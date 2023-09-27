Dorries: The Sussexes should be given security & a Kensington Palace apartment

Nadine Dorries is some kind of former Tory MP turned Daily Mail social/political commentator. I have no real frame of reference for the American equivalent – maybe someone like Claire McCaskill, a former senator turned MSNBC political pundit? Something like that (update, I was trying to figure out an equivalent of a government official-turned-pundit, I was not comparing Dorries’ politics to McCaskill’s). Well, Dorries wrote a column about how she’s on Team Sophie Turner, a column which I mostly ignored. As it turned out, Dorries actually buried some royal commentary at the end of her Mail piece. This is very curious:
After their triumphant State visit to France last week, I hope King Charles and Queen Camilla are enjoying a G+T or two. All those people who said Charles would struggle to step into his mother’s shoes have been forced to eat their words. The royal visit did more for international relations than any politician ever could.
But I can only imagine the pang Charles must have felt knowing that his success abroad is tempered by the ongoing family rift with Harry and Meghan. As a parent, you are only ever as happy as your least-happy child, whether that child is four or 40 (as Harry will be next year).
Charles will know that two issues go to the heart of whether he can heal this rift. The first is the issue of protection. When the Sussexes are in Britain, the threat to their security is serious and genuine. This problem falls on the shoulders of the Home Office: as I know all too well, a basket-case of a department. To say Harry can’t have full police protection, even if he pays for it himself, is a nonsense. Suella Braverman needs to get this sorted.
The second thorn is accommodation on the Royal Estate. There are enough rooms in Kensington Palace: let Harry and Meghan have a few so they have a safe and familiar place to stay. The children can get to know it – and it will give them a strong sense of their heritage. Prince Harry will always be of royal blood, and though family rifts are always painful, time is a great healer.
“As a parent, you are only ever as happy as your least-happy child.” Whenever we see Prince Harry, he looks happy, rich, well-laid, well-endowed and handsome. These people are desperate to convince themselves that “their prince” is somehow deeply depressed more than three years after he left his toxic and abusive birth family and set himself up in a California mansion with his beautiful wife and two children. As for her solutions… what’s shocking is that so few people within the British media, government and royal institution admit that Harry’s security concerns are real and that it’s a completely bonkers position to say that Harry can’t pay the Met police back for his security when he does visit the UK. As for this new talking point (being floated by Buckingham Palace) that the Sussexes should be given a few rooms in Kensington Palace… they literally never should have been evicted from Frogmore Cottage. That decision will haunt Charles forever – he evicted his grandchildren from their safe and secure British home out of spite.
It is so odd how rooms a KP are being bandied about, when FC is right there. Why not just give them back the home they paid to renovate and lease if H&M want it back. Why must they end up at KP, where they didn’t want to be in the first place?
To force them to cough out money for another round of refurbishments
I’ve been thinking the same thing since yesterday. Harry will never accept accomodations at KP. They know this. They are going to eventually use it to make Harry look bad. Claim they offered him space but he refused and is being ungrateful. Also I noticed they keep saying “give him a place.” I think that’s bc as Kaiser pointed out yesterday, it’s a form of control. Without a lease they’d still have to communicate their movements with Charles.
The Sussexes have moved on, this is just a new talking point. I’ve never heard of anyone being offered a new place to stay by the person that evicted them 🤣🤣🤣 this is just too funny 🤣🤣🤣The eviction didn’t do what they thought it would have done, Harry is still in an out of the UK.
If I’m Harry and Meghan, I wouldn’t even want Frogmore Cottage back at this point. They’ve moved on and away from that toxic family and sometimes there really is no going home again. And maybe I’m being paranoid, but I wouldn’t put it past that family to have bugged the house if it were given back to the Sussexes!
Plus, we’ve seen that Harry is able to slip in and out of the country without being seen and also wherever he has been staying has been secure and private. So it seems they do have options/friends/Spencer family to stay with in the off chance Meghan and the children ever visited in the future.
It seems clear they’re not coming back to participate in ANY royal events (except funerals) so IMO they no longer need that UK “homebase.”
