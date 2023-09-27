Jennifer Lawrence looked different at the big Dior show in Paris this week

There was a huge Dior runway show/event in Paris yesterday, and all of the Dior-associated people came out for it. I’m including photos of Jennier Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, a severe-looking Charlize Theron and my pick for prettiest princess, Beatrice Borromeo (married to Pierre Casiraghi).

So… um, thoughts about Jennifer Lawrence? J-Law has been a Dior brand ambassador for many, many years, as have Rob Pattinson and Charlize. Jen usually only comes to fashion week for the Dior show and nothing else. We haven’t seen much of her since June, when she promoted No Hard Feelings. At a few of those June premieres, we did talk about her changing/tweaked face. It seems to have gotten worse. I’m still sort of curious about what she’s done and why – she was always such a natural beauty, but she seems to love that “Real Housewife/Kardashian” look so much that she’s trying to emulate it. It’s like she’s surgically eliminated the uniqueness and character from her face.

Rob’s pants are ridiculous and I can’t believe Dior gave Charlize THAT outfit.