Jennifer Lawrence looked different at the big Dior show in Paris this week

There was a huge Dior runway show/event in Paris yesterday, and all of the Dior-associated people came out for it. I’m including photos of Jennier Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, a severe-looking Charlize Theron and my pick for prettiest princess, Beatrice Borromeo (married to Pierre Casiraghi).
So… um, thoughts about Jennifer Lawrence? J-Law has been a Dior brand ambassador for many, many years, as have Rob Pattinson and Charlize. Jen usually only comes to fashion week for the Dior show and nothing else. We haven’t seen much of her since June, when she promoted No Hard Feelings. At a few of those June premieres, we did talk about her changing/tweaked face. It seems to have gotten worse. I’m still sort of curious about what she’s done and why – she was always such a natural beauty, but she seems to love that “Real Housewife/Kardashian” look so much that she’s trying to emulate it. It’s like she’s surgically eliminated the uniqueness and character from her face.
Rob’s pants are ridiculous and I can’t believe Dior gave Charlize THAT outfit.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Paris, FRANCE – Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence, and other celebrities attended the photocall for the Christian Dior ready-to-wear women's Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW) at Jardin des Tuileries, in Paris, France.
Pictured: Robert Pattinson
Pictured: Charlize Theron
Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence
Pictured: Pierre Casiraghi, Beatrice Borromeo
Paris, FRANCE – Jennifer Lawrence, Jenna Ortega and other celebrities attended the photocall of the Christian Dior ready-to-wear during Paris Fashion Week.
Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence
Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 – Dior – Photocall
Yikes, Charlize looks terrifying, like she’s still in Snow White evil queen mode and is going to knife someone with a pointy fingernail!
I saw her in motion and thought it looked gorgeous.
Charlize is starting to look like Daphne Guinness.
Yikes! She’s defo been tweaking for a while now but this new round leaves her features somewhat flattened? Botox and lip fillers – possibly a chin implant and eye work?
She definitely had eyelid surgery. She was so much prettier before. Taylor Swift is another one that looks worse post-blepharoplasty. It removed all the character from their faces.
This makes me sad. She is a natural beauty and now she has that uncanny tweaked look; unnaturally puffy lips and it looks like it’s painful for her to smile. Ughhh to whatever or whomever made her feel like she needed to do this
I’m a little sad. She was one of the few celebs who had a face similar to mine – hooded eyes with round cheeks. It was cool to see and I always studied her make up looks haha.
Now she looks like everyone else on TV. Sigh.
I’m firmly in the sad group, too. She was so pretty in her own unique way.
Your comment is everything I wanted to say.
@Andapanda
Also sad here. She had a unique look and now looks like every other sad Hollywood face. This makes me LESS interested in her photos. In her hair, makeup and clothing choices. It will make me less interested in watching her on screen, too.
Isn’t she close with Kris Jenner? The plastic faces got to her. Or being a new mother in that industry got to her.
I’d be interested to see J-Law on film/moving as even in the smiling pic her forehead has that smooth marble look. These pictures look airbrushed and if that’s how she looks these days (granted with extra makeup for the event) that’s concerning. Her face definitely has an artificial look to it.
Idk, with Jen it looks like a makeup thing to me. The over contouring of the lips. Her face still moves rather well. She might be a fan of the Kardashians, but it hasn’t really transpired in her personal style that she is emulating an of that.
I’m glad I’m not the only one who doesn’t see a huge difference. Having a kid seriously changed my face and hair and she’s getting older. I would believe lip filler but I don’t have the eye to see anything else.
Yes – the makeup is pretty heavy. The overlining on her upper lip is so stark. At first I thought she had huge lip injections but heavy makeup is at play here.
Same here, in most of the photos she looks the same but with heavy makeup. Sometimes people just take an odd photo and don’t look like themselves.
But it looks like she can barely smile. Make-up doesn’t freeze your face.
Or change the shape of your chin and how it transitions to your mouth and cheeks.
Wow the first pic could be Gigi Hadid, and I’ve never considered them to look alike!
The lips are obviously just overlined (it never looks good!) but her actual face shape looks very different to her vogue cover from a year ago. https://www.vogue.com/article/jennifer-lawrence-october-cover-2022-interview
She’d already had her blepharoplasty in that photo. She’s been messing with her face for awhile.
I think it’s just too recent fillers. She looks puffed up in the face. I do also notice a sweat stain in her armpit area so she looks like she’s uncomfortable which is showing in her face too. The lips are just bad makeup.
