Commander Biden bit another Secret Service agent, his ’11th biting incident’

Hey, remember how the Secret Service systematically deleted all of their text messages from January 5th and 6th in 2021? Remember how Donald Trump assaulted a Secret Service agent and we didn’t find out until Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony? Remember how Joe Biden didn’t trust Trump and Pence’s Secret Service agents and he wanted Kamala Harris to have his old VP team? Remember how many times Donald Trump has rolled up to places with an insane motorcade post-White House? Yeah. The Secret Service has been compromised. People don’t like to admit it, people don’t like to say it out loud. But the highest protection agency in America has been compromised by MAGA terrorists. The only one who seems to understand this is Commander Biden, the German Shepherd who resides at the White House.
President Joe Biden’s younger dog, Commander, bit another US Secret Service agent at the White House Monday evening, CNN has learned, the 11th known biting incident involving the 2-year-old German Shepherd.
“Yesterday around 8 p.m., a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came in contact with a First Family pet and was bitten. The officer was treated by medical personnel on complex,” USSS chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi told CNN in a statement.
The injured officer spoke with Secret Service Uniformed Division Chief Alfonso M. Dyson Sr. on Tuesday and is doing OK, Guglielmi said.
Commander has been involved in at least 11 biting incidents at the White House and in Delaware, according to CNN reporting and US Secret Service email correspondence, including a November 2022 incident where an officer was hospitalized after the dog clamped down on their arms and thighs.
White House officials said in July that the Bidens were working through new training and leashing protocols for the family pet following the incidents. Asked by CNN whether the new training had taken place or if any further action would be sought, Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the first lady, said in a statement that “the First Family continues to work on ways to help Commander handle the often unpredictable nature of the White House grounds.”
“The President and First Lady are incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff for all they do to keep them, their family, and the country safe,” she continued.
As many have pointed out, Commander is only biting Secret Service agents, not senior staff, not gardeners, not Democratic leaders. Commander is on a one-dog mission to take out compromised Secret Service agents. Commander is going to protect his mom and dad no matter what. It’s actually really funny to me that Commander keeps biting agents and the Bidens are like “that sucks, kiddo, we feel terrible about it” and then they just… keep Commander in the White House, and he keeps biting people.
Secret Service colluded with the terrorist group Oath Keepers
They deleted ALL their J6 texts
They smeared Cassidy Hutchinson as a liar & refused to testify under oath
Commander Biden—who bit USSS agents—has done more to hold insurrectionists accountable than the entire GOP 🐶
Commander knows what’s up with those shady SS agents. If I were Biden and Co., I’d pay close attention to them.
It is very telling that the dog is only biting SS agents and not also other random people. I was raised with German shepherd police trained dogs and they are extremely protective but not viscous dogs. I trust a dog instincts every time and I love all the posts defending the dog.
Thank you for this take, I love it, I’m obsessed with it. Live Laugh Lunge at compromised secret service agents.
Live, Laugh, Lunge is 100% my comment of the week.
Only biting Secret Service agents? Yeah, he knows what’s going on. Good dog.
I’m wondering if it is 11 different agents, or some agents multiple times. If it’s the same agents, they need to go because Commander is on to them.
100% agree!
Yeah, I’m with Commander Biden on this one. I have found the opinions and instincts of animals and small children far more effective than a shit tonne of people
Yup, team doggo on this one. He just keeps defending his parents from the derangers, and we love him for it
I always trust a dogs judgement about not liking a person. Theyre smarter than we are
This just screams privilege. Any one else with a dog that bit on 2 separate occassions would have the dog taken away, put down and potentially facing criminal charges depending on who that dog bit.
It angers me because I know of dogs that were good protective dogs but had to be put down for a bite…not a mauling …a tiny bite
I had a German shepherd and she would follow those who came into the house that she was suspicious of and I heeded that warning. It was people like the cable people or those who did maintenance on my hvac. She never bit them and didn’t follow all of them just the ones that she was suspicious of. Joe should keep his dog at the White House to weed out the bad secret service.