This right here @SussexWatcher. “They’ve moved on and away from that toxic family and sometimes there really is no going home again. And maybe I’m being paranoid, but I wouldn’t put it past that family to have bugged the house if it were given back to the Sussexes!.” They all, Charles included, thought that evicting the Sussexes from FC would mean the Sussexes never coming back to the UK, and if they do, they would be begging for accommodation. I believe that Harry stays with people that never rat him out, and I believe not even the BRF knows where he stays when he is in London. They all possibly think he stays with his maternal relatives and they have no way of that being confirmed or denied since none of the palaces gets along with the Spencers. And the palaces now realize that even though they evicted him and his family, there’s still no way of controlling prince Harry and that’s really eating at a lot of people. I believe that now they all realize that giving the Sussexes protection would be a way of knowing the Sussexes where abouts once they visit London and the minions are realizing that all theiy did was really shoot themselves in the bellend.
Harry said him and his family are moving on. No more mixing with that family accept with members he is close too. Do people really expect Meghan to have her sweet children around them haters? You can look at Meghan and see she is all about good and positive energy. Those people need to move on and leave the Sussex family alone.
I slightly disagree that they don’t need a UK home base. Harry wants his children to be exposed to British culture and the country of his birth—and they’re a prince and princess of the realm. While I can see them never having a home on a royal estate, I would not be surprised if the Sussex family eventually purchased property in England.
I still don’t understand why they took a cottage the queen gave them as a gift and they paid so much to repair…
Because they could! They used it as a cudgel to beat and control H&M. And they they left for good!
I don’t understand why people fail to understand ‘gift’ doesn’t mean ‘giving you a real thing forever’ when it relates to royal housing. That ‘gift’ often means allowing you to live in that place as long as the monarch who let you live there is still alive.
Or for a Crown Estate property for which you can have a legal lease, unlike Frogmore Cottage? The legal leases for Royal Lodge and Bagshot Park were still stated as QEII ‘gifting’ Andrew and Edward the homes. It is the weird language they use.
QEII ‘gifted’ AK47 a house to live in on the Windsor Estate. Charles took it away, because the ‘gift’ was only the ability to live in that house as long as QEII was alive.
QEII ‘gifted’ W&K Anmer Hall. What does that mean? They don’t own it, it remains part of the Sandringham Estate now owned by Charles. They were ‘gifted’ the ability to live there as long as QEII let them. That’s it.
This is the way it has often been with royal and real estate. Before W&K were in Anmer Hall, it was leased out for profit. Before that, it was leased to the Van Cutsem family so Charles/Camilla could have their affair there. Prior to that, it was ‘gifted’ to the Duke and Duchess of Kent.
The Frogmore Cottage thing was weird, since it is one of those rare places the monarch themselves controls. It doesn’t qualify for a *legal* Crown Estate leases, so it was always a more fragile choice for Harry and Meghan to make. If they had accepted Apartment 1 at Kensington Palace, things might have been different. The press was always going to attack them for whatever taxpayer money was spent on it, and they were always going to spend their own money on furnishings and finishings.
Harry and Meghan made the choice – their own choice – to pay back every penny for their time spent there. It gave the press a smaller bat to beat them with, but it was *their choice* to pay that money back. They could have chosen not to do it, because there was no legal reason for them to.
AHHHHHH!! No no no!!! Please don’t think Nadine Dorries is anything like Claire McCaskill! She is a straight up disaster woman who is a Johnson superfan in the most insanely desperate and inappropriate way- I can’t even explain how unsettling her fawning over Johnson was. She “resigned” because she wasn’t made a peer after Johnson put her on his honors list and then sat around for MONTHS not actually resigning until finally they gave her the boot. This article is a bit of a stopped clock situation- I’ll give her credit for not being a nasty Sussex hater, but she is…I’ll say an odd duck who will def jump strange on any number of topics (including Sussexes I’m going to bet)
She’ll talk about anything that will get her some publicity.
Absolutely this. I’ll up your ‘odd duck’ to ‘a fkin waste of space’ while she was Culture Secretary. One of the worst sycophants that he ever promoted/tried to make a peer, thank god that didn’t stick. While I agree with what she says here about ‘When the Sussexes are in Britain, the threat to their security is serious and genuine.’ (say it louder for the idiots in the back), she’s only saying it to bash the current government, not because she’ll actually be on their side and want them to be safe and secure.
All of this. The way she used to look at Boris was stomach churning. Anyway, this has got next to nothing to do with the Sussexes and everything to do with her having a pop at her ‘enemies’ still in government. If the Home Office et al were providing security, she’d be demanding it be yanked, pronto. Interesting the Daily Mail let it through though, very much not their normal flavour.
