Live to Lead series for the sake of the people being featured, and I’m still waiting for my first email from Archewell. I thought my registration on the website didn’t come through so I entered my email a second time, and was told I was already registered. Don’t know why they haven’t come through on that. I also wish that they would do more with their website.
I wonder if their lack of push back is PTSD from royal life. No matter what they said- and still say- the racist, should be in an asylum british media will pick it to death. Twist every word.
If everything i said was purposefully misconstrued, twisted, weaponized- i would probably shut the heck up too.
And i think the article is right- not everything has worked out- but i mean- that’s life.
Who is batting 1000 at everything? It is fine.
I just wish not everything was framed like- they are on the edge of a cliff.
Yes, and I wonder if the majority of that PTSD isn’t from Harry, since he was exposed to if for his entire life. He’s had nothing but negative associations with the media – maybe there’s a reluctance there?
When I think of everything Meghan must have gone through during those years, omg. I’d still be recuperating fr.
Yes there have been more than their share of hiccups, but the bar is set incredibly high for this couple. Meghan’s award winning podcast was at the top of the charts. “The Spare” has broken records. So has their documentary. And now reruns of Suits are breaking records too. Fair to say these two have the Midas touch.
I roll my eyes whenever the media declared them “washed up” because of every little setback. Yes they could have done things better, but bear in mind they were dealing with a lot behind the scenes: relocation, pregnancies, lawsuits, family drama, death threats, the world’s biggest bullying campaign…
The Spotify deal they took out of desperation, but radio has always been a right wing platform. Once Howard Stern taught them you can make a lot of money getting fined for indecency, djs lined up to be misogynistic aholes for the shock value. The fact that Meghan stayed true to her vision and refused to badmouth anyone really speaks to her strength and character.
Lots to say….
First of all, when they escaped, they had no plans. Zero, nilch, nada. They stated that in the documentary. Tyler Perry reiterated that. They genuinely did everything in their power to work something out with the Queen so they could keep supporting her, but Charles and William blocked them.
They were literally fleeing for their lives and Tyler gave them safe haven until they could start looking at options and opportunities. They landed in the US at the start of a worldwide PANDEMIC. They were being attacked at every angle. It was utter chaos and I’m sure for some time they were flying by the were of their pants.
Considering all that they’ve been up against. They have done INSANELY well. Yes, there are definitely growing pains but a lot of their issues are industry issues across the board. Spotify has tons of issues that have nothing to do with them. Same for Netflix. Although I do agree that these people threw an insane amount of money at them because they were desperate to sign them. But, again, they weren’t the only ones and the bubble has burst. Again, nothing to do with them. But of course that won’t stop the British tabloids from churning out every negative spin imaginable.
Is there room for improvement? ABSOLUTELY. I agree with everyone that says they need to improve their communication strategy. And they need to get back on social media. They don’t have to personally run it themselves and they can control comments, but they need to be more visible. They need to stop being invisible for months on end because it’s creating a vacuum and these jackasses are filling it with excrement. I get that they needed to heal but they can’t hide forever.
I’m hoping with Meghan and Archewell signing with WME they are working on a new strategy that will launch after the Invictus Games.
Once Bill Simmons put out his deranged rant about the Sussexes’ time at Spotify, I simply would’ve issued a brief: “In case you needed an example for why we parted ways…” and left it at that. That’s called winning the Internet. Better, wittier comms, please!
IDK, I think they’ve been massively successful and that rundown doesn’t even count all the philanthropic efforts they’ve made – from establishing the Digital Civil Rights award with the NAACP to building the playground in Uvalde, they’re continuing to make their mark on the world. Yes, their comms strategy is basically nonexistent, but that’s because they are still trying to starve the beast that is the British media. Every time they even make the suggestion of a statement, it whips up a rabid cacophony of stupidity that drowns out everything else. Charities end up being harassed. It’s counterproductive to their mission, which contrary to popular belief is not all about self promotion but rather focused on actually helping people. So far, they have managed to be wildly successful at everything they do – biggest docuseries ever, best selling memoir of the year, award-winning podcast, multiple philanthropic awards – so the fact that they’ve done this without having an email newsletter or social media presence is pretty amazing. If it means that people who support them have to dig a bit more to keep up with them, so be it. They’re doing just fine, and all these concern-trolling articles from royal experts or media experts are just because those outlets are desperate for more Sussex content so they can continue to nitpick them into oblivion while laughing all the way to the bank. I say continue to starve them, Meghan and Harry!
No other pair of people in the world are as scrutinized as Meghan and Harry. They are studied and parsed over, every tiny sign is interpreted, reinterpreted, analyzed, and criticized.
They are not staging a “come back”; they are breaking new trails, defining themselves and their new roles outside of the BRF — in an extremely toxic media environment carrying the extra burden of court cases on their shoulders, and a public family split.
And they’ve done brilliantly — a hit podcast, record-breaking memoir, hit series on Netflix — along with everything else, both public and personal. That is A LOT to achieve. Expecting more of them is unreasonable. They’re achieving beyond expectations — who has achieved more during this period? Ever, under similar conditions? No one. Enough criticism.
