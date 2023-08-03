The Sussexes did a video for the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund

One of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s big issues is internet safety, responsibility and accountability. Which is why Archewell teamed with the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund this year to bring more young people to the issue of making tech safer, fairer and more equitable. This week, the RT Youth Power Fund released a video of the Sussexes calling some of the people who were leading initiatives which will be joining the fund.
Even though Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, might be too young to appreciate it, Meghan and Harry have made promoting internet safety one of their main charitable endeavors since moving to the US in 2020. The couple recently helped the Youth Power Fund make its official launch by calling up a few of the 26 different honorees who in total will receive $2 million to help fund their projects, and on Wednesday, the fund shared some snippets from those conversations.
“It was a complete surprise. I had no idea I would be speaking with them,” Emma Lembke, the cochair of internet safety advocacy organization Design It For Us, told Vanity Fair. “The duke and the duchess, and all of their work, have been pivotal in moving so many social issues forward and bringing visibility to a lot of important areas, and specifically responsible tech.”
Both Lembke and her fellow cochair Zamaan Qureshi are rising college juniors, but they already have years of experience in advocating for better policy and design when it comes to tech aimed at young people. In February, Lembke became one of the youngest people to ever testify in front of Congress on the subject of technology.
“It’s felt like such a long journey, and it’s just been so inspiring and exciting to see momentum pick up over the past few months,” Lembke said. She added that the Youth Power Fund was a sign that stakeholders from across generations want to talk about how the internet can be better for its younger uses. “I think it will benefit society at large, and it will continue to build a digital ecosystem that will benefit us all.”
Receiving funding alongside Lembke, Qureshi, and Design It For Us, are 25 more organizations working on issues relevant to Gen Z’s experience with technology, from responsibility in designing AI, protecting human rights, improving access to education, and using tech to address social and environmental challenges, among others. “The fund is bringing together a huge number of movers and shakers in the responsible tech youth power movement—and it really is a movement,” Qureshi added. “These are young people who have a huge amount of ambition, and it’s an honor to represent that cohort.”
I’m including the video below – it’s nice to see them in their garden. For those devoted Sussex-watchers, I believe they’re sitting on Meghan’s outdoor bench, the one she had in Toronto, moved to London and then Windsor, then packed and brought to Montecito. I love how much she loves that piece of furniture. They look happy and rich! It was cute to see how excited these kids were to talk to H&M. I like how the coverage is really centering the kids too.
Now you guys, you know this is just fake and they’re putting up a front because they’re divorcing, living separately, have bombed in everything they touch and are dying to return to the royals. I’ve finally seen the light and I’m not going back…😂😂😂 lol..they look glowing, happy and rich. Keep thriving guys.
She seems so much happier and really does glow so much more now than when she had to work for the palace. Regardless of their relationship health, it’s very clear that she needed this change (he seems more glowy too).
I think their relationship is doing just fine. Divorce was wished on them by some in the media even before the wedding.
Agree. She looks so much better now. If you look at images from 2019, after South Africa while she was still doing royal duties,she just looks sad and lacking her usual glow, her skin and hair didn’t look as healthy as it does now. The stress was showing.
+ H & M seem to be dropping the Duke and Duchess self-reference and to favor their respective first names.
I absolutely love this endeavour towards online safety, an issue I think doesn’t get discussed enough with the nuance needed. I love the focus they’ve given to the people they’re supporting — no mention of drama or the number of bathrooms in their home — just the issue they’re tackling and the people leading the charge. That’s how it’s done🤌🏼
I love how the Sussexes always deliver when the trash rags least expect them to, and looking great while doing it.
The BM rags say they’re irrelevant, that no one cares for them – only for H&M to creep up from behind, and drop the receipts on a project they’ve been working on, one with a big impact, sending the Derangers and the rota 🐀🐀🐀in a tailspin with egg on their faces.
All those losers have is their hopes, dreams and trying to manifest misery on a couple who they’re obsessed with. I’ve never seen anything like it. The British press have buyers remorse, derangement syndrome and obsession.
Apparently she’s wearing Bleusalt! I have a bunch of their pieces (slightly pricey but worth it and oh so soft) and usually try to pick up a few basics when they have their sales.