Dogs always know.
While in general no one should have to be repeatedly exposed to bite-prone dogs at work, the ‘only bites SS agents… not all, just some’ in this case makes me think Commander Biden is just reading the room, the body language and doing his job.
That said, muzzles are a thing.
Yeah, I get the joke, but I don’t think it’s funny. Some of these incidents sound quite serious. I wouldn’t want to return to a workplace where the same dog has bitten people, including me, 11 times. And their response sounds like they just dismiss it with a shrug.
It isn’t a joke, secret service agents should be investigated.
Secret Service agents shouldn’t be involved in a plan to literally try and over throw the government. So…..
Same! I keep rereading this and I don’t see where it officially says he’s only biting Secret Service agents. I like President & Dr. Biden and distrust the USSS as much as anybody else here, but the bottom line is that this is an aggressive dog who keeps biting people so violently that they need medical treatment, and the Bidens are terrible owners to keep putting their dog in these situations. I would not appreciate anybody joking about me getting a violent dog bite “oh well she must be an ahole.”
Maybe commander needs a titanium grill Ala the SEAL dog who helped take out bin Laden and other terrorists. Actually, invite the Chaos and Insurrection Caucus from the House over for a nice lunch. Jim Jordan and Matt gaetz could use the once over. Though they’d probably try to impeach Biden over it.
Look at Commander’s face in those pictures. Not a shred of malice in that good boy’s heart. He’s onto something for sure – go Commander!!
The way cops lie, I don’t even know that I believe he’s biting them. It just strains belief that he’d bite 11 Secret Service agents and nobody else. If they do know it’s a problem, why are these agents not avoiding the dog? It doesn’t make sense.
Exactly.
Dogs are very intuitive, particularly this breed. Commander is sniffing out the bad apples.
This has me wondering: how easy/hard is it for POTUS/FLOTUS to have certain SS agents switched out? Is it just a phone call? Is it a whole ordeal? Just curious. I am also curious if it’s the same SS agents over and over.
It’s the same SS agents who guard the Biden’s (they are switched out on rotation in a team). I worked with the SS while I was in the military. The family and the agents gets very familiar with each other.
I was in the military during Bill Clinton’s presidency and I would meet with the same guys who prepped him coming to our base every time. Same for Gore’s (VP) team. Only time I was ever perplexed was when guys who had been on Gore’s detail showed up on Clinton’s detail the following year. Gossip was they hated Al and Tipper.
As for the dog, I wonder if he’s biting UNIFORMED SS agents. Maybe the uniform is a trigger? Since he’s not biting staff in the WH.
Alpha male Secret Service agents being put in their place by Commander. At this point, it’s the people who are the problem, not the dog.
Whether the dog is actually detecting a threat from the people he is biting is impossible to determine. In any case, this is “no joke”, as Joe Biden would say. According to the news report, one person was so badly injured by Commander that they required hospitalization last year. The person bitten on Monday night was a uniformed officer, in other words not someone tasked with presidential security but protecting the WH grounds. My guess is most of the bite victims have been uniformed guards not from the security detail. That may explain why others are not being bitten. The uniforms could be triggering the animal.
The fact that the presidential detail could be politically compromised does not justify the fact that an aggressive dog this size is attacking people. If they fail to address this problem and correct it, the Bidens could face major law suits. And they better hope that their dog doesn’t permanently injure or even kill someone. “But he was MAGA!” will not work as a defense in court. Sorry to be the skunk at this garden party but that’s how I see it.
Thank you! I thought I was the only one.
I agree. I guess I was too skunk-like in my comment because it was deleted, but you’ve said it in a much nicer way. And the article says the dog’s been involved in “at least 11 biting incidents,” so we don’t know how many more or if they were only against protection officers.
Dog bites and the possible politics of the Secret Service are two different things. If Biden is unhappy with his detail he can replace it. But a dog that attacks is a workplace hazard. Every state has dog-bite laws covering owner responsibility and how many times a dog can bite before it’s euthanized. In the outside world, this dog would have been put down. To let it keep happening is not fair to the workers or the dog.
