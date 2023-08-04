The Sussexes stepped out at an Italian restaurant ahead of Meghan’s birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out last night in Montecito, ahead of Meghan’s 42nd birthday today. The Daily Mail bought the exclusive photos, because of course they did. Meghan wore a bold-striped black & white dress by Posse, which retails for £188. She carried her Cult Gaia bag and she wore black sandals (flats!!) for her birthday. She was like, “I’m going to have a glass of wine or two, I don’t need to wear heels.”

I could not wear horizontal stripes, but Meghan can wear them and still look tiny. They dined at Tre Lune, an Italian joint. Let me see if there’s a menu online…oh sh-t, this menu is amazing!!! I would dine there as often as possible. The pasta selection is top-notch, as is the soup and salad menu. I wonder what they ordered? The Mail didn’t say.

The Mail’s coverage is centered around how infrequently Meghan and Harry are seen out and about, and the fakakta “separation rumors” or whatever. Once again, the British media is so obsessed with their own completely fake storylines that they miss the gossip threads which have more meat on them. They did that when the Netflix series didn’t get Emmy nominated too – they were so focused on the series getting nominated for a Hollywood Critics Association Award and what that meant. Instead of focusing on the lunatic-fantasist drama of “split rumors,” they could have focused on the same thing People Magazine focused on this week: business drama. I’m not trying to give the Mail tips, but I think it’s interesting that the Mail is so out-of-touch gossip-wise.