This is a fantastic cause they are supporting and I hope they do more stuff like this.
That said, they both look AMAZING! Moisturized, sun-kissed, hydrated and thriving.
Won´t be able to watch the video until later but the German Gossip magazine Gala (I´m German) is using this exact video to proof with body language experts that Harry and Meghan are on the brink of divorce. At least that’s how they frame it and without reading the article AND watching the accompanying video, it pays into the separation news. Gala has been vile, especially against Meghan, for years. Unfortunately it´s more or less the biggest Gossip magazine in Germany. It´s also considered a rather reliable source with reputation by many. Really hate them.
And in months time, it will be another story. Yeah, it’s irritating but at this point there’s nothing to really to be said or done. When people are actively praying and hoping for a downfall of a couple they don’t know, it’s starts looking desperate and delusional. That’s all these people have. They can’t hurt Meghan and Harry any longer and that pisses them off. I’m glad Harry and Meghan are not acknowledging the rumor because it wouldn’t change anything. You can’t reason with crazy.
LOL It takes a real body language expert to come to that conclusion!
Anyone who believes body language experts is a lost cause any way. So it’s not worth worrying about. That pseudo science has been debunked by actual psychologists multiple times so anyone falling for it at this point lacks all judgement.
It’s mind blowing how fucking gullible some people are.
I’m sorry, but any paper using a body language expert is not serious or credible. It says sone not/so-great things about the people who chose to believe that garbage.
I don’t promote anything – the opposite is the case. Only brought this up to show how stupid, vile and pro-royal this magazine is and how it sadly shapes still shapes many opinions.
Nobody with common sense and an ounce of intelligence believes these ridiculous rags and their body language experts. I mean really… look at the so called experts praising Wanks marriage because they glanced at each other when we all have eyes and see how they interact with each other 🙄
She looks great and so does Harry. Continuing with their good works. They seem to be doing very well which will make the land of make believe lose their sh*t.
The young people in the video are so well spoken and passionate! Congratulations to the winners! And Meghan and Harry look amazing and I’m reading on twitter that Meghan’s outfit has already sold out.
Finally with every glimpse we see of their house and gardens I love it even more.
They do! It’s so uplifting to hear and see young people engaged in changing things to the better. Especially with what’s going on in the world right now. They’re more well spoken and informed on the subject they speak about than many politicians (including an ex president).
The young people were so excited and cute . Good for them and their work. Meghan and Harry looked gorgeous. What a lush background.
No no no. They’re doing this all wrong. Won’t someone explain to them that they need to host a huge awards show in a different country each year, fly celebrities in for the awards, keep the recipients at home, and use the opportunity to embiggen themselves while doing nothing to showcase the winners?!?!?!?!
The idea that you can award money and honor recipients without making it all about yourself…..cue King George from Hamilton, “I wasn’t aware that was something a person could do,” sings William.
Anyway, all joking aside, love seeing them, they look happy and yes, everyone is right, they look happy and rich, Meghan has a such an established wealth vibe, you know? I love seeing it. And they look….well, just happy with each other, with their work. It’s so nice to see. I feel like from 2020 to 2022, every time we saw Meghan she looked happier and happier, like we could see the recovery from her trauma happening, you know? and then the funeral happened and that was obviously hard to watch. But she’s looking so happy again.
$2 million is a significant amount; and there was no pre-announcement; no wasting money on fanfare…which means more funding available to route directly to their charitable recipients. Love their quiet impact!
What a great way to use their spotlight to highlight young people working on responsible tech. Lol it’s almost as if the young people doing the work and Youth Power Funding are supposed to be the stars when launching a new initiative.
The garden, the Sussexes, and the winners were glowing in the video! It just radiated happiness, purpose, and wealth.
Living well truly is the best revenge.
I love this. H&M are founders of this organization, and funders, and on the advisory committee. And I love how the grants go out just as they do with any other grant-giving organization – you apply, you get accepted, you get a check. No flying to Singapore for a star-studded, celebrity, gala, blah, blah, whatever.
Plus, H&M look great.
@eurydice Cue KP scrambling to create something similar and looking for replica gold bauble earrings to wear in months time as we speak…
Kate’s already created Arly Years – she’s just missing the other parts where it actually does something.
