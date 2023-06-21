Jennifer Lawrence wore Dior to the ‘No Hard Feelings’ NYC premiere: whoa or cute?

I had to look up when we first discussed Jennifer Lawrence’s subtly changing face – it was pre-pandemic, to my shock. Back in 2019, J-Law stepped out for several events and she just looked… different. There was a consensus in the comments that she perhaps did something to her nose and lips, although some people thought she also had something done to her chin. I wonder if she had some eye work too? In any case, Jennifer Lawrence is only 32 years old and it’s quite something to see her looking so… tweaked.

These are photos from last night’s New York premiere of No Hard Feelings, J-Law’s fun, raunchy summer comedy. Jen spent last week in Europe, promoting the film, so now we’re enjoying the American part of the promotional tour. Jennifer wore a simple one-shoulder Dior dress, paired with Manolos and Tabayer jewelry. The dress itself is lovely, and Jen looks so great in very simple, minimalist designs. She would look great in vintage Calvin Klein – alas, she has that bloody Dior contract.

The problem with the look is her makeup, I think? It’s too heavy and it either emphasizes the subtle tweaks she’s done OR her makeup is making her look like a 40-something Real Housewife. In any case, it’s a lot!

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

44 Responses to “Jennifer Lawrence wore Dior to the ‘No Hard Feelings’ NYC premiere: whoa or cute?”

  1. Chic says:
    June 21, 2023 at 9:04 am

    She looks similar to Margot Robbie in #2 and #4 around the eye area.

    Reply
  2. Alison Ryan says:
    June 21, 2023 at 9:08 am

    I think it’s just makeup….

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      June 21, 2023 at 9:14 am

      That was my thought — she looks like she’s wearing heavy make-up. I went back and looked and some pics from older films and she just looks a little older to me. She also seems quite thin right now. idk, if she had work done it’s waaaay subtle to me.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      June 21, 2023 at 9:32 am

      I do too – red carpet photos are rarely a good way to compare for face tweaking, as the makeup can really change someone’s appearance.
      I like this dress.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      June 21, 2023 at 10:10 am

      No, if you look at much earlier pics, she’s had a very subtle nose job and eyelid surgery. The work is good and subtle. But she had that done a while back. Her makeup here is heavier though so that might just make her seem different. Idk she’s pretty either way.

      Reply
      • Hannah1 says:
        June 21, 2023 at 12:55 pm

        Her eyelids were heavier, like Reneé Zellwegger’s? For both of them that added to their distinctive expressiveness and became part of what fans loved about them. So fans feel some sense of betrayal at “losing” their old looks as the two of them chose to be more conventionally attractive rather than deal with the effects of gravity there. I remember a commenter discussed the trait wrt Reneé Z.

    • Nic says:
      June 21, 2023 at 10:58 am

      I think between fillers and botox to lift her eyes and then the veneers, it was enough to change her face that drastically. I know veneers can make lips look fuller on their own, so if you add fillers on top of all of that it can look like a drastic change.

      But yeah, the makeup isn’t right. It’s heavy-handed.

      Reply
    • Fabiola says:
      June 21, 2023 at 11:40 am

      Looks like fillers and heavy makeup but she still looks pretty. Her dress is giving toga party

      Reply
    • Jenn says:
      June 21, 2023 at 3:43 pm

      Yeah. I think *maybe* a very subtle blepharoplasty (which is not always elective), but obviously the eye makeup is also defining her crease. And that is probably the best overlining I have ever seen. (I agree with Nic that it’s heavy, but it’s expertly done.) Her face is so smooth, I thought these photos were AI at first (lol)! I don’t think she has any fillers, though, or if she does, they are really well done. Maybe a little “baby botox.” I think she looks amazing.

      Reply
  3. caitlinsmom says:
    June 21, 2023 at 9:12 am

    The make up actually looks the same to me, but I think she got lip injections. Which, why not?

    Reply
    • MF says:
      June 21, 2023 at 10:09 am

      Yeah, I noticed the same thing. I don’t love it on her, but hey, as long as she’s happy, good for her.

      Reply
    • Kate says:
      June 21, 2023 at 11:44 am

      If you look close you can see how they lined outside her lips on top which gives the lip injection look. But if she did get injections that’s fine – it’s her face.

      Reply
    • Dierski says:
      June 22, 2023 at 2:10 am

      I agree, for me the noticeable thing is her lips looking much fuller. To me, her eyes look the same, just strong makeup choices.

      Reply
  4. Maggie says:
    June 21, 2023 at 9:13 am

    Maybe pregnancy changed her nose, for most it goes away. I can confirm mine did not.

    Reply
  5. Tursitops says:
    June 21, 2023 at 9:14 am

    Those lips aren’t factory originals.

    Reply
  6. Nikki says:
    June 21, 2023 at 9:17 am

    I think she looks great!

    Reply
  7. Oswin says:
    June 21, 2023 at 9:21 am

    She’s obsessed with the Kartrashians and all the FakeHousewives crapfests, so it stands to reason she’d start trying to look like them.