Is it honest to say that as new business owners and new producers they experienced growing pains? Yes but those growing pains are related to deals and partnerships. The content they’ve released has been high quality and wildly successful.
The people article is ridiculous because they put nothing into context. Netflix dropped their animation dept, Spotify is pivoting away from original programing. These changes affect many celebrities and high profile people. The difference is the Sussexes have a malicious and obsessive British media stalking their every move determined to paint successes and any change as failures. Podcasting, streaming, and Hollywood in general is changing. The Sussexes are navigating the constant changes just like everyone else.
The most ridiculous thing the People article said was Hollywood loves a “comeback”. They’ve broken records with their podcasts, memoirs, and documentaries. In what world would any serious person write a comeback is needed? This is why I like that they don’t engage with the media. As we can see they are not honest brokers and will always move the goal posts. No success will ever be enough so its best to ignore the noise and let the work speak for itself.
The entire comeback narrative is so stupid. Comeback. From what? They’ve had success after success. These guys need to GTH
As a huge fan of H&M, I’ll be very honest and say I agree with Kaiser and even go further to say that their communication strategy is abysmal AND stuck in the 90s. People have to go all the way to their website to find out what is happening, it is a ridiculous strategy and they desperately need social media, especially when a whole disinformation campaign is being waged against them. Let people have a source (YOU!) that they can go to for trusted information!!!
Not much to say other than I can believe this, especially given all Harry & Meghan had to deal with and what was thrown at them—especially in their personal lives. Very few people go from strength to strength. It’s also natural to slow down to take an accounting of where one is, where one wants to go, and what is necessary to do. I’d be absolutely shocked if they weren’t doing this professionally and even personally.
Personally, they married then had a baby and was then run out of England and then basically run out of Canada. They were scrambling then hiding at Tyler Perry’s place (safe harbor). Then a miscarriage. Then another baby. Then the death of Harry’s grandmother. Then the funeral shenanigans. A lot has happened.
Also, a lot has happened in the industry. So many changes. From a professional standpoint, if it were me, I’d sit down to really hone in on what’s long term and feasible as a revenue stream as well as which of my passion projects could conceivably generate income. Anything else is vanity. After all, they have expenses like security that won’t necessarily go away. From there, I’d look at the charities I support—long term and them as a one-off. They don’t derive income from those but I’d look at outlays, potential partnerships and/or investments.
Being nice is great but they still “require” a sizable income stream.
Imagine thinking being future king and queen of a dying kingdom means something in 2023. Your faves have to resort to mudslinging the Sussexes via their cohorts in the media because they and their “projects” can’t stand on their own two feet. All the embiggening PR articles and videos and they still get pelted with eggs, boos and chants of “not my king and not my prince”. What an embarrassment.
For the same reason people still call Pavlos the crown prince of Greece even though they haven’t had a monarchy since 1973. Harry is the son of the CURRENT king and he and his children are royals by birth. Go tell Charles and parliament to remove the titles.
I think they have relatively achieved success in the last 3 years considering they’ve partly done it during the time of Covid when the world was in lockdown and they were trying to settle down in their new home in the US after leaving the UK. That says a lot about their grit and determination.
Any first year business student worth their salt have the tools to make a proper assessment of the Sussexes’ achievements in the last two years…..
The fact of the matter is that Spotify chose to spend their money on what the consider their ‘work-horse’, ‘jewel’ like carrying all their eggs in one basket.
financially there was no room for negotiation, this sports economics of signing what is considered spending most of its money on a major ‘talent’, so that other successful players have to go elsewhere to get what they are really worth.
But with a void, expect all kinds of speculations to follow as nonsense ensues….
“…so far it seems that Harry and Meghan’s projects without a royal component have struggled to capture the public’s attention.”
—False. Meghan’s book and podcast were both hits that did not involve the BRF. Archewell, Invictus, Sentebale, etc.—all their other projects—have also had public attention.
“Their Netflix docuseries Live to Lead debuted to indifference”
—Again, false. The docuseries did moderately well, despite the false propaganda churned up by the press against it.
“…and an animated project they were developing called Pearl, about a girl inspired by female leaders, was quietly dropped last year.”
—False, again—on two counts. Pearl’s cancellation had nothing to do with the Sussexes, the whole animation division was canceled; and it was not dropped “quietly”, it was dropped, quite loudly, because, like everything else involving the Sussexes, it received outsized levels of (mostly distorted) press.
Thank you. This is a slanted, negative narrative pushing article masquerading as a balance piece. The fact that they cited the WSJ article is proof of that. It was also filled with misinformation.