It’s actually quite shocking that she isn’t a nasty Sussex hater given her politics.
I guess, at least she admits that H&M do have real security risks and that the HO is a “basket case”. Here’s an idea though: let H&M have back the residence they actually paid for. Others in and outside the RF got that sort of pay for repairs/maintain the property deal to lease at Windsor.
What triumphant tour. The Paris trip of c and c was hardly a triumph.
It absolutely should haunt Charles forever. He evicted Archie and Lilibet from a safe home to visit out of petty spite. Pos grandfather. Dorries saying the obvious about the security and then saying bravermann should get it sorted? Um, I cannot see Suella Bravermann sorting anything like that. That woman’s humanity is nonexistent. Finally, why in the world would Harry and Meghan want to stay at KP? And potentially ru into evil KP staff who smear her? They will not expose their kids to KP.
It will haunt Charles publicly. I think privately it’s clear he doesn’t give a flying flip. Such an asshole.
Dorries is AWFUL. She’s a BoJo loyalist who was remarkably bad at any job she was given, she announced that she would quit “immediately’ as an MP after she didn’t get nominated to be in the house of Lords when he was pushed out (but still got to do an extremely questionable resignation honours list) and finally resigned 81 days later.
“ That decision will haunt Charles forever”
Honestly? I don’t think it will. I think Charles, the rest of the family and courtiers, and Royal loyalists feel perfectly justified in everything they do to Harry and Meghan. H&M left the cult – that’s the only unforgivable sin.
I don’t think @Kaiser meant haunt his conscience. Like you said, he’s perfectly fine with his actions. It will haunt his image. Any time accommodations for the Sussexes are brought up ppl will be reminded that Charles is a petty POS father/grandfather.
I see what you mean.
I agree that the likes of us will feel that way, but does the majority of the British public? Honest question bc I’m not a Brit 🙂 but from where I sit, they don’t seem to be suffering many consequences for their treatment of H&M.
I’m not British either but the few times they’ve been on public soil in the UK, the average person seems to have given them a good reception. So I think people notice. As far as consequences, no there won’t be. People have known Charles was a crap father since Diana’s funeral. He’s just going to go down as an unlike King.
Nadine Dorries is a laughing stock of the highest order. But a broken clock is right twice a day, the M and H are entitled to accommodation and security. Joke’s on Charles because there’s no way they’ll every trust him on these critical issues again. I know I wouldn’t.
They continue to write the same stories—some based in fact, some made up from their own heads. Just to have clickbait content.
But Harry is DONE. They have nothing more, until Charles dies, to really write about as it pertains to Harry and the uk. The coronation was it. He did the Diana statue, his grandfather’s funeral, the jubilee, his grandmother’s funeral, the coronation. Nothing to do with the RF, short of a death, is bringing him there.
They could’ve had Sussex attendance, even with kids as they got older, at Christmas, trooping ceremonies—with Harry in uniform riding along, both done up for ascot, commonwealth services, etc. Basically elevated bea and Eugenie level stuff. But nope. Now they can just cover, from a distance, invictus, polo matches, award ceremonies.
It’s good she acknowledged the security issues. But Charles could authorize the intel and RPOS, and the Sussexes could get their own home with their own security. supplemented when they’re in country. But they’re not going back to a royal property. Any future property will be theirs, no strings.
💯 to everything you said, BQM!
Yeah, no to this nonsense about giving them KP rooms. They had a literal home already that was wrongfully taken from them (in the sense that they had a lease and paid for the reno, etc.). Those people – king Chuckles and his mistress queen, Pegs the Unhinged, and the British trash media – wanted the Sussexes/Meghan gone. And now they’re gone and it’s clear they’re not coming back so just deal with it and move on to covering the Leftover Royals.
As I said in one of the posts the other day, if I were the Sussexes, no way would I stay in a royal household at this point. I’d be concerned for my literal safety, or at the very least, worried about being spied on.
I’m glad to see the ex MP confirming Harry and his family need security when visiting Salty Isle, but it’s too late to wish for the rest (reconciliation, staying at BP). Move on!!
Thing is they didn’t have a lease. Or at least they didn’t have a legal, public, multi-year lease like Andrew and Edward did.