    Reply
  8. Kokiri says:
    June 21, 2023 at 9:23 am

    Jen is one of those women who look best without make up. Lucky her. I look awful without.
    No one can seem to apply her make up properly. It always is too heavy, too squinty, wrong shades, just all over not ever great.

    She’s a pretty girl, sans make up.

    Reply
    • Twin Falls says:
      June 21, 2023 at 11:59 am

      I by no means look like Jennifer Lawrence lol but make-up never looks good on me. Anything other than mascara and lipgloss and I look instantly older and now that I’m actually older, it’s even worse.

      Reply
  9. Isabella says:
    June 21, 2023 at 9:30 am

    Her nose looks different, narrower, sharper. It was perfect before. Sigh. The outfit is great.

    Reply
  10. Nicegirl says:
    June 21, 2023 at 9:31 am

    Best white Dior dress of todays posts for sure!

    Reply
  11. Coco says:
    June 21, 2023 at 9:31 am

    The dress looks cheap and doesn’t fit.

    Reply
  12. Becks1 says:
    June 21, 2023 at 9:41 am

    I really like that dress on her. It’s so perfect for a summer event like this.

    I think she has had lip injections and I think the rest is makeup and how she is posing. She’s holding her face very still and not really showing her personality at all which I think is making her look different from when she’s being more herself and more expressive.

    Reply
  13. Sasha says:
    June 21, 2023 at 9:49 am

    I think her face would look great and very fresh IF she didn’t have such heavy eye makeup and overlined lips! They should have just given her a fresh glowy look to match the elegant dress.

    Reply
  14. kc says:
    June 21, 2023 at 9:56 am

    I really think it’s the makeup. The MUA did one of those atrocious Kardashian overlined, heavily glossed looks. You can see her actual lips (especially the top lip) are well beneath the liner.

    Reply
  15. Eowyn says:
    June 21, 2023 at 10:01 am

    It isn’t just makeup.
    she has been tweaking her face for a long time. It was subtle but it comes to a point where it is now visible.
    You should read this https://theskincareedit.com/jennifer-lawrence-before-and-after
    There are pictures who showed where.

    Reply
  16. Ameerah M says:
    June 21, 2023 at 10:40 am

    I like the makeup. I think it combined with the super straight hair is what’s actually ageing her. Soft waves would have been better.

    Reply
  17. Acclaim says:
    June 21, 2023 at 10:50 am

    Dislike the dress, too basic “toga-ish” for my tastes.

    That stated? Everything else looks great.

    She’s a beautiful woman, & I hope she’s happy, healthy, & at peace, while continuing to do well. ❤️

    Reply
  18. Diamond Rottweiler says:
    June 21, 2023 at 11:21 am

    If I had extremely hooded lids that were going to get markedly more noticeable even while I was still young, I’d honestly do some tweaking too. The work seems subtle to me. And as another hooded lid type, I don’t get why her makeup people often use such heavy dark liner on her. Just tight lining the upper lid with a soft color would be much more flattering and not visually shrink her eyes. Why would a top makeup artist not know this? It’s a mystery.

    Reply
  19. Chaine says:
    June 21, 2023 at 11:24 am

    The dress is ok I guess but her boobs are sagging to her waist. Needed better support undergarment

    Reply
  20. Beverley says:
    June 21, 2023 at 2:13 pm

    The dress is just so…basic. It’s fine, just not exciting or particularly glamorous.

    Reply
  21. Grandma Susan says:
    June 21, 2023 at 2:23 pm

    That “dress” looks like somebody whipped a sheet off the bed, slung it over her and then tied a belt around it. Awful!

    Reply
  22. Patricia says:
    June 21, 2023 at 2:24 pm

    She looks like Ivanka Trump.Maybe they use the same New York Dr.?!!

    Reply
  23. Isa says:
    June 21, 2023 at 2:25 pm

    I think she looks good and I don’t think the make up is too heavy. Looking forward to watching this movie.

    Reply
  24. Libra says:
    June 21, 2023 at 2:53 pm

    Young people are naturally beautiful. Clean face, touch of mascara and lip gloss and that should be all. What messages have our youth received from us that makes them think that on inch of make up applied with a putty knife is the new standard of beauty?

    Reply
  25. Mle428 says:
    June 21, 2023 at 3:14 pm

    I think she looks amazing.

    Reply
  26. Lizzard says:
    June 21, 2023 at 3:18 pm

    She used to have hooded eyes, she definitely had a bleph. The rest could be fillers and makeup but I wouldn’t doubt she went under the knife for more than just her eyes. She looks Jennifer Lawrence adjacent now.

    Reply
  27. Mrs S says:
    June 22, 2023 at 3:44 am

    To me she just looks to have more make-up than usual. Dress doesn’t look lux enough to be Dior. Jennifer looks beautiful as she always does. She makes everything look good.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment