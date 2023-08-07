Did the Sussexes buy the rights to Carley Fortune’s ‘Meet Me At the Lake’?

When Prince Harry’s Spare turned into a global bestseller and one of the most successful memoirs of all time, I remember there was some rumormongering about whether Harry would sell the film rights. I’ve never heard anything about that in the trade papers, and honestly, I would think that Harry would be pretty reticent about selling the rights to Spare. But the Sussexes still have a production company and a deal with Netflix. They need content, they need projects. Well, the Sun claims that the Sussexes have bought the rights to a romance novel and they have big plans to adapt it for the screen.
Harry and Meghan have snapped up the rights to film a best-selling book in a Hollywood-or-bust move after the collapse of their Spotify deal. Their first off-camera-only venture for Netflix marks a change in direction away from their personal documentaries into fiction production.
Experts estimate it may have cost up to £3million for the romantic novel Meet Me At The Lake by former journalist turned author Carley Fortune. It is a “love story” about a couple who meet in their 30s with echoes of the Duke and Duchess’s real-life relationship. The novel — which shifted a whopping 37,000 copies in the first week of its release in May alone — deals with themes including childhood trauma over losing a parent in a car crash, mental health and post-natal depression. It also has “steamy sex scenes” and “drug use” and is set near Toronto in Canada — where Meghan lived when she started dating Harry.
Buying the rights to the book is the first major deal the couple have scored since losing their £16million Spotify contract. It is also the first time Archewell Productions has paid to turn a novel into a fictional drama as part of their Netflix deal reported to be £80million. But the new production has stalled because screenwriters in Hollywood have been on strike for more than three months.
An insider said: “The themes of the book gripped the couple and it was chosen for their first adaptation with Netflix.”
PR guru Mark Borkowski questioned why publishers Penguin Random House sold it to them. He said: “The rights for this could have cost up to £3million. Although if it’s a best-seller, you wouldn’t be handing it to Harry and Meghan. There’s some amazing drama producers out there. Why would you give away a prize asset?”
Penguin Random House published Harry’s explosive book Spare and it is thought ex-actress Meghan could have a personal connection to the Toronto-based author – which may explain how they have landed the deal.
[From The Sun]
Deadline picked up the Sun’s reporting but they don’t have any additional sourcing or anything. If this is true- a big IF – I would think that the author would sign off on the sale. That’s usually how it works, right? There are offers to buy the film rights to a book and the author chooses who she thinks will do right by her work. Meaning, if the Sussexes bought the rights to Carley Fortune’s book, then Fortune signed off on it, probably because she thinks they’ll do a good job producing it. All of which means, Meghan’s not listening to us and she’s not going to give us a docu-series about food and cooking!! I’ve been begging for a Sussex cooking show for YEARS.
Who knows if they bought it . If so, good to get into scripted like this. If not, good be iase it sounds terrible, lol!
LOL, i rushed to goodreads to read about the book. It’s standard cheesy romcom fare, the sort that Netflix puts out every month. Sure its not ground breaking but IF this is true, its a good way for them to dip their toes in without taking too much risk as Netflix will be able to assist every step of the way.
I’m gonna go with not true. And turning romance novels into movies doesn’t even seem like their jam.
I don’t believe anything in the Sun. Tabloid trash.
@sussexwatcher, I was going to say exactly the same thing!
I agree @ Mary Pester. This isn’t anything remotely NEAR their wheelhouse of commercial interests. This is another blowing up everyone’s skirt. Another BS article to write about the Sussex’s on the land of delulu…….
Oh, and to point out their exit with Spotify. Another day, another dig.
Well, we’re still right that the Sun is trash. But now it seems confirmed that they did buy it. I’ll be in the corner putting on my makeup 🤡
I’m curious who leaked it to the tabloids 🤔
Except @SussexWatcher, Meghan is on record talking about wanting to do rom-coms. There is no shame in this. I personally love it. Would love a Meghan cooking show too.
It sounds like an excellent fit to me.
https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/carley-fortune/meet-me-at-the-lake/
Dang some of the Goodreads reviews are brutal. It sounds like a much less charming version of Before Sunrise/ Before Sunset.
Oh well, I guess we’ll see whether it’s true or not, maybe it’s like that industry news moment where the big-deal autobiography rumours were way wrong.
Well they did say they wanted to get into scripted rom coms! This feels like a big leap for them though I could see them starting with something less daunting (and less expensive) then adapting a book to a movie.
I read this book earlier this summer and enjoyed it. It’s set in toronto and the Muskoka area which is part of cottage country outside the city.
Could this be the first project WME was able to get for Meghan? If this is true I would expect an official announcement sortly. I just checked the book out from my library. I need a light read so this seemed perfectly timed. I hope they did buy this and with Meghan’s name on it it will probably hit Netflix top 10. It will be filmed in Canada set in a beautiful lake resort area where Meghan knows the lay of the land and already has connections of film crew in Toronto. The only glitch now is the writers strike and actors strike which could really delay it.
I wonder how many clients that so called PR “guru” actually has? He sounds like an idiot, who wouldn’t want their clients to snag a best seller? Good luck to the Sussexes if this is true.