What was Bethenny Buzzard screeching? Something about how the Sussexes haven’t done anything and they need to sit down and stop talking? Looks like she needs to take her own advice.
Bethenny is looking for a come up after her shows were canceled, her podcast sucks and low in ratings, the housewives and Andy don’t like her and she rants about the Kardashians, Meghan and does makeup reviews on Tik Tok. For a woman entrepreneur and is “ successful” she’s bothered and bitter. She like Megyn Kelly and my father McCain, they’re irrelevant and bored.
So good to see them both especially doing what makes them happy . Helping in any way that can . Also I see that Meghan is still Harry favorite smell. That man always looks at her like she is his only meal of the day .
Oh look, the Sussexes are doing positive things with their influence. But to hear it told by concern trolls, they are failures because they aren’t on the social media networks that monetized the people trying to destroy them and because they don’t see their comms team posting zingers on apartheid Twitter.
The Fail asked if this “loved up” video would quiet the divorce rumors.
What rumors? The media made that up.
I swear, just more projection. Someone *cough* Willyboy *cough* is having marital trouble, but it ain’t H and M.
Well I’m going to blow my own trumpet, and the trumpet of every decent police officer (military or civvy) now. WE are body language experts, hours and hours spent observing people, hours and hours of watching them while you are questioning them or taking statements. We soon learn to see who is a Liar, who’s not quite lieing but looking to put themselves in a good Light, and who is being open and honest
These two lovely people are open and honest, there is no body shielding, no clenched fingers or teeth, they are actively engaged with each other and the people they are talking to, so I’m afraid those doom forecasters can Foxtrot Oscar. Well done Harry and Megan, you are healthy, happy and going forward TOGETHER
@Mary Pester
Your post is the topping on this delicious, Black Forest Cake of a thread. It needs no other embellishment. But I just HAD to add to the numbers on this H&M thread. 🙂
Its wonderful seeing H&M in their element, doing what every fan/supporter and hater alike has always known, i:e they do massive work bts and present it when it’s fully ready for public consumption.
So now all thirsts are at least partially quenched, its on to waiting & watching with bated breath for IG Week and the total Family Affair that it quintessentially is.
The video is kind of cheesy — like how surprised could those people really be about who was calling when there was a camera person there taking a video of them receiving the call? And I think theres some cgi magic going on with Harry’s thinning hair, but Meghan looks absolutely gorgeous, she always literally glows. She is the only person I know who looks good in beige.
I’m pretty sure the young people were told they were going to be phoned by a member of the board that was handing out the awards but not told it was Harry and Meghan. They were probably told they were going to make a video to promote their work. Hence they wouldn’t have been surprised by the cameras.
Yeah, it was cheesy, but cute anyway. Also a bit retro? Do people their age even talk on their phones? I thought it was all about texting or communicating via SM apps. And if they are talking on their phones, aren’t they using ear buds & mics instead?
CGI or hair replacement? If he wanted to do it, now would be the time.
he’s probs already gotten plugs done. i think since he’s been dating meghan, his hair has looked better…which can mean a lot of care and potentially hair loss procedures bc there’s no improving baldness naturally…aka look at his brother who hasn’t done anything…
I think the RT Youth Power initiative sounds great, and I applaud Archewell in funding it. I did not care for this video production, however. Sitting on a bench outside, in semi-formal business casual wear, fully made-up in Meghan’s case, makes no sense to me. Both H and M looked stiff in those outfits in that setting. Would have been better either dressed up in an office, or on the bench in casual clothing (that would be my preference). The conceit of conversing on the phone seemed staged and fake, and a split screen view would have worked better than bouncing back and forth. Seeing everyone hold their phone was awkward. The whole piece, from an artistic/production standpoint, just feels off. I love these two, but this video did not work for me, overshadowing the purpose, i.e. introducing work which seems worthwhile and important. *sigh* Bring in that new comms team STAT!
Everyone looked excited to be on the phone talking with H+M and they seemed themselves. In fact, Harry seemed extremely laid back. Good cause promoted by and with good people.
Kudos to them.
I posted a similar comment below TeamMeg you’re not alone. I thought the phone calls were awkward and took away from showcasing the purpose.