Frogmore Cottage, Garden House (where cousin Margaret Rhodes lived for years), the house AK47 was ‘gifted’. All of those are under weird rules where Crown Estate leases don’t apply. Meaning nothing illegal was done here. Unethical as hell, but not illegal. If they’d chosen Apartment 1 at KP, things would have been slightly different.
Harry and Meghan chose to pay for upgrades in the reno, where they selected more expensive finishes than the Crown Estate would have picked. In the end, they chose to pay back all the reno plus the annual lease. They were not legally required to pay for all the reno. They chose to do that, as I wrote above, to give the press one less bat to beat them with.
So one thing I’m curious about. Does the crown estates put out a yearly financial statement? At some point, will it show a specific amount of lost money, as in the exact amount the Sussexes we’re leasing FC for? Which was actually market rate right? Bc isn’t the crown estates losing money if no one is leasing FC? Or is Charles covering the lease from duchy money? Is he now essentially paying for the Sussexes not to stay at FC? My knowledge of the inner workings of the Crown estates and royal real estate is not great so maybe I’m asking questions that don’t make any sense.
Lily and Archie are of royal blood. So how come the writer mentions only harry. Also Meghan became a royal when she married Harry
You know why. Racists are gonna racist!
They always call him Prince Harry or the Duke of Sussex, but they rarely call Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, or call the children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
After a triumphant state visit they should knock back a g and t or two? I the she has knocked back more than two with this fakakta article. Chuckles should give Harry a few rooms and his protection back. Chuckles should never have taken it in the first place. You can’t put toothpaste back into the tube ( well the valet can’t) so maybe go back and knock a few more g and t’s back and call it a day with trying to now tell Chuckles how to fix things.
Meghan doesn’t want to be anywhere near her husband’s family. She also doesn’t want to take her children around those hateful people. Even with a uk home and security. Nice to see they are admitting that H & M has real threats against them so they do need security.
They just want HMALD back so that they can step and stomp on them. Bullies always want their victims to return. Tories want them back to distract from Brexit and their other disasters.
Charles and his heir don’t want Harry back let alone Meghan. Only the British media and British people are still desperate for Harry to return to their country. But the Windsors don’t want Harry.
Nadine Dorries is a right-winged shrill with an unhealthy obsession with Boris Johnson. The woman has no scruples whatsoever. It took her 81 days to “resign with immediate effect.” The woman is still bitter because Sunak took her name off the honours list. Trust me when I say this is not about H&M but, a means of trying to embarrass both Sunak and Braverman. If Sunak had let her have a title she would be saying nothing about H&M and would probably join in the usual “hate for hire” brigade.
I doubt Charles loses sleep over that decision. I think he’s just petty, jealous man. He was raised to be that way. They all were. The only difference is it didn’t ‘stick’ with Harry. He’s too much like his mother and they never counted on him taking a stand and leaving.
The ship this woman is speaking of has sailed. The golden geese are not coming back nor are their children. They smeared, lied and mistreated this couple to the point of mental duress. There is no reason for them to return short of Charles burial.
Nadine Dorries is crazy more in line with MGT rather than Claire McCaskill. As a former government minister she would understand the security issues involved but this new narrative that Harry and Meghan should live in KP is press driven. The press want Harry and Meghan back in London so they can stalk them and the Palace can spy on and leak against them. KP shouldn’t be brought up when Frogmore Cottage is available.
This. There is NO indication of regret from Chuck. The attack dogs are still there. He genuinely thinks he did nothing wrong. As H said, they have accepted there will be no accountability and HM will move on.
No matter what anyone says Harry and his children have royal blood and are part of the british royal family lineage. They deserve to have respect and their heritage be honored. Jealousy gets people into trouble. Kate is a low level commoner, a social climber and a mean girl no matter what she does, she cannot be of royal blood. No amount of blackmailing or bitchery will make her royal. She is a married in, who seems to believe she is superior to so many people. She forgets she is only royal as long as she is married to William, her family are commoners and grifters. Her treatment of Harry and his family is disgraceful, a waste of space, a manipulative and bullying mean girl, always marking her territory like an alley cat. Meghan born a commoner but has always behaved with graciousness, kindness and caring for others, she works hard, has class, charm, tries to make others feel that they matter and is the complete opposite to self indulgent Kate do-little.
What successful tour is she talking about?
Chucky showing the World that he don’t have any manners, leaving his wife to plod down the airplane ramp.
