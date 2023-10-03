White House staffers ‘love’ Commander Biden, ‘he’s always so friendly’

Last week, we heard about the Bidens’ dog Commander. Commander Biden, much like Major Biden before him, has been biting people in the White House. Commander and Major have a lot in common: both are rambunctious German Shepherds and both dogs only bite Secret Service agents. At least, that’s according to the Secret Service. The Secret Service literally erased large swaths of their records to protect Donald Trump, but their record-keeping about dog bites is suddenly beyond refute, at least according to the Washington press corps. In case you need me to spell it out, I don’t actually believe that Major and Commander are as bitey as the Secret Service claims, while I simultaneously believe that there’s a reason why dogs apparently do NOT trust certain SS agents. Well, Politico had an update on all of this:
White House staffers have seen all the headlines about President JOE BIDEN’s 2-year-old German shepherd COMMANDER. They’re aware of the behavioral issues. It just doesn’t compute to them. CNN reported last week that Commander recently bit yet another U.S. Secret Service agent, bringing the total number of known biting incidents to 11. Some of the attacks were bad enough that agents required medical attention, and at least one person had to go to the hospital.
While common sense might suggest that White House officials should avoid Commander at all costs, that’s not how staffers who work in the West Wing are approaching the situation. No one is moving about campus in fear of bumping into the dog. In fact, many get excited when they can sneak a few minutes away from their busy schedule to give him a quick scratch behind the ears.
“Everyone loves him,” said a White House staffer. “He’s always so friendly.”
Among staff, there is an emerging belief that, in the eyes of Commander, they are off limits; that the dog only has an appetite for the Secret Service.
“It’s shocking that he can be so aggressive,” said another White House staffer. “I’ve never seen him like that.”
Indeed, the wild discrepancy in Commander’s behavior has left White House staffers past and present trying to come up with theories about it. “The White House is just a crazy environment for a dog,” said a former White House official. “There are enormous men with guns acting suspiciously hostile everywhere.” Another former staffer suggested that it could have a lot to do with facial expressions. Dogs are very reactive to humans and when staff greet Commander, it’s usually with a big smile. That’s not the case for Secret Service agents, who tend to be less warm and fuzzy while on the job.
When Biden’s brother, JAMES, gave Commander to the president for his birthday in 2021 after Major had been sent away — and as the first family was still grieving the loss of their longtime German shepherd, CHAMP — it caught the White House off guard. A person close to the Bidens said that the president and first lady initially weren’t thrilled to be introducing a new puppy into their chaotic White House life, but they felt like they couldn’t turn down a gift from a well-meaning family member.
Within months, the biting issues started, most of which were captured in 196 pages of internal communications obtained earlier this summer under the Freedom of Information Act by the conservative legal organization Judicial Watch. The internal documents paint a scary picture of an uncontrolled dog terrorizing the people tasked with protecting the president and the first lady.
But whatever additional training Commander is getting hasn’t seemed to do the trick yet. Some White House staffers and reporters have running bets among themselves about how much longer until the Bidens will be forced to send Commander away, too. Sometime before Thanksgiving seems to be a popular take among reporters. “We do wonder how much longer they can keep him around,” said the first White House staffer. “At a certain point, it becomes impossible.”
I bet that Commander gets sent away as well – even if he’s dealing with trumped up charges, there’s really nothing the Bidens can do. I do appreciate the anecdotal stories about how Commander is a friendly, sweet dog around everyone else, and the poor dog is really just trying to protect his mom and dad. You know what happens next though – as soon as Commander gets sent away, suddenly there will be multiple Secret Service agents providing “documentation” about Willow Biden scratching and hissing at Secret Service agents. There’s an active conspiracy to deprive the Bidens of family pets.
Dogs know! Guarantee he’s biting the ones who are dangerous anyway.
Not a fan of dog attacks and everyone deserves a safe work environment, for sure. But the following points jumped out at me.
“Medical attention” could mean oh I washed the scratch out under running water and then slapped on some polysporin to be extra careful. But left like that it sounds mysterious and provocative (oh wait, it sort of doesn’t).
“Sent to the hospital” could easily mean, we didn’t want this to turn in to some BS workers comp thing with an already problematic employee so we sent them to have our ER friends produce a ream of documentation, cause, you know, the ER staff is just sitting around waiting for something to do.
These terms are so vague that they’re meaningless.
If they said, SS agent sustained a dog bite in which bone was visible and he needed a 6 hour surgery to reattach (blah blah) then extensive suturing followed by blah blah then PT for 8 months to regain muscle function for basic activities of daily living, that would be very different.
