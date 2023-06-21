Jennifer Lawrence wore Dior to the ‘No Hard Feelings’ NYC premiere: whoa or cute?

I had to look up when we first discussed Jennifer Lawrence’s subtly changing face – it was pre-pandemic, to my shock. Back in 2019, J-Law stepped out for several events and she just looked… different. There was a consensus in the comments that she perhaps did something to her nose and lips, although some people thought she also had something done to her chin. I wonder if she had some eye work too? In any case, Jennifer Lawrence is only 32 years old and it’s quite something to see her looking so… tweaked.

These are photos from last night’s New York premiere of No Hard Feelings, J-Law’s fun, raunchy summer comedy. Jen spent last week in Europe, promoting the film, so now we’re enjoying the American part of the promotional tour. Jennifer wore a simple one-shoulder Dior dress, paired with Manolos and Tabayer jewelry. The dress itself is lovely, and Jen looks so great in very simple, minimalist designs. She would look great in vintage Calvin Klein – alas, she has that bloody Dior contract.

The problem with the look is her makeup, I think? It’s too heavy and it either emphasizes the subtle tweaks she’s done OR her makeup is making her look like a 40-something Real Housewife. In any case, it’s a lot!