I just don’t get these over lined lips? What’s the point when it just looks like you can’t colour inside the lines. She looks tweaked, her face looks weirdly flatter? She’s had a lot of work done since she’s been married
It’s the over contouring of the lips because in the videos and photos taken the day before and the evening after the event where she is without makeup her face and mouth are as always.
Whoever did her makeup yesterday should be fired
Wow, I can’t believe she had her nose done this late in the game. Hers was completely fine, and this actually destroys some of the uniqueness of her features. And the fillers…why?? Her face is still youthful and full! That was part of her appeal!
Hollywood just drives me insane with this stuff. I can’t imagine the kind of pressure these women are under, but it’s wild how many of them hit 30 and just suddenly feel the need to tweak things that just don’t need done.
yeah I see a nose job too.
her nose has never looked like this.
it does look like she had a bleph but thought that was years ago (unless she had it re done). I also see botox and fillers under eye, cheeks, and heavily at the jaw line.
no idea about the lips but I suspect every Hollywood person is getting a tiny bit to a lot of lip at this point.
she does look like Gigi H here. I will say it must be incredibly difficult to see pix of oneself from all angles and then be at parties with plastic people all the time and see how the older movie stars have aged (I’m thinking Sandra Bullock, Julia Roberts et al) and NOT run to the medical aesthetic experts.
I watched a season of selling sunset a few years ago and immediately had my friend tell me what to ask for at the med spa and ended up with filler and botox and HATED it. I will never do it again. face yoga for me all the way. I also found the needles extremely painful.
Maybe JLaw is pregnant again. First trimester of course. My face was so much fuller the first 3 months, my body changed later…
I was going to say she’s obviously had a lot of work done over the last few years, but her face in these photos looks more bloated and puffy to me. I don’t know if it’s a medication, pregnancy, weight gain, or maybe something like alcohol bloat. No one is going to get so much filler it gives them the start of a double chin.
Them lips and eyelid surgery. Looking beautiful and at the same time it aged her.
I kind of think she just got an upper and lower bleph, with maybe some lip filler and plenty of ‘tox.
Her whole face looks different from when she came on the scene. It does not look like age, weight or pregnancy changed her features. Her jaw is wider and more defined, her lips are fuller, her eyes bigger and more cat like, her whole face face looks more prominent.
The suit Robert is wearing reminds me of the Tom Hanks character in Big when he goes back home wearing the very oversized suit!
She looks a lot like Sophie Turner in some of these pics?
The photo where she’s facing to the side and smiling reminds me of Shailene Woodley, which is bizarre.
Beatrice is lovely – just has that effortless style…
Literally why is Jennifer Lawrence messing with her face like this?? I have always thought she was beautiful. I can understand a little botox or whatever, but this is another level. Whhhhhhy is she doing this kind of damage to herself so young? I’d hope her husband would be encouraging in the opposite direction and giving her a sanity check if she has some kind of dysmorphia. She needs help and to reverse any fillers. I hope some of this is reversible but I think she is doing permanent stuff.
I think J. Law’s “new face” is makeup, Botox, and a bit of lip filler.
Pit sweat in Dior 🤠. Stars…just like us
You can’t tell me that’s not Jennifer Coolidge with a weird filter on, because I don’t believe that’s Jennifer Lawrence. If it *is* Jennifer Lawrence, she ruined her face.
Love Charlize from the waist up. I don’t need “high fashion panties.”
Robert looks as much like a scruffy shoe as ever.
Jennifer definitely looks different. That’s too bad because she has always been such a beauty. These actors and entertainers have so much criticism being thrown at them over their looks. I still think you have to stop and think before messing with your face like this. Rob’s pants are ridiculous but man is he handsome. IDK Charlize is stunning.
I don’t know, you guys. There are videos of her from the day before in which she’s taking photos with fans and her face and smile look normal. Unless she got something done overnight (and can heal fast), I’d say this was just an unfortunate makeup situation.
I’m kinda over this convo. Aging sucks. I’m not handling it well and I have like 12 instagram followers. Can’t imagine a bajillion people, women especially, picking apart my facial evolution! It’s just gross. If she wants to change her face, let her change her face. The “I’m so sad” echo in this thread is patronizing. The truth of aging is that we don’t look like ourselves whether we tweak or not. On the spectrum of Justine Bateman to Lisa Rinna, can we all just give one another the space to be and do whatever we want and not make it harder than it already is???
She looks older than she is now. I don’t know when celebs will realize that tweaking your face actually AGES you.
https://theskincareedit.com/jennifer-lawrence-before-and-after#gid=ci02956bdcc0002481&pid=at-the-2007-declare-yourself-hollywood-celebrates-the-power-of-18-event all kinds of surgeries over the years. Would love a Lorry Hill video…