Yeah, I have to chime in here. I have a little pit bull that is the sweetest thing when we’re anywhere but my fence. Besides children entering our fence unseen, the only person she has keyed in on is one of our best friends who I would trust with my children’s lives, but he’s SWAT and the way he carries himself is triggering for her. The longer she is around him, the more she calms down because he is a dog person and knows how to handle himself around dogs like her, but it’s not the same when it’s a small woman or man who doesn’t have that presence. All this to say, it could just be the way they hold themselves. I generally trust dogs instincts, but certain types of LEO carry themselves in a certain way that can be triggering. Also, keep the dog away from people if he’s going to bite. A german shepherd can do some damage.
My concern is regardless of why he’s biting some people over others, the fact that he has had so many biting incidents is evidence of a stressed/anxious dog. I strongly believe when you bring a dog into your family, you have a duty of care for that dog, which includes not putting them in situations that set them up to fail. I have a dog selective dog, and it is MY job to provide the stability he needs to succeed and live his best boy life. The White House is an incredibly busy, hectic environment (even in the residence – there is no private in the WH), filled with stressed out individuals. Emotions are high. And dogs pick up on that and react accordingly. If your dog is consistently biting people and you are not addressing the environmental factors, that is your failure as a pet owner.
I think by know it should be clear that the white house is not the right place the poor dog.
The reason why he is only biting secret service agents is that no other stangers come this close to the president when the Commander Biden is present.
He followes his protective insticts but might be better of at a place with less strangers near his family.
I agree that the WH is not the right place for Commander. But where is? At any other Biden residence there will be SS, so where can he go? I would do a lot of things for a dear friend, especially if that friend was the POTUS. But, I wouldn’t take in a GS with a biting problem. Sorry, but the liability for a private person is just too much.
Depends on the biting problem. If its “only” strangers at home, it can be manageable in an average household.
My brothers dog (rescue with unknown history) is highly protective and needs to be introduced to every person entering the house. once a person is declared as safe by a famliy member she ist the most cuddly dog ever.
If its a similiar case with Commander Biden its just a question of a home where not too many different people enter. I can imagine there are too many people in the white house for him to remember everyone who has been introduced as safe and to a dog the whole demeanor of security personel can seem threatening.
Get him a quiet place with few visitors and he might be perfectly fine and less stressed.
This is only funny in the cartoons. Too many people have been bitten by this dog and I’m afraid he’s going to go too far one day and have to be put down. Save this dog by moving him out of the White House.
@Bumblebee, I totally agree. I was bitten in the face as a child (it was my fault; I didn’t read the dog’s body language correctly.) and it took 3 plastic surgeries to sew up and then straighten the scars. That was a total accident and nothing more than a warning bite from the dog – if the dog had been aggressive then it could have been much worse. I love dogs – I have 3 sleeping at my feet right now – and I’m just thinking this is the wrong environment for Commander. I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if I kept any of my dogs in a situation where they felt they had to bite and this could escalate into something awful for a person or for the dog. Commander needs to go live with a Trainer or with a family member.
No small child is to blame if bitten by a dog. It’s either the parents or the dog handler’s fault, depending on what happened.
But what is clear, is that unlike some people here believe, dogs are not always good judges of character. If they were, we wouldn’t have regular attacks on small children.
Dogs can be triggered by a lot of things (not all bad or evil in our view) and large dogs that get triggered often are potentially dangerous to all around them.
Commander is a beautiful dog but he needs to be moved sonewhere where his aggression can’t do any harm.
I agree with everyone so far. His biting is a real issue that needs to be taken seriously by the right people. As someone who is not in a position to do anything about it, I’m still laughing at his targets. However, I’m also concerned about Commander. Is he in an unessisarily stressful environment? If so, I hope someone does right by him and finds a better place for him.
