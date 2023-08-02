“Madonna shared a photo of her daughters with Beyonce & Rumi” links

Madonna shared a photo of her daughters with Beyonce and Beyonce’s younger daughter Rumi. Rumi looks so much like Blue Ivy, omg. [Buzzfeed]

Tiffany Haddish threw a Gatsby-themed party? [Go Fug Yourself]

Jennifer Lopez gave her OnTheJLo subscribers some new content for her birthday. She loves a birthday celebration! [LaineyGossip]

Review of Theater Camp: the sincerity of theater kids. [Pajiba]

Beyonce pays tribute to O’Shae Sibley, who was murdered in a hate crime while dancing to one of Beyonce’s songs. [Socialite Life]

Hailey Bieber wore a LBD to Rihanna’s favorite restaurant. [Just Jared]

Would you stay in Gwyneth Paltrow’s guest house? [Seriously OMG]

Cindy Crawford swaps Pepsi for a margarita. [Egotastic]

Elon Musk wants people to stop pointing out how many Nazis are on his Nazi platform. He’s going to sue. [Towleroad]

Jennifer Lopez wore Gucci for her b-day. [RCFA]

This dude says he’ll become a drug dealer to avoid paying child support and I don’t think he understands how any of this works. [Starcasm]