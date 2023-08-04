The Sussexes stepped out at an Italian restaurant ahead of Meghan’s birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out last night in Montecito, ahead of Meghan’s 42nd birthday today. The Daily Mail bought the exclusive photos, because of course they did. Meghan wore a bold-striped black & white dress by Posse, which retails for £188. She carried her Cult Gaia bag and she wore black sandals (flats!!) for her birthday. She was like, “I’m going to have a glass of wine or two, I don’t need to wear heels.”
I could not wear horizontal stripes, but Meghan can wear them and still look tiny. They dined at Tre Lune, an Italian joint. Let me see if there’s a menu online…oh sh-t, this menu is amazing!!! I would dine there as often as possible. The pasta selection is top-notch, as is the soup and salad menu. I wonder what they ordered? The Mail didn’t say.
The Mail’s coverage is centered around how infrequently Meghan and Harry are seen out and about, and the fakakta “separation rumors” or whatever. Once again, the British media is so obsessed with their own completely fake storylines that they miss the gossip threads which have more meat on them. They did that when the Netflix series didn’t get Emmy nominated too – they were so focused on the series getting nominated for a Hollywood Critics Association Award and what that meant. Instead of focusing on the lunatic-fantasist drama of “split rumors,” they could have focused on the same thing People Magazine focused on this week: business drama. I’m not trying to give the Mail tips, but I think it’s interesting that the Mail is so out-of-touch gossip-wise.
They look happy and unbothered and like they are living their best lives. I wish them nothing but success and happiness, not only because they are good people, but because it will drive the saltine relatives and media bonkers and I am totally petty like that.
Same. I love that they’re living rent-free in so many folks’ heads…
And showing everyone what true love looks like!! They are simply the perfect couple that exudes support, passion and true unconditional love!!
Happy Birthday to Duchess of Sussex, Meghan!! 🥳 🎉 🎁 🎂 🎉
Same, HAPPY BIRTHDAY MEGHAN 🎈🎈🎈
Harry’s blue jacket just puts into stark perspective how “financially abused” Harry was while still in the firm, while his father bragged about how much money he spent on his sons. And to think that Meghan was buying all those outfits for all those tours herself while Charles’ camp pushed out numerous narratives of how they were funding the Sussexes, horrible, horrendous people those royals.
God bless that Sussexes. And those witchy royals and their hateful minions all choke on their own bile.
And a very happy birthday to the one and only Madam Duchess Meghan.
@IZZY I totally agree! 💯
Agreed! Happy birthday beautiful Meghan! I love the billowy khaki dress on her it is perfection! So glad this pic popped up again.
Those s gutter rags are obsessed with a couple who gave them the deuces 3 years ago. Happy Birthday Meghan. Hope your husband and kids spoil you on your special day. People Magazine, yeah right
I don’t like that dress. It makes her look like a doctor suess character. I would wear the shoes though! Maybe at 42 she is entering her comfort footwear era!
I agree about the dress, this is one of the few looks I don’t like that she has worn. But the sandals are cute. I don’t think it’s about comfort footwear, they go with the dress which has a laid back vibe. Also, Meghan has frequently worn flats and sandals a lot. I remember years ago. She wore flats from the brand Rothys. I bought a pair recently, and they are great!
I had the opposite reaction, I LOVE this dress and she looks fantastic in it, it fits her like a glove and shows off her beautiful shoulders. The look is California glowing and sexy without being overdone thanks to the flat sandals. Love the purse too. My only fashion note is to lose the loose tendrils around her messy bun, it’s outdated and not flattering. Otherwise I can’t wait to buy this dress myself!!
AGREED! LOVE THE DRESS! Happy Birthday M and she also shares same birthday as President Barack Obama! Its Leo Season1 ..LOLOL
I love it too, but then I also love graphic black/white fashion. I’m into bold but classic. The simple cut of the dress makes it easygoing and not overdone, as you said, which is totally Meghan’s thing.
I clicked on the Fail’s article, just to see the photos. I love the dress. On Meghan. (I was in hospital Monday night for some tests. When asked my height, I said I was about 150 cm or maybe 149 by now. Nope. 145.5. They wouldn’t even gift me that extra half centimetre.)
Meghan looks stunning and Harry can’t keep his eyes off her. I don’t like those. tendrils either side of her face in front of the ears. That needs to stop. They look happy and good luck to them. Happy birthday, Duchess Meghan!