Oh dear, @”TeamMeg”……as you said, it would hv been your preference if M were dressed in casual clothing while sitting on that bench. But for M to have done it your way, she would have to be at least 200 lbs heavier than she is, wearing sweats and a greasy t-shirt, with her face unwashed. Now we know that would be alien to M. But of course, that would be you, right?
@TeamMeg has been posting here longer than you and has been an ardent Sussex supporter for years now. There’s no need for personal attacks on her because she has an opinion that’s different from yours.
Never as realistic as using corded phones at a desk larded with a full set of decorative Penguin classic children’s novels and an empty notebook.
TeamMeg, I thought the phone calls were a great idea. We learned about these winners and what and why they’re doing to make cyberspace safer. It doesn’t matter, IMO, how someone is dressed. I honestly didn’t even look at what the winners were wearing. The focus was on the youth and who they are and what they’re doing. The video did what it was supposed to.
Meghan isn’t KHate. I would like to know who the designer is that made the dress. Is it possible that Meghan wanted to showcase someone who isn’t well known? Perhaps is a POC owned business? The fact that someone said on Twitter that it was reported that the outfit was sold out tells it’s own story.
I thought the video was good, because it showed how talking with H&M meant something to the winners. That’s who we should be focusing on. I enjoyed it and I learned a lot about what’s going on in the world of cyber safety.
Well, it’s not the most professional production I’ve ever seen. That bench is kind of small for two adults who are trying to talk about business matters, but it might be they were trying to get H&M together in the same shot.
I don’t see the problem with the phone calls, what were they going to show instead – screenshots of text messages? Split screen is a good idea – needs time and editing and money. Maybe they wanted to keep things more simple?
See, William? THAT is how you make a video of people being surprised and excited to see you and hear what you have to say.
I really liked how much time they gave to the voices of the young people — H&M weren’t the focus, those brilliant young adults were.
As the mom of two young adults, I’m grateful for this initiative and for H&M’s support of it.
And Meghan looked gorgeous, as always. No one does effortless chic like she does.
Meghan and Harry look so good here 😍. Excited to see them. I love how they stay silent on their endeavors until they are completed and the drop them when the rags least expect it. Im sure they both appreciate this initiative after what they have been through. The young people that they allowed to shine in the videos were awesome. Its great to see them being so pro-active in causes such as this that dont get enough attention.
Okay, Meghan looks FAB. I didn’t love the format of this video tho. I think it’s awkward and presumptuous to be like, let’s film the recipients and watch them lose their minds because we’re just so famous and cool. H+M generally epitomize class, so the fawning on display feels off. Instead, I wish they would have done a tiny overview of each technology and why it was chosen. It was a missed opportunity to showcase the recipients and their ideas.
OMG, even ‘fans’ are finding in fault with this?!? The young people are receiving money from a grant and usually that is on some sort of video (simple explanation). Meghan looks dressy casual (I have seen people dressed up MORE going to Target) and they are sitting outside so no one can say (that what I think at least) that they are showing off their home or wealth or whatever (or maybe that is just what they prefer). Sometimes spontaneity is cheesy and cringy looking (this was just sweet) and not rehearsed and polish and make ‘others’ feel better.
I mean, I’m not up in arms, just being nit-picky on a gossip, shit-talking site 🤷🏻♀️
That’s what TC says too, unless you mean it, don’t say it. Then turn around and say this is just a shit-talking site, that what Tabloid say too and blame readers for believing, instead of taking responsibility. Since H & M get SO MUCH HATE, I either support them or say nothing as they have enough of ‘this is how they should breathe…’ without me adding to it.
I will say shit about people I dislike all day or just ignore (my default anyway) stories about them.
Queenie, perhaps you need to go back and watch the winners again. This video is about them and what they are doing. If the winners are happy to speak to H&M, then who am I to say otherwise. This is their moment.
@saucy&sassy, exactly, we saw the young people and the happiness on their faces, it was really good to see them interacting with Harry and Megan who were letting THE YOUNG WINNERS do the talking!!
The Youth Power Fund must have been happy with the video and the recipients thrilled to get the grants. We can nitpick about the production values, but at the end of the day, it’s not about Meghan’s wardrobe choices or whether they should be sitting behind a desk. That’s tabloid deflection.