The entire British press, it would seem.
Isn’t it amazing how many actual “professional guru’s” they must have on call?? They have professional body language “experts” speculating the actual demise of H&M’s marriage, professional advisors regarding their partnerships, professional PR guru’s for every commercial TV/Audio and video abound!! The list is endless!!
All of these professional gurus and not ONE can seem to “advise” them with regards to their “niche journalism”.
Weren’t the British press saying last week that Archewell Productions on the brink of collapse and that no one wants to work with them? Wasn’t it Deadline who reported that Netflix got cold feet about Harry and Meghan’s docuseries because of the Queen’s death? I’m not believing this until an official announcement is made
That PR guru is a total idiot. I doubt this story is true though but good for him showing what a moron he is.
I would love a Meghan cooking/travel show. Just relaunch your blog The Tig and you’ll make a fortune girl!
Oh how I would love if Meghan was to relaunch her Tig blog!!! I would be in Heaven!!! She wouldn’t even have to upload new material, except maybe some new cooking recipes, but I would be willing to give her my first born. Though she is a little younger by a few years so no potty training is required. 😝
This sounds like a Sun fever dream. They pull anything out of their lying bums.
When have we heard about any Sussex project until it’s ready to be launched and fully complete? These types of articles show up every time the Sussexes show up and are more visible because so many are threatened by the attention they get when they actually do anything. These two upcoming trips are already starting the panic and vitriol. Also, how is this related to Spotify? What a ridiculous take. Anyway, gonna say it but I’m not that interested in seeing Meghan do a traditional cooking show. Maybe something that showcased food history and community like High on the Hog, or documented the impact small entrepreneurs can have like Luminary bakery, but seeing her making cakes and casseroles on set seems boring and a waste of what she can do.
Agree @ L4Frimaire!! I would like them to find a streaming service for Pearl!! I am extremely excited about this project as I would imagine it would speak to so many young girls who need another platform to see themselves represented.
I have no opinion on whether or not the Sussexes should get into producing rom coms, but I do have all the opinions in the world on how f’ing TERRIBLE that so-called “article” is. My goodness, I can feel the overblown misogyny and racism they’re trying to veil as sarcasm from here. YIkes.
I read and LOVED Carley Fortune’s debut novel, Every Summer After. I would highly recommend it, it’s so sweet and poignant and moving.
Meet Me At The Lake is a lovely read too but it didn’t hit me in quite the same way. I’m sure that’s on me though, not the book, and I’m excited to see an adaption of it!
Thanks for this! I had not heard of this author before today, I’ve put Every Summer After on my hold list at the library.
Obviously no clue if this is true or not, but its not a bad idea if true. Buying popular books written by women that appeal to women and turning them into movies or tv shows has proven very successful for Reese Witherspoon, so its not a bad path to follow.
But its the Sun and they know nothing about Archewell, soooo….
Shonda Rhimes did it with Bridgerton, Oprah did it with Tuesdays with Morrie, books to movies is pretty standard. And most movies and shows have multiple production houses, so I’m sure the Sussexes will partner with others to put this out. If it’s true of course.
oh of course books to movies is a really standard move that we’ve seen all the time. I referred to Reese because her company seems to do a good job of snatching up recent bestsellers, usually written by women with female protagonists (Big Little Lies, Where the Crawdads Sing, Daisy Jones, Last Thing He Told Me.) The company seems successful overall but I think the movie/TV show adaptations of these big bestsellers seem to be the biggest hits for HS.
Yeah that’s where I side eye this story. How would the Sun even know about this? It’s likely they have gotten the rights for a lot of books which isn’t being reported. Production companies don’t just buy one book at a time.
@Becks, ITA. Lots of artists/performers have been open about the fact that they’ll do more commercial projects, like this one, in order to make the $ to give them the freedom to be able to do other, less lucrative things— such as making smaller indie movies, or spending more time on their philanthropic ventures. I can totally see the Sussexes taking that path. They have the contract with Netflix, so why not use it, you know?
I think (?) Angelina Jolie once said something along these lines. I mean, it makes sense.
Assume nothing, believe no one, check everything.
Ha! Just learned that watching DI Ray this past weekend!
Me too!!
Eh, I’ll believe it when the Sussexes put out a statement. Maybe this is true idk but it could also not be true.
Watch this (my Chrystal ball predictions):
1) After launching of the multipart “Hart of Invictus” docuseries at the end of this month, a rom com (family oriented) and an African docuseries are their next productions for Netflix. No big screen movie with Netflix is expected under their current Netflix contract. That will be it for now.
2) A new home for Archetypes will be announced soon (the format AND platform(s) TV!! are different).
3) Brand endorsements for both of them are coming, Meghan first, together with a blog.
4) For the longer term:
Independently produced Pearl, the movie, is planned as a Christmas launch. A coproduction with the John’s Production company, and with external financers.