And now, if you will excuse me, I am off to look at that menu…
I thought I was the only one that thinks this hair style is outdated – and imo not flattering. What a relief, I’ve been holding my tongue since the wedding. Other than that, no notes. I wish I had her figure, if I wore that dress someone would think I was a patio umbrella that suddenly sprouted legs and walked off the job.
Yes, I agree. I love that dress. It looks so good on her. And Meghan is killing the game. The girl looks like she’s in her late 20’s in the papped photos. (Eat your heart out, withered up Kkkhate because you know she is fuming as she looks at Meg’s age defying pics. lol) i love effortless, relaxed chic looks like this. It is very laid back and californian to the core. Who wants to place bets on how quickly this dress sells out online? lol
I love the dress, though it’f be better if a black stripe fell at the waistline. Meghan has a high waist, so that wasn’t gonna happen here.
I really enjoy wearing horizontal stripes and defying the odds and upsetting the critics, lol.
ditto! do not like the dress. something about the bold white and black lines breaks up her silhouette and makes her look less sleek. harry looks good tho.
She looks radiant, but I think the dress is terrible. It should either have sleeves even if short or capped. And/Or should stop above the knee.
this just looks like a massive boob tube, sorry.
To each their own, but since it sold out in a blink you seem to be in the minority. I love the dress and it fits Meghan beautifully. Shocking news,, sandals / flats aren’t always ‘comfort shoes’. They are often more suited to the dress or style and vibe of an occasion.
Yeah, I’m not a fan of the dress, either. It seems too long on her. She looks happy and healthy, though.
They look wonderful and happy. I LOVE that dress Meghan is wearing – I couldn’t pull it off, but she looks fantastic in it. And the menu looks great too, dinner and pasta obviously look amazing, but the breakfast!!
It’s our 16th anniversary today and we’re having a kid-free dinner tomorrow night at a nice/trendy Italian restaurant, so I already feel like we’re just like Harry and Meghan…..except I’m not wearing a dress like that and my husband cannot pull off linen like Harry can, hahaha.
I find it amusing that the DM is leaning in so hard to the Sussex separation rumors. they’ve been saying they’re going to separate any day now for 6 years, why stop now?
Things must be really bad in Wales land. That’s clear.
Congratulations 🎉 on your anniversary Becks1🥂. Wishing you many more.
Brazen hussy-I ordered the flea market with 🐕 allowed tote and it’s awesome 👍.
Meg has such exquisite taste and she’s gorgeous. The 🧱 just can’t compete with just how beautiful 😍 the Sussexes look. We can go further but its Friday.
The rota is 😡. The royals can’t give them the 💰 they need to thrive so they stay on top of CA. The daily fail had it as breaking news last night when have they EVER done that for even ONE of the current royals
Thank you!
And “Breaking News” – happily married couple goes to out to dinner to celebrate a birthday. The DM is so desperate lol.
congrats, Becks! Have a great night!!
It’s not a dress that everyone can pull off, but Meghan styled it well and it fits her perfectly. She looks relaxed and glowing. Harry has got the linen going too.
The event might not have been last evening because the pictures came out around 6 pm pacific time and so it is more like this was the day before at the earliest.
And all this divorce talk is just insane. This is not a couple who can barely tolerate the other’s presence. I do think the tabs are ramping it up because the other couple is full on into the separate living and the tabs are dying to say something.
Also, when is the last time a candid shot came out of the salty couple doing anything date related? We have seen William go out at private clubs on his own, but just him.
You know, Nic, I was thinking about that. A candid shot of the Waleses on a genuine date night would actually be a big deal (an actual date night, not Kate in a sweater and blouse and William in a blue sweater at a pub with their kids.) I don’t think we have ever seen a candid date night shot of them since they got married and from a PR perspective, if the Waleses were smart, they would stage that once a year or so. The kids aren’t the PR distraction/boost they once were, but I think candid pictures of off-duty Kate and William looking as if they like each other and are having fun would be a big hit. And obviously “candid” here means staged but still.
It’s just sort of weird to me that we hear about them going down to the local pub (always the local pub) or whatever but there are never any pics. Now maybe that’s just bc the UK press doesnt publish them, but you would think the Waleses would authorize something once in a while, especially since we get pics of William out with his friends at private clubs. And ESPECIALLY since H&M have been papped a few times now looking happy and chic and glam leaving restaurants, both in NYC and Montecito.
