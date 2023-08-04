“Jeremy Allen White almost caused a riot at the Dodgers game” links
  • August 04, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Jeremy Allen White almost caused a riot at the Dodgers game. [Go Fug Yourself]
Sigh… a new Khloe Kardashian face just dropped. [Seriously OMG]
Andrew Garfield continues to enjoy his single, rich life. [LaineyGossip]
Why is Peacock so bad? The streamer is really struggling. [Pajiba]
Lizzo has lost over 150,000 Instagram followers this week. [Buzzfeed]
Erika Jayne says she is not on Ozempic. [Socialite Life]
Is the Duchess of Sussex getting back on Instagram? [Just Jared]
Rita Ora returned to The Voice. [Egotastic]
Florida is just Idiocracy now, only somehow worse. [Towleroad]
I can’t believe Khloe Kardashian’s son is already one year old. [Starcasm]
Emma Roberts wore Ralph Lauren at a party in the Hamptons. [RCFA]

21 Responses to ““Jeremy Allen White almost caused a riot at the Dodgers game” links”

  1. Amy Bee says:
    August 4, 2023 at 12:40 pm

    Everybody’s hungry for Meghan, even Just Jared. That’s why I don’t put too much stock in the belief that she and Meghan are going to be or are failures. I don’t believe that Instagram account is hers either.

    Reply
  2. FHMom says:
    August 4, 2023 at 12:44 pm

    I just started watching The Bear. I’m loving it and find him to be a mesmerizing actor. His face is made for close ups. But, is he supposed to be a heart throb? I’m probably old enough to be his mother, so I don’t see it.

    Reply
    • ChickieBaby says:
      August 4, 2023 at 2:24 pm

      I’m with you on the whole heartthrob thing. I keep seeing a passing resemblance to Roger Daltry during the early years, so maybe that’s it. Eh, I just don’t get the JAM thing.

      Reply
  3. bettyrose says:
    August 4, 2023 at 12:46 pm

    Well, sure, that was probably the first ever celeb at a Dodger’s game.

    Reply
  4. Meep Meep says:
    August 4, 2023 at 1:10 pm

    This is so weird. He was on Shameless for a bajillion years and nobody cared, all of the sudden he’s FAMOUS.

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    August 4, 2023 at 2:02 pm

    We watched peacock last night bc it has the Super Mario movie streaming now.

    Honestly, I just always forget about it. It’s never a place I go to see what’s new or what’s available. I think its just a victim of too many streaming services.

    Reply
    • North of Boston says:
      August 4, 2023 at 3:01 pm

      I’ve occasionally watched shows on Peacock but I always find the interface annoying and hard to deal with.

      Even if I know what I’m looking for it’s hard to find it and get to it. I don’t recall the details but it’s definitely a bit of a stopper for me. I’ve got to really want to watch something and it’s never my go to for browsing when I feel like watching something but not sure what.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        August 4, 2023 at 3:09 pm

        Yes I hate its interface and I hate Max’s interface. (well, I’ll admit, I haven’t been over to Max since it switched over. But I hated HBOMax’s interface.) Netflix, disney plus – those are more intuitive to me. apple plus is different but again still intuitive.

    • TurbanMa says:
      August 4, 2023 at 3:08 pm

      I watched Fresh Prince reboot (Bel Air), American Auto (now cancelled), Suits (before it was on Netflix), Night Court reboot, New Amsterdam. My Mom lives with me (BoomerMa) and sees a lot of older shows, Colombo, House, Law & Order. Everytime I try to cancel one of our subscriptions someone in the house is like noooooo I watch xyz on there!

      Reply
  6. Matilda says:
    August 4, 2023 at 2:03 pm

    I doubt Erika Jayne is the first woman in the world to LOSE weight during menopause.

    Reply
    • paintergal says:
      August 4, 2023 at 3:40 pm

      I dropped 30 pounds in a month when I full menopause kicked in. (I had gained (20 during peri-menopause.)

      Reply
  7. Princess Caroline says:
    August 4, 2023 at 3:26 pm

    Peacock is worth it for Poker Face alone! But all my old jams like Columbo & whatnot are on there so I spend a shocking amount of time on that app. They also get a lot of new movies. It’s where Megan, Knock at the Cabin, & Renfield premiered after theaters

    Reply
    • Imara219 says:
      August 4, 2023 at 4:41 pm

      Even though I always laugh with my husband that Hulu is better. We do watch way more shows on Peacock. Fron Poker Face to WWE pay-per-views and my Brovo shows its a pretty eclectic streaming service. The interface is atrocious though. I never go on HBOMax because I feel theirs is just as bad and there is something about Disney’s I don’t like either. Anywhoodle, completely agree that Peacock is where it’s at.

      Reply
  8. AnneL says:
    August 4, 2023 at 3:45 pm

    JAW is a great actor and certainly attractive. He has wonderful expressive eyes and a lot of charisma, and he’s in good shape too. But he’s not exactly handsome, IMO. He has a kind of asymmetrical face. His good looks are offbeat and a little unrefined, which is just fine with me. But I am surprised by the energy around him at the moment. It’s not like he just came on the scene.

    I heard that he and his (soon to be ex?) wife were looking very friendly the other day. It would be nice if they could work it out, given they have two young children.

    Reply
  9. Imara219 says:
    August 4, 2023 at 4:39 pm

    Just wanted to say I was over by Beyoncé’s tribute gesture to O’Shae Sibley who was killed listening to her music. Apparently he was vaguing when others came towardd his group shouting slurs. An argument ensued and O’Shae was killed.

    Reply
  10. Colleen says:
    August 4, 2023 at 6:22 pm

    Erica might not be on Ozempic but there is no way menopause caused her weight loss. Gross. She is lying.

    Reply
  11. Concern Fae says:
    August 4, 2023 at 6:38 pm

    I got Peacock for the figure skating. But they don’t let you watch it later. It was live only for a while, which meant four to six hour streams in the middle of the night. Now it’s up for 24 hours, but that still isn’t long enough to watch the whole competition.

    And the interface sucks.

    Reply
  12. MrsClincy says:
    August 4, 2023 at 7:12 pm

    I personally love JAW. Lip was my favorite on Shameless mainly because my sister and I always said she was the Fiona of the family and I was the Lip of our fanily

    Reply
  13. Scout says:
    August 4, 2023 at 7:32 pm

    Borrowing an infamous quote here…

    Jeremy always looks like he just rolled out of an opium den..

    Reply

