“Madonna shared a photo of her daughters with Beyonce & Rumi” links

Madonna shared a photo of her daughters with Beyonce and Beyonce’s younger daughter Rumi. Rumi looks so much like Blue Ivy, omg. [Buzzfeed]
Tiffany Haddish threw a Gatsby-themed party? [Go Fug Yourself]
Jennifer Lopez gave her OnTheJLo subscribers some new content for her birthday. She loves a birthday celebration! [LaineyGossip]
Review of Theater Camp: the sincerity of theater kids. [Pajiba]
Beyonce pays tribute to O’Shae Sibley, who was murdered in a hate crime while dancing to one of Beyonce’s songs. [Socialite Life]
Hailey Bieber wore a LBD to Rihanna’s favorite restaurant. [Just Jared]
Would you stay in Gwyneth Paltrow’s guest house? [Seriously OMG]
Cindy Crawford swaps Pepsi for a margarita. [Egotastic]
Elon Musk wants people to stop pointing out how many Nazis are on his Nazi platform. He’s going to sue. [Towleroad]
Jennifer Lopez wore Gucci for her b-day. [RCFA]
This dude says he’ll become a drug dealer to avoid paying child support and I don’t think he understands how any of this works. [Starcasm]
Madonna’s daughters have amazing style. I love what each of them is wearing. Also, yes Rumi is Blue Ivy’s twin !
I love how supportive Madonna and Beyoncé are of each other – going to each others concerts etc
@ME you can see they have a ton of fun with their outfits. Although, I can’t decide what season it is from their outfits, lol. They are lovely.
So instead of fixing the problem with hate speech, the idiot is mad that people are noticing. I mean doesn’t he embrace the hate speech and thrive on it? I would think he would wear it as a badge of honor that he is a hate speech supporter. He indulges in it plenty himself.
And thereby he gives a lot to attention to the non-profit and how many Nazis there are on his site.
Also, very scary anti-democratic behavior that he doesn’t want this pointed out.
This is a thing I’ve never understood about Musk, the alt-right, or whoever. I have literally *never* been accused of fraternizing with neo-nazis. It’s shockingly easy to not be in their acquaintance.
Betty, yes. I think it’s just geographic, not moralistic.
That Gwenyth guest house thing is completely puzzling. Is it a fundraiser? A sales pitch? A publicity stunt? It’s so odd a celebrity would want a stranger to come stay there like that and hang out with her. The house is quite pretty though.
I was wondering if it’s a promotional thing but for what? Goop probably. To show a whole lifestyle upfront. I am in the minority here and she can totally act clueless and entitled but, overall, I like her. To the manor born. She didn’t experience certain hardships no fault of her own and I think she really tries to better herself in a hit or miss way. But, really, don’t we all. I’d totally be curious to eat a meal with her. In general I just like eating a good meal with a stranger and learning about people. As a writer, it makes for good material and observational inspiration; we can all learn from each other, even those we don’t care for.
The aspiring drug dealer is a trio. He’s like a candidate for a Darwin award. Dumbass. He’s like the guy who robs a bank wearing a cap with the name of his employment on it. Frankly, I thought the height of mask wearing would bring out way more criminals but not really. These morons still came in barefaced. They should all just drive themselves to jail at this point and cut time.
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau have announced their separation 🙁
What ???????????????? Now that is a shocker for real.
Somewhere Ivanka’s cold, dead heart fluttered to life.
LOL Melania too!
LOL she’s on the next flight to Ottawa
Kim Kardashian better stay away too!
People are making jokes that the cabinet shuffle included his wife. I laughed, but really this is sad. I feel bad for his kids…youngest is only 9.
Dude’s having a bad year. I feel for Sophie. There have been rumours for about 3 months now and I was hoping they were wrong.
I grew up in Ottawa and have friends who work on the Hill and in those circles and in Ottawa, their have been rumours for years but it really seemed they had a good arrangement that suited them and their family well.
One friend immediately texted me that Sophie might have wanted out before the next federal campaign because it is clear he is going to run again..And that so much sense. Especially as the right wing in Canada has gotten increasingly threatening and vile towards Justin.
Good luck to the whole family
I think that’s been the case for many years now. It’s just official now.
Was this publicly known? I never heard about any marriage troubles with them. Had no idea. I wonder if he’ll try for re-election or use this as reasoning not to run again? I think the Libs want a new leader anyways.
I read blind items that were clearly about them and cheating (on her side). Also announced the kids are staying with him. And she moved out of the residence to a new home. Which I thought was a bit odd. It sounds like they hashed everything out legally behind closed doors. But between the lines it sounds like it got nasty. Just hope the kids are OK.
Trudeau-
He had a least one mistress (a famous québécoise actress) for some time. It was well known in the showbiz circle.
I would absolutely stay at Gwyneth’s guesthouse. The experience would either be surreal or boringly quiet. I’m down for either of those experiences.
😎 G
I really like how Madonna and Beyonce support each other, too. It’s an unlikely friendship, I think, but I love it anyway. Rumi is a darling and Madonna’s daughters are adorable.