I don’t think its a far stretch to say there are no pics, ever, because there are no date nights.
It’s pretty safe to say they haven’t done date nights for years. There seem to be photos of Bea and Edo and sometimes even Eugenie and Jack. But nothing with William and Kate and the kids excuse doesn’t work because those other two have babies.
William has been seen how many times at clubs without Kate? So yeah, they have not done couple things probably since 2012. (Trip to france)
I think there a lots of date nights they just don’t include Waity.
@ Lizzie, agree!! Baldimort doesn’t want to ruin his nights out with her hanging onto to him like the leech that she is, or her grabbing his royal jewels as well. He is saving those for someone else!!
The reason we don’t see W&K out on date nights is because they don’t have ANY!! Otherwise, the Fail and the other niche rags would be plastering those stories of how much in love and committed they are to each other and yet nothing??? How pathetic of a sham marriage that they have. Why does no one wonder why it is that they don’t go out on dates?? Dropping by the local pub isn’t a date night in anyone’s book!
That is such a good point. You never see Wills & Kate on a date night looking relaxed and just happy to be in each other’s company. Having been married for almost 6 years now and still madly in love with my hubby, (not tooting my own horn here) but I would like to believe I can recognize madly in love couples and Will and Kate ain’t it. Even stevie wonder could see that. Harry and Meghan always seem so deeply into one another though and comfortable in each other’s presence. These 2 couples are the antithesis of one another. That is why i find it crazy that people are actually believing separation rumors about h&m.
Happy anniversary, Becks1! I agree she looks stunning! That dress is gorgeous in her.. Enjoy your night out.
And separate comment. None of us need to give M fashion notes 🙄 she’s fine. The dress is now sold out so that. Love how they project Wails onto Sussexes. But people will believe it.. Who cares. They’re not getting divorced. Happy birthday, Meghan!
I love the dress, too! I wonder how long before we see a copy keen of it.
Happy anniversary!
Happy Anniversary ❤️ @ Becks1!!! 🥳🎉 WooHoo on 16 wonderful years‼️‼️ 🥳🥂🎉. It’s wonderful to be in love!! I do hope that the night is wonderful and a night to remember as well!!!
I agree that she looks divine in her dress!! I couldn’t wear it but she can!! They both look stunning and deeply in love!! I can’t believe that I root for and support the marriage of a couple I have never met and continue to support, but there it is!!! I want nothing but happiness, peace and prosperity for both Harry and Meghan!!
I must admit that I am giddy that even after 3 years, those on Salty Island of petty are still the gutter rats that they are. Always hounding them as the dumped abusive ex that they are.
Happy anniversary becks1🎉. Enjoy the Italian and feel free to report back your menu choice 😉
I’ve been looking for days because that’s the kind of person I am, lololol.
Congratulations, @Becks1! And I agree, half the enjoyment of a dinner out or a trip is the planning and scouring menus 😉!
I like the dress on her. And the flats are just right – heels would look fussy and wedges too clunky. Hope they had a wonderfully delicious time. Happy Birthday, Meghan!
I LOVE this look and I’m sad the dress is sold out :(( She’s literally glowing, looking like a glazed donut and her arms look toned. Harry looks cute too I guess.
I don’t understand why this rag keeps insisting there’s marriage trouble. They look just as disgustingly in love as ever whenever we see them
They should focus on the couple who has done a candid date night in many years.
I checked just now and it’s still available…bought one!…and thanks so much for this dress ID, I’m now on a buying spree at Posse because their dresses are fantastic. Go Meghan!
oohh it was out of stock when i looked yesterday ahh i’m glad they restocked!!
Good for you! I’ve been losing the lockdown weight this year, I’ll see if it’s in stock when I hit my goal.
A simple going out to dinner vibe. No heels required. The BM is mad because Sussex date night shuts down the divorce storyline (although it still tries to push it to save face) and date night is a subject that doesn’t apply to the Waleses.
Man, that is a hard dress to pull off…and she does.
It is indeed! You’d have to have nice sexy shoulders, slim, toned arms and deltoids, perky breasts, great posture, all of which she has in abundance… She’s even wearing flats! That’s confidence! She looks comfortable too.
Happy birthday Meg. Tabloids are desperate for any morsel of info they can spin into a negative story. Happy to see them out doing what everyone else does having a nice meal at a restaurant.
