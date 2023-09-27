Hey, remember how the Secret Service systematically deleted all of their text messages from January 5th and 6th in 2021? Remember how Donald Trump assaulted a Secret Service agent and we didn’t find out until Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony? Remember how Joe Biden didn’t trust Trump and Pence’s Secret Service agents and he wanted Kamala Harris to have his old VP team? Remember how many times Donald Trump has rolled up to places with an insane motorcade post-White House? Yeah. The Secret Service has been compromised. People don’t like to admit it, people don’t like to say it out loud. But the highest protection agency in America has been compromised by MAGA terrorists. The only one who seems to understand this is Commander Biden, the German Shepherd who resides at the White House.

President Joe Biden’s younger dog, Commander, bit another US Secret Service agent at the White House Monday evening, CNN has learned, the 11th known biting incident involving the 2-year-old German Shepherd. “Yesterday around 8 p.m., a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came in contact with a First Family pet and was bitten. The officer was treated by medical personnel on complex,” USSS chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi told CNN in a statement. The injured officer spoke with Secret Service Uniformed Division Chief Alfonso M. Dyson Sr. on Tuesday and is doing OK, Guglielmi said. Commander has been involved in at least 11 biting incidents at the White House and in Delaware, according to CNN reporting and US Secret Service email correspondence, including a November 2022 incident where an officer was hospitalized after the dog clamped down on their arms and thighs. White House officials said in July that the Bidens were working through new training and leashing protocols for the family pet following the incidents. Asked by CNN whether the new training had taken place or if any further action would be sought, Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the first lady, said in a statement that “the First Family continues to work on ways to help Commander handle the often unpredictable nature of the White House grounds.” “The President and First Lady are incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff for all they do to keep them, their family, and the country safe,” she continued.

[From CNN]

As many have pointed out, Commander is only biting Secret Service agents, not senior staff, not gardeners, not Democratic leaders. Commander is on a one-dog mission to take out compromised Secret Service agents. Commander is going to protect his mom and dad no matter what. It’s actually really funny to me that Commander keeps biting agents and the Bidens are like “that sucks, kiddo, we feel terrible about it” and then they just… keep Commander in the White House, and he keeps biting people.

Secret Service colluded with the terrorist group Oath Keepers They deleted ALL their J6 texts They smeared Cassidy Hutchinson as a liar & refused to testify under oath Commander Biden—who bit USSS agents—has done more to hold insurrectionists accountable than the entire GOP 🐶 — Lindy Li (@lindyli) September 27, 2023