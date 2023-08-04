“Jeremy Allen White almost caused a riot at the Dodgers game” links

Jeremy Allen White almost caused a riot at the Dodgers game. [Go Fug Yourself]
Sigh… a new Khloe Kardashian face just dropped. [Seriously OMG]
Andrew Garfield continues to enjoy his single, rich life. [LaineyGossip]
Why is Peacock so bad? The streamer is really struggling. [Pajiba]
Lizzo has lost over 150,000 Instagram followers this week. [Buzzfeed]
Erika Jayne says she is not on Ozempic. [Socialite Life]
Is the Duchess of Sussex getting back on Instagram? [Just Jared]
Rita Ora returned to The Voice. [Egotastic]
Florida is just Idiocracy now, only somehow worse. [Towleroad]
I can’t believe Khloe Kardashian’s son is already one year old. [Starcasm]
Emma Roberts wore Ralph Lauren at a party in the Hamptons. [RCFA]
Everybody’s hungry for Meghan, even Just Jared. That’s why I don’t put too much stock in the belief that she and Meghan are going to be or are failures. I don’t believe that Instagram account is hers either.
I just started watching The Bear. I’m loving it and find him to be a mesmerizing actor. His face is made for close ups. But, is he supposed to be a heart throb? I’m probably old enough to be his mother, so I don’t see it.
I’m with you on the whole heartthrob thing. I keep seeing a passing resemblance to Roger Daltry during the early years, so maybe that’s it. Eh, I just don’t get the JAM thing.
Yes! Roger Daltry for sure
Well, sure, that was probably the first ever celeb at a Dodger’s game.
This is so weird. He was on Shameless for a bajillion years and nobody cared, all of the sudden he’s FAMOUS.
And it’s practically a sequel to Shameless with how similar the characters are.
We watched peacock last night bc it has the Super Mario movie streaming now.
Honestly, I just always forget about it. It’s never a place I go to see what’s new or what’s available. I think its just a victim of too many streaming services.
I’ve occasionally watched shows on Peacock but I always find the interface annoying and hard to deal with.
Even if I know what I’m looking for it’s hard to find it and get to it. I don’t recall the details but it’s definitely a bit of a stopper for me. I’ve got to really want to watch something and it’s never my go to for browsing when I feel like watching something but not sure what.
Yes I hate its interface and I hate Max’s interface. (well, I’ll admit, I haven’t been over to Max since it switched over. But I hated HBOMax’s interface.) Netflix, disney plus – those are more intuitive to me. apple plus is different but again still intuitive.
I watched Fresh Prince reboot (Bel Air), American Auto (now cancelled), Suits (before it was on Netflix), Night Court reboot, New Amsterdam. My Mom lives with me (BoomerMa) and sees a lot of older shows, Colombo, House, Law & Order. Everytime I try to cancel one of our subscriptions someone in the house is like noooooo I watch xyz on there!
I doubt Erika Jayne is the first woman in the world to LOSE weight during menopause.
I dropped 30 pounds in a month when I full menopause kicked in. (I had gained (20 during peri-menopause.)
Peacock is worth it for Poker Face alone! But all my old jams like Columbo & whatnot are on there so I spend a shocking amount of time on that app. They also get a lot of new movies. It’s where Megan, Knock at the Cabin, & Renfield premiered after theaters
Even though I always laugh with my husband that Hulu is better. We do watch way more shows on Peacock. Fron Poker Face to WWE pay-per-views and my Brovo shows its a pretty eclectic streaming service. The interface is atrocious though. I never go on HBOMax because I feel theirs is just as bad and there is something about Disney’s I don’t like either. Anywhoodle, completely agree that Peacock is where it’s at.
JAW is a great actor and certainly attractive. He has wonderful expressive eyes and a lot of charisma, and he’s in good shape too. But he’s not exactly handsome, IMO. He has a kind of asymmetrical face. His good looks are offbeat and a little unrefined, which is just fine with me. But I am surprised by the energy around him at the moment. It’s not like he just came on the scene.
I heard that he and his (soon to be ex?) wife were looking very friendly the other day. It would be nice if they could work it out, given they have two young children.
Just wanted to say I was over by Beyoncé’s tribute gesture to O’Shae Sibley who was killed listening to her music. Apparently he was vaguing when others came towardd his group shouting slurs. An argument ensued and O’Shae was killed.
Erica might not be on Ozempic but there is no way menopause caused her weight loss. Gross. She is lying.
I got Peacock for the figure skating. But they don’t let you watch it later. It was live only for a while, which meant four to six hour streams in the middle of the night. Now it’s up for 24 hours, but that still isn’t long enough to watch the whole competition.
And the interface sucks.
I personally love JAW. Lip was my favorite on Shameless mainly because my sister and I always said she was the Fiona of the family and I was the Lip of our fanily
Borrowing an infamous quote here…
Jeremy always looks like he just rolled out of an opium den..