The way this process works is that most writers have either an agent who handles all their rights (rare, but happens) or they have both a literary agent and a film/tv literary agent who negotiates these deals. Like I would guess this is true because Carley Fortune’s film/tv literary agent is at WME like Meghan is (you can easily find this on her author website under the contact area.) It’s probably an instance where when the Duchess signed with them, then they told her about some properties that weren’t under option to see if she was interested in helping them get made, and they sent along books or scripts of anything she found exciting. But WME really likes to have as many of their people (writers signed for adaptation representation, directors, actors, tv/film writers) attached to the same properties, so wouldn’t be surprised if this was true. Also easily checked for most people in the industry, these things tend to stay quiet though because on the tv/film side they rarely like announcing deals like this until work actually gets started.
I’m not taking any of these rumors and speculation’s seriously, but packing deals is definitely something WME does and will probably do for Meghan and Archewell.
Even if it was true so what? Big shrug. Meghan herself said she’d love to do a rom-com and other non-serious genres. There’s a huge audience for romance but it’s often dismissed because it’s women driven. Hope they produce a successful well-made series.
Update. It’s actually happening and the author sounds super-excited. Time for romance. Go Meghan and Archewell productions!
Yeah, no idea if this is true or not, but I just saw that the author is a fan of Meghan’s, and while obviously I don’t think the Sussexes would ever make a business decision on that alone, lol, I think could definitely help considering how much vitriol has been thrown at them from almost everyone else. Apparently Carley Fortune tweeted that she cried watching Meghan get married. (Because of course they went and dug up all of her old tweets, hoping to find some dirt, but all they found was that, and one other tweet about how she was binge-watching Suits before the wedding and how much she loved it. They must have been so disappointed that they didn’t find any Emily Giffin-style hatred toward Meghan in all of Carley’s SM posts.)
They have been dealing with a lot of heavy, stressful, even traumatic stuff for years now. If this is true (BIG if), I think it’s great. Let them do a warm, poignant story even if it’s a little cheesy. They’ve earned it.
Again with the sources. The land of make believe has no sources so until it comes from their spokesperson it ain’t happening.
LOL at “drug use” in quotation marks in the Sun story. Who wrote that? A third-grader?
They even put ‘love story’ in quotations! LOL for days!!
OMG the batsh!t insane use of quotation marks in the BM cracks me up because it’s always so, SO stupid. They constantly use them incorrectly in ways that are so asinine and make absolutely zero sense that it actually becomes funny.
This would be great if it is true! They should totally focus on entertaining content not just documentaries (she mentioned she wanted to do this in The Cut article last year I believe. She even mentioned rom-coms). I think venturing into this kind of content is so great for their brand because they are a real-life love story so romantic movies would be great but even dramas (like Will Ferrell did with Succession) would be amazing! The world is their oyster and I can’t wait to see what they do next.
They may have paid over £3 million but they didn’t. It’s a laughable amount in the current climate.
Even the rights for Gone Girl and Wild which were huge hits, one an Oprah choice, went for “only” $1 million.
Who knows if its true but Meghan herself has said she missed romance movies. She said this to for Variety while doing promo for Archetypes. Julia Roberts is her favorite actor and When Harry met Sally is her favorite movie. Even the H & M documentary was told through the lens of their love story. Meghan producing a romance is right up her alley. I can see her producing romance movies like Jerry Maguire, Love Jones, My Best Friends Wedding, Poetic Justice, Casablanca, Hitch and when Harry Met Sally.
Archewell Productions producing serious Documentaries as well as romance and fantasy would really embody the many sides of Meghan.
I agree I definitely think Meghan would produce a rom-com or two. Something light and funny and maybe with its own nameplate. That way Archewell could be attached for more serious documentaries.
A cheezball romance novel?? Not a chance. This is not the wheelhouse the Sussexes would even remotely consider, and unless I see a confirmation from them, I say bullshit.
Meghan literally said she would love to do this last year! Why put limits on what you can do
It’s true! The author confirmed it.
This book sounds interesting, I’m gonna look into reading it. I don’t really trust Good Reads reviews anymore because I’ve liked a few books that many of the reviews did not.
If they didn’t fine, but if they did , why is it a big deal? They don’t always have to do serious content, diversity is good for the career/business they’re trying to build. Stop clutching the pearls and acting like if they did it’s beneath them. No one should be insisting that they should only do or be one thing. They didn’t leave palace control just to be controlled by their fans.
The author confirmed it in a statement to The Independent: “I’m so thrilled about working with Netflix & Archewell to bring Meet Me at the Lake to the screen. Will and Fern’s love story is dear to my heart, and I can’t imagine a more perfect partnership.”
Tweeted by R.S. Locke/Royal Suitor.
QuiteContrary
Sorry. I didn’t see your post until after I posted.
No worries Barb!
Carley Fortune ‘thrilled’ to work with Harry and Meghan on Netflix adaptation of Meet Me At the Lake.
https://news.yahoo.com/carley-fortune-thrilled-harry-meghan-172421803.html
Haven’t read the book but I love the author’s coordinated plaid pants at the link! I’m going to put in a reservation at the library.
I believe Meghan has said she would love to produce a romance or a rom-com movie in an interview and that she herself loves a great love story. I think she’s a romantic at heart.