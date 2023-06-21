Beyonce, Zendaya & Rihanna all came out for Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton show

In February, Pharrell Williams was hired as the creative director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear, taking over (in part) from the late Virgil Abloh. While certain fashion industry people looked down their noses at Pharrell, you cannot deny that adding him to the iconic French label has changed the way people see LV. That was evident this week, when Pharrell showed his first collection with the label.

The sheer number of A-listers who came out to this show, my god. I don’t even know the last time Beyonce and Jay-Z attended a runway show, but it’s easily been seven or eight years. Beyonce is taking her Renaissance tour through Europe right now, so she flew into Paris especially for this. Can’t say I’m a big fan of her ensemble, but the whole look would be better without those sunglasses or whatever we’re calling them.

Zendaya was also there, given her new position as house ambassador for LV. Jared Leto – who is gross – was also there, as was Kim Kardashian. Rihanna’s knocked-up self came out to support Pharrell, and Rih brought ASAP Rocky. LeBron James and his wife Savannah also came out! There was a real who’s who of Black excellence (minus Kim and Jared).