It’s an ok article but it’s been a tumultuous 3 years, but what they have put out has been really solid. Agree their communication strategy needs work but at the same time they don’t need to get into back and forth with people whose motivations are not exactly on the up and up. Here’s where I disagree with some of this. I think Harry and Meghan’s goal was never to go all in on Hollywood. I think their primary focus are the causes they care for and Archewell productions are a means to further highlight and finance that. Their philanthropy comes first so they need to put more focus on that.They have a lot going on at once so need to reassess. Live to Lead was good but it seemed like they weren’t the real drivers behind it and they were really just the host, not really their voice and vision. They’ll eventually find their footing in their new endeavors. The pull is wanting more royal drama or more of them personally while they want to move on from that.I feel like everyone is panicking about this more than the Sussexes.
I hope Pearl will get picked up again at some point.
They literally fled the UK because their mental and physical health was being threatened. In that time. They have established a business and a charity. They have continued to support causes and issues they previously did and adopted new ones. They produced two documentaries ( people forget about the Oprah doc ). They put out two books (people forget about The Bench). They produced a podcast. They had a baby. They moved. They had to do all this while under constant attack and attempts to undermine their progress. They have had to deal with the loss of a baby and the loss of Harry’s grandparents who he a good relationship with. If it was anyone else; there would be nothing but praise for these accomplishments.
Ad for all the questions/concerns about their comms. They are dealing with unprecedented media scrutiny by people with agendas. They can’t be expected to constantly addressing the nonsense. I understand them choosing to let the yellers yell sometimes. They are not only surviving. They are thriving. This under pressure/flopping narrative is BS.
They are not building a brand. They are building a life. They are letting the work speak for itself. The negativity is loud but the people who want to focus on and care about the actual work are apparent. It is clear that they are establishing relationships/partnerships with individuals and organizations. It been one day and People mag is already trying to move on from the under pressure narrative. They’ve posted an article about what a happy life the Sussexes have in Montecito. That video of Harry and Meghan looking SPECTACULAR has them shook.
@Catherine
“It been one day and People mag is already trying to move on from the under pressure narrative. They’ve posted an article about what a happy life the Sussexes have in Montecito. That video of Harry and Meghan looking SPECTACULAR has them shook.”
TEE HEE HEE HEE HEEEEEEEE
Youre sooooo right. They shooketh! LMFAO
I sincerely hope the idjits at peoplemag feel as stoooopid as they look to the rest of us.
I wasnt gonna add anymore posts to this thread but I just HAD to endorse @Catherine’s post.
100% agree with Kaiser. That’s life . We have good days and we have bad days. We have successes and accomplishments and we also learn from failures. I actually liked the People article. It’s more balanced than anything you get from the British Press which is all Negative.
I think people’s assessment is as impartial as can be expected. Unlike the author, I think M&H must have realized that engaging on tit-for-tat only provides content for critics and trolls to shred them over. It’s fine if they stay silent; not to mention they’d be busy the whole day if they decide to respond any tabloid fodder on them. But is true that the goal of becoming their own brand was one of the reasons they quoted to motivate for their exit from BRF; and that said goal was frustrated by covid. Yes they had to move, buy a house, eat, hire security, fund Archewell and pay taxes, mortgage and utilities on their huge compound. So it’s only natural they resorted to exploit the royal arc for serious cash. Problem is, heavyweight celebrities don’t like chatter boxes. Even well meant stakeholders -which they need for supporting Archewell- must have been left wondering now what or that’s it after Spare and the docuseries. If they want to be taken seriously, they need professional accomplishments that don’t relate to the royal connection or their own personal plight. So, it’s wise to show they’re ready for irl.business: M amping up her professional representation and H doing his solo ventures. Particularly when rumors of separation are louder every day, which might have an impact on how Archewell long term future is being perceived right now.
They stay silent they get criticized by some in the media. They get criticized for saying something. There is no pleasing some no matter what they do
They had every right to have their say and refute what is said about them by media .
Of course they do, but how else are they going to criticize? They just want to leap over Meghan’s children book and Spotify series because they did well. Prince Harry’s Invictus documentary might do well too. The fact that Meghan has always wanted to produce original content is ignored. Hopefully Pearl and this new show are greenlit. It takes time to produce new content. Meghan will do another podcast and I like the fact that Harry is likely doing a wildlife documentary. It’s up his alley. William will announce he’s doing one two months later.
I grow tired of people trying to get Sussex Squad to “admit” that Harry and Meghan are not 100 percent perfect. So what? Why would it be the job of fans to highlight any potential weaknesses?
The Obamas did even less for Netflix and left spotify without producing a show, but the midia isnt saying they failed to deliver.
I think the Obamas did at least two podcasts on Spotify. One of them was Obama with Springsteen. I think their first Netflix documentary won an Oscar.
I always feel when Meghan is referred to as “Meghan Markle,” it will be some kind of hit piece. What is Harry’s last name, Winsdor-Mountbatten? Why not refer to her like that?
She’s the Duchess of Sussex. They always refer to Meghan, Archie and Lili without their rightful titles including Harry, who addressed his mother, father, W& K by their rightful titles in court last June, but he didn’t bother to refer to his wife and children by their titles. At least Meghan addressed him as “Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex” when she introduced him last year at the Invictus Games.