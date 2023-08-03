Justin Trudeau & Sophie Grégoire have separated after eighteen years of marriage

I was today years old when I learned that Canadian prime ministers don’t have term limits. Basically, Justin Trudeau will be prime minister until he loses an election or his party throws him out. I have no idea about Canadian politics (sorry, Canadians), so I have no idea if this news will truly affect Prime Minister Trudeau’s popularity, his government or his image. The news? Justin Trudeau has separated from his wife of eighteen years, Sophie Gregoire. They have three minor children together: Xavier, 15, Hadrien, 9, and 14-year-old Ella-Grace. Single and ready to mingle Justin Trudeau, anyone?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire, are separating. Trudeau, 52, shared the news on Wednesday in a post published in both English and French on Instagram, writing: “Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversation, we have made the decision to separate.” Trudeau continued: “As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you.” The Canadian Prime Minister’s office confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying in a statement that the couple have “signed a legal separation agreement.” “They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward,” the statement said. The statement continued: “They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment. Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together.” Trudeau’s office added that the family “will be together on vacation, beginning next week.” Trudeau has been in office since 2015.

[From People]

If you’re going to do all of the child-rearing together and vacation together, why even separate? I mean… I get it though. I suspect that there is a reason why they can’t just live separate lives and stay together technically. I suspect that we’ll find out “the reason” at some point. But yeah, even if there’s not some big reason, like an affair, I get why Sophie was probably done with all of it. Her husband has been prime minister for eight years, the kids have been in the spotlight all that time and she’s probably very tired of all of it. Who shoots their shot first, Ivanka or Melania?

PS… Justin and Sophie were just together at King Charles’s coronation. I really disliked her dress.