Damn. Meghan is so stunningly beautiful. Love to see her thriving and glowing.
Isn’t she!!! She catches your breathe with how positively stunning she is!! And let’s face it, Harry isn’t too far behind on looks either!! When he is in uniform or when he was pulling himself up that rope was enough for me to pour water onto myself for the 🔥 it caused!!
They look healthy and happy, which will make their haters cry bitter salty tears. I am not a fan of the dress though BUT maybe because I could not pull it off and have conditioned myself to look away from anything in a bold horizontal pattern.
I ordered the clutch that she had with her last night. I don’t really know when I’ll use it but I’ve been coveting it for quite awhile, since she wore it in New York.
Harla, Congratulations on your purchase. A new clutch is not in my budget right now but I love it. I think it’s worth creating an event just to carry it.
I live in a very rural town so I’ll probably end taking it to the grocery store 😀
They look so good! Happy, relaxed and smiling. Maybe every time the BM/gutter press write up a negative story about H&M, the couple can just go out to a fabulous dinner. That way, we’ll see they’re doing fine, get great photos of M’s outfit and get a new menu to drool over (Tre Luna is the best one yet). That’s a comms strategy I could get behind!
Who is the blonde guy in the background? He looks so familiar!
The blond man is the husband of her good friend, Heather. Can’t recall his name.
Thank you. I thought he was an actor, had Peter Phelps vibes but then again not. So I was confused 😉
Meghan looks fantastic. I hope she has nice day today.
Happy Bday La Duchess!!!
Amazing look.
Happy Birthday Meghan 🙂
I love that look, Meghan is so stunning!
Love the look head to toe….she looks happy and relaxed. 42 looks great on her!
“happy and relaxed” is exactly the vibe I got from her, too. She looks lovely.
Gorg. Also – I love looking at menus whenever you post about a celeb getting food somewhere, and this one looks GOOOOD
I love looking at menus too! This one looks particularly delicious. I’d be eating there as often as my waistline would allow.
Yes! Love menu time. There was a pasta dish on there I’d never seen before with asparagus ricotta and a creamy walnut sauce. There was so much on the menu that I wanted to eat.
Meghan looks amazing! lol everyone thinks it’s an early bday dinner but it could just be a Sussex date night. They always look so happy when they are seen together I know it drives the jealous anti-fans crazy.
I personally believe the DM insists on putting out the Marriage rumor because it’s all they have left. Between the memoir, documentary, how they live their life, and obvious successes Harry & Meghan have blown up all tabloid & BRF narratives and predictions. Marriage rumors are all they have left. Originally the belief that their marriage would fail was part of the smear campaign AND was the goal. So it’s their comfort smear and makes them happy.
The tabloids and BRF also want to create a lot of chaotic noise around them before the Invictus Games. Since they can’t tarnish IG they will distract & take focus away by getting their audience to focus on rumors & present everything the Sussexes do as “fake” & “combating rumors”.
The divorce talk also brings up the other couple and is a reminder than they never look this relaxed and happy with each other.
That dress reads SO Italian chic. Perfect.
That menu was incredible! I would want a tasting plate from every course if I could. I like how the “bambino” menu just admits, “even if you’re rich, your kid probably wants some random pasta shape in butter.”
I love the black and white stripes–so chic. Only a certain kind of woman could pull off those horizontal stripes but Meghan is one of them. Do you think Harry wakes up and pinches himself to be living this California dream life? I hope he does. Diana working her magic for him from above. Happy Birthday Meghan!
I love to catch these glimpses of them living their best lives! Happy Birthday Meghan! 🥳
I adore the dress, especially on her.
Happy Birthday Gorgeous Queen Meghan!!!!
Meghan looks fabulous as always! I hope she has a wonderful birthday!
Loved the flats loved the dress, but ABSOLUTELY loved the fact that this picture (paid for by the daily fail (LMAO) is a lovely, perfect FK YOU to the paper that paid for the privilege of the FK YOU 🤣🤣🤣stay safe, stay happy and enjoy your birthday meghan
She looks cute and happy. They both do. Happy birthday Meghan! Hope its your best one yet!
Tre Lune has amazing food! Husband and I visited Santa Barbara this Spring and ate there….bread was out of this world as was the pasta…truffle pasta with truffle shaved all over it.
Harry looks great, Meghan is beautiful, but the dress is a little too Hamburglar for me.
