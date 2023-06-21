Beyonce, Zendaya & Rihanna all came out for Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton show

In February, Pharrell Williams was hired as the creative director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear, taking over (in part) from the late Virgil Abloh. While certain fashion industry people looked down their noses at Pharrell, you cannot deny that adding him to the iconic French label has changed the way people see LV. That was evident this week, when Pharrell showed his first collection with the label.
The sheer number of A-listers who came out to this show, my god. I don’t even know the last time Beyonce and Jay-Z attended a runway show, but it’s easily been seven or eight years. Beyonce is taking her Renaissance tour through Europe right now, so she flew into Paris especially for this. Can’t say I’m a big fan of her ensemble, but the whole look would be better without those sunglasses or whatever we’re calling them.
Zendaya was also there, given her new position as house ambassador for LV. Jared Leto – who is gross – was also there, as was Kim Kardashian. Rihanna’s knocked-up self came out to support Pharrell, and Rih brought ASAP Rocky. LeBron James and his wife Savannah also came out! There was a real who’s who of Black excellence (minus Kim and Jared).
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Stars sit front row at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France.
Pictured: Jared Leto, Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 20 JUNE 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Stars sit front row at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France.
Pictured: Beyonce, Jay Z
BACKGRID USA 20 JUNE 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and many celebrities attend Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear men’s fashion show in Paris.
Pictured: Rihanna
BACKGRID USA 20 JUNE 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and many celebrities attend Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear men’s fashion show in Paris.
Pictured: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky
BACKGRID USA 20 JUNE 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 – Louis Vuitton Front Row.
Featuring: Jay-Z and Beyonce
When: 20 Jun 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 – Louis Vuitton Front Row.
Featuring: Savannah James and her husband Lebron James
When: 20 Jun 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 – Louis Vuitton Front Row.
Featuring: Jay-Z and Beyonce
When: 20 Jun 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 – Louis Vuitton Front Row.
Featuring: Nicolas Ghesquiere and Zendaya
When: 20 Jun 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Zendaya looked nice as did Jay-Z. Lebron and though Savannah is a beauty, she and Lebron looked okay. I don’t like anything else anyone else was wearing. I honestly am not a fan of Pharrell.
Zendaya, Beyoncé and jay z looked nice the rest ranged from too weird to just too casual. I also don’t like the whole denim ensamble that Justin and Britney made famous
Zendaya looks great. I love her outfit. Who is that small white man next to her? It looks like the phtographer walked over to them mid conversation and Zendaya paused for a photo and TWM (tiny white man) just smiled, waiting for the phtographer to leave so he could get back to his story.
And I love that Beyonce wore glam jammies to this event. I also wonder if the sunglasses are so she didn’t have to do (much) eye makeup. She’s touring and doing a lot of makeup on a regular basis. She needs to let her skin have a rest – especially the delicate skin around the eyes.
The guy standing beside Zendaya is Nicolas Ghesquière
I imagine that Kanye was looking at this some where and feeling rather sad. This is the type of support for his ‘fashion’shows he once got from the black excellence crowd and the fact that Kim was there lol
The only one who doesn’t look like a huge freakin mess is surprisingly jay Z.
He’s looking good, isn’t he? I like the yellow pajama look but the sunglasses are silly and ruined it for me. But idk maybe other people like it?
In the seated picture with the jacket over his shoulders, Jay Z looked suave with a capital S!!!!
I wish I found his locs aesthetically pleasing, but they look….not great… to me. I do like his outfit otherwise.
Jay Z looked quite dapper. Beyonce looked pretty fab & comfy, but the hem on those pants is a little too long, which makes them a tripping hazard.
Zendaya is the looking lady looking fabulous, Jay Z and Lebron look great too.
Hated the collection by the way …..I am a designer and they are other well deserving professionals out there that could have been great for this post. Then again, I am bias because I do this for a living and what he presented was just not good…fit? Terrible. There is an amazing black British designer who actually knows about design that was in the running but sadly they went with a celebrity that has no idea how to design and another poor soul will do all the work and Pharrell take the credit.
Yes, I was wondering why all the stories were about the celebs who turned out and not about the clothes themselves. I was underwhelmed by the collection – it seemed dated and derivative. But then, a lot of other collections have looked that way to me, too.
