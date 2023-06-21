Jennifer Lawrence wore Dior to the ‘No Hard Feelings’ NYC premiere: whoa or cute?

I had to look up when we first discussed Jennifer Lawrence’s subtly changing face – it was pre-pandemic, to my shock. Back in 2019, J-Law stepped out for several events and she just looked… different. There was a consensus in the comments that she perhaps did something to her nose and lips, although some people thought she also had something done to her chin. I wonder if she had some eye work too? In any case, Jennifer Lawrence is only 32 years old and it’s quite something to see her looking so… tweaked.
These are photos from last night’s New York premiere of No Hard Feelings, J-Law’s fun, raunchy summer comedy. Jen spent last week in Europe, promoting the film, so now we’re enjoying the American part of the promotional tour. Jennifer wore a simple one-shoulder Dior dress, paired with Manolos and Tabayer jewelry. The dress itself is lovely, and Jen looks so great in very simple, minimalist designs. She would look great in vintage Calvin Klein – alas, she has that bloody Dior contract.
The problem with the look is her makeup, I think? It’s too heavy and it either emphasizes the subtle tweaks she’s done OR her makeup is making her look like a 40-something Real Housewife. In any case, it’s a lot!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
She looks similar to Margot Robbie in #2 and #4 around the eye area.
I think it’s just makeup….
That was my thought — she looks like she’s wearing heavy make-up. I went back and looked and some pics from older films and she just looks a little older to me. She also seems quite thin right now. idk, if she had work done it’s waaaay subtle to me.
And Botox of the forehead. But I agree with the makeup change.
I do too – red carpet photos are rarely a good way to compare for face tweaking, as the makeup can really change someone’s appearance.
I like this dress.
No, if you look at much earlier pics, she’s had a very subtle nose job and eyelid surgery. The work is good and subtle. But she had that done a while back. Her makeup here is heavier though so that might just make her seem different. Idk she’s pretty either way.
Her eyelids were heavier, like Reneé Zellwegger’s? For both of them that added to their distinctive expressiveness and became part of what fans loved about them. So fans feel some sense of betrayal at “losing” their old looks as the two of them chose to be more conventionally attractive rather than deal with the effects of gravity there. I remember a commenter discussed the trait wrt Reneé Z.
I think between fillers and botox to lift her eyes and then the veneers, it was enough to change her face that drastically. I know veneers can make lips look fuller on their own, so if you add fillers on top of all of that it can look like a drastic change.
But yeah, the makeup isn’t right. It’s heavy-handed.
Looks like fillers and heavy makeup but she still looks pretty. Her dress is giving toga party
Yeah. I think *maybe* a very subtle blepharoplasty (which is not always elective), but obviously the eye makeup is also defining her crease. And that is probably the best overlining I have ever seen. (I agree with Nic that it’s heavy, but it’s expertly done.) Her face is so smooth, I thought these photos were AI at first (lol)! I don’t think she has any fillers, though, or if she does, they are really well done. Maybe a little “baby botox.” I think she looks amazing.
The make up actually looks the same to me, but I think she got lip injections. Which, why not?
Yeah, I noticed the same thing. I don’t love it on her, but hey, as long as she’s happy, good for her.
If you look close you can see how they lined outside her lips on top which gives the lip injection look. But if she did get injections that’s fine – it’s her face.
I agree, for me the noticeable thing is her lips looking much fuller. To me, her eyes look the same, just strong makeup choices.
Maybe pregnancy changed her nose, for most it goes away. I can confirm mine did not.
Those lips aren’t factory originals.
I think she looks great!
She looks gorgeous. The hair, the dress, and her face. Good for her.
Yeah, same! Good look on her – the dress is elegant and fits right, her hair is a different vibe than usual but very chic.
She’s obsessed with the Kartrashians and all the FakeHousewives crapfests, so it stands to reason she’d start trying to look like them.
Jen is one of those women who look best without make up. Lucky her. I look awful without.
No one can seem to apply her make up properly. It always is too heavy, too squinty, wrong shades, just all over not ever great.
She’s a pretty girl, sans make up.
I by no means look like Jennifer Lawrence lol but make-up never looks good on me. Anything other than mascara and lipgloss and I look instantly older and now that I’m actually older, it’s even worse.
Her nose looks different, narrower, sharper. It was perfect before. Sigh. The outfit is great.
Best white Dior dress of todays posts for sure!
I’ve been wondering what’s up with Dior and the color white.
The dress looks cheap and doesn’t fit.
Agreed Coco. This looks like a bedsheet for a toga party. At the very least, it’s too big.
I must agree with you both. The color looks fine on her but the dress itself is not great.
I really like that dress on her. It’s so perfect for a summer event like this.
I think she has had lip injections and I think the rest is makeup and how she is posing. She’s holding her face very still and not really showing her personality at all which I think is making her look different from when she’s being more herself and more expressive.
I think her face would look great and very fresh IF she didn’t have such heavy eye makeup and overlined lips! They should have just given her a fresh glowy look to match the elegant dress.
I really think it’s the makeup. The MUA did one of those atrocious Kardashian overlined, heavily glossed looks. You can see her actual lips (especially the top lip) are well beneath the liner.
It isn’t just makeup.
she has been tweaking her face for a long time. It was subtle but it comes to a point where it is now visible.
You should read this https://theskincareedit.com/jennifer-lawrence-before-and-after
There are pictures who showed where.
I like the makeup. I think it combined with the super straight hair is what’s actually ageing her. Soft waves would have been better.
Dislike the dress, too basic “toga-ish” for my tastes.
That stated? Everything else looks great.
She’s a beautiful woman, & I hope she’s happy, healthy, & at peace, while continuing to do well. ❤️
If I had extremely hooded lids that were going to get markedly more noticeable even while I was still young, I’d honestly do some tweaking too. The work seems subtle to me. And as another hooded lid type, I don’t get why her makeup people often use such heavy dark liner on her. Just tight lining the upper lid with a soft color would be much more flattering and not visually shrink her eyes. Why would a top makeup artist not know this? It’s a mystery.
The dress is ok I guess but her boobs are sagging to her waist. Needed better support undergarment
The dress is just so…basic. It’s fine, just not exciting or particularly glamorous.
That “dress” looks like somebody whipped a sheet off the bed, slung it over her and then tied a belt around it. Awful!
She looks like Ivanka Trump.Maybe they use the same New York Dr.?!!
I think she looks good and I don’t think the make up is too heavy. Looking forward to watching this movie.
Young people are naturally beautiful. Clean face, touch of mascara and lip gloss and that should be all. What messages have our youth received from us that makes them think that on inch of make up applied with a putty knife is the new standard of beauty?
I think she looks amazing.
She used to have hooded eyes, she definitely had a bleph. The rest could be fillers and makeup but I wouldn’t doubt she went under the knife for more than just her eyes. She looks Jennifer Lawrence adjacent now.
To me she just looks to have more make-up than usual. Dress doesn’t look lux enough to be Dior. Jennifer looks beautiful as she always does. She makes everything look good.