Meghan is wearing the hell out of that dress and looking gorgeous while doing it. She has the ability to make clothes look as if they were made specifically for her. I saw the side-by-side of her and the model and Meghan makes the dress. No shame to the model, it’s just Meghan has that something that makes clothes standout. I am elated that they are able to spend time with people who really love and care about them enough to celebrate special moments. Happy Birthday Meghan and many, many more ❤️🎈❤️🎈
Happy Birthday Meghan, you lovely gorgeous girl!
Happy Birthday Duchess. I’m so glad you’re Stateside to celebrate.
Best wishes to Meghan on her birthday. May the next year bring even more joy. 🎉🎉🎉
I love this look on her — no one does effortless chic like Meghan. And the dress, while a bodycon style, was a comfy choice for a pasta night — no constricting waistband or buttons LOL.
And Harry in linen! He clearly loves California life.
Hope she has the best birthday.
It’s a very nice dress and does look very comfortable, but I would be terrified to wear anything with that much white to an Italian restaurant, lol.
Happy Birthday Meghan, Duchess of Sussex!
Happy Birthday Duchess Meghan! Out and about looking great, That dress immediately sold out, like within minutes of the pictures going up. Crazy. It’s definitely a look not suited to everyone-she looks good in it, very sleek and casual chic, but I’d look like a character from the Nightmare before Christmas in it, lol. Anyway hoping she is celebrating her birthday with all who love and care for her. A fabulous beautiful 42!
Happy birthday Meghan. Have a great day
I think the British tabloids and the royal reporter are so desperate for any news regarding Meghan and Harry . That completely falsely made up the divorce rumors to make a storyline so when Meghan and Harry are seen loved up and mostly important happy the British tabloids immediately spin the storylines like how even though the rumors are made up by trolls and themselves . A happy Meghan and Harry step out looking happy and in love even though we been spending three weeks lying about them.
The rumors have been around since they moved to California, maybe before. Wishful thinking by deranges. They continue to say, they are both seeing lawyers, Harry moved out/in rehab/missing old friends and the often repeated ‘it’s a matter of when, not if’. It’s an old story revived because the wails have separated and any mention of it is met with ‘ it’s the Sussexes who are divorcing, not the wails.’
The British press were saying that they were going to break when they were dating. After they got married the British press were saying that they would break up because Harry wanted children and Meghan may have difficulties conceiving because she was over 35. The bottom-line is the Royal Family never wanted Harry and Meghan to be together and with the help with the press did everything they could be break them up. Both are still invested in ensuring that they do.
This dress is just beautiful on her and the sandals are a perfect casual, chic touch. This week she has has the perfect understated, chic, rich lady looks. I love the sleeveless tan dress in the video with Harry from yesterday. Well dressed goals!
I’m surprised those pics are from yesterday because the timing of when they were posted on Dailymail was 7:39pm EDT which is 4:39 PDT and it daylight in California.
Yeah I’m assuming they were from the days before but they needed to save it because the video came out. They have to be able to spread their Meghan and Harry content over the week.
You know things are bad in Walesville when they can’t even fake a date night. My first thought was there’s going to be pap photos of them shortly going to some posh place for dinner but they probably can’t even be arsed to do that to counter these great shots of the Sussexes clearly thriving, glowing and enjoying life and love. Stay bitter WanK.
So, local woman enjoys a birthday dinner with her husband? British media, are you okay? This is getting to be quite embarrassing.
I agree with other posters above that a counteroffensive is likely forthcoming – see, the Wales have date nights, too! You just, um, never see them because they are so private and normal! Kate can dust off those old Breton striped tshirts and jeggings she used to love.
I vote that they try to one up the Sussexes and go to a kabob stand or chip shop. Y’know, Real People food!
Happiest of birthdays to the beautiful Madam Duchess! Your grace and bravery will forever be an inspiration for me. I wish for you nothing but a wonderful life filled with peace, love and joy!
Happy birthday beautiful kind madam Duchess Meghan.
I want to know how she does it. I swear every year she looks younger and better than the one before. Hope she has peace, love and laughter on her birthday.
Meghan looks great. The BM really need to stop with the separation rumors crap because H&M always step out shortly after to make them look like clowns. Last time they went to a Laker’s game and also out to lunch or something with Gwyneth Paltrow AS A LOVED UP LOOKING COUPLE. I mean, at some point, the media may want to stop clowning themselves.