I work in fashion as well and calling celebrities ‘creative directors’ is an absolute joke. They are not designers and by giving them that title only cheapens the brands. I have no problem with celebs doing collaborations or collections with a brand, but don’t give them the title ‘creative director’. This trend will only edge out real designers from getting the credit they deserve.
I think you’re looking at it through a very different lense. Pharrell blended early 90s hip hop matching sets with 1920s Jazz and the 40s zoot suit. Then made the colors loud and very African. Cut the pieces up and add them to basics and it’s extremely interesting and not the same boring male clothing we’ve seen for years now. No shade, but the fashion industry’s current little house, copying same design ish is old. If you go onto tiktok and other SM, these clothes are pretty unisex and alot of 20 and 30 somethings would wear multiple pieces in this collection. Louis Vuitton has always been a blend of classics with edginess. For a long time they haven’t been edgy or even interesting. This is interesting.
I really hope celebrities don’t replace real designers as creative directors, like they’ve replaced models on magazine covers.
@ Normades
Oh come on, we all know A.I. will replace both !
I’d add Zendaya to the safe list as well. Otherwise….yeah, this was a collective mess from pretty much all parties.
Beyonce went way overboard with her outfit. She looks ridiculous, sorry/not sorry.
Oh gracious — why did they let Jared Leto and his incredibly LOOK-AT-ME self into the building?
Jared and his LOOK AT ME self sitting next to the Queen of LOOK AT ME Kim. New couple alert!?!? 😂
OK, Thanks for this post.
Any celeb news not involving BRF or H&M is a welcome change. 😄
This x 💯
+1 for more non-royal content.
+1
The BRF/Meghan/Harry articles tend to have more engagement so I can’t blame this site for churning out multiple royal posts daily. I think if readers want a change, there needs to be more comments on non-royal gossip.
I like Queen Bey’s look. It looks comfortable. It’s been awhile since I’ve seen her in a look like that.
That is something I would wear. Most likely around the house, but I would wear it.
I enjoy that the only note about Jared Leto is that he’s gross. Like yeah, that is all you need to say. Gross.
I’ve been side-eyeing Pharrell a bit ever since Kelis spilled tea on how he screwed her over. I get that technically she should have been more aware of what she was signing but they were friends, at least in her estimation, long before they blew up, so she thought she could trust him to be fair.
Anyway, yeah agree that this is a mess, JayZ is the only one who looks good (and wow does he ever! This is old money effortless plus a sharp elegance and the hair keeps getting better, damn), Beyonce looks comfortable but the glasses are stupid… And what the hell is everything on A$AP? He looks like a clown.
Also, RiRi resets the rules for everything but should she be flying at this stage? I’m sure doctor cleared it so maybe she’s just showing more and isn’t in third trimester. IDK that the rules are don’t @ me to yell.
Was it cold ? I don’t get bejeweled watch cap as fashion — but I’m not the target audience . Z looked fantastic , that’s all I got .
Her face-swallowing sunglasses look ridiculous and pretentious
Every single one of those people looked ridiculous except Zendaya, LeBron, and Jay-Z. Those 3 looked fantastic.
Beyoncé looks like an SNL caricature of herself. It’s as if she sent Maya Rudolph to sub for her.
I like A$AP’s bejeweled stocking cap. I wish that look would displace the ubiquitous Carhart cap.
Also co-signing the petition to increase celebrity gossip and decrease the BRF coverage. They are a boring and weird lot without Harry and Meg. And unless Harry is at the polo club looking all athletic-sweaty, I’m not even interested in what he and Meghan are up to. Over saturated, in my opinion.
I can’t say that I’m awed by the collection, but it seems like a continuation of Abloh’s work than a total flip to another aesthetic which I can dig. I do like the accessories, and respect the fact that Pharrell went for colour… but I’ll see how his vision shapes out in the next collection.
I love Beyonce diamond necklace and Dior bag. Rhianna and Zendaya looked good too.
Both Rihanna and Kim wearing pixelated camo? Was that part of the collection? I actually kind of like it on Kim so I’m not hating, I just haven’t seen anyone else comment on it.