That level of specificity is completely absent.
I prefer to leave the conspiracy theories to the right wing. Dogs that bite don’t bite everyone and can be sweet and gentle with those they don’t bite. The fact that Commander was gifted to the Bidens who initially were not thrilled with the gift may provide a clue to the reason for his aggressive behavior towards certain people.
James James James!
Don’t gift people pets! Ever! I don’t care how “well meaning” you imagine yourself to be, but unilaterally deciding to change the makeup of someone ELSE’s family/household is absolutely a jerk move. And doing so to someone who is just starting what is arguably the most high profile, unpredictable, stressful job on the planet which includes living places where they have limited control of who is coming and going, when the other spouse is also stepping into a high profile job in the same environment? WTF were you thinking?
And double all that for choosing a large breed dog known for its working/ guarding/needs a purpose and lots of training and exercise nature. Not fair to the people you’re “gifting” to OR the dog!
Very interesting that White House staffers who are not SS aren’t having any issues with Commander. Maybe it’s just the SS’s demeanor is a trigger for him?
I don’t understand why they don’t have him wear a muzzle or keep him somewhere he always has a safe space to retreat to.
You are absolutely right. It is not fair to gift a pet to someone without their prior consent and without giving them the chance to choose the pet/the pet to choose them. I have never had pets, but maybe he could be kept in a limited area that is less stressful for him? Also, I don’t blame Joe and Jill for not having the time and energy to properly bond with the dog and train him, but a good excuse won’t help Commander.
Dogs definitely know. They can sense who is a threat and who is not. My dogs are the same way. If they are leary about someone, I trust their instinct.
What about those dogs that bite little children? Do they know as well?
Sorry for the sarcasm, but no, dogs don’t know. Some do, some don’t, just like people. And either way their criteria doesn’t match ours.
I just don’t think the White House is good place for a dog with high protection instincts. Too much happening, too many people coming and going into his living space/house. I have a family member who had a GS who was very scary to anyone who came to the door, but totally sweet to their family and friends.
I suspect Commander will be sent away soon too.
Major and Commander are good bois who deserve #allthetreats.
+1
I just don’t understand people who think dog bites are just fine as long as the dog is only biting people you don’t like. 🤷🤦
Interesting that comments last week equated pit bulls with guns, but that comparison isn’t drawn when it’s a GSD with a bite history.
I agree that no one should ever “gift” a pet. Absolutely terrible decision. Let Commander go to Delaware.
Yeah the pitt stigma is REAL AF and the markedly different reaction in this thread is proof of that.
Also agree that gifting pets is a terrible idea–they are COMPANIONS not an accessory, people.
On another note, Willow is sooooo pretty. That name suits her perfectly.
Commander is protecting them from suspicious secret service agents . Good boy.
It seems suspicious to me that Commander is *only* biting the secret service. That being said, I have been bitten by a German Shepherd and it f*king hurts. I spent a weekend at a friends family lake house. The dog was my new best friend all weekend until I went to pet him goodbye. They had trained him to protect their truck and neglected to tell me that. He bit me so fast, I didn’t even see him move.
This. This article juste skirts the issue that the Secret Service may not be telling the truth about what’s going on. We’ve set up this system where law enforcement believe they have the right to lie without consequences. Now we end up with a mess that people don’t actually believe them in a situation like this.
Yes dog bites are bad and yes he has bitten Secret Service Agents. However, there are far more than 11 agents staffed there. Dogs know and I guarantee you those 11 are the Trumpiest ones. Honestly there ought to be a final test (call it the Commander exam) for bringing new agents into the fold. If Commander goes goes after you, go find a job as security for the incels.
Commander deserves all the treats and scritches for keeping Mom & Dad safe.
I hesitate to repeat what I said last week on this subject, but what the hell, I will anyway: Dogs are not magical MAGA detectors.
“Dogs are not magical MAGA detectors.”
Maybe not MAGA detectors, but they instinctually can sense when their owners are in danger.
@BrassyRebel tell me about it. I truly don’t know whats going on with some of these comments
@Moira
That would only make sense if the dog only bit people when the Bidens were present and in some way actually threatened. As far as we know, neither is the case here.
Noooo! Save Willow! Give her all the Churu treats and belly pets.
Maybe Commander goes after those carrying GUNS?
Guns are one big difference between ‘staff’ and ‘agents’.
That’s an interesting thought, and if that is the case, he should be moved out of the WH, because people with guns aren’t going away.