England is not getting any trade deals with France, since they left the EU.
I can’t get past Chuck’s treatment of A & L. It’s despicable. I bet he doesn’t even remember their names. As head of the Church of England, he should apologize to the Sussexes and set a good example for Pegs to follow. But he’d rather be a grifting villain with a big bag of cash in each hand.
Harry and Meghan paid for renovations at Frogmore. Charles evicted them.
Maybe this is all Charles wanting a way out of compensating them of the money spent while looking like a doting grandfather.
Harry might as well get his money back and buy some small property at the Cotswolds.
They chose to pay for the upgraded finishes, then they chose to pay for all reno costs when they weren’t legally required to.
Harry was always going to have to pay for his country housing. Sorry people don’t like the idea, but it is what it is. He wasn’t the heir to the heir, William was.
Anne’s estate was purchased for her outright before anybody was paying attention. As a working royal, she is allowed to live off the taxpayers in a townhouse at SJP when she’s in London.
As a working royal, Princess Alexandra also has a freebie apartment at SJP. Her ‘country pile’ is Thatched House. Her late husband, Angus Ogilvy, purchased the lease on that Crown Estate property himself.
Andrew, after the Sunninghill debacle? He pre-purchased the Crown Estate lease on Royal Lodge for decades. He paid millions for the restoration, which the C.E. reviewed and decided was sufficient for him to have that lease for 7+ decades. He gets (or used to get) a freebie double suite of rooms at BP free as a working royal.
Edward gets a freebie double suite of rooms at BP free as working royal. His ‘country pile’ is the Crown Estate lease on Bagshot Park for decades to come. As with Andrew, he paid millions upfront for restoration and got the legal lease for decades to come in exchange.
In both Edward and Andrew’s cases, I think QEII pre-paid them their inheritance by buying those leases for them. Meant she could take care of them for decades AND they didn’t have to pay tax on it.
As working royals, Harry and Meghan would have been given access to a small freebie space at KP, BP, or SJP. Maybe not keeping Nott Cott, but getting a double suite of rooms at BP, an apartment at KP or SJP. Their country home was always going to be on their own dime. NottCott was their ‘freebie’ space at KP, they chose to lease a country house in the Cotswold’s until their security and privacy was invaded.
The difference is, Frogmore Cottage is in weird no-man’s land when it comes to Crown Estate leases. Just like Garden House and AK47’s former house as I wrote above, it doesn’t fall under legal rules and was always insecure housing. Why QEII chose to make that decision? Was she fully in charge of her faculties in 2018/2019 when the decision was made? I doubt it. Was it the fault of the courtiers around her who knew exactly what they were doing and deliberately set up Harry and Meghan?
I wrote on here at the time, way back in spring 2019, that this was a weird choice. That we weren’t being given the same type of information about Frogmore Cottage that we were given about all other royal properties. Something was fishy about that leasing situation all along. I didn’t know if it was related to privacy concerns or what, but it wasn’t normal.
Picture a big sloppy st Bernard drooling over it’s favourite treat. THAT is how Nadine used to look at boris (bloody useless) Johnson. She would sit beside him in parliament and every time he stood up to bluster some rubbish or another, you could almost see the puddle forming on the floor from her slobbering up at him. 1st point, Charles will always be known as the man who was willing to put the lives of his son, daughter in law and grandchildren at serious risk!! He will also be known as the son, who from the moment his mother died, went against EVERY one of her wishes, and snatched back her wedding gift to her grandson.
2nd point NO, NO NO, There is as much chance of my living to see another spring, as Harry asking his dogsht father’s for ANYTHING. He has managed to get in and out of the UK, without anyone knowing where he is, so he doesn’t need him.
3rd point, Harry’s problems with RAVAC were all down to Charlie and his henchman who shouldn’t even have been on the panel.
4th point Harry and Megan’s children are happy, content and loved. There is no way Harry would stay with them in KP or BP because Harry knows they wouldn’t be safe because every move they made would be telegraphed to the press.
So fk you Charlie, you have set your own legacy and that of your wife
Ma’am! Not well-endowed! Lololololol 🤣🤣
And the church says Ameeeeen 🙌🏾 for our good sis Meghan 🤸🏼♀️
They’re floating KP because Charles looks bad for kicking the Sussexes out of Frogmore and they need Intel on the family for the papers. It’s about control.