Laws are obviously different where I am as this dog would have sadly been euthanised by this point- and everyone would consider the owners at fault for being so irresponsible.
It’s truly sickening about the situation with the secret service but let’s be fr, dogs do NOT only attack bad people. I feel for everyone in that workplace who is not MAGA and just trying to do their job and is potentially at risk of getting bitten by a freaking German Shepherd!
Yeah, I guess I’m a bit sensitive about this because I was attacked by a German Shepherd when I was 6 years old. And really, the dog may have just been trying to play, but it knocked me down and I ended up with a scar down my face that didn’t fully recede until high school, plus an aversion to big dogs.
I have to side eye any suggestions that dogs are magical MAGA detectors. The reason for carefully training large aggressive dog breeds is precisely because dogs can be very unpredictable.
I am with Commander all the way. All the corrupt MAGA Secret Service need to go…NOW!
Thank you for your service Commander Biden.
Commander is a good boi and is single-handedly investigating and then punishing sus SS Agents. He wants to know why those text messages on Jan 6th were deleted and he wants to know where each of them were on that day. And if he is not getting the correct answers …they get the CRONCH.
Kaiser, that was a very funny joke. Thank you.
As a side note, I would like to remind everyone that a bite that breaks the skin is serious. The mouth is a filthy place. If you are bitten by any human or animal, you should wash it out carefully and present to your healthcare provider for prophylactic antibiotic. Do not wait until it is nasty.
As someone who got bit (by a Border Collie) while at work, I agree. ANY bite that breaks the skin, you need to go to the ER. You need an updated tetanus shot and antibiotics, at the very least. In my case, because the dog did not have updated rabies, I had to IMMEDIATELY start the rabies vaccine. I’m sure Commander is up-to-date on his shots but let me tell you, that four course rabies shot schedule is not fun and very expensive (6K).
I am totally on Commander’s side. He’s not a magical MAGA detector but he is detecting these agents are bad apples. Dogs do it constantly. I have a pit bull, and he is a huge sweetheart, he loves people, loves to give kisses, just a cuddle bug. In the three years I’ve had him, he’s reacted ONCE to a man, and it was so out of character, I instantly paid attention. They pick up on cues we have no idea about, and I know my dog wants to keep me safe. Commander is the same way I bet.
Commander Biden appears to have a facial expression that says, “I will do it again too!”
In dog we trust.
So funny this dog keeps biting people. People need to be more serious w their comments, not everybody in the secret service are MAGA. As a pitbull owner, I’m apalled by how easy people are joking about this. I cannot live in certain states bc there’s breed specific legislation against pitbulls & I keep saying it’s not the breed, it’s how you take care of your dog. German sheperds are considered nice family dogs & here you have one that keeps attacking people & yet here we are joking about it. It doesn’t make us more anti MAGA to joke about these issues & we don’t help the Bidens by not putting the responsability on them
I don’t know PAMELA I could be wrong but I think putting the dog through more training is pretty responsible. Given that this is their second dog who is doing his job and the second dog in the WH who is only hostile towards ss agents only. As a dog owner doesn’t it sometimes make you wonder how you trust your own dogs instinct around you implicitly but may distrust your dogs instinct around certain people. What makes you trust the intent of say someone you don’t know as well more than your own dog’s reaction towards them?
A PROPERLY trained dog wouldn’t just bite a mistrusted person who isn’t showing aggression. It would alert that something is wrong, either by barking and snarling or whatever it is trained to do. But no properly trained dog simply goes for a bite.
Dogs are the best judges of character. The Guardian had an article with messages from secret service agents saying he should be put down, they’re mad he’s doing a better job than them.
I’m not a fan of aggressive dogs. While I appreciate the light-heartedness, I don’t think a dog with a ten-plus person bite history should be celebrated.
This cannot be allowed to happen again. 11 documented bites represents serious negligence as both employers and dog-owners. It’s gross to assume that the victims deserved it. It’s not funny. Commander needs to be removed from the White House immediately. He’s a legal and political liability.